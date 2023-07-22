You are here

Thousands march as vote on curtailing Israel court’s powers nears

Thousands march as vote on curtailing Israel court’s powers nears
Most Israelis who complete their mandatory military service are expected to attend reserve duty every year for a specific period. Above, reservists in key units sign pledges not to show up for duty if the legislative changes are approved. (AP)
Reuters

  • Judicial revamp has split the nation and sparked one of the biggest protest movements in Israel’s history
  • Most Israelis who complete their mandatory military service are expected to attend reserve duty every year for a specific period
Reuters

HEMED: Thousands of Israelis opposed to a judicial overhaul planned by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marched into Jerusalem on Saturday, as pressure mounts on his rightist government to scrap a bill that would curtail the Supreme Court’s powers.
Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition says the bill, which parliament is scheduled to vote on by Monday, is needed to balance out the branches of power because the Court has become too interventionist.
Critics say it has a crucial role in safeguarding civil rights, in a country that has no constitution and a unicameral parliament dominated by the government.
Carrying blue and white Israeli flags, a column of protesters several kilometers (miles) long marched up the main highway to Jerusalem under a scorching summer sun, to the sounds of beating drums and anti-government chants and cheers.
The marchers have been walking for days, camping out overnight and often met by local residents offering food and drink.
They plan to rally outside parliament ahead of a Sunday debate and subsequent vote on the bill, which would limit the Supreme Court’s powers to void what it considers “unreasonable” government or ministerial decisions.
Protest leader Shikma Bressler, asked if she thought the marchers would manage to stop the vote, said she didn’t know.
“But the vote is not the last step,” she told Reuters. “This is why we are trying to build the forces ...in this country to choose right from wrong, to choose light from darkness.”
The bill, its supporters say, is designed to facilitate effective governance with courts still keeping ample judicial oversight. Opponents say the change is being rushed through parliament and will open the door to corruption and abuses of power.
Polls suggest widespread misgivings among Israelis as the planned changes have dented the economy and worried key ally Washington, which has urged Netanyahu — who is on trial on corruption charges that he denies — to seek consensus on judicial reforms.
The crisis has even sown divisions within the military, long viewed as an apolitical melting pot for a fractious society, with concerns about war-readiness voiced on both sides of the debate.

Protesters try to storm Baghdad’s Green Zone over the burning of Qur’an and Iraqi flag in Denmark

Protesters try to storm Baghdad’s Green Zone over the burning of Qur’an and Iraqi flag in Denmark
Updated 22 July 2023
AP

Protesters try to storm Baghdad’s Green Zone over the burning of Qur’an and Iraqi flag in Denmark

Protesters try to storm Baghdad’s Green Zone over the burning of Qur’an and Iraqi flag in Denmark
  • Protesters pushed back by security forces, preventing them from reaching the Danish embassy
  • Protest comes two days after people stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad
AP

BAGHDAD: Hundreds of protesters attempted to storm Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and the seat of Iraq’s government, early Saturday following reports of the burning of a Qur’an carried out by an ultranationalist group in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen.
They were pushed back by security forces, who blocked the Jumhuriya bridge leading to the Green Zone, preventing them from reaching the Danish embassy.
The protest came two days after people angered by the planned burning of the Islamic holy book in Sweden stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad. Protesters occupied the diplomatic post for several hours, waving flags and signs showing the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada Al-Sadr, and setting a small fire. The embassy staff had been evacuated a day earlier.
Hours later, Iraq’s prime minister cut diplomatic ties with Sweden in protest over the desecration of the Qur’an.
An Iraqi asylum-seeker who burned a copy of the Qur’an during a demonstration last month in Stockholm had threatened to do the same thing again Thursday but ultimately stopped short of setting fire to the book. He did, however, kick and step on it, and did the same with an Iraqi flag and a photo of Sadr and of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
On Friday afternoon, thousands protested peacefully in Iraq and other Muslim-majority countries.
Also on Friday, according to Danish media reports, members of ultranationalist group Danske Patrioter burned a copy of the Qur’an and an Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen and livestreamed the action on Facebook.
The incident prompted the protests in Baghdad overnight. Chanting in support of Sadr and carrying images of the prominent leader and the flag associated with his movement, along with the Iraqi flag, hundreds of protesters attempted to enter the Green Zone and clashed with security forces before dispersing.
In a statement on Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned “in strong and repeated terms, the incident of abuse against the Holy Qur’an and the flag of the Republic of Iraq in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Denmark.”
It called the international community “to stand urgently and responsibly toward these atrocities that violate social peace and coexistence around the world.” the statement read.
Another protest is scheduled to take place in Baghdad at 6 p.m.

