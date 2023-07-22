Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna faces ‘overwhelming’ demand at US show

DUBAI: Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna this week announced that due to the “overwhelming” ticket demand for her Aug. 14 concert in Los Angeles, she has changed the venue to a bigger theater.

The music sensation is now set to perform at the El Rey Theatre instead of the Roxy Theater.

“I LOVE MY PEOPLE,” she wrote to her 791,000 fans on Instagram. “Due to the overwhelming demand, we are taking the show to @elreytheater. Im speechless from all the love and support I’m receiving!! The show got sold out so quickly and all I have to say its Arab take overrrrr habibi!!”

Her followers, including US-Dutch-Palestinian model Anwar Hadid and Canadian-Lebanese singer Massari, quickly took to the comments sections to congratulate her.

“Prada u sis (sic),” Hadid wrote, while Massari commented with fire emojis.

Most famous for her songs “Ghareeb Alay,” “Ala Bali” and “Ana Lahale,” the Los Angeles-based musician has been normalizing Arabic lyrics in Western regions throughout her career, taking inspiration from many artists, including Lana Del Ray and Beyonce, as well as Middle Eastern legends such as Fayrouz.

Elyanna recently released a new single called “Mama Eh,” which fans are expecting her to perform at the gig.

In April, the star made history as the first artist to perform a full set in Arabic at Coachella, the famed music festival held annually in California.

In a previous interview with Arab News, she said: “We are introducing a new culture and we are making sure that everybody hears us, everywhere from all around the world.”

Elyanna’s music is a mix of Arabic and Western beats, something that the singer attributes to her multinational upbringing.

She began singing at a young age. After moving from Nazareth to the US at the age of 15, she was discovered by fellow Palestinian musician and producer Nasri Atweh.

“He introduced me to Sal (Lebanese-Canadian entrepreneur Wassim Slaiby, CEO of record label XO and manager of Canadian superstar The Weeknd). I remember I sang “At Last” to Sal. He was very impressed. I was very nervous, too. And then I met Massari and we made ‘Ana Lahale,’ which is such a crazy thing,” she recalled.