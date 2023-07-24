You are here

Alex Telles bolsters Al-Nassr’s defence ahead of friendly with PSG in Japan

Alex Telles, left, has represented Brazil twelve times. (Reuters)
John Duerden

  • Brazilian defender joins from Manchester United as last season’s SPL runners-up take on French champions in Osaka on Tuesday
  • The fact that Al-Nassr have signed players from Inter Milan, Lens, and Man United this summer shows that the quality of import that is now heading to Riyadh is at a different level to before
RIYADH: Al-Nassr’s pre-season preparations step up a level on Tuesday with a prestigious friendly against Paris Saint-Germain that should not only show how far they have come in recent months, but also how far there is still left to go.

Just being invited to face the French powerhouse in the Japanese city of Osaka shows that the Riyadh club now have a global profile.

The recent signings made by the club, runners-up to Al-Ittihad in last season’s Rohsn Saudi League, show that they are increasingly the match of such esteemed European opposition when it comes to affairs in the transfer market.

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the biggest names in the world, arrived in the winter but the club’s ambitions have been confirmed with summer signings, the latest being Alex Telles from Manchester United.

The signing of the Brazilian shows that Al-Nassr, and indeed other top Saudi clubs, now can pick up players from some of Europe’s top clubs.

Marcelo Brozovic was last seen captaining Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City, just last month.

Now the Croatian, regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, is lining up for the Yellows who hope that he will prove to be a significant upgrade as the club look to return to the top of Saudi Arabian football as well as go all the way in the Asian Champions League later this year. Few, if any, continental rivals will have a player to match the 30-year-old.

From the European runners-up to the French runners-up, Al-Nassr then knocked on the door of Lens who finished second to PSG last season.

Seko Fofana knows all about Tuesday’s opposition and the Ivory Coast international has been regarded as one of the best and most consistent performers in midfield in France in recent years.

Now the 28-year-old brings his energy, physicality, and goalscoring potential to Riyadh at a time when he had many options in Europe. This is another player who is, or should be, at the peak of his powers and has much to offer.

And so, from northern France to Old Trafford with Telles.

The Brazilian international full-back arrived at Manchester United in 2020 but found himself loaned out to Sevilla last season. Now the former Inter Milan and Porto man becomes another exciting capture for Al-Nassr and will be training with his new team in Japan over the coming days.

There is never any guarantee of success when it comes to any new player but the fact that Al-Nassr have signed players from Inter Milan, Lens, and Manchester United this summer shows that the quality of import that is now heading to Riyadh is at a different level to before.

They are now dining at the top table in the frantic buffet that is the international transfer market. All that remains now is for coach Luis Castro to meld all this new talent – and there may even be more to come before the new season kicks off next month – into a team that can become champions.

In some ways, Castro, who was appointed earlier this month, is the least high-profile of all the new additions as he replaces Rudi Garcia who was let go before the end of last season. The 61-year-old has plenty of international experience with the likes of Porto, in his native Portugal, as well as Brazil’s Botafogo and Al-Duhail in Qatar. Yet this is now his most prominent international job, and the pressure will be on.

Against PSG, it is about putting on a show but also showing that Al-Nassr can match the best. In the absence of Kylian Mbappe – who looks to be on his way out and has already been linked with Al-Hilal –and already departed Lionel Messi, who was on Al-Hilal’s list before he chose Inter Miami, there is not the same star power at the French club. Coach Luis Enrique still has Neymar to call upon, but for most of the fans who head to Nagai Stadium, Ronaldo will be the main attraction.

It is unusual indeed to see an Asian team head to another Asian nation for a pre-season tour but that is where Al-Nassr are now at. It remains to be seen if their new signings and coach can help lift the team to produce performances that are worthy of such international status. For Al-Nassr, it all starts here.

OSAKA: Paris Saint-Germain have given Saudi club Al Hilal permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe after tabling a 300-million-euro ($333 million) bid, a source close to the negotiations said on Monday.
The Riyadh-based club has made a formal offer by letter, but such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of the player who has never expressed an interest in moving to the fast-growing Saudi league and is believed to favor Real Madrid.

