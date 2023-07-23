You are here

UAE delegation, NYC mayor discuss progress on UN Sustainable Development Goals

UAE delegation, NYC mayor discuss progress on UN Sustainable Development Goals
A UAE government delegation meets with New York City Mayor Eric Adams on the sidelines of the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development. (WAM)
UAE delegation, NYC mayor discuss progress on UN Sustainable Development Goals

UAE delegation, NYC mayor discuss progress on UN Sustainable Development Goals
  • Delegation highlighted its experience in community enablement initiatives with a substantial cross-border development impact
DUBAI: A UAE government delegation held a meeting with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to explore opportunities for joint collaboration and the exchange of expertise in the field of sustainable cities and community enablement, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday 

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, aimed to advance progress on UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The UAE delegation highlighted its experience in community enablement initiatives that have had a substantial cross-border development impact. They also emphasized their participation in large-scale sustainable development projects in poor countries. 

The delegation outlined their complete strategy to attaining the UN SDGs 2030 on a local and global scale, including projects started by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives in over 100 countries. 

It also emphasized the contributions of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, which has provided finance aid and soft loan-based development projects since 1971, with an emphasis on assisting climate-vulnerable communities.

Adams provided a comprehensive briefing on his initiatives to promote economic growth in New York City, as well as strategies for improving safety and public health.

He was invited by the UAE delegation to attend key international events organized by the UAE, including the World Government Summit.
 

Kurds demonstrate on Lausanne treaty centenary

Kurds demonstrate on Lausanne treaty centenary
Updated 23 July 2023
AFP

Kurds demonstrate on Lausanne treaty centenary

Kurds demonstrate on Lausanne treaty centenary
  • Protest organizers urge the international community to reconsider the agreement and its consequences for the Kurdish people
Updated 23 July 2023
AFP

LAUSANNE: Around 6,000 Kurds rallied on Saturday to demonstrate against the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Lausanne which defined the borders of modern Turkiye but shattered aspirations for a Kurdish state.
The demonstrators marched through the Swiss city in opposition to the 1923 treaty, while organizers urged the international community to reconsider the agreement and its consequences for the Kurdish people.
The demonstrators, who came from across Europe, gathered by Lake Geneva before marching uphill to the Palais de Rumine where the treaty was signed.
Several carried flags representing the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is outlawed in Turkiye and blacklisted as a terror organization in the European Union.
The Kurdistan Cultural Center in Lausanne said the treaty “enacted the separation of the Kurdish people between four states — Turkiye, Iraq, Iran and Syria — whose democratic record over the past century is largely negative.”
Berivan Firat, a spokeswoman for the Kurdish Democratic Council of France, told AFP: “The Kurdish people, like all the peoples of the world, claim a right to be able to live with their identity on their own lands.
“This treaty opened the door to all sorts of bullying, all sorts of massacres toward the Kurdish people,” she said.
“Our detractors are the worst dictators in the Middle East and it is time to decriminalize the Kurdish movement and especially to review the Treaty of Lausanne, which has no value for us. It is null and void.”

The Conference of Lausanne opened in November 1922 to negotiate a new agreement to replace the 1920 Treaty of Sevres between the Allies and the Ottoman empire, which Turkiye no longer recognized under its new leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
Lausanne was chosen primarily due to Swiss neutrality, but also because it was easily accessible by the Orient Express train which linked Paris with Istanbul.
The conference, with Britain, France, Italy and Turkiye as the main players, ran from November to February, and again from April to July. The new Italian leader Benito Mussolini addressed the talks.
The treaty resulted in forced population exchanges between Turkiye and Greece. It allowed for unrestricted civilian passage through the Turkish Straits.
Eastern Anatolia became part of modern-day Turkiye; in return, Turkiye gave up its Ottoman-era claims to Syria and Iraq to the south.
Armenians and Kurds played no part as their territorial ambitions were dashed.
“Lausanne is synonymous with betrayal, with deep trauma for these peoples. And it still lasts today,” historian Antoine Fleury, professor emeritus of the University of Geneva, told Switzerland’s ATS news agency.

“We demand an apology from Lausanne, which divided Kurdistan into four parts,” said protester Munevver Gok, 56, a housewife living in the Netherlands.
Fellow demonstrator Kardo Lucas Larsen, 41, who lives in Denmark, told AFP: “a protest like this joins the Kurdish people together and this gives us the feeling like a nation.
“We can stay strong... and then we can decide about our future.”
Switzerland’s Turkish community is planning its treaty commemorations in October around the 100th anniversary of the Turkish republic, with concerts and conferences.

