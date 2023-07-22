30,000 people moved to safety as Rhodes wildfires rage

You are here

Tourists are being evacuated as wildfire burns near Lindos, on the island of Rhodes, Greece, July 22, 2023. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Three passenger ferries have been moored at the port of Rhodes to accommodate those rescued
  • Members of the coastguard, the armed forces and local authority workers used dozens of buses to help move people away from the fires
AFP

ATHENS: Officials on the Greek island of Rhodes said Saturday they had moved 30,000 people threatened by wildfires to safety — including 2,000 who had to be ferried off beaches.
George Hadjimarkos, regional governor of the South Aegean, told Skai television that the operation, which was still ongoing, had been hampered by fires cutting off some road access.
“The aim is to protect human life,” he said.
Tourists and some locals were being taken to gyms, schools and hotel conference centers on the island where they will stay overnight, while firefighters battle the blaze.
Three passenger ferries have been moored at the port of Rhodes to accommodate those rescued, Athens News Agency reported.
Members of the coast guard, the armed forces and local authority workers used dozens of buses to help move people away from the fires, said Rhodes municipality official Teris Hatziioannou.
Where the fires had cut off road access, some tourists had to walk to safety.
Panagiotis Dimelis, head of the Archangelos village council, told Skai TV that many locals had rushed to help the tourists.
“It is an unprecedented situation for the island,” he added.
For the beach operation, the coast guard said three of its boats led more than 30 private vessels to pick up people from the Kiotari and Lardos beaches on the east of the Mediterranean island.
A Greek navy boat was also headed to the area to help, according to the coast guard.
From the moment the evacuation alert sounded early in the afternoon, tourists headed for the beach, pulling their suitcases behind them.
Local video footage showed some of them pushing strollers carrying small children under the scorching sun.
Some of those seeking rescue had missed their flights off the island after the fires cut off normal transport routes, according to media reports.
Elsewhere, firefighters are still trying to bring the blaze on the island under control.
Deputy Fire Chief Yannis Artopoios said the blaze on Rhodes, which broke out on a mountain in the center of the island, was the toughest his force had had to face.
Five helicopters and 200 firefighters fought the blaze during the daytime, but the air support was called off as the light failed.
The battle to extinguish the fire in Rhodes continues in the area of Laermon and Lardos, where it is raging out of control.
ERT TV reported that some firefighters were stranded in the Ypseni Monastery, near Lardos, as they tried to convince the nuns living there to leave the area.
But they were reported to be safe.

Topics: Greek Rhodes wildfires tourists

Zelenskiy wants NATO-Ukraine Council to meet over Black Sea grain issue

Zelenskiy wants NATO-Ukraine Council to meet over Black Sea grain issue
Updated 22 sec ago

Zelenskiy wants NATO-Ukraine Council to meet over Black Sea grain issue

Zelenskiy wants NATO-Ukraine Council to meet over Black Sea grain issue
Updated 22 sec ago
KYIV: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had asked the head of NATO to convene a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council to discuss security in the Black Sea, particularly the operation of a corridor for Ukrainian grain exports.
Russia this week pulled out of the U.N.-backed grain corridor deal, saying Western countries had ignored its demands to ensure Moscow's food and fertilizer exports. Russia said ships heading to Ukraine's Black Sea ports could be considered military targets.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said he had asked NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a telephone call to convene the council, which was set up at this month's NATO summit.
"In our cooperation, we have moved to a new, more advanced level, the NATO-Ukraine Council, and this mechanism can have an impact," Zelenskiy said.
"I proposed to Jens that the council be convened without delay for relevant crisis consultations. The meeting will take place in the coming days. We can overcome the security crisis in the Black Sea."
There was no immediate indication whether NATO had agreed to such a proposal.
The United Nations' aid chief told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that a spike in grain prices since Russia quit the deal "potentially threatens hunger and worse for millions of people."

