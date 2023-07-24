Kuwaiti FM, European Council chief discuss Schengen visa schemes

ROME: Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday met the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, to discuss schemes available to Kuwaiti citizens applying for Schengen visas.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the International Conference on Development and Migration in Rome, Kuwait News Agency reported.
The two officials also discussed Kuwait’s longstanding friendships and close strategic partnerships with EU member states, as well as effort to improve cooperation in various fields.
Library restores Palestinian history one manuscript at a time
The items date back as far as 300 years, to the Ottoman period
Also on the library's shelves are Persian, German and French books
Updated 24 July 2023
AFP
Jerusalem: A library in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem offers a rare glimpse into Palestinian history with its treasure trove of manuscripts dating back hundreds of years before the creation of Israel.
At the Khalidi Library in the walled Old City, Rami Salameh expertly inspects a damaged manuscript as part of the effort to restore and digitise historical Palestinian documents.
“The manuscripts range from jurisprudence to astronomy, the Prophet’s (Mohammed) biography and the Qur'an,” says the Italian-trained restorer as he carefully maneuvers a dry brush over a fragile text on Arabic grammar.
From his small workshop, he lets out a sigh of relief, concluding that it won’t be necessary to treat the 200-year-old document for discoloration as a result of oxidation.
Palestinians walk past the Khalidi library located inside the walled Old City near an entrance to the Al Aqsa mosque complex, the library was founded by Palestinian notable Raghib Al-Khalidi in 1900 at the request of his late mother Khadija. It holds Persian, German and French books, including an impressive collection of 60 titles by Victor Hugo. Its founder studied at the Sorbonne in Paris.
Working alone, Salameh has already restored 1,200 pages from over a dozen manuscripts belonging to private Palestinian libraries over the past two and a half years.
The items date back as far as 300 years, to the Ottoman period.
The majority of the manuscripts come from the Khalidi Library itself, the largest private collection of Arabic and Islamic manuscripts in the Palestinian territories.
Also on its shelves are Persian, German and French books, including an impressive collection of titles by French writer Victor Hugo.
Located in the Old City near one of the entrances to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the library was founded by Palestinian judge Raghib Al-Khalidi in 1900.
From its main building, which overlooks the Western Wall — the holiest site where Jews can pray — warring sultans reportedly played a role in liberating Jerusalem from the Crusaders in the 12th and 13th centuries.
The collection contains books, correspondence, Ottoman decrees and newspapers, including documents from the influential Khalidi family.
They offer a rich view of past life in the holy city, with the oldest book dating back to the 10th century.
“We have manuscripts that talk about the cultural and social status of the people of Jerusalem, and this is an indication of the presence of Palestinians here for centuries,” says librarian Khader Salameh, the restorer’s father who manages the collection.
“The contents of the library negate the Zionist claim that this country was empty,” he added, referring to the common refrain that the land was unpopulated prior to the creation of Israel in 1948 and the expulsion of over 750,000 Palestinians.
Palestinian families and institutions in east Jerusalem have frequently been evicted to make way for Israeli settlements since Israel captured and annexed the area, including the Old City, in the 1967 Six-Day War — moves regarded as illegal by the UN and the international community.
Part of the library was seized by Israeli settlers to build a Jewish religious school, the librarian lamented.
The library’s administration waged a long legal battle to fight the settlement, but did not succeed in preventing the seizure of part of it.
Khader Salameh said the outcome could have been much worse, and the entire property taken by settlers, had it not been for the support they received.
“Israeli intellectuals supported the library administration and testified in court in our favor,” he noted.
Ever since, the library has continued to preserve cultural heritage in Jerusalem through their restoration and digitization, with support from local and international organizations.
“We capture the documents with very high precision without exposing the paper to light, as the manuscripts are very delicate, and we want to preserve them for as long as possible,” says Shaimaa Al-Budeiri, a digital archive officer.
Surrounded by hundreds of books and equipment in her office, she brushes pages clean before placing them flat to photograph and upload the images onto her computer.
To date, Budeiri has photographed around 2.5 million pages of manuscripts, newspapers, rare books and other documents from the four private libraries in Jerusalem.
