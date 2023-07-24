Conservative party poised to narrowly win Spain’s election but without majority to topple Sánchez

You are here

Supporters of the conservative Partido Popular (People's Party) wave flags outside the PP headquarters in Madrid after Spain's general election on July 23, 2023. (AFP)
Supporters of the conservative Partido Popular (People's Party) wave flags outside the PP headquarters in Madrid after Spain's general election on July 23, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 24 July 2023
AP

  • Pre-election polls had predicted a bigger victory for the Popular Party and the possibility for it to form a coalition with the far-right Vox party
MADRID: Spain’s conservative Popular Party was set to narrowly win the country’s national election Sunday, but without the majority needed to topple the coalition government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
With 90 percent of votes counted, the Popular Party was on course to secure 136 of the 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Spanish parliament. Sánchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers Party was poised to take 122 seats, two more than it had in the outgoing legislature.
Although the Socialists can likely call on the predicted 31 seats of the left-wing Sumar, or Joining Forces alliance, and several smaller parties, there was a real possibility that neither side would be able to secure a majority.
The close election was likely to produce weeks of political jockeying. The next prime minister only would be voted on once lawmakers are installed in the new Congress of Deputies. The absolute majority needed to form a government is 176 seats.
Pre-election polls had predicted a bigger victory for the Popular Party and the possibility for it to form a coalition with the far-right Vox party. Such a coalition would have returned a far-right force to the Spanish government for the first time since the country transitioned to democracy in the late 1970s following the nearly 40-year rule of dictator Francisco Franco.
Sánchez was trying to win a third consecutive national election since taking power in 2018. The Socialists and the junior member of its coalition government took a beating from the conservative party and the far-right Vox party in regional and local elections in May, prompting Sánchez to call Sunday’s early election.
Most polling during the campaign forecast that the national vote would go the same way but require the Popular Party to rely on support from Vox to form a government, with PP candidate Alberto Núñez Feijóo at the helm.
A PP-Vox government would have meant another EU member has moved firmly to the right, a trend seen recently in Sweden, Finland and Italy. Countries such as Germany and France are concerned by what such a shift would portend for EU immigration and climate policies.
Spain’s two main leftist parties are pro-EU participation. On the right, the PP is also in favor of the EU. Vox, headed by Santiago Abascal, is opposed to EU interference in Spain’s affairs.
The election comes as Spain holds the EU’s rotating presidency. Sánchez had hoped to use the six-month term to showcase the advances his government had made. An election defeat for Sánchez could see the PP taking over the EU presidency reins.
Sánchez was one of the first to vote, casting his ballot in a polling station in Madrid.
Commenting later on the large number of foreign media covering the election, he said: “This means that what happens today is going to be very important not just for us but also for Europe and I think that should also make us reflect.”
“I don’t want to say I’m optimistic or not. I have good vibrations,” Sánchez added.
An embargoed tracking poll published by Spanish public broadcaster RTVE on the closing of the voting had pointed to an uncertain outcome.
Sumar, which brings together 15 small leftist parties, is led by second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz, the only woman among the top four candidates.
Díaz called for everyone to vote, recalling that the freedom to vote didn’t always exist in Spain.
“A lot is at risk,” Diáz said after casting her ballot. “For people of my generation, they are the most important elections.”
At stake is “waking up tomorrow with more rights, more democracy and more freedom,” she said.
The election was taking place at the height of summer, with millions of voters likely to be vacationing away from their regular polling places. However, postal voting requests soared before Sunday.
With no party expected to garner an absolute majority, the choice is basically between another leftist coalition and a partnership of the right and the far right.
For poll favorite Feijóo, “It is clear that many things are in play, what model of country we want, to have a solid and strong government.”
Vox’s Abascal said he hoped for “a massive mobilization (of voters) that will allow Spain to change direction.”
Alejandro Bleda, 45, did not say who he voted for but indicated that he was backing the leftist parties. “Given the polarization in this country, it’s to vote either for 50 years of backwardness or for progress,” he said.
The main issues at stake are “a lot of freedoms, social rights, public health and education,” Bleda said after voting in the Palacio de Valdés public school polling station in central Madrid.
Voters are to elect 350 members to the lower house of Parliament and 208 members to the Senate.
Carmen Acero, 62, who voted for the Popular Party, compared Sánchez to Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and said she voted because “to continue with Pedro Sánchez is hell.”
Sporting a Spanish flag on her phone, Acero accused Sánchez of being an “assassin” for allying with the small Basque regional party Bildu, which includes some former members of the now-defunct armed separatist group, ETA.
Coming on the tail of a month of heat waves, temperatures were expected to average above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), or 5 to 10 degrees Celsius above normal in many parts of the country. Authorities distributed fans to many of the stations.
“We have the heat, but the right to exercise our vote freely is stronger than the heat,” said Rosa Maria Valladolid-Prieto, 79, in Barcelona.
Sánchez’s government has steered Spain through the COVID-19 pandemic and dealt with an inflation-driven economic downturn made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But his dependency on fringe parties to keep his minority coalition afloat, including the separatist forces from Catalonia and the Basque Country, and his passing of a slew of liberal-minded laws may cost him his job.

