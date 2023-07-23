You are here

Jamaica defy France but Sweden, Netherlands win openers

Jamaica’s Khadija Shaw in action with France’s Wendie Renard during their match on Sunday. (Reuters)
AFP

  • France have never lifted the World Cup despite the strength of their women’s domestic league and were defied by a battling Jamaica in the Sydney rain in front of nearly 40,000
AFP

SYDNEY: Perennial underachievers France were held 0-0 by Jamaica to make a frustrating start to their Women’s World Cup campaign on Sunday, but Sweden and the Netherlands both won by slender margins.

France have never lifted the World Cup despite the strength of their women’s domestic league and were defied by a battling Jamaica in the Sydney rain in front of nearly 40,000.

Herve Renard’s France, one of the pre-World Cup favorites along with holders the US and England, hit the woodwork late on and had more possession and chances, but Jamaica refused to fold.

The Jamaicans only made their Women’s World Cup debut in the previous edition in 2019 and lost all three games, so this point was a precious first in the competition for them.

“I would say it’s the No. 1 result we have had so far, men or women — I would put it there,” coach Lorne Donaldson declared.

The only sour note was the dismissal in injury time of star striker Khadija Shaw for a second yellow card. She will miss their second game of the tournament against Panama as a result.

The Jamaicans, ranked 43 in the world to France’s five, celebrated wildly at the final whistle and defender Deneisha Blackwood was paraded in the air.

“You’re playing a team like France who are just fantastic. I mean, just looking at the rankings, you would say that result on this stage has to be No. 1,” Donaldson said.

In the first match of day four of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, Sweden were given a scare by South Africa before winning 2-1.

The third-ranked Swedes fought back from a goal down and conjured up the winner in the 90th minute through Arsenal defender Amanda Ilestedt, much to the relief of their fans in miserably wet conditions in Wellington.

A goal early in the second half by Hildah Magaia — in which she suffered a match-ending injury — had given South Africa hope of an upset in front of 18,317 spectators.

But that was soon canceled out by Barcelona star Fridolina Rolfo before Ilestedt’s late intervention, heading home from close range for a hard-fought victory.

Italy face Argentina on Monday, also in Group G, while, Brazil play Panama in the same group.

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said “nerves and tension” were behind a shaky start to their World Cup campaign.

“It’s OK to be nervous but you need to have the courage to still make that pass,” Gerhardsson said.

The Dutch, losers 2-0 to the US in the final four years ago, had less trouble against debutants Portugal in the New Zealand city of Dunedin.

Defender Stefanie van der Gragt scored with a powerful header on 13 minutes with what turned out to be the winner.

The Netherlands now face the US on Thursday in a rematch of their final, with Group E supremacy at stake.

Sunday’s match in Dunedin, played in front of a crowd of nearly 12,000, saw the Dutch have more of the ball but Portugal threatening on the break.

Portugal’s first shot of the game finally arrived in the last 10 minutes but the Dutch were ultimately fairly comfortable winners.

Topics: 2023 Women's World Cup France Jamaica Women's world cup

Saudi Pro League development a model for Asian football, says AFC chief

Saudi Pro League development a model for Asian football, says AFC chief
Arab News

Saudi Pro League development a model for Asian football, says AFC chief

Saudi Pro League development a model for Asian football, says AFC chief
  • Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, who is also first deputy chairman of FIFA, also praised the quality of the Kingdom’s football system
Arab News

RIYADH: The president of the Asian Football Confederation has commended the professional and marketing advancements seen in the Saudi Pro League, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, who is also first deputy chairman of FIFA, also praised the quality of the Kingdom’s football system and its backing by significant investment, hailing it as an “exemplary model” that “showcases Asian football at its best,” SPA added.

In a press statement, Sheikh Salman highlighted the promising future of professional football in Asia, saying: “We have always emphasized that the Asian continent possesses unique elements to achieve a qualitative shift that will amaze the world.”

He continued: “Asia's successful hosting of various global football events, including the recent 2022 World Cup in Qatar, coupled with the impressive progress of the Saudi Pro League in terms of investing in human capabilities, football infrastructure, and professional talent, demonstrates Asia's confident journey towards realizing its objectives.”

Sheikh Salman affirmed that the global attraction of the Saudi Pro League will be a major gain for Asian club competitions. 