She says digitization is the way forward, as it allows researchers remote access to the library’s archive.
They hope to secure more funding for the restoration work to buy costly supplies and equipment, including acid-free storage boxes.
They also want to update the workshop to safeguard against the humidity that threatens their work with the delicate manuscripts.
Budeiri says it is her love for books that drives her passion for her work.
“If I see someone holding a book in a violent way, I feel like the book is in pain,” she notes.
“The book gives to you, it doesn’t take away from you.”
Netanyahu leaves hospital as Israeli lawmakers to vote on divisive reforms
Updated 24 July 2023
AFP
JERUSALEM: Israeli lawmakers on Monday prepared for a final vote on a major component of the hard-right government’s controversial judicial reforms even as US President Joe Biden called for postponing the “divisive” bill that has triggered mass protests.
Lawmakers debated through the night amid last-ditch efforts by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog to reach a compromise. He met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a hospital where he had undergone surgery to fit a pacemaker.
On Monday, Netanyahu was discharged from hospital following the surgery, said Sheba Medical Center, where he was fitted with pacemaker.
Netanyahu had said from his hospital room on Sunday that upon his release he would go to parliament for the vote.
The proposed judicial revamp has split the nation and, since its unveiling in January, set off one of the biggest protest movements in Israel’s history.
Protesters took to the streets again on Monday. Many gathered near parliament, where some camped out, to oppose Netanyahu’s proposal to curb the powers of the Supreme Court as part of the revamp.
Critics fear the changes will undermine Israel’s democracy.
Thousands of demonstrators backing the government and its reform plans had also rallied in Tel Aviv, the epicenter of months-long anti-government protests.
A vote is expected in the Knesset later on Monday on the draft law which would limit judges’ ability to strike down government decisions they deem “unreasonable.”
As the crisis looked set to come to a head, Biden urged Israeli leaders to postpone the vote.
“From the perspective of Israel’s friends in the United States, it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less,” he said in a statement first published by news site Axios and later shared with AFP.
“It doesn’t make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this — the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus.”
Herzog, who returned from a visit to the United States on Sunday, plunged directly into arriving at a compromise, also meeting opposition leader Yair Lapid.
“This is a time of emergency. An agreement must be reached,” Herzog said in a statement issued by his office.
His office declined to comment on his talks with Netanyahu and Lapid.
The announcement from Netanyahu’s office that the 73-year-old was having a pacemaker fitted came days after he had been hospitalized for a reported spell of dizziness.
On Sunday afternoon, Netanyahu issued a video saying he was “doing great.”
“We’re continuing our efforts to complete the legislation, and the efforts to do it in agreement (with the opposition),” he said.
“Either way, I want you to know that tomorrow (Monday) morning I’m joining my friends at parliament,” he said.
The driving force behind the reforms, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, said the bill being put to lawmakers had already undergone changes to accommodate critics, but added that the coalition was still open to “understandings.”
“Understandings means the opposition’s willingness to make concessions too,” he told supporters at the Tel Aviv rally on Sunday.
Netanyahu’s government, which includes far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues that the proposed reforms will prevent overreach by unelected judges and ensure a better balance of power.
Opponents accuse Netanyahu, who has been fighting corruption charges in court, of a conflict of interest and some protesters have labelled him the “crime minister.”
“We have to keep up the pressure, we have to safeguard our democracy,” said one demonstrator, Amir Goldstein.
Inside the chamber on Sunday, Lapid echoed such concerns.
“We want to continue to live in a Jewish and a democratic state ... We must stop this legislation,” he said.
Opposition leader Benny Gantz issued a similar call.
“We can still stop, come to an agreement on the reasonability clause,” he told the Knesset. “We have to stop everything.”
If approved, the “reasonability” clause would be the first major component of the reforms to become law.
Other proposed changes include allowing the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.
The protests have drawn support from across the political and social spectrum, among secular and religious groups, peace activists and military reservists, blue-collar and tech sector workers.
One protester opposed to the judicial reform package, Shanna Orlik, said she was rallying against what she called a “misogynist and far-right government.”
