PSG say Saudi’s Al Hilal can talk to Mbappe after 300-million-euro bid: source
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Troyes and Paris Saint Germain, at the Stade de l'Aube, in Troyes, France, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AP)
Reuters
PSG say Saudi’s Al Hilal can talk to Mbappe after 300-million-euro bid: source
OSAKA: Paris Saint-Germain have given Saudi club Al Hilal permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe after tabling a 300-million-euro ($333 million) bid, a source close to the negotiations said on Monday.
The Riyadh-based club has made a formal offer by letter, but such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of the player. 

“PSG have given Al Hilal permission to negotiate with Kylian Mbappe about a transfer for 300 million euros,” the source said.
Mbappe has one year left on his contract with PSG, who want him to leave now rather than for nothing next summer.

The bid for Mbappe would make him the most expensive football player in history, overtaking the $262 million PSG paid for Neymar, who joined from Barcelona in 2017.
The offer represents Saudi Arabia's most ambitious move yet as part of a determined recruitment drive to lure the game's biggest players to the country.
After Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to join Al-Nassr in December, Saudi teams have gone into overdrive by targeting leading names from Europe's top leagues. Real Madrid great and current Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema signed for Saudi champion Al-Ittihad last month and has been joined by 2018 World Cup winner N’Golo Kante.

Popp bags brace as Germany smash Morocco 6-0 to start title bid

Popp bags brace as Germany smash Morocco 6-0 to start title bid
  • On paper it was the biggest mismatch of the group stage, with 70 places separating them in the world rankings, and the gulf was apparent from the off
Melbourne: Talismanic striker Alexandra Popp scored twice as Germany thumped debutants Morocco 6-0 to launch their Women’s World Cup title charge in ominous fashion on Monday.
Popp’s 12th-minute header set the Germans on their way in Melbourne and she collected another before the break as the two-time champions romped to the biggest win of the tournament so far.
Klara Buehl added a third in Germany’s first attack after the restart before own goals from Hanane Ait El Hajj and Zineb Redouani.
A last-minute strike from substitute Lea Schueller completed the rout as Morocco’s piece of history — the first Arab team to play at a Women’s World Cup — ended in humiliation.
On paper it was the biggest mismatch of the group stage, with 70 places separating them in the world rankings, and the gulf was apparent from the off.
The Atlas Lionesses showed glimpses of magic and had a goal disallowed.
However, a fairytale win never looked likely in front of 27,256 fans at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, a near full-house.
Germany, who won the World Cup in 2003 and 2007, went out in the quarter-finals four years ago.
But since then coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has overseen impressive progress, shaping a dynamic, front-foot team which finished runners-up at last year’s Euros to England.
They are among the favorites to bag a third title and had their first look at goal when Buehl’s low freekick fizzed wide.
They kept pressing and opened their account when Wolfsburg’s Popp climbed unmarked to head in her 63rd international goal from a pinpoint Kathrin Hendrich cross.
Morocco were on the back foot but skipper Ghizlane Chebbak had a sniff midway through the half, only for her long-range strike to be comfortably collected.
Lyon’s Sara Daebritz found the back of the net with a tidy finish soon after as Germany probed for an inevitable second, but the goal was ruled offside.
The second came seven minutes before the break with Popp, facing away from goal, shouldering home after Buehl’s menacing corner.
Buehl then pounced for their third seconds after the restart with Morocco still asleep, rifling home the rebound after Lina Magull hit the woodwork.
In end-to-end action, Anissa Lahmari was denied a historic first World Cup goal for Morocco when she was adjudged offside, before play switched back to the other half and Ait El Hajj’s own goal.
The defender turned the ball into her own net after a defensive header ricocheted off her shin, with the second own goal coming as Redouani desperately tried to clear off the line.
Schueller made it six from close in as the clock ticked down, with a seventh denied by the offside flag.
Colombia and South Korea are also in their group and play on Tuesday.

New Saudi company to boost investment in Kingdom’s padel sport

New Saudi company to boost investment in Kingdom’s padel sport. Credit: @SaudiProject
New Saudi company to boost investment in Kingdom’s padel sport

Riyadh: Sports and fitness center operator Leejam Sports Co. on Monday announced the establishment of Padel X Sports Co. in Saudi Arabia, with a capital of SR50,000 ($13,300). The new firm has been set up in partnership with Swedish sports accessories wholesaler World Wide Padel to invest in the racket sport in the Kingdom by building and operating padel courts, a Tadawul statement said. Leejam Sports will own 51 percent of the new company’s shares, with World Wide Padel owning the remainder.
Al-Hilal beat Kuwait SC 4-2 as several new signings make their bow for former Saudi champions

Al-Hilal beat Kuwait SC 4-2 as several new signings make their bow for former Saudi champions
  • Serbia’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Portugal’s Ruben Neves among the scorers in friendly at King Fahd International Stadium
RIYADH: Al-Hilal on Sunday night defeated Kuwait SC 4-2 at King Fahd International Stadium in a friendly match that introduced several of the club’s new signings, as well as coach Jorge Jesus, to fans ahead of the start of the new Saudi Pro League season next month.

The Riyadh club took the lead only two minutes into the match when new Serbian addition Sergej Milinkovic-Savic headed home from Saud Abdulhamid’s cross.