 

US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case in viral videos

US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case in viral videos
WASHINGTON: The United States said on Sunday it was deeply concerned by reports of viral videos showing two women paraded naked in India’s northeastern state of Manipur, a sexual assault case that enraged the country.

The assault, in which a mob allegedly raped and paraded the naked women, took place over two months ago, but it captured national and global attention as the video went viral on social media in the past week. Police have made some arrests.

A US State Department spokesperson called the incident “brutal” and “terrible” and said the United States conveyed its sympathies to the victims.

The assault was reported by the victims aged 21 and 19 in May during intense ethnic clashes between the tribal Kuki people and majority ethnic Meitei over potential changes to economic benefits given to the Kuki.

The trouble was quelled after New Delhi rushed thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state of 3.2 million people. But sporadic violence and killings resumed soon afterwards and the state has remained tense since.

At least 125 people have been killed and more than 40,000 have fled their homes since the violence erupted in Manipur.

The United States encouraged a peaceful and inclusive resolution to the Manipur violence and urged authorities to respond to humanitarian needs while protecting all groups, homes and places of worship, the State Department spokesperson said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the assault as “shameful” and promised tough action.

MOSCOW: Russia said it thwarted a Ukrainian “terrorist act” on Moscow in the early hours of Monday, with the mayor of the Russian capital saying two drones had hit non-residential buildings in the city.

The attack came a day after Kyiv vowed to “retaliate” for a Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa.
“A Kyiv regime attempt to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on objects on the territory of the city of Moscow was stopped,” Russia’s defense ministry said.
“Two Ukrainian drones were suppressed and crashed. There are no casualties.”
The TASS news agency reported one drone crashed in Komsomolsky Prospekt, near Russia’s defense ministry, while another hit a business center on Likhacheva Street by one of Moscow’s main ring roads.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drone strikes hit “non-residential” buildings around 4 a.m. local time (0100 GMT).
He said emergency services were working at the scene and also reported no casualties.
The RIA Novosti news agency posted a video of the business center, with some damage visible to the top of the tall building.
The road around it was closed.
Moscow has been hit by several drone attacks this year, with one even hitting the Kremlin in May.
Earlier this month, Russia said it had downed five Ukrainian drones that disrupted the functioning of Moscow’s Vnukovo international airport.
 

15 dead, 19 missing after Indonesian ferry sinks off Sulawesi island

15 dead, 19 missing after Indonesian ferry sinks off Sulawesi island
KENDARI, Indonesia: At least 15 people were killed and 19 more were missing on Monday after a ferry sank off the coast of Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, search and rescue officials said.
The boat sank with 40 people onboard just after midnight local time (1700 GMT on Sunday), the local office of Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said in a statement.
Six people were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, and the cause of the sinking was being investigated, it said.
“Provisionally, there are 19 people who are still being searched for,” Muhamad Arafah, head of the local search and rescue agency in Kendari city in southeast Sulawesi, said in the statement.
One search team will dive around the accident site, while another will search the water’s surface using boats, he said.
The ferry was crossing from Lanto village on Buton island to Lagili village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi, the agency said.
It shared images of rescuers mobilizing for the search effort, and several dead bodies covered by sarongs laid on tarpaulin at a local hospital.
It is common in Indonesia for the number of actual passengers on a boat to differ from the manifest.
Marine accidents occur frequently in the Southeast Asian archipelago nation of around 17,000 islands, where people rely on ferries and small boats to travel around despite poor safety standards.
In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world’s deepest lakes on Sumatra island.
In May last year, a ferry carrying more than 800 people ran aground in shallow waters off East Nusa Tenggara province and remained stuck for two days before being dislodged.
No one was hurt in that accident.

 

 

 

 

Scholarships have helped displaced Afghan students find homes on university campuses across the US