“We don’t have a constitution, and the only thing that protects our rights is the Supreme Court, and the government intends to destroy that,” she said.
Iran says 4 policemen shot dead in ‘terror attack’
Unrest in the Sistan-Balochistan province has involved drug smuggling gangs, rebels from the Balochi minority and extremist groups
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News
ISLAMABAD: Four Iranian policemen were killed on Sunday after attackers fired on a patrol in the restive southeastern province of Sistan-Balochistan, near the border with Pakistan, state media reported.
“Three policemen were martyred in a terrorist attack on a police patrol unit,” state news agency IRNA said.
A fourth died later from his wounds, state television reported.
Unrest in the Sistan-Balochistan province has involved drug smuggling gangs, rebels from the Balochi minority and extremist groups.
A spokesperson for Babar Yousafzai, Balochistan’s chief minister, said: “We strictly oppose terrorism on both sides of the border.”
He said: “During a recent visit to Tehran, our Chief of Army Staff Gen. Syed Asim Munir asked his Iranian counterpart for a joint strategy to eliminate terrorism from both sides of the border.”
The spokesperson said that Pakistani security forces “have also witnessed such attacks in the past in which our soldiers were killed because terrorists have neither any border or country nor do they belong to any religion; they are just terrorists.”
Authorities in Pakistan and Balochistan “are very strict on border security. We have a clear stance that there should be trade through the Pakistan-Iran border and people can travel through the border,” he added.
Pakistan has already fenced its border with Iran, the spokesperson said.
“We don’t let anyone cross through the border areas.
“Our security forces are deployed there watching every movement for 24 hours. We have been utilizing all efforts to secure our border.”
On July 8, AFP reported that two policemen and four assailants were killed in a grenade and gunbattle in the province during an attack later claimed by the extremist Jaish Al-Adl group.
9 killed in civilian plane crash in Sudan, as war-hit capital left hungry
Young girl had survived in the crash of an Antonov plane at Port Sudan airport, says army report
Port Sudan airport is the only one still working in the country due to the conflict
Updated 24 July 2023
AFP
WAD MADANI, Sudan: Nine people, including four soldiers, were killed Sunday evening when a civilian plane crashed in Sudan due to “technical” reasons, the army said, as the war in the east African country entered its 100th day.
The fighting has left millions trapped in their homes and some without water, particularly in the suburbs of the capital Khartoum where residents were calling for food donations to help them survive.
In a war-devastated district of the city, Abbas Mohammed Babiker says he and his family have only been able to eat once a day. Now even that is in doubt, but on Sunday a citizens’ support group issued an urgent appeal for donations to help people like him.
“We only have enough for two more days,” Babiker said from Khartoum North, where residents said at least one person, a local musician, has already died from hunger.
In Port Sudan, on the east coast largely spared by the war, the army said a child had survived the crash of an Antonov plane which killed nine others. Port Sudan airport is the only one still working in the country due to the conflict.
Since April 15, battles between the army led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, have killed more than 3,900 people, according to the latest toll from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).
More than 2.6 million people have been internally displaced, mostly from Khartoum, the International Organization for Migration said.
Thousands who remain in the capital, particularly in Khartoum North, are trapped without water since the local water station was damaged at the start of the war.
Residents say there is only intermittent electricity and food has nearly run out.
Across the country, about one-third of the population already faced hunger even before the war began, said the United Nations’ World Food Programme. Despite the security challenges, the agency says it has reached more than 1.4 million people with emergency food aid as needs intensify.
“With the fighting, there is no market any more and anyway we have no money,” said another resident of Khartoum North, Essam Abbas.
To help them, the local “resistance committee,” a pro-democracy neighborhood group, issued an emergency appeal.
“We have to support each other, give food and money and distribute to those around us,” the committee wrote on Facebook.
In adjacent Omdurman, Khartoum’s other battle-scarred sister city, locally known violinist Khaled Senhouri “died from hunger” last week, his friends wrote on Facebook.
In his own online posts, Senhouri had said he was unable to leave home because of the fighting and had tried to hang on with the supplies that he had. It wasn’t enough.