Who’s Who: Hawazen Al-Hassoun, chief operations officer at PwC Middle East in Saudi Arabia

Hawazen Al-Hassoun has been the chief operations officer at PwC Middle East in Saudi Arabia since July 2022.
Al-Hassoun, the first woman to hold this position, oversees all internal services for more than 2,000 employees in six offices around the Kingdom.
She boasts more than 10 years of experience in local and international companies, with a strong focus on implementing operational excellence, driving business process efficiency, and executing strategic initiatives.
Al-Hassoun has held diverse roles encompassing various aspects of business and operations throughout her career. These roles have included responsibilities in areas such as human capital, recruitment, banking and investments, compliance operations, business development, leadership, change management, risk and control, and project management.
She held various positions at JPMorgan Chase Bank before joining PwC Middle East. Al-Hassoun started as a sanctions operations manager and later became the country’s operations risk and control officer before assuming the role of head of operations in JPMorgan Chase Bank’s Riyadh branch.
She received the Excellence Award in Banking Operations in 2017, and the Banking Operations Shield Award the previous year, during her time at JPMorgan.
Following her tenure there, she took the position of vice president and country head of operations at Credit Suisse Saudi Arabia, playing a pivotal role in leading the Saudi operations transformation program.
Her previous experience also includes working in business development, and recruitment and employee relations for Jarir Group.
Al-Hassoun received her bachelor’s degree in English literature from King Abdulaziz University, and a master’s degree in business management from Manchester Metropolitan University.