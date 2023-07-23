Villagers say 14 killed as Myanmar violence flares
Villagers say 14 killed as Myanmar violence flares
Police patrol on a street in Yangon on July 19, 2023, on the 76th Martyrs' Day, which marks the anniversary of the assassination of independence leaders including general Aung San, father of the currently deposed and imprisoned leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (AFP)
BANGKOK: Fighting between the Myanmar army and anti-junta rebels has flared in recent days, with locals in one village saying Saturday that more than a dozen people were killed in a single raid.
Deadly violence has engulfed Myanmar since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government in February 2021 and unleashed a bloody crackdown on dissent that has left thousands dead.
The junta has been battling anti-coup “People’s Defense Force” (PDF) militias, as well as long-established ethnic rebel armies that control large areas of territory close to the country’s borders.
A senior military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that fighting had been going on in recent days in the states of Kachin, Karen and Kayah, as well as Sagaing and Magway regions.
Two people from Sone Chaung village in Sagaing — a hotbed of resistance to junta rule — told AFP the army had killed 14 people in a raid in the early hours of Friday morning.
The two villagers, who both spoke on condition of anonymity, said the army came looking for PDF leaders.
One said that six of the dead were PDF fighters, but the rest were civilians, and the bodies were found scattered over a wide area, apparently shot or cut down as they tried to flee.
“Fighting and raids of PDF places in Sagaing and Magway regions are ongoing these days,” another military source confirmed on condition of anonymity without giving further details.
Access to the areas affected is extremely difficult for journalists, making it hard to independently verify local accounts.
Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Southeast Asian ministers that Washington and regional states must pressure the junta to put an end to violence and return to democracy.
But diplomatic and economic pressure on the generals has so far had no effect.
The junta, which justified its coup by alleging fraud in elections won by Suu Kyi’s party, has promised to hold fresh polls.
But it has delayed them once, and last week hinted it may extend a state of emergency and postpone polls again.
Thousands protest mob assault of women who were paraded naked in remote Indian border state
The footage shows the two naked women surrounded by scores of young men who grope their genitals and drag them to a field
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
NEW DELHI: Thousands of people, mostly women, held a massive sit-in in India’s violence-wracked northeastern state of Manipur on Saturday to demand the immediate arrest of anyone who took part in the harrowing May assault of two women who were paraded around naked and molested by a mob in an attack that was caught on video.
The leaders of religious and women’s groups addressed the nearly 15,000 protesters, who also called for the firing of Biren Singh, the top elected official in the state where more than 130 people have been killed since violence between two dominant ethnic groups erupted in early May. The protest was held in Churachandpur, a town 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Imphal, the state capital.
Manipur has been the scene of a near-civil war that was sparked by Christian Kukis protesting against a demand by the mostly Hindu Meiteis for a special status that would let them buy land in the hills populated by Kukis and other tribal groups, as well as a guaranteed share of government jobs.
A video showing the women being assaulted triggered widespread outrage and has been widely shared on social media despite the government largely blocking the Internet and keeping journalists out of the remote state. The footage shows the two naked women surrounded by scores of young men who grope their genitals and drag them to a field.
The women are from the Kuki-Zo community, according to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, a tribal organization in Manipur. One of them told The Associated Press that the men who assaulted them were part of a Meitei mob that had earlier torched their village.
“They forced us to remove our clothes and said we will be killed if we don’t do as told. Then they made us walk naked. They abused us. They touched us everywhere … on our breasts, our genitals,” she said by phone from Manipur.
The woman said the duo was then led into a field where they were both sexually assaulted. The two women are now safe in a refugee camp.
Police said the assault occurred May 4, a day after the violence between the Kukis and Meiteis started. According to a police complaint filed on May 18, the mob attacked the family of the two women and killed its two male members. The complaint alleges rape and murder by “unknown miscreants.”
The emergence and widespread sharing of the video led India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, to break his more than two months of public silence over the ethnic clashes in Manipur, saying Thursday that the attack on the women was unforgivable.