He also pointed out that the presence of internationally renowned players at Saudi clubs and playing in Asian competitions offered an artistic and marketing advantage that will profoundly impact various levels of the sport and media.

“The developmental vision of the Saudi Pro League is aligned with a comprehensive national vision, emphasizing sustainability, stability, and the increasing strength of its influence, investment, and marketing year after year,” he said. “These well-calculated and intelligent steps aim to position the Saudi Pro League among the elite global leagues.”

He added that the Saudi model would inspire national leagues across Asia, leading to notable institutional and professional advancements across the continent.

As part of the AFC role, Sheikh Salman highlighted the organization's commitment to providing support and assistance, taking necessary actions to contribute to the development of football in all aspects of the continent.

Topics: football soccer AFC Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa

Telles reunites with Ronaldo as he leaves Man United to join Al-Nassr

Alex Telles has left Manchester United to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Credit: @AlNassrFC
Alex Telles has left Manchester United to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Credit: @AlNassrFC
Updated 23 July 2023
Reuters

Telles reunites with Ronaldo as he leaves Man United to join Al-Nassr

Alex Telles has left Manchester United to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Credit: @AlNassrFC
  • Al-Nassr released a photograph of the defender holding their yellow jersey
Updated 23 July 2023
Reuters

Brazilian full-back Alex Telles has left Manchester United to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on a contract until 2025, the two clubs announced on Sunday.
The 30-year-old, who won the Europa League last season while on loan at Sevilla, will be reunited with former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at his new club.
Financial details were not disclosed, although media reports suggested United would receive around 6 million pounds ($7.71 million) for the deal.
“A new adventure beckons for @AT13Oficial. Thank you for everything, and good luck, Alex,” United posted on Twitter. 


Al-Nassr released a photograph of the defender holding their yellow jersey and a video in which Ronaldo could be seen smiling in the background.
The Saudi Pro League has attracted many players since Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr last December in a mega deal.

Topics: Alex Telles Al-Nassr Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo ROSHN Saudi Pro League  Man United Saudi Pro League

Mbappe’s omission from PSG tour fuels Madrid move speculation

Mbappe’s omission from PSG tour fuels Madrid move speculation
AFP

Mbappe's omission from PSG tour fuels Madrid move speculation

Mbappe’s omission from PSG tour fuels Madrid move speculation
  • Relations between Mbappe and PSG have become increasingly strained
AFP

TOKYO: Paris Saint-Germain have left Kylian Mbappe out of their squad for a pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, casting further doubt on the forward’s future at the French champions.
PSG gave no reason for the omission of France’s captain but 24-year-old Mbappe has said for weeks that he is refusing to sign a new contract.
His omission from the tour will fuel fresh speculation that he could leave to join Real Madrid before next season.
As his teammates flew to Asia, Mbappe trained with the reserve team on Saturday and afterwards greeted young fans outside the club’s training complex outside Paris, an AFP reporter saw.
A smiling Mbappe posed for selfies and signed photographs and jerseys as one young supporter shouted “Stay with us Kylian.”
The forward declared in May that he did not want to extend his PSG contract, which expires next year, but indicated he wanted to remain at the club for a final season.
“I still have a year left on my contract and I am going to honor my contract,” he said.
That would allow him to become a free agent next summer and leave PSG for nothing, a prospect that club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said was “impossible.”
“We can’t let the best player in the world today leave for free,” Khelaifi said.
Khelaifi even gave Mbappe an ultimatum of a “maximum two weeks” to make his decision — sign a new contract or leave this summer. That date corresponds roughly with the departure of the team for Asia on Saturday.
When training resumed on July 15, Khelaifi again asked the Mbappe camp to clarify the situation. But he has not received a response, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told AFP.
Mbappe, the club’s all-time top scorer with 212 goals in 260 appearances, remains the second most expensive player in history.
He was still a teenager when he joined PSG on a season-long loan from Monaco in August 2017.
The move turned into a permanent transfer the following year in a 180-million-euro ($200 million) deal.
The 29-player PSG squad in Asia will include Mbappe’s younger brother, 16-year-old Ethan Mbappe, as well as Neymar, the Brazilian whose transfer fee of 222 million euros in 2017 is the world record.
The third member of PSG’s superstar trio, Lionel Messi, left at the end of last season to join Inter Miami.
The trio could not prevent PSG being knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich at the last 16 stage.
Relations between Mbappe and PSG have become increasingly strained.
The club wrote to him on July 3 saying it felt betrayed, adding it had “helped you” and “supported your family since you were a teenager.”
The club said Mbappe was not choosing the “win-win” solution — extend and not leave for free, or accept a transfer.
The club is convinced that Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid for free in June 2024, with the promise of a huge signing bonus, since the Spanish giants would have saved on the transfer.
Mbappe was expected to leave a year ago for Real Madrid when his previous contract came to an end, only to agree a new deal to remain in Paris.
Having missed out on his signature a year ago, Real would lead the race for his signature.
They are in the market for a new forward after reigning Ballon d’Or Karim Benzema opted to move to Saudi Arabia.
Mbappe helped France to World Cup glory in 2018 and has established himself as arguably the leading attacker on the global stage.
He scored a hat-trick in France’s World Cup final defeat last December to Messi’s Argentina before helping PSG win a record 11th French title.
He was the top scorer in Ligue 1 last season with 29 goals and netted 41 in 43 games for his club in all competitions.
PSG have a new coach, the Spaniard Luis Enrique.
They open their Asian tour against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi club Al-Nassr in Osaka on Tuesday.
PSG then play Cerezo Osaka, also in Osaka, and Inter Milan in Tokyo before finishing off the tour in Busan, South Korea, against Jeonbuk Motors on August 3.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé PSG

