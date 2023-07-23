You are here

  • Home
  • New forum aims to tackle Syria-Jordan drug smuggling

New forum aims to tackle Syria-Jordan drug smuggling

New forum aims to tackle Syria-Jordan drug smuggling
Regional concern mounts over an influx of the banned stimulant captagon from Syria. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4zqpt

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

New forum aims to tackle Syria-Jordan drug smuggling

New forum aims to tackle Syria-Jordan drug smuggling
  • Increasing regional engagement with Assad’s govt since its readmission to the Arab League
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

AMMAN: A new forum to combat drug smuggling from war-ravaged Syria through Jordan to the wealthy Gulf states held its first meeting in Amman on Sunday, the Jordanian foreign ministry said.
The forum was agreed during talks between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus earlier this month as regional concern mounts over an influx of the banned stimulant captagon from Syria.
The Syrian delegation was headed by Defense Minister General Ali Mahmud Abbas and General Intelligence Director, Major General Husam Louka. Jordan’s was led by the chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, and General Intelligence director, Major General Ahmed Husni, the Jordanian ministry said.
The talks “went over the issue of the parties that organize, run and carry out smuggling operations across borders to Jordan, as well as necessary measures to... confront this escalating danger to the entire region,” the ministry said.
Jordanian security forces have tightened border controls in recent years and occasionally announce thwarted drugs and weapons smuggling attempts from Syria.
There has been increasing regional engagement with Assad’s government since its readmission to the Arab League in May, ending more than a decade of isolation since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011.

Topics: Jordan Syria

Related

Trade hopes rise as main Jordan-Syria border crossing reopens for business
Middle-East
Trade hopes rise as main Jordan-Syria border crossing reopens for business
Smugglers killed in Jordan-Syria border drugs bust
Middle-East
Smugglers killed in Jordan-Syria border drugs bust

Plea for help as hunger stalks Khartoum

Plea for help as hunger stalks Khartoum
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Plea for help as hunger stalks Khartoum

Plea for help as hunger stalks Khartoum
  • Citizens’ support group in Sudan issues urgent appeal for donations to distribute food aid among crisis-hit residents
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

WAD MADANI, Sudan: In a war-devastated district of Sudan’s capital, Abbas Mohammed Babiker says he and his family have only been able to eat once a day. Now even that is in doubt, but on Sunday a citizens’ support group issued an urgent appeal for donations to help people like him.

“We only have enough for two more days,” Babiker said from Khartoum North, where residents said at least one person, a local musician, has already died from hunger.

Since April 15, battles between Sudan’s army led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces or RSF, headed by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, have killed more than 3,900 people, according to the latest toll from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project or ACLED.

More than 2.6 million people have been internally displaced, mostly from Khartoum, the International Organization for Migration said.

Thousands who remain in the capital, particularly in Khartoum North, are trapped at home without water since the local water station was damaged at the start of the war.

Residents say there is only intermittent electricity and food has nearly run out.

Across the country, about one-third of the population already faced hunger even before the war began, said the UN’s World Food Programme. 

Despite the security challenges, the agency says it has reached more than 1.4 million people with emergency food aid as needs intensify.

“With the fighting, there is no market any more and anyway we have no money,” said another resident of Khartoum North, Essam Abbas.

To help them, the local “resistance committee,” a pro-democracy neighborhood group, issued its emergency appeal.

“We have to support each other, give food and money and distribute to those around us,” the committee wrote on Facebook.

In adjacent Omdurman, Khartoum’s other battle-scarred sister city, locally known violinist Khaled Senhouri “died from hunger” last week, his friends wrote on Facebook.

In his own online posts, Senhouri had said he was unable to leave home because of the fighting and had tried to hang on with the supplies that he had. It wasn’t enough.

Lawyers and medics said on Saturday that at least 20 Sudanese civilians had been killed by rocket fire on residential areas of one of Darfur’s main cities and by shelling near hospitals in North Kordofan state.

The doctors’ union said that since Friday morning shells had struck near four hospitals in the North Kordofan state capital El-Obeid, killing four civilians and wounding 45.

In the South Darfur state capital Nyala, the local lawyers’ union said that rocket fire had killed 16 civilians.

The Darfur region, already ravaged by brutal conflict in the early 2000s, has seen some of the worst of the violence since fighting erupted in mid-April between Sudanese rival generals vying for power.

“During an exchange of rocket fire between the army and the RSF, 16 civilians were killed on Friday, according to a preliminary toll,” the lawyers’ union said.