The Manipur state government on Saturday announced a fifth arrest in the attack. Rajiv Singh, the state’s director-general of police, said officers were carrying out raids to arrest other suspects.
The deadly clashes have persisted despite the army’s presence in Manipur, a state of 3.2 million people tucked in the mountains on India’s border with Myanmar that is now divided into two ethnic zones. More than 60,000 people have fled to packed relief camps.
Nearly 400 men and women also held a protest in the Indian capital with similar demands. They carried placards reading “We demand action against the perpetrators” and ”Resign, Biren Singh.”
In Manipur state, the protesters assembled at a “Wall of Remembrance” site in an open ground in Churachandpur, a stronghold of the Kuki tribe, where they kept dummy coffins of people from their minority community who have been killed in the violence.
Ngaineikim, the chairperson of the Kuki Women’s Organization for Human Rights, accused Singh, who belongs to the majority Meiti community, of orchestrating atrocities and then expressing sympathy for the victims.
Singh did not immediately comment on the calls to resign, but on Thursday, he said an investigation was underway to ensure “strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society.”
Greece facing longest heat wave on record while record highs hit US
The previous heat wave record in Greece was set in 1987, when scorching temperatures of over 39C lasted 11 days
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP
ATHENS: Greece was Saturday facing its hottest July weekend in 50 years, with temperatures forecast to soar above 40 Celsius, while a record-breaking heat wave stretching across the southern US was expected to expand in the coming days.
Tens of millions of people in the northern hemisphere have been suffering through intense heat this summer as the world appears headed for its hottest July on record.
As temperature records tumble, experts have pointed the finger at climate change driven by the burning of fossil fuels, saying global warming is playing a key role in destructive weather.
Already 11 days into its heat wave, Greece’s national weather institute warned reprieve was still days away, setting this up to be the longest hot spell the country has ever seen.
“According to the data, we will probably go through 16-17 days of a heatwave, which has never happened before in our country,” Kostas Lagouvardos, the director of research at the National Observatory, told ERT television Saturday.
The previous heat wave record in Greece was set in 1987, when scorching temperatures of over 39C lasted 11 days.
Across the southern US, about 80 million Americans will swelter in temperatures of 41C and above this weekend, the National Weather Service said.
The country’s worst heat of up to 46C is forecast for Phoenix, Arizona, which has seen a record-breaking three weeks in a row of highs above 43C.
Tourists, meanwhile, have been flocking to Death Valley National Park, which straddles the border between California and Nevada, to post selfies with a temperature display outside the visitor center.
Many are hoping to see it break a world record of 56.7C, which was set in July 1913 but was likely the result of a faulty measurement, according to several meteorologists.
Regardless, July 2023 is on track to be the hottest absolute month — not only since records began, but also in “hundreds, if not thousands, of years,” leading NASA climatologist Gavin Schmidt said.
KABUL: Afghanistan’s foreign ministry on Saturday denied Iranian allegations about the transfer of Daesh fighters to the landlocked country from Iraq, Syria and Libya, warning Tehran against raising “false alarms” with regard to Afghanistan.
The statement came a day after the Iranian foreign minister, Amir Hossein Abdollahian, said the shifting of Daesh leaders and fighters of Daesh, or the so-called Islamic State (IS), had become one of the main challenges of the interim Afghan government. He raised concerns that any instability in Afghanistan would directly affect the border region between the two countries.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the Afghan foreign ministry, rejected the Iranian foreign minister’s allegation and said Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities had meticulously fought against Daesh both during and after the end of Afghanistan’s “occupation” by the United States-led forces.
“If Iran has any intelligence about the Daesh members moving to Afghanistan, we hope that it will share the same so that Afghan security forces can take necessary actions,” Balkhi said in a string of tweets.
“Iranian officials should rather focus on constructive economic, political and social relations between the two neighboring and friendly peoples and countries instead of raising false alarms about Afghanistan.”
Afghanistan would not allow anyone to threaten its national security or use its territory against any state, he reaffirmed.