Kabul denies Daesh fighters making inroads into Afghanistan, warns Iran against raising ‘false alarms’

Kabul denies Daesh fighters making inroads into Afghanistan, warns Iran against raising ‘false alarms’
Updated 22 July 2023

Kabul denies Daesh fighters making inroads into Afghanistan, warns Iran against raising ‘false alarms’

Kabul denies Daesh fighters making inroads into Afghanistan, warns Iran against raising ‘false alarms’
  • Development comes after Iranian FM said shifting of Daesh affiliates had become a challenge for Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers
  • Afghanistan’s foreign ministry spokesman asks Tehran to provide evidence to support claims, focus on constructive relations
Updated 22 July 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Afghanistan’s foreign ministry on Saturday denied Iranian allegations about the transfer of Daesh fighters to the landlocked country from Iraq, Syria and Libya, warning Tehran against raising “false alarms” with regard to Afghanistan.

The statement came a day after the Iranian foreign minister, Amir Hossein Abdollahian, said the shifting of Daesh leaders and fighters of Daesh, or the so-called Islamic State (IS), had become one of the main challenges of the interim Afghan government. He raised concerns that any instability in Afghanistan would directly affect the border region between the two countries.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the Afghan foreign ministry, rejected the Iranian foreign minister’s allegation and said Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities had meticulously fought against Daesh both during and after the end of Afghanistan’s “occupation” by the United States-led forces.

“If Iran has any intelligence about the Daesh members moving to Afghanistan, we hope that it will share the same so that Afghan security forces can take necessary actions,” Balkhi said in a string of tweets.

“Iranian officials should rather focus on constructive economic, political and social relations between the two neighboring and friendly peoples and countries instead of raising false alarms about Afghanistan.”

Afghanistan would not allow anyone to threaten its national security or use its territory against any state, he reaffirmed.

In his comments, the Iranian foreign minister also voiced concerns about the entry of Afghan refugees into Iran. The comments came months after two Iranian border guards and a Taliban fighter were killed in a shooting near a border post on May 23, which further escalated tensions between the two countries already engaged in a dispute over water rights.

Reached for comment, Suhail Shaheen, who heads the Taliban’s political office in Doha, said the threat of Daesh had been greatly reduced in Afghanistan and group did not have “earthly presence” in the country.

“We also carried out major operations on them,” he told Arab News over the phone. “These talks are being done to create concern, if there are Daesh, then they (Iranian officials) should provide proof of their existence.”

He said the interim Afghan government was busy with the reconstruction of the war-torn country, which was being flocked by “thousands of tourists from different countries.”

“Their safety is our priority... these tourists assure the rest of the world about the peace of our country,” Shaheen said, adding that creating such nuisance was against the “principles of neighborliness.”

“If there is such a thing, they should provide us with evidence through political channels so that we can take serious steps about it and eliminate them.”

Topics: Afghan Daesh group Daesh Afghanistan Afghan Taliban

Kyiv drone strikes Crimea munitions depot as attacks escalate

Kyiv drone strikes Crimea munitions depot as attacks escalate
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