 

Benjamin Netanyahu gets pacemaker ahead of Israeli vote on judicial reforms

Benjamin Netanyahu gets pacemaker ahead of Israeli vote on judicial reforms
Updated 23 July 2023
AFP

Benjamin Netanyahu gets pacemaker ahead of Israeli vote on judicial reforms

Benjamin Netanyahu gets pacemaker ahead of Israeli vote on judicial reforms
  • Leader’s latest health scare comes with lawmakers set to debate the judicial overhaul bill in parliament later Sunday
Updated 23 July 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker on Sunday ahead of a debate in parliament on a controversial judicial overhaul bill that has brought tens of thousands of protesters to the streets.

The judicial revamp proposed by Netanyahu’s hard-right government has split the nation and sparked one of the biggest protest movements in Israel’s history since it was unveiled in January.

Opponents see the proposed revamp as a threat to Israel’s democracy.

The surgery on Netanyahu was performed at Sheba Medical Center, a statement from his office said, while Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin stood in for him.

A week ago Netanyahu, 73, had been discharged from the same medical center after a night of hospitalization following complaints of dizziness.

“A week ago I had a monitoring device implanted and this device beeped this evening and announced that I needed to get a pacemaker. I have to do this tonight, I feel great and I listen to my doctors,” Netanyahu said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

The hospital later confirmed that his condition was good after the overnight surgery.

“He will remain under medical supervision in the cardiology department,” it said in a statement.

Netanyahu has postponed trips planned to Turkey and Cyprus after being hospitalized and getting a pacemaker, Israel’s N12 news reported on Sunday. Netanyahu’s office had no immediate details on the report.

Netanyahu’s latest health scare comes with lawmakers set to debate the judicial overhaul bill in parliament later Sunday, to be followed by a vote on Monday.

“The doctors tell me that I will be free and I will be released from the hospital tomorrow afternoon and will be able to go to the Knesset to vote,” the prime minister said prior to the surgery.

The final vote Monday will be on the “reasonability” clause through which judges can strike down government decisions.

Netanyahu’s government, which includes extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, plans to curb the Supreme Court’s powers granted under this clause, arguing that the changes are necessary to ensure a better balance of power.

Critics accuse Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges he denies, of trying to use the reforms to quash possible judgments against him. He rejects the accusation.

The “reasonability” clause was most recently cited by Israel’s top court to force Netanyahu to remove an ultra-Orthodox cabinet member over a previous tax evasion conviction.

If approved in the final vote Monday, it would be the first major component of the proposed legal overhaul to become law.

Other proposed reforms include giving the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.

Protests have drawn support from across political and social strata, including both the left and the right, secular and religious groups, peace activists and military reservists, as well as blue-collar and workers in the tech sector crucial to the country’s economy.

On Saturday, tens of thousands rallied in Tel Aviv, the country’s commercial center, and near parliament in Jerusalem, as well as elsewhere in the country.

In Tel Aviv, protesters rallied chanting pro-democracy slogans and beating drums at their 29th consecutive weekly rally.

“Democracy or revolution! Respect existence or expect resistance!” chanted protesters, many wearing shirts with “Democracy” printed on them.

“The government is not listening to us, it means it’s the beginning of a new era, a bad era,” protester Idit Dekel, 55, said.

“For me it is catastrophic. It’s the beginning of something we have never experienced before,” added Dekel, a tech employee.

On Saturday evening, thousands of protesters also entered Jerusalem and rallied near parliament, the Supreme Court, and the prime minister’s residence.

They arrived after a multi-day march that began in Tel Aviv earlier in the week.

“This government is an extreme, religious government, and hopefully we will take it down as quickly as possible,” said Guy Maidan, who had participated in the march along with his family.

By evening many set up make-shift tents to camp near the Knesset as lawmakers begin their debate on the “reasonability clause.”

Protester Keren Mor said she was campaigning for the rights of all communities.

“Women, LGBTQ, Arabs, Hasidic, all of them feel that their rights are overthrown by the government,” Mor said at the Jerusalem protest.

“They are trying to overthrow the entire democracy, basic civil law and human rights, and we’re here to stop it.”

Protesters also got support from more than 1,100 air force reservists, including fighter pilots, who have threatened to suspend their volunteer service if the reforms become law.

The proposed revamp has also drawn international criticism, including from US President Joe Biden.