Muslims unite in denunciation over desecration of the Qur’an in Sweden

Muslims unite in denunciation over desecration of the Qur’an in Sweden
Updated 22 July 2023
Rashid Hassan

Muslims unite in denunciation over desecration of the Qur’an in Sweden

Muslims unite in denunciation over desecration of the Qur’an in Sweden
  • OIC secretary general expresses ‘deep disappointment’ with Sweden
  • Saudi Arabia describes desecration of the holy book as ‘irresponsible’
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, The Muslim World League, and Egypt’s top Islamic institution all condemned on Friday the desecration of Qur’an in Sweden.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has joined nations across the Arab world in condemning the burning of a copy of the Holy Qur’an in the Swedish capital, Stockholm on Thursday, describing it as an act of desecration.

“The secretary general of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha condemns in the strongest terms another provocative act of desecration of a copy of the Holy Qur’an that took place in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm,” the organization said in a statement.

Thousands of people in Muslim-majority countries have taken to the streets to protest the act by a protestor on Thursday who said he was promoting free speech, but which many, including in Sweden, have denounced.

Taha was deeply disappointed that the Swedish authorities continued to issue permissions to burn the holy book, it said.

The statement referenced the final communique issued by the OIC Executive Committee at its extraordinary meeting on July 2, which said that such provocations were contrary to the spirit of articles 19 and 20 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and could not be justified under the right to freedom of expression, which prohibits any incitement to religious hatred and intolerance.

It also referenced the content of the resolution adopted by the UN Human Rights Council on July 12 on “countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.”

Taha stressed the need to comply with international law and urged the Swedish authorities to stop issuing permissions to extremist groups and individuals.

The Muslim World League also condemned the desecration, saying the repeated act was provocative to the feeling of Muslims.

“These acts harm the civilized and logical concept of freedom, which calls for respecting that which is sacred, and refraining from provoking feelings against it under any pretext,” said a statement issued by the Muslim body on Friday.

Al-Azhar, Egypt’s top religious institution, also condemned the burning of the Qur’an and urged Muslims around the world to boycott Swedish products.

“#Al-Azhar strongly condemns the continued desecration of the Qur’an in Sweden: a stain on Sweden,” it said on Twitter.

“Sweden has proven, through its practices, that it is the closest society to racism and the furthest from respecting religions and people. Al-Azhar calls on all free people in the world to continue boycotting Swedish products in support of the Qur’an, the book of God.”

Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned “the repeated and irresponsible actions of the Swedish authorities by granting some extremists official permits authorizing them to burn and desecrate copies of the Holy Qur’an.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the latest incident as “an act that is a systematic provocation of the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world,” and said it would issue a note of protest to the charge d’affaires of the Swedish Embassy urging Stockholm to take immediate measures to stop these “disgraceful acts, which violate all religious teachings, and international laws and norms.”

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Twitter he hailed the “UN resolution against Qur’an burning in Sweden” and applauded the UNHRC resolution.

He said it was unfortunate that for “every step against Islamophobia, hatred ignites among those who hide their heinous acts behind the mask of free speech, as demonstrated by the dissenting states.”

Israel forces kill Palestinian accused of car ramming

Israel forces kill Palestinian accused of car ramming
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

Israel forces kill Palestinian accused of car ramming

Israel forces kill Palestinian accused of car ramming
  • The second Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank within hours
  • The deadly incident came amid rising tensions in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War
AFP

Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said Saturday, in what the army described as a “car ramming attempt” near Nablus.
Fawzi Mukhalifa, 18, “was killed by the occupation (Israeli) bullets in the town of Sebastia” late on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
He was the second Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank within hours.
The army said troops had responded to “a car ramming attempt” in the northern West Bank town “by firing toward the suspects who were in the vehicle. The driver was neutralized.”
Another “suspect” who had been in Mukhalifa’s car was wounded and arrested, the army said.
The deadly incident came amid rising tensions in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War.
The territory has seen a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, as well as a surge in violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities.
Earlier on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry reported the death of Mohammed Al-Bayed, 17, near the city of Ramallah.
Bayed died from injuries sustained by live bullets fired by Israeli forces in the village of Umm Safa, it said, while Israeli border police accused him of attacking officers.
The force said in a statement a “violent disturbance” had broken out “during which suspects threw stones and explosives” at Israeli forces.
“A security guard responded by shooting at a suspect who threw a bomb,” the statement said, adding that “a hit was detected.”
Violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this year has killed at least 198 Palestinians, 27 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources from both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians and three members of the Arab minority.
The West Bank is home to nearly three million Palestinians, as well as around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

US and Bahrain reaffirm commitment to freedom of maritime navigation

US and Bahrain reaffirm commitment to freedom of maritime navigation
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

US and Bahrain reaffirm commitment to freedom of maritime navigation

US and Bahrain reaffirm commitment to freedom of maritime navigation
  • It was one of many affirmations of shared aims and commitments included in a joint statement issued at the culmination of the third annual US-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif Al-Zayani during the event in Washington
Arab News

LONDON: The US and Bahrain on Friday reaffirmed their shared commitment to freedom of navigation in international waters. In particular they noted the importance of ensuring safe passage for commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and condemned acts that put freedom of navigation in jeopardy.

