PSG say Saudi’s Al Hilal can talk to Mbappe after 300-million-euro bid: source

Newcastle United sign Harvey Barnes to ease Eddie Howe’s US tour transfer fears

PHILADELPHIA: Newcastle United have confirmed the $48 million signing of England international Harvey Barnes to ease Eddie Howe’s transfer concerns.

The winger, who netted 13 goals in 40 appearances for Leicester City last season, signed a five-year deal at St. James’ Park and becomes the third Magpies’ signing of the window, following the arrival of forward Yankuba Minteh and Italian international midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Howe has expressed his frustrations this summer, with the club being held back by what many describe as the “Newcastle tax,” given the wealth of majority owners the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, as well as being restricted by the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, the arrival of 25-year-old Barnes, who was also courted by Manchester United and West Ham United, has delighted Howe, whose side take on Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series in the US in the early hours of Monday.

“Harvey is an exciting talent who I have admired for a long time, so I’m delighted to welcome him to Newcastle United,” said Howe.

“He is strong, quick and very good technically, and he showed last season, in particular, that he has an eye for goal from wide positions.

“He will add a different element to our play and we look forward to working with him as we prepare for the season ahead.”

The move is likely to see Allan Saint-Maximin depart the Magpies, with the fan favorite on the verge of signing for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli in a deal likely to be worth in the region of $32 million to Newcastle.

Saint-Maximin’s departure to another PIF-owned outfit has drawn some criticism from other Premier League clubs, who believe it to be a form of “financial doping” in a bid for Newcastle to navigate FFP troubles. However, club sources have told Arab News the deal is of no concern, as it represents fair market value.

The Magpies are now likely to target defensive reinforcements, with rising Southampton star Tino Livramento at the top of sporting director Dan Ashworth’s wanted list. For now, though, Barnes further strengthens Newcastle’s ranks — and could well be involved at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Fields against Unai Emery’s men.

On the move, Barnes said: “I’m delighted. It’s an amazing club, and for me it’s a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that’s doing exciting things, so I’m absolutely buzzing to be here.

“I think it’s an attacker’s dream to come into a team like this; it’s high paced, it’s physically demanding, but you can see the rewards of that with the chances and the goals scored, so I think I’ll certainly suit the style.”