Fahima Sultani does homework on campus at Arizona State University, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP)
Fahima Sultani does homework on campus at Arizona State University, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP)
DALLAS: As the Taliban swept back into power in Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, Fahima Sultani and her fellow university students tried for days to get into the Kabul airport, only to be turned away by gun-wielding extremists.
“No education, just go back home,” she recalled one shouting.
Nearly two years later, Sultani, now 21, is safely in the US and working toward her bachelor’s degree in data science at Arizona State University in Tempe on a scholarship. When she’s not studying, she likes to hike up nearby Tempe Butte, the kind of outing she enjoyed in her mountainous homeland.
Seeing students like Sultani rush to leave in August 2021 as the US withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years, colleges, universities and other groups across the US started piecing together the funding for hundreds of scholarships so they could continue their education outside of their home country.
Women of Sultani’s generation, born around the time the US ousted the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, grew up attending school and watching as women pursued careers. The Taliban’s return upended those freedoms.
“Within minutes of the collapse of the government in Kabul, US universities said, ‘We’ll take one;’ ‘We’ll take three;’ ‘We’ll take a professor;’ ‘We’ll take a student,’” said Allan Goodman, CEO of the Institute of International Education, a global not-for-profit that helps fund such scholarships.
The fears leading the students to quickly board flights were soon justified as the Taliban ushered in a strict Islamic rule: Girls cannot attend school beyond the sixth grade and women, once again required to wear burqas, have been banned from universities, parks and gyms and are restricted from most employment.
Sultani is one of more than 60 Afghan women who arrived at ASU by December 2021 after fleeing Afghanistan, where she’d been studying online through Asian University for Women in Bangladesh during the pandemic.
“These women came out of a crisis, a traumatic experience, boarded a plane not knowing where they were going, ended up in the US,” said Susan Edgington, executive director and head of operations of ASU’s Global Academic Initiatives.
After making their way to universities and colleges across the US over the last two years, many are nearing graduation and planning their futures.
Mashal Aziz, 22, was a few months from graduating from American University of Afghanistan when Kabul fell and she boarded a plane. After leaving, she began scouring the Internet, researching which schools were offering scholarships and what organizations might be able to help.
“You’ve already left everything and you are thinking maybe there are barriers for your higher education,” Aziz said.
She and three other Afghan students arrived at Northeastern University in Boston in January 2022 after first being taken to Qatar and then a military base in New Jersey.
Aziz graduated this spring with a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting management. She plans to start working on her master’s degree in finance this fall at Northeastern.
The hurdles for students who left can include everything from needing help to overcome language barriers to getting credit for the courses they completed in their home country to affording tuition, Aziz said.
Just two days after the fall of Kabul, the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma announced it had created two scholarships for Afghans seeking refuge in the US Later, the university created five more scholarships that went to some of the young Afghans who settled in the area. Five more Afghans have received scholarships to study there this fall.
Danielle Macdonald, an associate anthropology professor at the school, has organized a regular meetup between TU students and college-aged Afghans who have settled in the Tulsa area.
Around two dozen young people attend the events, where they talk about everything from US slang to finding jobs. Their outings have included visiting a museum and going to a basketball game, Macdonald said.
“It’s become a really lovely community,” she said.
For many young people leaving Afghanistan, familiarity with the US made the country a natural destination.
That was the case for Hamasa Zeerak, 24, and her 30-year-old husband, Hussain Saifnijat. In Kabul, Zeerak attended the American University of Afghanistan, while Saifnijat worked for a US-based technology company.
They both began studying at Rutgers University, in New Jersey, last fall. He may be able to graduate as early as this fall with a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering. She is studying to get her bachelor’s degree in business administration and graduates in 2025.
“My worries were a lot at the beginning because I was thinking about how to continue our life in America; how can we find a job?” Zeerak said. “It was stressful at the beginning but everything goes smooth.”
Sultani, like many others who left Afghanistan, often thinks about those who remained behind, including her sister, who had been studying at a university, but now must stay home.
“I can go to universities while millions of girls back in Afghanistan, they do not have this opportunity that I have,” Sultani said. “I can dress the way I want and millions of girls now in Afghanistan, they do not have this opportunity.”
There will be 20 Afghans studying this fall at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. Atifa Kabuli, 46, had studied nursing there for the last two semesters but now is focused on studying for exams that will allow her to practice medicine in the US
Older than most of the arriving students, Kabuli left behind her career as an a obstetrician and gynecologist. During the Taliban’s first rule, from 1996 to 2001, she was only able to continue her education by studying in Pakistan.
When the Taliban regained control, she knew she and her husband would have to leave so their daughters, now 15 and 10, would be able to continue going to school. Her time at WKU, she said, helped her find the confidence to pursue a medical license in the US
Since the initial flurry of scholarships, efforts to assist Afghan students have continued, including the creation of the Qatar Scholarship for Afghans Project, which has helped fund 250 scholarships at dozens of US colleges and universities.
But there are still more young people in need of support to continue their educations in the US or even reach the US from Afghanistan or other countries, explained Jonah Kokodyniak, a senior vice president at the Institute of International Education.
Yasamin Sohrabi, 26, is among those still trying to find a way to the US Sohrabi, who had been studying law at American University of Afghanistan, realized as the withdrawal of US forces neared that she might need to go overseas to continue her studies. The day after the Taliban took Kabul, she learned of her admission to WKU but wasn’t able to get into the airport to leave Afghanistan.
A year later, she and her younger sister, who also has been accepted at the university, got visas to Pakistan. Now they are trying to find a way to get into the US Their brother, who accompanied them to Pakistan, is applying to the school, as well.
Sohrabi said she and her siblings try not to focus on what they have lost, but instead on how to get to the US to continue their studies.
“That’s one of the things in these days we think about,” she said. “It keeps us going.”