The joint governmental statement followed a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif Al-Zayani in Washington, at the culmination of the third annual US-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue.

“The Strategic Dialogue operationalizes the enduring commitment the United States and the Kingdom of Bahrain have to bilateral and regional security, shared economic prosperity, people-to-people ties, and the principles upholding the international order,” according to the statement.

The two countries reiterated their shared commitment to deterring and confronting any threats to Bahrain, and to the enhancement of regional peace and security.

“The Strategic Dialogue, held both virtually and in person during June and July, included four working groups covering the depth and breadth of bilateral cooperation,” the statement continued.

“(It) advanced joint efforts in regional security, maritime security, and countering emerging and transnational threats through new initiatives to expand counterterrorism assistance and training, cybersecurity, border-security programs, and law-enforcement collaboration.”

The two sides agreed to enhance economic ties within the context of the US-Bahrain Free Trade Agreement, and continue their discussions on trade-related matters, telecommunications, tourism, and new activities supporting energy efficiency and the transition to clean energy.

Ahead of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in the UAE this year, which will begin on Nov. 30, the US and Bahrain reiterated their determination to combat climate change through the deployment of clean energy sources and innovations such as carbon-capture technologies.

They also underlined their determination to continue cooperating to develop the US Trade Zone, and their intention for the American Export-Import Bank and the Bahrain Ministry of Finance and National Economy to sign a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the former’s financing of US exports to Bahrain for use in strategic projects.

The statement welcomed closer ties between US and Bahraini universities, noted that the countries enjoy comprehensive and increasingly common educational and cultural exchanges, and said both sides look forward to expanding the opportunities for Bahrainis to study in the US and participate in exchanges.

They commended the increase in cooperation related to the development of youth talent in the past year and signaled their intent to sign a memorandum of understanding on youth affairs.

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities and the US Department of State also plan to sign a similar agreement in the field of cultural heritage to help reinforce longstanding cooperation on cultural exchanges. The two sides also discussed ways to enhance media cooperation and journalism.

In terms of the Abraham Accords — agreements between several Arab Nations, including Bahrain, to normalize relations with Israel, which were brokered by the US — Washington and Manama reaffirmed their commitment to the further development of regional cooperation within the Negev Forum’s working groups, especially those focusing on regional security and health, which Bahrain and the US co-chair.

“The Abraham Accords build on Bahrain’s continued progress in advancing tolerance, coexistence and the promotion of a multicultural society,” the statement said.

The Strategic Dialogue “characterizes the decades-long US-Bahrain friendship and security alliance,” it continued, and the conversations between the countries underscore the importance of shared values, including respect for the principles of sovereignty and international law that are embedded in the UN Charter, along with the obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force that targets the borders, territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

The talks also noted the importance of universal values, human rights, and fundamental freedoms, building on the ongoing cooperation in the Human Rights Dialogue between the two countries. They discussed efforts to counter trafficking in persons, and noted that Bahrain has successfully maintained Tier 1 status for a sixth straight year in the US Department of State’s annual Trafficking in Persons Report.

The two sides concluded by saying that they “look forward to convening the Strategic Dialogue again in the future and to conducting follow-up sessions to promote progress on specific initiatives. This bilateral mechanism reflects and reaffirms our nations’ close partnership and the intention to advance shared priorities that build a secure, safe, peaceful and more prosperous future.”

Iran says will not accept new Swedish envoy in Qur’an row

Iran says will not accept new Swedish envoy in Qur’an row
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP
Reuters

Iran says will not accept new Swedish envoy in Qur’an row

Iran says will not accept new Swedish envoy in Qur’an row
  • Iran's FM says the Swedish government should first take a serious action over the desecration of the Muslim holy book
  • Iraq says it would not allow a recurrence of last week's storming of the Swedish embassy
AFP Reuters

TEHRAN/BAGHDAD: Iran announced late Friday that it will not allow a new Swedish ambassador into the country amid a row over Stockholm permitting protests in which the Qur'an was desecrated.