In his comments, the Iranian foreign minister also voiced concerns about the entry of Afghan refugees into Iran. The comments came months after two Iranian border guards and a Taliban fighter were killed in a shooting near a border post on May 23, which further escalated tensions between the two countries already engaged in a dispute over water rights.
Reached for comment, Suhail Shaheen, who heads the Taliban’s political office in Doha, said the threat of Daesh had been greatly reduced in Afghanistan and group did not have “earthly presence” in the country.
“We also carried out major operations on them,” he told Arab News over the phone. “These talks are being done to create concern, if there are Daesh, then they (Iranian officials) should provide proof of their existence.”
He said the interim Afghan government was busy with the reconstruction of the war-torn country, which was being flocked by “thousands of tourists from different countries.”
“Their safety is our priority... these tourists assure the rest of the world about the peace of our country,” Shaheen said, adding that creating such nuisance was against the “principles of neighborliness.”
“If there is such a thing, they should provide us with evidence through political channels so that we can take serious steps about it and eliminate them.”
How Britain’s hardening stance on migration could end up emboldening Europe’s far right
Resurgent right-wing parties across Europe increasingly blame refugees, migrants and asylum-seekers for every problem
Such parties now hold majorities in the parliaments of 11 countries, including those on the front line of the migrant boats crisis
Updated 23 July 2023
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: In April, the UK’s immigration minister issued an extraordinary order to staff at a center in Kent, southeast England, set up to process unaccompanied children seeking asylum after having arrived in Britain on small boats.
Murals of Mickey Mouse and other cartoon characters on the walls should be painted over, he said, as they were “too welcoming” and sent the “wrong message” to asylum-seekers, some of whom were as young as nine.
Robert Jenrick’s gesture was widely condemned as a “heartless” act of “abject cruelty” and a cynical bid to pander to “the rabid right” ahead of by-elections that many commentators believed would see Conservative MPs unseated, presaging a catastrophic defeat for the party at the next general election.
In the event, on Friday the Conservatives lost two of the three seats they were defending.
But “Mousegate” is merely a symptom of a wider problem — the resurgence of a brand of right-wing politics across Europe in which populist parties are increasingly, and misleadingly, blaming refugees, migrants and asylum-seekers for every problem, from overburdened health services and housing shortages to rising crime and unemployment.
And all across Europe, such parties are gaining ground. Research by the ParlGov Project shows that right-wing parties now hold the majority of seats in the parliaments of 11 countries, including those on the front line of the migrant boats crisis: France, Italy, Greece and the UK.
For the right, the South-to-North migration crisis, which this year alone has claimed nearly 2,000 lives, is not a tragedy, but an opportunity. On Saturday the lead story in The Times of London reported that in the wake of the Conservatives’ by-election defeats, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is “preparing to launch a more aggressive campaign in an attempt to shift Labour’s lead in the polls with divisive policies on crime (and) migrant boats.”
As well as dehumanizing the human beings behind the statistics, and the ongoing death toll among people desperate enough to risk their lives crossing the Mediterranean and the English Channel in wholly unsuitable boats, the generic lumping together of all those seeking sanctuary obscures important facts about where they are coming from, where they are heading, and why.
The nature of the exodus is changing, as the death toll following the capsize on June 14 of the overloaded fishing boat Adriana in the waters off Greece revealed.
There were up to 700 people aboard the vessel, which had set out from Libya’s Tobruk, bound for Italy. Among the 108 mainly male survivors were people from Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt and Pakistan.
Hundreds more died, including women and about 100 children, who were reportedly locked below deck.
The day after the loss of the Adriana, the UN’s International Organization for Migration released data showing that last year 2,761 people drowned in the Mediterranean attempting to reach Europe from the Middle East and North Africa.
The report received very little media attention, unlike the saturation coverage of the hunt that month for four wealthy tourists lost in a submersible that imploded while on a sight-seeing tour of the wreck of the Titanic.
Over the past 15 years there has been a steady increase in the number of first-time applications for asylum in Europe, up from 121,600 in 2008 to almost 900,000 in 2022.