US and Japan make fast World Cup starts but England labor to victory

US and Japan make fast World Cup starts but England labor to victory
AFP

US and Japan make fast World Cup starts but England labor to victory

US and Japan make fast World Cup starts but England labor to victory
  • Denmark snatch a 1-0 win over China, thanks to a 90th-minute goal from Vangsgaard
AFP

BRISBANE, Australia: England squeezed past Haiti 1-0 as they began their Women’s World Cup title bid in unconvincing fashion on Saturday, but holders the United States and former champions Japan were far more comfortable.
European champions England have been touted as the prime challengers to a United States team chasing an unprecedented third World Cup crown in a row.
But they will have to play far better than they did in front of nearly 45,000 spectators in Brisbane, where a youthful Haiti side making their World Cup debut could have snatched a point at the end.
A Georgia Stanway penalty in the first half put Sarina Wiegman’s side ahead, but despite having more of the ball and more shots, England had goalkeeper Mary Earps to thank for preserving their narrow lead.
She made a superb save with her left leg as the time ticked down after Roseline Eloissaint found herself all alone with only Earps to beat.
England, who have been embroiled in a dispute with the FA over bonuses in the lead-up to the tournament, are aiming to add a first World Cup crown to the European title they won at Wembley last year.
“We need more ruthlessness,” Wiegman said.
“We went very close a couple of times, and their defense was tough too, but we need to keep trying, keep working on it, starting tomorrow.”
Also in Group D, Denmark snatched a 1-0 win over China in Perth thanks to a 90th-minute goal from substitute Amalie Vangsgaard, who nipped in to prod home from close range.
In contrast to England’s labored performance, the United States and Japan were rampant against other supposed minnows.
The United States cruised to a 3-0 win over Vietnam — it should have been many more — before Japan crushed Zambia 5-0.
Sophia Smith was the star of the show for the US team at Eden Park in Auckland, scoring twice and setting up captain Lindsey Horan for the third in front of just over 41,000 fans.
The only sour note for Vlatko Andonovski’s side, which featured six World Cup debutants at kick-off, was their lack of finishing ability in front of goal.
They had 27 attempts to none for Vietnam and Alex Morgan missed a penalty.
“At the end, I just felt we needed to be a little bit better with the final shot,” said the coach.
“We created opportunities, we had a penalty kick, obviously enough to score a few more goals, but there are lots of positives from game one going into game two.”
Next up for the Americans, who brought veteran Megan Rapinoe off the bench for the last 30 minutes, are the Netherlands in a re-run of the 2019 final. The US won that game 2-0 to retain their title.
Japan are not seen as the threat they were in 2011, when they went on to lift the World Cup, but they were much too good for Zambia.
Zambia are the lowest-ranked team at the World Cup and they were on the back foot for long periods against a Japan team who looked like scoring every time they went forward.
Much like the US against Vietnam, the scoreline actually flattered the losers and Zambia could easily have lost by more in front of 16,111 spectators in the New Zealand city of Hamilton.
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice and Mina Tanaka, Jun Endo and Riko Ueki were also on the scoresheet as Japan joined Spain on three points in Group C.
Spain, another of the pre-tournament favorites, cruised to a 3-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday.
To cap a disastrous day for Zambia, goalkeeper Catherine Musonda was sent off at the death for a second yellow card and conceded a penalty, which Ueki slotted in at the second attempt.
“We’re not looking at excuses — we have just not played well this evening,” said Zambia’s coach Bruce Mwape.
Title contenders Sweden, France and the Netherlands all play on Sunday, with the Dutch facing Portugal before taking on the USA on Thursday.
Off the pitch, New Zealand’s squad was temporarily evacuated from its hotel in Auckland after a fire, the team said, but all players and staff were safe.