 

India health data faces rising risk of breaches, cyberattacks

India health data faces rising risk of breaches, cyberattacks
Last year, responding to reports of breaches of data from India’s CoWIN vaccine portal, the head of the National Health Authority, RS Sharma, said that it had “state-of-the-art security infrastructure and has never faced a security breach.”
Last month, Sharma’s own personal data was exposed in a massive leak of CoWIN data via the Telegram app. Officials first denied a breach had taken place, then days later, Delhi police said they had arrested two individuals in relation to the leak.
The data leak — including names, Aadhaar national IDs, mobile numbers, voter IDs, passports and COVID vaccination status of millions of individuals — was one of the largest in India, and came on the heels of other breaches of CoWIN and Aadhaar data, and the records of a leading hospital in Delhi.
The recent breaches of health data are particularly concerning, digital experts said, as they leave individuals vulnerable to scams, harassment and discrimination without remedy in the absence of a data protection law in the country.
They warned it also undermines India’s aim to develop and export to Asian and African countries its digital public infrastructure model comprising Aadhaar, mobile payment system UPI and the National Health Stack data platform, that authorities say will improve access and efficiency.
But in pushing its digital public infrastructure “India is putting people at risk from data collection and data overreach,” said Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia policy director at digital rights group Access Now. “It’s a bad model.”
“The push for greater digitization of health data is happening without discussion or adequate data protection. India is seeing an increase in cyberattacks, and the refusal to acknowledge breaches and to hold institutions accountable is a reckless approach,” he said.
The ministry of electronics and information technology did not respond to a request for comment.
The health ministry, in a June 12 statement, said that the CoWIN portal “is completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy. All steps have been taken and are being taken to ensure security of the data.”
The federal Computer Emergency Response Team was investigating the incident, it added. No details have since been released.
Junior IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at the time that the leaked CoWIN data was accessed by a bot “from a threat actor database, which seems to have been populated with previously breached/stolen data.”
“It does not appear that CoWIN app or database has been directly breached,” he said on Twitter.

HIGHLY SENSITIVE
Under the ambitious Digital India program, there is increasing digitization of data and services in the country.
The national digital health mission that aims to link individual health records to a unique ID similar to the Aadhaar ID, has raised concerns about data security and the potential for misuse.
In the rush to build out the digital public infrastructure, “the very suitability of these technologies has gone unchallenged,” said Aarushi Gupta at Digital Futures Lab, a research collective.
“Given the vast amounts of data collection, processing, and exchange ... citizens are at considerable risk of their data being leaked and their privacy rights being compromised, as seen with the recent leak,” she added.
India was the biggest target for cyberattacks after the United States in 2021 and 2022, with nearly 500 attacks last year, an increase of nearly a fourth, according to cybersecurity firm CloudSEK.
A separate study by NordVPN, a virtual private network service provider, last year showed India was the worst hit by data breaches, with some 600,000 people having had their data stolen and sold on bot markets by hackers.
Last year, India took aim at VPNs that provide users with anonymity online, with new legislation that it said would improve cybersecurity, including requiring firms to report data breaches within six hours of noticing them.
But India’s national cybersecurity policy hasn’t been updated since 2013, leaving the country’s expanding digital infrastructure vulnerable to new threats, said Prateek Waghre, policy director at Internet Freedom Foundation, a non-profit.
It is also not clear if a long-delayed data protection bill that is expected to be passed soon, will protect sensitive health data, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
“There is a question of how effective the bill will be, and whether government agencies will be exempt from accountability in case of a breach,” Waghre added.
“The more data there is, the more it can be abused. If you can access the entire medical history of individuals, imagine how valuable that is for the private sector; how will it be protected from misuse?“

MAJOR TARGET
Healthcare institutions worldwide are increasingly victims of hacks and cyberattacks, with vaccination records and the personal information of patients and health care workers most frequently targeted, according to a study by CloudSEK.
In November, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a federal government hospital that caters to ministers, politicians and the general public, was hit by a cyberattack that shut down its servers and disrupted patient care for weeks.
The attack, which officials said had come from a foreign country, is reported to have compromised the records of up to 40 million patients.
Earlier, the data of millions of pregnant women was exposed online by a government agency, local media reported.
“Any data leak is harmful, and there are no protocols for confidentiality of sensitive data such as pregnancy, HIV treatment or vaccinations,” said Amulya Nidhi, founder of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, or People’s Health Movement, a non-profit.
“With leaks of such sensitive data, people can be badly affected. Our entire social framework can be affected.”