This is the highest number since the peak year of 2015, which was driven by the conflict in Syria and saw 1.28 million applications. With the trend rising since 2020, there is every prospect of that alarming record soon being broken.
The 881,220 applications in 2022 represent an increase of 64 percent over 2021, when there were just 537,355.
Tracking changes in the origins of these applicants serves not only as a barometer of global geopolitical events, but also highlights otherwise undetected trends.
For example, in 2022, Syrians, Afghans, Venezuelans and Turks lodged the most applications for asylum — together accounting for almost 40 percent of all first-time asylum applicants to EU states.
Syria has been the main country whose citizens have sought asylum in the EU since 2013, and the numbers continue to climb, up from 98,900 in 2021 to 131,970 in 2022.
Perhaps the most sobering statistic is that among the 30 countries whose citizens most commonly seek asylum in Europe, numbers increased in all but one case in 2022.
The largest increases were from Syria, from which there were 33,070 more applications in 2020, Venezuela (32,675 more), Turkiye (29,405), Colombia (29,280) and Afghanistan (28,940).
But alarm bells should be ringing in those countries that saw the largest relative increases in applications in 2022 — including India, with a 605 percent increase in applications for asylum by its citizens, Burundi (536 percent) and Peru (315 percent).
The only glimmer of hope in the statistics comes from Iraq, from which there were 605 fewer applications in 2022. A drop of just 2.3 percent, this could still prove to be a statistical blip rather than an indication of social and economic improvements in the country.
What is clear, however, is that many countries are losing the flower of their youth and, with them, hopes for a better future.
Almost 80 percent of first-time asylum-seekers in the EU in 2022 were under 35 years of age, with most (53.9 percent) aged 18 to 34 and a quarter (25.2 percent) minors under the age of 18. More than 18 percent, of which half were girls, were younger than 14.
In the UK, meanwhile, the Conservative government, having decided the issue represents its best chance of staving off election defeat, is writing the playbook on the political exploitation of the “illegal migration” crisis.
Although the Court of Appeal has ruled the government’s plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is illegal, it still plans to press ahead with the headline-grabbing policy.
Meanwhile, three barges have been leased on which the government plans to house hundreds of asylum-seekers — a red-herring attempt to pander to right-wing claims that it is wasting money housing migrants in supposedly “luxury” hotels.
Despite protests from the House of Lords, the government has also rammed through parliament its controversial “Illegal Migration Bill,” a measure that according to the UN “will have profound consequences for people in need of international protection.”
In essence, in the words of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the bill “extinguishes access to asylum in the UK for anyone who arrives irregularly, having passed through a country — however briefly — where they did not face persecution.”
The bill, which perversely offers such asylum-seekers no safe and legal route, thus encouraging rather than stopping the boats, as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to do, is “at variance with the country’s obligations under international human rights and refugee law.”
Alf Dubs, a former British MP and a member of the House of Lords, made a particularly poignant contribution to the debate about the bill. Dubbs, who came to Britain from Czechoslovakia in 1939 as a six-year-old Jewish refugee saved from Nazi persecution, condemned it as “a nasty piece of work.”
All across Europe, he added, “right-wing parties are seeking to exploit refugees for political gain, and have had some successes in France, Greece, Austria, Hungary and even Germany.”
Right-wing British politicians and agitators such as Nigel Farage, the architect of the UK’s disastrous withdrawal from the EU — which was driven largely by the confected need to “control our borders” — like to suggest the UK is bearing the brunt of the great South-North exodus. But that is simply not true.
In 2022, there were 74,751 asylum applications in the UK (of which, incidentally, only 45 percent arrived by small boats).
But by far the most popular destination for applicants in Europe in 2022 was Germany, which received 217,735 applications for asylum (24.7 percent of the total), followed by France (137,510), Spain (116,135), Austria (106,380), and Italy (77,200).
In other words, the UK was only the sixth most popular destination for those fleeing violence or persecution, or simply seeking a better life.
And drilling into the Home Office figures for “irregular migration” reveals a startling truth that undermines the government’s argument about the “illegal” status of those arriving in the UK on small boats.