Topics: US Japan England Haiti Women's world cup

Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut
AFP

Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut
AFP

FORT LAUDERDALE, US: Lionel Messi made a Hollywood start to his career in America, scoring a last-second winner in his debut game for Inter Miami on Friday.
Deep in the fourth minute of stoppage time, with the Leagues Cup match against Mexican club Cruz Azul standing at 1-1, Messi won a free-kick just outside the box, in perfect range for his famous left-foot.
The seven-times Ballon d’Or winner took a glance at the position of Cruz Azul goalkeeper Andres Gudino, then put his head down before curling his shot high to the keeper’s right and into the top corner.
The capacity 20,000 crowd at Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium went wild, with some fans running on to the field before being apprehended by security. Smoke bombs in Miami’s trademark pink went off in the area behind the goal, occupied by the team’s most passionate supporters.
Miami and Major League Soccer hope that the arrival of the Argentine World Cup winner and all-time great, will transform the sport and push it into the American mainstream.
If Messi’s debut was any guide, the former Barcelona star still has plenty to offer.
Even before his wonderful goal he had looked sharp and alert, his touch belying the fact that until little over a week ago he was vacationing on a Caribbean beach with his family.
Sergio Busquets, the Spanish midfielder and former Barca team-mate, who has joined Messi for his American adventure, also made a strong impression after they both entered the contest in the 54th minute as part of a triple change with Venezuelan Josef Martinez.
Busquets showed his famous, almost telepathic understanding with Messi remains, after over two years apart from each other, with the midfielder delivering pieces from all angles into the Argentine’s feet.
But it was Messi’s magical finish that will remain long in the memories of Inter Miami fans.
“I knew I had to score, it was the last play of the game. I wanted to score so we didn’t go to penalties. It was very important for us to get this win, it’s a new tournament, it’s going to give us confidence moving forward,” said the Argentine.
In the Leagues Cup group teams are awarded a point each for a draw and then the winner of a penalty shoot-out gets an additional point, but Messi made sure Miami grabbed all three for a win.
He also made sure that the club’s co-owner David Beckham had a broad grin at the final whistle.
“To be honest, as soon as I saw the free kick given I thought this is the way it’s meant to end. Especially when you’ve got players like Leo and Sergio on the pitch, that’s what they produce,” said the former England midfielder.
“It’s so exciting tonight for our fans. All of these people that come down here to see Leo just step onto the pitch, let alone just do what he’s done. It’s a dream come true for everyone in this stadium to see.
“It’s such a moment for this country, such a moment for this league,” he said.
Messi became the biggest name signing in MLS’s history when he joined Miami after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end in June.
NBA great LeBron James, A-list celebrity Kim Kardashian and tennis legend Serena Williams were among the stars who turned out.
Many fans were decked out in replica pink Miami shirts with Messi’s name and number 10 on the back. Others sported Messi masks and banners.
There was some disappointment when the teams were announced with Messi on the bench and it was clear that plans had been made to celebrate his first start as fireworks exploded above the grandstands when the referee blew the whistle to start the encounter.
Against the run of play, Miami took the lead in the 44th minute with a fine, low shot from Robert Taylor which flew off the post.
Messi and Busquets came in with that lead intact but saw the Mexicans draw level through a powerful drive from Uriel Antuna in the 65th minute.
Then came Messis’s moment, the perfect introduction to his new fans and his new country.

Topics: Lionel Messi