And at least one man was killed by a sniper, it added.

In the West Darfur capital of El-Geneina, near Chad, snipers have reportedly been targeting residents from rooftops since fighting began, and tens of thousands have fled across the border.

The war, which broke out in the capital Khartoum on April 15 and spread to Darfur later that month, has left at least 3,000 dead across Sudan, according to a conservative estimate.

Fighting in Darfur, an RSF stronghold, has recently concentrated around Nyala, after brutal clashes in El-Geneina where the UN had reported atrocities.

Battles have also continued in and around Khartoum. 

Residents reported on Saturday the first army air strikes on villages in the Al-Jazirah state, just south of the capital.

The fertile land between the White Nile and Blue Nile rivers now hosts several hundred thousands of the estimated 3.3 million people the war has displaced. If fighting expands into Al-Jazirah, they may be forced to flee again.

The humanitarian workers who support them would have to move as well, but fear the many bureaucratic challenges in relocating their operations.

Analysts say both warring sides would like to see the battlefield expand.

“The RSF has held the upper hand in Khartoum since the early days of the war, but that advantage is only growing more apparent,” the International Crisis Group think tank said.

The army on July 15 launched a major offensive in North Khartoum, flattening entire suburban neighborhoods with air raids, “but it failed spectacularly,” the ICG said.

The RSF, meanwhile, are trying to seize the main Darfur-Khartoum road to ensure a constant supply of fighters and weapons.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan

Related

Doctors Without Borders staff attacked in war-torn Sudan, warns it may suspend work
Middle-East
Doctors Without Borders staff attacked in war-torn Sudan, warns it may suspend work
Fighting in Sudan’s capital, south after generals briefly surface
Middle-East
Fighting in Sudan’s capital, south after generals briefly surface

OIC chief calls for ‘more ambitious’ humanitarian action

OIC chief calls for ‘more ambitious’ humanitarian action
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

OIC chief calls for ‘more ambitious’ humanitarian action

OIC chief calls for ‘more ambitious’ humanitarian action
  • Representatives from 56 countries gather in Jeddah to discuss digital transformation and strengthen global humanitarian efforts
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The fifth consultative meeting between the Islamic Committee of the International Crescent and the National Societies of the Red Crescent and Red Cross in the OIC member states started on Sunday in Jeddah.

The event, hosted by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority under the patronage of Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, will run until July 26.

The meeting, attended by representatives of national societies from 56 countries and several senior officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, aims at consolidating efforts and facilitating joint humanitarian action.

President of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority Jalal Al-Owaisi said that this latest meeting aims at enhancing cooperation, enabling exchange of expertise, and developing the skills and capabilities of Red Crescent and Red Cross societies.

Organizations will have the opportunity to review their experiences, which could be a model to be implemented in other countries, he said.

The meeting, centered around the theme “Constant Connection for a Lasting Impact,” aims to streamline collaborative humanitarian actions, and it seeks to unite various organizations and entities with the goal of promoting the international movement and reflecting on humanitarian efforts. 

Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the OIC, emphasized the need to create plans that will improve the humanitarian action ecosystem in the Islamic world.

A more ambitious vision is necessary to address the challenges faced in this field, given the frequent occurrence of disasters that require immediate relief efforts to save lives, he said.

Taha said that it is the duty of Muslims to offer aid and assistance to their fellow brethren in times of need. 

He expressed the OIC’s readiness to collaborate with the ICIC and the national societies of the Red Crescent and Red Cross in the member states. 

The agenda of the first day of the meeting included a discussion of “digital transformation in humanitarian work.” 

The meeting was accompanied by an exhibition titled “A Touch of Humanity.” 

Topics: Middle East Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) humanitarian aid

Related

Update Sweden is risking its ties with Muslim countries, warns leading Saudi analyst video
Saudi Arabia
Sweden is risking its ties with Muslim countries, warns leading Saudi analyst
OIC chief urges ICCIA to support SMEs
World
OIC chief urges ICCIA to support SMEs

EU allocates €1m to UNRWA

EU allocates €1m to UNRWA
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

EU allocates €1m to UNRWA

EU allocates €1m to UNRWA
  • Funds arrive at ‘critical time’ amid increase in violence, agency official says
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The EU has allocated €1 million ($1.1 million) to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East to better protect Palestinian refugees affected by war and forced displacement in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Adam Bouloukos, director of UNRWA Affairs in the West Bank, expressed his appreciation to the EU for its support, “particularly at a time when the protection environment continues to deteriorate.”