The truth, which the government chooses not to openly publicize, is that the majority of applications for asylum made by people arriving in the UK on small boats that have been considered have been approved.
In other words, even the Home Office recognizes that, far from being “illegal” migrants, most of those seeking sanctuary in the UK have solid grounds for doing so under international law.
Of the 88,221 people who arrived in the UK by small boat between 2018 and March 2023, 80,989 applied for asylum.
Almost three-quarters of these applications (57,371, or 70 percent), are still awaiting a decision, and 3,845 applications were withdrawn.
But of the 11,902 applications that have so far been decided, refugee status or other forms of leave to remain has been granted in 7,643 cases.
This means that, by the government’s own assessment, 65 percent of applications for asylum made by people arriving on small boats that have so far been decided on, are genuine and have been approved — a figure that would almost certainly be higher had the UK government not introduced its controversial “third country” rule in 2020.
Of the 4,259 applications rejected, only 1,266 were refused because they did not satisfy the standard for refugee status. But twice as many applications — 2,993 — were not considered “on third-country grounds.”
This change to the rules says people must seek asylum in the first safe country they reach, a requirement that the UN Refugee Agency says flies in the face of the Refugee Convention and international law.
Now the concern is that the UK government’s selective approach to international law will spread across Europe among other right-wing parties keen to exploit asylum-seekers for their own political ends.
We need to build bridges and engage States across regions to avoid human rights being instrumentalised -> my message to EU foreign ministers in Brussels yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vNt5hOE3UY
Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, has urged the UK government to reverse the law.
“The bill,” he said, “sets a worrying precedent for dismantling asylum-related obligations that other countries, including in Europe, may be tempted to follow, with a potentially adverse effect on the international refugee and human rights protection system as a whole.”
30,000 people moved to safety as Rhodes wildfires rage
Three passenger ferries have been moored at the port of Rhodes to accommodate those rescued
Members of the coastguard, the armed forces and local authority workers used dozens of buses to help move people away from the fires
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP
ATHENS: Officials on the Greek island of Rhodes said Saturday they had moved 30,000 people threatened by wildfires to safety — including 2,000 who had to be ferried off beaches.
George Hadjimarkos, regional governor of the South Aegean, told Skai television that the operation, which was still ongoing, had been hampered by fires cutting off some road access.
“The aim is to protect human life,” he said.
Tourists and some locals were being taken to gyms, schools and hotel conference centers on the island where they will stay overnight, while firefighters battle the blaze.
Three passenger ferries have been moored at the port of Rhodes to accommodate those rescued, Athens News Agency reported.
Members of the coast guard, the armed forces and local authority workers used dozens of buses to help move people away from the fires, said Rhodes municipality official Teris Hatziioannou.
Where the fires had cut off road access, some tourists had to walk to safety.
Panagiotis Dimelis, head of the Archangelos village council, told Skai TV that many locals had rushed to help the tourists.
“It is an unprecedented situation for the island,” he added.
For the beach operation, the coast guard said three of its boats led more than 30 private vessels to pick up people from the Kiotari and Lardos beaches on the east of the Mediterranean island.
A Greek navy boat was also headed to the area to help, according to the coast guard.
From the moment the evacuation alert sounded early in the afternoon, tourists headed for the beach, pulling their suitcases behind them.
Local video footage showed some of them pushing strollers carrying small children under the scorching sun.
Some of those seeking rescue had missed their flights off the island after the fires cut off normal transport routes, according to media reports.
Elsewhere, firefighters are still trying to bring the blaze on the island under control.
Deputy Fire Chief Yannis Artopoios said the blaze on Rhodes, which broke out on a mountain in the center of the island, was the toughest his force had had to face.
Five helicopters and 200 firefighters fought the blaze during the daytime, but the air support was called off as the light failed.
The battle to extinguish the fire in Rhodes continues in the area of Laermon and Lardos, where it is raging out of control.
ERT TV reported that some firefighters were stranded in the Ypseni Monastery, near Lardos, as they tried to convince the nuns living there to leave the area.
But they were reported to be safe.