Kyiv drone strikes Crimea munitions depot as attacks escalate

Kyiv drone strikes Crimea munitions depot as attacks escalate
  • Kyiv has increasingly made clear that it aims to also take back the Black Sea peninsula
  • Zelensky said Kyiv considers the Crimea bridge — opened by Russian leader Vladimir Putin in 2018 — as an “enemy object” and wants it to be “neutralized”
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea Saturday blew up an ammunition depot, sparking evacuations on the Moscow-annexed peninsula and halting rail traffic, just five days after drones damaged Russia’s symbolic bridge across the Kerch Strait.
Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow’s 17-month long Ukraine offensive but has come under more intense, increased attacks in recent weeks.
In a counteroffensive launched to retake lands lost to Moscow, Kyiv has increasingly made clear — despite some Western unease — that it aims to also take back the Black Sea peninsula.
“The goal is to return Crimea,” Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to a transcript published by his office Saturday of a speech addressing the Aspen Security Forum Friday.
He said Kyiv considers the Crimea bridge — opened by Russian leader Vladimir Putin in 2018 — as an “enemy object” and wants it to be “neutralized.”
Less than 24 hours later, the Moscow-installed head of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov, said an “enemy” drone had detonated an ammunition depot.
“As a result of an attack by an enemy drone on the Krasnogvardeisky district, an ammunition depot detonated,” Aksyonov said on Telegram, referring to an area that lies inland at the center of Crimea.
He did not specify exactly where it hit and ordered the evacuation of people living within five kilometers of the zone, without saying how many residents would be moved.
Aksyonov reported no casualties and claimed there was little damage, but unverified videos on social media showed billowing smoke rising into the air.
He also said rail traffic will be stopped on the peninsula: “To minimize risks, it was also decided to halt rail traffic on Crimean railways.”
Authorities later said that two trains going from Moscow to Crimea’s main city of Simferopol and one in the opposite direction had been stopped.
Road traffic across the Crimea bridge — one of the few ways to get out of Crimea as flights have been canceled during the conflict — only resumed Saturday after a Ukrainian attack damaged the bridge Tuesday, killing two people.
The attacks on Crimea have come as many of Kyiv’s Western allies feel uncomfortable about Ukrainian ambitions to take back the annexed land, fearing a larger scale conflict with Russia.
They have also signified a sharp escalation in the Black Sea area, with Russia this week exiting the landmark grain deal that allowed the safe passage of cargo ships and saying it would consider vessels destined for Ukraine as potential military targets.
Ukraine has also warned that it may consider vessels heading to Russian ports as “carrying military cargo.”
In his speech, Zelensky warned that Moscow “believes that the Black Sea is purely Russian.”
He said Kyiv was “looking for a way out” to find a new grain corridor after Moscow exited the deal and that it was talking to other Black Sea countries such as Turkiye, Romania and Bulgaria.
Kyiv has called on the United Nations and neighboring countries to secure safe passage for cargoes through joint patrols.
The Russian army on Friday carried out live fire exercises in the Black Sea, with the UN warning against escalation.
On the battlefield, Moscow’s forces said Saturday that they had pushed back three Ukrainian attacks in the eastern villages of Urozhayniy and Priyutniy.
Russia also alleged that Kyiv had used notorious cluster munitions on the Russian border village of Zhuravlevka, two weeks after the US was criticized for sending the controversial weapons to Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden faced fierce criticism from his own allies earlier this month for sending the munitions — that can have long-term risk to civilians.
Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said “three cluster munitions from a multiple rocket launcher were fired (by the Ukrainian army) at the village of Zhuravlevka” on Friday.
The small village lies on the border with Ukraine in a region that has seen near daily cross-border attacks for months.
It was the first time Russia reported the weapons were used on its territory.
Biden earlier this month said he had made a “very difficult decision” to send the weapons to Kyiv.
Putin has said Moscow had enough cluster munition to answer if Ukraine was to use the weapons.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Crimea Bridge Kyiv Kerch Strait

Women burn down houses of two accused over India women assault video 

Women burn down houses of two accused over India women assault video 
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

Women burn down houses of two accused over India women assault video 

Women burn down houses of two accused over India women assault video 
  • A clip went viral showing two women walking naked along a street while reportedly being jeered at, harassed by a Hindu mob 
  • Violence erupted in the northeastern Manipur state between Christian and Hindu communities in May over job quotas, land rights 
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: Furious women set fire to the houses of two Indian men accused of parading two women naked in a state where months of ethnic clashes have left at least 120 dead, images showed Friday. 

A clip went viral Wednesday showing two women reported to be from the Kuki tribal group walking naked along a street while being jeered at and harassed by a mob reportedly from the Meitei community. 

Violence erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur between the mainly Christian Kuki and the predominantly Hindu Meitei in May over job quotas and land rights, and intermittent clashes have continued since. 

The emergence of footage of the women’s humiliation — which happened in May — triggered outrage across the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it had “shamed India.” 