Late Thursday, Netanyahu said he was “still trying to reach an agreement with the opposition,” mainly on the “reasonability” clause.

with Reuters

Algeria applies to join BRICS group

Algeria applies to join BRICS group
Updated 22 July 2023
Reuters

Algeria applies to join BRICS group

Algeria applies to join BRICS group
  • The BRICS group of nations comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It account for more than 40% of the world's population and about 26% of the global economy
Updated 22 July 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: Algeria has applied to join the BRICS group and submitted a request to become a shareholder member of BRICS Bank with an amount of $1.5 billion, Ennahar TV quoted Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune as saying. It added that Tebboune said at the end of his visit to China that Algeria had sought to join the BRICS to open new economic opportunities.
The North Africa country is rich in oil and gas resources and seeking to diversify its economy and strengthen its partnership with countries such as China.
The BRICS group of nations comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It account for more than 40 percent of the world’s population and about 26 percent of the global economy.
“We officially applied to join the BRICS group, we sent a letter asking to be shareholder members in the bank ... Algeria’s first contribution in the bank will be $1.5 billion,” Ennahar quoted Tebboune as saying.
More than 40 countries have expressed interested in joining the BRICS group of nations, South Africa’s top diplomat in charge of relations with the bloc said this week.
Argentina, Iran, the UAE, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Comoros, Gabon, and Kazakhstan are among countries that expressed interest.
China will invest $36 billion in Algeria across sectors including manufacturing, new technology, the knowledge economy, transport, and agriculture, local media quoted Tebboune as saying this week.

 

Children's NGO shut down in Lebanon amid trafficking, sexual harassment claims

Children’s NGO shut down in Lebanon amid trafficking, sexual harassment claims
Updated 22 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Children’s NGO shut down in Lebanon amid trafficking, sexual harassment claims

Children’s NGO shut down in Lebanon amid trafficking, sexual harassment claims
  • Lawyer Diana Assaf claimed on social media that the NGO has committed crimes against Lebanese and Syrian children
  • The NGO cares for several girls, from newborns to 17-year-olds
Updated 22 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A nongovernmental organization in Mount Lebanon was closed down on Saturday for presenting an “imminent danger” to children.
The Village of Love and Peace purported to offer protection and accommodation to abandoned children or those at risk from their parents.
Lawyer Diana Assaf claimed on social media that the NGO has committed crimes against Lebanese and Syrian children.
“Sexual harassment was recorded earlier in the NGO, but what has emerged is the crime of human trafficking,” Assaf said in a video clip on her Instagram page. “The director of the NGO deliberately sold a child to a family in return for money and forged hospital documents and other documents, an act that is considered human trafficking in the penal code.”
The NGO cares for several girls, from newborns to 17-year-olds.
A report by Judge Joelle Bou Haidar following initial investigations stated that Norma Saeed, the director of the NGO, “committed the crime of human trafficking by misleading some families into believing that the infants in her care, who were there by court order, could be adopted without resorting to the court by forging their documents with the help of a village headman and one of the hospitals in exchange for monetary payments.”
The report continued: “She used fraudulent maneuvers, pretending to have two infant girls in her care, while she actually handed them over to two unrelated families without the court’s knowledge or any legal justification.
“The NGO director was also aware that two minors in her care had been sexually harassed by a person named Jebran, who encouraged them and other minors to engage in sexual activity and drug use, which resulted in one of the girls falling in love with him.”
It added: “The girl told investigators that she wished to die since he was already married and could not be with her. The director took no action against Jebran and did not inform the relevant court about him, making her complicit in his crime.”
The report also stated that Saeed “took some minors to a nightclub to celebrate her birthday, allowing them to consume alcohol to the point of intoxication. One of them attempted suicide without any known reason.”
It went on to say that Saeed “threatened the minors with imprisonment if they told the court about what was happening in the NGO. She used abusive language and insults against them. She also took some of the girls to her house to spend the night without the court’s permission, in violation of the NGO’s regulations, and forced them to do cleaning work in the house.”
The investigation also raised suspicions regarding “the NGO’s collaboration with fake organizations to obtain donations and financial amounts in order to fulfill its mission.”
This matter is under investigation by judicial authorities “and falls within the framework of combating corruption for which children pay the price.”
The report noted that the NGO failed to provide “the most basic human rights, such as physical, mental, and health safety, as it lacks the minimum cleanliness standards.”
Judge Bou Haidar “has been investigating the NGO for some time. It turns out that the suffering has been going on for three years,” said Assaf.
Bou Haidar arrested the NGO director and her suspected accomplices for human trafficking, while the allegations of sexual harassment against Jebran are still under consideration by the public prosecution, according to Assaf.
Judges across Lebanon have been told to remove all children from care of the NGO as it is a “source of imminent danger” to them. They have been transferred to another organization.
In its application to the Ministry of Interior, the NGO, established in 2020, claimed that its purpose was to “provide shelter and rehabilitation for those at risk, especially those under the age of seven, and to provide everything that contributes to the development and improvement of their physical and mental abilities.”
The case is the latest in a series of scandals related to children in Lebanon in recent weeks, including revelations of abuse at a private nursery, with a manager and an employee being arrested, as well as cases of infants being abandoned on the street.