Melbourne: Talismanic striker Alexandra Popp scored twice as Germany thumped debutants Morocco 6-0 to launch their Women’s World Cup title charge in ominous fashion on Monday.
Popp’s 12th-minute header set the Germans on their way in Melbourne and she collected another before the break as the two-time champions romped to the biggest win of the tournament so far.
Klara Buehl added a third in Germany’s first attack after the restart before own goals from Hanane Ait El Hajj and Zineb Redouani.
A last-minute strike from substitute Lea Schueller completed the rout as Morocco’s piece of history — the first Arab team to play at a Women’s World Cup — ended in humiliation.
On paper it was the biggest mismatch of the group stage, with 70 places separating them in the world rankings, and the gulf was apparent from the off.
The Atlas Lionesses showed glimpses of magic and had a goal disallowed.
However, a fairytale win never looked likely in front of 27,256 fans at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, a near full-house.
Germany, who won the World Cup in 2003 and 2007, went out in the quarter-finals four years ago.
But since then coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has overseen impressive progress, shaping a dynamic, front-foot team which finished runners-up at last year’s Euros to England.
They are among the favorites to bag a third title and had their first look at goal when Buehl’s low freekick fizzed wide.
They kept pressing and opened their account when Wolfsburg’s Popp climbed unmarked to head in her 63rd international goal from a pinpoint Kathrin Hendrich cross.
Morocco were on the back foot but skipper Ghizlane Chebbak had a sniff midway through the half, only for her long-range strike to be comfortably collected.
Lyon’s Sara Daebritz found the back of the net with a tidy finish soon after as Germany probed for an inevitable second, but the goal was ruled offside.
The second came seven minutes before the break with Popp, facing away from goal, shouldering home after Buehl’s menacing corner.
Buehl then pounced for their third seconds after the restart with Morocco still asleep, rifling home the rebound after Lina Magull hit the woodwork.
In end-to-end action, Anissa Lahmari was denied a historic first World Cup goal for Morocco when she was adjudged offside, before play switched back to the other half and Ait El Hajj’s own goal.
The defender turned the ball into her own net after a defensive header ricocheted off her shin, with the second own goal coming as Redouani desperately tried to clear off the line.
Schueller made it six from close in as the clock ticked down, with a seventh denied by the offside flag.
Colombia and South Korea are also in their group and play on Tuesday.

Riyadh: Sports and fitness center operator Leejam Sports Co. on Monday announced the establishment of Padel X Sports Co. in Saudi Arabia, with a capital of SR50,000 ($13,300). The new firm has been set up in partnership with Swedish sports accessories wholesaler World Wide Padel to invest in the racket sport in the Kingdom by building and operating padel courts, a Tadawul statement said. Leejam Sports will own 51 percent of the new company’s shares, with World Wide Padel owning the remainder.
RIYADH: Al-Hilal on Sunday night defeated Kuwait SC 4-2 at King Fahd International Stadium in a friendly match that introduced several of the club’s new signings, as well as coach Jorge Jesus, to fans ahead of the start of the new Saudi Pro League season next month.

The Riyadh club took the lead only two minutes into the match when new Serbian addition Sergej Milinkovic-Savic headed home from Saud Abdulhamid’s cross.

The Kuwait team quickly equalized on five minutes through a solo effort from Yasin Al-Omari.

Even after that frantic start, the pace did not relent, with Salem Al-Dawsari giving Al-Hilal the lead once again on nine minutes from the penalty spot. The former Saudi champions took control of the first half from that point, and Brazilian Michael Delgado made it 3-1 two minutes into stoppage time. However there was still enough time before the break for Kuwait SC to reduce the deficit to one goal.

Only six minutes into the second half, Al-Hilal were awarded another penalty which was converted by new Portuguese signing Ruben Neves.

The Kuwaitis managed to miss two penalties in the 84th and 93rd minutes to see Al-Hilal run out 4-2 winners.

PHILADELPHIA: Newcastle United have confirmed the $48 million signing of England international Harvey Barnes to ease Eddie Howe’s transfer concerns.

The winger, who netted 13 goals in 40 appearances for Leicester City last season, signed a five-year deal at St. James’ Park and becomes the third Magpies’ signing of the window, following the arrival of forward Yankuba Minteh and Italian international midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Howe has expressed his frustrations this summer, with the club being held back by what many describe as the “Newcastle tax,” given the wealth of majority owners the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, as well as being restricted by the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, the arrival of 25-year-old Barnes, who was also courted by Manchester United and West Ham United, has delighted Howe, whose side take on Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series in the US in the early hours of Monday.

“Harvey is an exciting talent who I have admired for a long time, so I’m delighted to welcome him to Newcastle United,” said Howe.

“He is strong, quick and very good technically, and he showed last season, in particular, that he has an eye for goal from wide positions.

“He will add a different element to our play and we look forward to working with him as we prepare for the season ahead.”

The move is likely to see Allan Saint-Maximin depart the Magpies, with the fan favorite on the verge of signing for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli in a deal likely to be worth in the region of $32 million to Newcastle.

Saint-Maximin’s departure to another PIF-owned outfit has drawn some criticism from other Premier League clubs, who believe it to be a form of “financial doping” in a bid for Newcastle to navigate FFP troubles. However, club sources have told Arab News the deal is of no concern, as it represents fair market value.

The Magpies are now likely to target defensive reinforcements, with rising Southampton star Tino Livramento at the top of sporting director Dan Ashworth’s wanted list. For now, though, Barnes further strengthens Newcastle’s ranks — and could well be involved at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Fields against Unai Emery’s men.

On the move, Barnes said: “I’m delighted. It’s an amazing club, and for me it’s a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that’s doing exciting things, so I’m absolutely buzzing to be here.

“I think it’s an attacker’s dream to come into a team like this; it’s high paced, it’s physically demanding, but you can see the rewards of that with the chances and the goals scored, so I think I’ll certainly suit the style.”