Police arrested four suspects Thursday, and the same day a group of women activists threw stacks of hay into the house of one of the men in Imphal and set it on fire. 

As the fire raged, the women — from the Meitei community, like the accused — broke down the walls and roof of the house with sticks. 

On Friday, another mob of women destroyed the house of a second accused, reducing it to ash and bars, photographs showed. 

India is generally traditionalist, conservative and patriarchal, but the Meitei have a history of women’s activism, with women having a more prominent role in society than elsewhere. 

The video of the naked women sparked protests across India on Friday, with demonstrators calling for the state’s chief minister to step down over the delay in taking action. 

“Can normal people do these things?... Even cats, dogs, animal(s) never committed these kind of filthy act,” said one demonstrator near Imphal, where hundreds of women gathered to protest. 

“This is not even how human beings treat other human,” she said. 

India’s Supreme Court warned Modi’s government Thursday that if it does not act, “we will.” 

Authorities in Manipur, led by the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said police had taken action as soon as the video surfaced on social media. 

A “thorough investigation” was under way, the state’s chief minister N. Biren Singh tweeted Thursday. 

“We will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment,” he added. 

The Manipur violence came after the Kuki community protested Meitei demands for reserved public job quotas and college admissions as a form of affirmative action, stoking long-held fears that they might also be allowed to acquire land in areas currently reserved for tribal groups. 

Homes and churches were torched, with tens of thousands of people fleeing to government-run camps. 

In a detailed report to the Supreme Court in June, civil society group Manipur Tribal Forum said many gruesome acts of violence, including rape and beheading, had not been investigated by state authorities. 

Footage of one such incident was shared on Twitter Thursday, reportedly showing an aide to a BJP lawmaker in the state holding a victim’s severed head, before it disappeared from the platform within hours. 
 

Topics: India India women assault video violence against women

USS Canberra: US commissions first Navy warship in foreign port

USS Canberra: US commissions first Navy warship in foreign port
Updated 22 July 2023
Reuters

USS Canberra: US commissions first Navy warship in foreign port

USS Canberra: US commissions first Navy warship in foreign port
  • Warship named after Royal Australian Navy cruiser that was sunk while supporting the US Marine landings on Guadalcanal in 1942
Updated 22 July 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: The United States commissioned a warship in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, the first time a US Navy vessel joined active service at a foreign port, as the two close allies step up their military ties in response to China’s expanding regional reach.
The Independence-class littoral combat ship — named after a Royal Australian Navy cruiser that was sunk while supporting the US Marine landings on Guadalcanal in 1942 — was commissioned at a ceremony at an Australian naval base on Sydney Harbor, officially joining the US Navy’s active fleet.
“Australians can be proud that this ship, designed in Western Australia by local industry and named after HMAS Canberra, is being commissioned here for the first time in the history of the United States Navy,” Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said in a statement.
The commissioning of the US ship in Australian waters reflected “our shared commitment to upholding the rules-based order,” he added.
The ceremony comes amid biennial Talisman Sabre military exercises between the US and Australia, seen as a show of force and unity as China increasingly asserts power in the Indo-Pacific.
Asked if he was worried about the presence of a Chinese spy ship off Australia’s northeast coast, Marles said: “I’m not.”
“I’ve been to Talisman Sabre now for many years and there is always, it seems, a ship from China, which is looking at this, and that’s fine,” he told Channel 9 television.
The exercises, taking place in various locations across Australia over two weeks, include mock land and air combat, as well as amphibious landings.
In addition to Australia and the US, forces from Canada, Fiji, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of Korea, Tonga and Britain are taking part.
Germany is participating for the first time with 210 paratroopers and marines, the latest European nation to bolster its presence in the region.
Under the AUKUS project announced in March, the United States and Britain have agreed to help Australia acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.
Before that, in the early 2030s, the United States is supposed to sell Australia three US Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines, with an option for Australia to buy two more.

Topics: US Australia