Shrinking budget: UN agency raises alarm over Syrian refugee relief in Jordan

Shrinking budget: UN agency raises alarm over Syrian refugee relief in Jordan
Updated 22 July 2023
Raed Omari

Shrinking budget: UN agency raises alarm over Syrian refugee relief in Jordan

Shrinking budget: UN agency raises alarm over Syrian refugee relief in Jordan
  • Current lack of funding undermining great achievements made in over a decade, UNHCR representative says
  • ‘Determined and coordinated action needed to keep success story alive,’ aid official claims
Updated 22 July 2023
Raed Omari

AMMAN: The UNHCR has warned of “serious consequences” for refugees in Jordan if no adequate funding is added to its shrinking budget.
The UN refugee agency has issued a recent appeal calling for “immediate” assistance after other agencies announced plans to reduce health services and food help in camps in Jordan.
Jordanian government-owned Al-Mamlakah TV commented on a UNHCR report which said that the UN refugee agency had only received 32 percent of its financial needs for 2023, or “$125.7 million of its annual budget of $390.11 million.”
In light of this 68 percent deficit, Dominik Bartsch, the agency’s representative to Jordan, has warned of a “humanitarian crisis and serious consequences for refugees and host communities.”
He added: “The current lack of funding for the refugee response is undermining the great achievements made in over a decade.”

Now, there is an imminent risk that the situation is sliding back into a humanitarian crisis, with serious consequences for refugees and host communities.

Dominik Bartsch, UNHCR’s representative to Jordan

He said that there was growing concern that Jordan’s ability to include refugees in healthcare and education systems might be eroded.
“Sustained support over the years has allowed Syrian refugees to access the labor market,” Bartsch said.
“Now, there is an imminent risk that the situation is sliding back into a humanitarian crisis, with serious consequences for refugees and host communities.”
Bartsch praised Jordanian efforts in past years in giving assistance to refugees.
The country issued a record 62,000 work permits to Syrians in 2021, according to UNHCR.
This was a result of the international community committing funding and expanded trade facilitation under the Jordan Compact, an initiative to improve access to education and legal employment for Syrians forced to flee their homes.
Bartsch added: “Jordan has done so much, and donors need to recognize what is at risk.”
He called for a “determined and coordinated action … to keep the success story in Jordan alive.”
Bartsch said that the lack of assistance was exacerbating the vulnerability of refugees.
He added: “The number of refugee families who cannot pay their rent and are at risk of eviction from their homes rose by 66 percent from December 2022 to February 2023.”
The representative warned of another wave of refugees toward Europe should no “immediate action” be taken to improve their financial situation in Jordan.
He said: “Another consequence of lack of assistance is that it may push refugees onto irregular routes toward Europe. UNHCR is concerned about their protection after leaving Jordan as they are exposed to exploitation, abuse, and death.
“The recent shipwreck off Greece was a stark reminder that people who do not see a perspective, make desperate choices.”
The World Food Programme has recently announced a reduction of the value of its monthly food assistance for refugees in Jordan’s refugee camps, from around $32 to $21.
The UNHCR has said that a number of nongovernmental organizations providing health services have left Zaatari and Azraq camps in Jordan, leading to serious shortages and quality issues of remaining facilities.
Jordan has said it is providing refuge to about 1.3 million Syrians, including some 670,000 officially registered with the UNHCR as refugees, making the kingdom host to the world’s second-largest population of Syrian refugees per capita after Lebanon.
Turkiye has accepted 3.6 million Syrian refugees, while Lebanon hosts almost 1 million, according to the UNHCR.
Jordan hosts the Zaatari camp, the largest in the Middle East, and the Azraq camp. Most Syrians in Jordan live in cities and urban centers, however, where they work in certain industries.
While Jordan has been stepping up efforts for a voluntary return of Syrian refugees, a recent UNHCR study found that only 0.8 percent of them are willing to go back home.
The survey revealed that around 97 percent of Syrian refugees in Jordan have no intention of returning home in the next 12 months due to security and economic concerns, including a lack of housing and basic amenities in Syria.
Jordan has announced that it has begun coordinating with the Syrian government and relevant UN organizations to facilitate the voluntary return of some 1,000 Syrian refugees.
The decision was announced on May 1 following a landmark meeting in Amman of foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad also attended.