He added: “These funds come at a critical time in view of the dire financial situation of the agency and the unparalleled needs observed in Jenin.”

Since the beginning of 2023, the West Bank has experienced an increase in violence against civilians, with the Israeli attack on Jenin camp being the most recent example. 

Most Palestinian fatalities this year occurred during Israeli military and law enforcement operations.

The EU funds the UNRWA Crisis Intervention Unit, which provides cash assistance, psychological first aid and other services to support those suffering forced displacement, home demolitions and other forms of violence.

“The EU’s partnership with UNRWA seeks to better protect civilians, particularly children in refugee camps,” European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic, said. 

“They are the ones feeling the full brunt of the escalation. We are committed to continue our unwavering support to the most vulnerable Palestinian refugees,” Lenarcic added.

 
 

Topics: UNRWA European Union (EU)

Related

UNRWA launches Gaza summer program for 130,000 children
Middle-East
UNRWA launches Gaza summer program for 130,000 children
UNRWA chief visits France 
Middle-East
UNRWA chief visits France 

Jordanian, Algerian officials discuss bilateral ties

Jordanian, Algerian officials discuss bilateral ties
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

Jordanian, Algerian officials discuss bilateral ties

Jordanian, Algerian officials discuss bilateral ties
  • Saoub called for enhancing parliamentary ties, adding that Jordan is modernizing its political system
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Marwa Saoub, head of the Jordanian-Algerian Parliamentary Committee, met Algerian Ambassador to Jordan Abdulkarim Behha on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties.

Saoub highlighted the strong relations between the two sides and praised Algeria’s important role in the Arab region, including its support for the Palestinian cause. She also underlined the importance of the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem’s holy sites, as well as Amman’s vital role in securing a fair and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue.

Saoub called for enhancing parliamentary and trade ties, adding that Jordan is entering a new phase of elections with parties committed to modernizing the political system.

Behha highlighted his country’s commitment to strengthening ties with Jordan, adding that a tax-free customs zone will be established to facilitate bilateral trade.
 

Topics: Jordan Algeria

Related

Jordan, Algeria discuss parliamentary, economic cooperation
Middle-East
Jordan, Algeria discuss parliamentary, economic cooperation
Jordan, Algeria launch new phase of cooperation
Middle-East
Jordan, Algeria launch new phase of cooperation

UAE delegation, NYC mayor discuss progress on UN Sustainable Development Goals

UAE delegation, NYC mayor discuss progress on UN Sustainable Development Goals
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

UAE delegation, NYC mayor discuss progress on UN Sustainable Development Goals

UAE delegation, NYC mayor discuss progress on UN Sustainable Development Goals
  • Delegation highlighted its experience in community enablement initiatives with a substantial cross-border development impact
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A UAE government delegation held a meeting with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to explore opportunities for joint collaboration and the exchange of expertise in the field of sustainable cities and community enablement, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday 

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, aimed to advance progress on UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The UAE delegation highlighted its experience in community enablement initiatives that have had a substantial cross-border development impact. They also emphasized their participation in large-scale sustainable development projects in poor countries. 

The delegation outlined their complete strategy to attaining the UN SDGs 2030 on a local and global scale, including projects started by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives in over 100 countries. 

It also emphasized the contributions of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, which has provided finance aid and soft loan-based development projects since 1971, with an emphasis on assisting climate-vulnerable communities.

Adams provided a comprehensive briefing on his initiatives to promote economic growth in New York City, as well as strategies for improving safety and public health.

He was invited by the UAE delegation to attend key international events organized by the UAE, including the World Government Summit.
 

Topics: UAE New York City 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Related

UAE delegation visits Czech Republic to boost bilateral cooperation
Middle-East
UAE delegation visits Czech Republic to boost bilateral cooperation
Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits
World
Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits

Latest updates

New forum aims to tackle Syria-Jordan drug smuggling
New forum aims to tackle Syria-Jordan drug smuggling
Jamaica defy France but Sweden, Netherlands win openers
Jamaica defy France but Sweden, Netherlands win openers
What We Are Reading Today: Coral Lives
What We Are Reading Today: Coral Lives
Saudi graffiti artist steps out of the shadows
Saudi graffiti artist Maajed Ahmed is challenging the stigma associated with the art form. (Instagram/maajed_ahmed)
Stray animals and birds suffer amid soaring temperatures
Mayaser Bundagji is promoting a culture of animal adoption in Jeddah. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.