The Kuwait team quickly equalized on five minutes through a solo effort from Yasin Al-Omari.

Even after that frantic start, the pace did not relent, with Salem Al-Dawsari giving Al-Hilal the lead once again on nine minutes from the penalty spot. The former Saudi champions took control of the first half from that point, and Brazilian Michael Delgado made it 3-1 two minutes into stoppage time. However there was still enough time before the break for Kuwait SC to reduce the deficit to one goal.

Only six minutes into the second half, Al-Hilal were awarded another penalty which was converted by new Portuguese signing Ruben Neves.

The Kuwaitis managed to miss two penalties in the 84th and 93rd minutes to see Al-Hilal run out 4-2 winners.

Newcastle United sign Harvey Barnes to ease Eddie Howe’s US tour transfer fears

Newcastle United sign Harvey Barnes to ease Eddie Howe’s US tour transfer fears
  • England international ‘will add different element to our play,’ says manager ahead of Aston Villa clash
PHILADELPHIA: Newcastle United have confirmed the $48 million signing of England international Harvey Barnes to ease Eddie Howe’s transfer concerns.

The winger, who netted 13 goals in 40 appearances for Leicester City last season, signed a five-year deal at St. James’ Park and becomes the third Magpies’ signing of the window, following the arrival of forward Yankuba Minteh and Italian international midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Howe has expressed his frustrations this summer, with the club being held back by what many describe as the “Newcastle tax,” given the wealth of majority owners the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, as well as being restricted by the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, the arrival of 25-year-old Barnes, who was also courted by Manchester United and West Ham United, has delighted Howe, whose side take on Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series in the US in the early hours of Monday.

“Harvey is an exciting talent who I have admired for a long time, so I’m delighted to welcome him to Newcastle United,” said Howe.

“He is strong, quick and very good technically, and he showed last season, in particular, that he has an eye for goal from wide positions.

“He will add a different element to our play and we look forward to working with him as we prepare for the season ahead.”

The move is likely to see Allan Saint-Maximin depart the Magpies, with the fan favorite on the verge of signing for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli in a deal likely to be worth in the region of $32 million to Newcastle.

Saint-Maximin’s departure to another PIF-owned outfit has drawn some criticism from other Premier League clubs, who believe it to be a form of “financial doping” in a bid for Newcastle to navigate FFP troubles. However, club sources have told Arab News the deal is of no concern, as it represents fair market value.

The Magpies are now likely to target defensive reinforcements, with rising Southampton star Tino Livramento at the top of sporting director Dan Ashworth’s wanted list. For now, though, Barnes further strengthens Newcastle’s ranks — and could well be involved at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Fields against Unai Emery’s men.

On the move, Barnes said: “I’m delighted. It’s an amazing club, and for me it’s a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that’s doing exciting things, so I’m absolutely buzzing to be here.

“I think it’s an attacker’s dream to come into a team like this; it’s high paced, it’s physically demanding, but you can see the rewards of that with the chances and the goals scored, so I think I’ll certainly suit the style.”

Abrar, Naseem help Pakistan dismiss Sri Lanka for 166

Abrar, Naseem help Pakistan dismiss Sri Lanka for 166
  • Pakistani leg spinner Abrar Ahmed, pacer Naseem Shah share seven wickets with each other
  • Babar Azam's side leads two-match Test series 1-0 after four-wicket victory in Galle Test
COLOMBO: Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Naseem Shah shared seven wickets between them as Pakistan bowled Sri Lanka out for 166 on the first day of the second Test on Monday.

Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored with 57 before Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0, wrapped up the innings in the second session after the hosts elected to bat in Colombo.

Number eight Ramesh Mendis made a useful lower-order contribution of 27 before falling to Abrar and officials called the tea break.

Sri Lanka were in early trouble at 36-4 after play started 30 minutes late due to overnight and early morning rain.

De Silva, who made 122 and 82 in Sri Lanka's first Test loss, attempted to hit back in a quickfire knock. He shared a fifth-wicket stand of 85 runs with Dinesh Chandimal, who made 34.

Naseem, who took three wickets, broke the stand after he got Chandimal caught by Imam-ul-Haq.

Pakistan's Naseem Shah, right, unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva during the day one of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 24, 2023. (AP)

Abrar, who returned figures of 4-69, soon got going with two quick wickets, including de Silva's, to dent Sri Lanka's hopes of a turnaround.

De Silva reached his 13th Test fifty and then hit a six off Abrar before the spinner had his revenge by getting him caught at mid-wicket.

De Silva batted with freedom, hitting nine fours and a six in his 68-ball innings.

Opener Nishan Madushka began with a four off Shaheen Shah Afridi's fourth ball of the opening over but was run out without adding to his score after being called for a sharp single by skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.

Left-arm quick Shaheen soon removed Kusal Mendis for six before Naseem got rid of Sri Lanka's two most experienced batsmen within the space of eight balls.

Naseem ended a scratchy nine-run knock from Angelo Mathews when he had the former captain caught behind and then bowled the left-handed Karunaratne off an inside edge for 17.

Babar Azam's Pakistan won the rain-hit opening Test by four wickets in Galle.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (2nd right) and his Sri Lankan counterpart Dimuth Karunaratne (2nd left) watch the coin during the toss before the start of the second test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club grounds in Colombo on July 24, 2023. (Photo courtesy: PCB)

 