“The Swedish ambassador’s term in Tehran has ended and, according to the president’s order, until the Swedish government takes a serious action over the desecration of the Holy Qur'an, we will not accept the new Swedish ambassador,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told state television.
“The Iranian ambassador will not be sent to Sweden,” he added.
His announcement came after an evening protest in the capital Tehran that saw hundreds of demonstrators gather outside the Swedish embassy.
The protest became a sit-in, with the crowd throwing eggs and tomatoes at the building and vowing to stay put until the Swedish ambassador is expelled from Iran, before later dispersing.
Earlier, protesters gathered after Friday prayers, waving Iranian flags and carrying copies of Islam’s holy book.
“Down with the United States, Britain, Israel and Sweden,” protesters chanted, as some in Tehran burned the Swedish flag.
Similar demonstrations were held in other major Iranian cities including Tabriz in the northwest, Mashhad in the northeast and Isfahan in the center of the country.
The rallies came amid heightened tensions between Stockholm and Muslim countries over a Sweden-based Iraqi refugee who last month burnt pages of the Qur'an outside Stockholm’s main mosque.
In the latest such incident on Thursday, the refugee, Salwan Momika, stepped on the Qur'an but did not burn it. His act triggered renewed condemnation across the Muslim world.
Iran had already summoned the Swedish ambassador on Thursday to protest against Stockholm allowing Momika’s actions on free speech grounds.
Amir-Abdollahian spoke to his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom by phone on Friday.
“The person who committed this unforgivable insult must be arrested, tried, and held accountable for his actions,” a foreign ministry statement quoted him as saying.

Baghdad assures foreign diplomatic missions

In Iraq, the government sought to reassure diplomatic missions in the country of their security on Saturday, saying it would not allow a recurrence of the storming of the Swedish embassy.

The statement from the Foreign Ministry came a day after hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, setting it on fire in protest against plans to burn a copy of the Qur'an in Stockholm. Iraq also expelled the Swedish ambassador.

“The Iraqi government is fully committed to the Vienna Convention that regulates diplomatic relations among countries and assures all resident diplomatic missions of their security and protection,” the ministry said.

“What happened to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden in Baghdad cannot be repeated, and any similar act will be subject to legal accountability,” it added.

Sweden on Friday cited security concerns in a decision to relocate embassy staff after the attack on its embassy compound.

“The embassy’s operations and its expatriate staff have been temporarily relocated to Stockholm for security reasons,” the Swedish foreign ministry said.

Iraq condemned the embassy attack but retaliated against the Stockholm protest by expelling its ambassador, vowing to sever ties and saying it was suspending the operating license of Swedish telecom giant Ericsson.

But an adviser to the premier told foreign journalists Friday that contractual agreements would be respected, and “no company has been suspended, not even Ericsson.”

In Baghdad’s Sadr City protester Sabbah Al-Tai, 45, said expelling Sweden’s ambassador was not enough.

“We want more,” he said.

Crowds gathered there at the order of influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, whose followers were behind the embassy raid late Wednesday.

Some protesters burned rainbow flags which Sadr says highlight the “double standard” of Western governments in defending LGBTQ rights while allowing the desecration of religious texts.

“Through this demonstration, we want to send a message to the United Nations,” said Amer Shemal, a municipal official, urging member states to “penalize any desecration of holy books — those of Islam, of Christianity, of Judaism.”

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites, earlier said it would urge Sweden “to take all immediate and necessary measures to stop these disgraceful acts,” a foreign ministry statement said.

Sweden’s decision to authorize the protest has drawn widespread condemnation from Arab and Muslim countries, including Oman and Kuwait, as well as Jordan and the United Arab Emirates which both summoned Sweden’s charges d’affaires.

The British foreign office also condemned the Qur’an protest, calling it “deeply insulting to Muslims around the world and completely inappropriate.”

Kuwait said it was coordinating with Arab states to hold an emergency meeting of the 57-member Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take “concrete and practical” measures so such an insult to the Qur’an would not be repeated, according to the state news agency.

In an interview published Friday, Momika — who describes himself as an atheist — defended his actions and said they were meant to highlight discrimination against minority groups in Iraq.

“My book-burning was carried out within the bounds of Swedish law,” he told French magazine Marianne. “I will keep burning Qur’ans as long as I am legally allowed to.”

Billstrom called Momika’s protest “a clear provocation” that “in no way reflects the Swedish government’s opinions,” while also stressing a “constitutional right to freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and freedom to demonstrate.”

Supporters of the pro-Iran Hezbollah movement rallied in Lebanon Friday, AFP photographers said. Many protesters chanted that they would “protect God’s book” with their “blood.”
 

