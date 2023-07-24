You are here

17 bodies recovered after boat capsizes in Senegal
Senegalese rescue personnel and local fishermen prepare a pirogue on Monday for a rescue operation after a boat capsized off the coast of Dakar.
17 bodies recovered after boat capsizes in Senegal
DAKAR: At least 17 people were found dead after a boat capsized in Senegal’s capital, said local officials on Monday.

The bodies were discovered by the navy early in the morning and are believed to be migrants because of the type of boat they were in, said Ndeye Top Gueye, the mayor of the Ouakam neighborhood of Dakar where the bodies were found.

“Because of the size and shape, we know that it’s a pirogue (a long wooden boat),” she said.

While this is the first time bodies have washed up in the neighborhood migrant deaths at sea are becoming more common in Senegal, she said. 

“It’s not the first time, it’s the umpteenth time. The government needs to take countermeasures.”

It was unclear where the people were coming from, what nationalities they were or where they were going. 

But the Atlantic migration route is one of the deadliest in the world, with nearly 800 people dying or going missing in the first half of 2023, according to Walking Borders a Spanish aid group.

In recent years, the Canary Islands have become one of the main destinations for people trying to reach Spain, with a peak of more than 23,000 migrants arriving in 2020, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry.

The boats mainly travel from Morocco, Western Sahara and Mauritania, with fewer coming from Senegal. However, locals and officials say there has been a surge of boats leaving Senegal this year.

Factors such as ailing economies, a lack of jobs, extremist violence, political unrest and the impact of climate change push migrants to risk their lives on overcrowded boats to reach the Canaries. 

Last month in Senegal, at least 23 people were killed during weeks of protests between opposition supporters and police.

At the beach where the bodies were found, Associated Press reporters saw rescuers and volunteers working together to pull the capsized boat ashore. 

Clothes from the deceased washed onto the side and lay in a pile while authorities coordinated a response.

The incident Monday is the latest in a string of rescued boats and bodies found along Senegal’s coast.

Earlier this month eight migrants were found dead after a boat capsized off the coast of northern Senegal as it tried to reach Europe, and seven people were found dead and 50 rescued on another vessel discovered off the coast of the northern town of Saint-Louis. At least 90 people are feared missing from that boat.

US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, officials say

US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, officials say
Updated 25 July 2023
AP

US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, officials say

US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, officials say
  • The weapons are being provided through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to quickly take items from its own stocks and deliver them to Ukraine, often within days
Updated 25 July 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is sending up to $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, including a variety of munitions for advanced air defense systems and a number of small, surveillance Hornet drones, US officials said Monday, as attacks in the war escalated to include strikes in Moscow and Crimea.
The package includes an array of ammunition — ranging from missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) to Stingers and Javelins. The weapons are being provided through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to quickly take items from its own stocks and deliver them to Ukraine, often within days.
Officials said the US is also sending howitzer artillery rounds and 32 Stryker armored vehicles, along with demolition equipment, mortars, Hydra-70 rockets and 28 million rounds of small arms ammunition. The Hornets are tiny nano-drones that are used largely for intelligence gathering. Ukraine has also gotten them in the past from other Western allies. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid package has not yet been announced.
Overall the US has provided more than $41 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022. The latest package of weapons comes as a Ukrainian drone struck an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea and Russia accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow. Russian media reported that one of the drones fell near the city center, not far from the towering Defense Ministry building.
Ukrainian authorities didn’t immediately claim responsibility for the strike, which was the second drone attack on the Russian capital this month.
Russia’s military, meanwhile, unleashed new strikes on port infrastructure in southern Ukraine with exploding drones. The strike was the latest in a barrage of attacks that has damaged portions of the port in the past week. The Kremlin has described the strikes as retribution for last week’s Ukrainian strike on the crucial Kerch Bridge linking Russia with Crimea.

Unholy horror of churches torched in Indian ethnic violence

Unholy horror of churches torched in Indian ethnic violence
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

Unholy horror of churches torched in Indian ethnic violence

Unholy horror of churches torched in Indian ethnic violence
  • Observers from Human Rights Watch say the Bhartiya Janata Party, led by the Hindu-nationalist Amit Shah, has implemented divisive policies that promote Hindu supremacy
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

IMPHAL: Charred walls, collapsed tin roofs and smashed windows in a burned Kuki community church illustrate how deadly ethnic violence has led to brutal sectarian attacks in India’s troubled Manipur state.
At least 120 people have been killed since May in armed clashes between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki in the northeastern state.
The ruins of the Kuki church in Imphal are just one among the more than 220 churches and 17 Hindu temples destroyed in the months of vigilante violence, according to a report by India Today news magazine.
Across the street from the burned church, Baptist priest Zuan Kamang Damai led a service on Sunday with a congregation just a third of its usual size of about 800 after many of his Kuki parishioners fled.
“After this violence erupted, they moved to different places to save their lives,” he said.
“They want to come back, they want to resettle, they want to live with my family,” Damai said. “This is what they responded to me, and I comfort them. God is there.”
Damai is himself a Naga, another major tribal group in the area who have largely been spared in the cycle of revenge attacks.
But many of his regular worshippers are staying away, fearful of the possibility of violence.
“We have to respect each religion — regardless of Christians, regardless of Hindu, Muslim, whatever,” the 55-year-old said.
While there was “conflict here and there,” he said, “we have to avoid attacking the temples.”

The cause of conflict is a complex mix of land, rights and power.
The Kuki oppose Meitei demands for reserved public job quotas and college admissions as a form of affirmative action, fearing that they might also be allowed to acquire land in areas currently reserved for tribal groups.
India’s Interior Minister Amit Shah has promised a “thorough, in-depth and impartial investigation” into the violence and has said the government “stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Manipur.”
But the Human Rights Watch group says that state authorities, led by Shah’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, have rolled out “politically motivated, divisive policies that promote Hindu majoritarianism.”
Many say religious divisions are adding to the trouble.
While the majority Meitei people are largely Hindu, a small number are Christian and some say they too have been attacked.
B, a Meitei Christian who did not wish to be identified beyond an initial, described how he watched in horror as his church was burnt to the ground by a mob.
“The large-scale attack on churches across communities makes it evident that it has a religious angle to it,” he said.
But others point out that while churches used by the Kuki community have been attacked, those of the Naga people have not.
Eva, a Christian with roots in both the Meitei and Naga communities who also asked for her real name not to be used, said the conflict is not just about land rights or government jobs.
“Meitei churches were vandalized and burnt,” she said. “If it is just a Kuki and Meitei issue, then why were the Meitei churches attacked? The evidence is very clear cut.”

 

Macron calls for 'return to authority' after French riots

France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks after arriving in Noumea on July 24, 2023. (AFP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks after arriving in Noumea on July 24, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

Macron calls for 'return to authority' after French riots

France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks after arriving in Noumea on July 24, 2023. (AFP)
  • The most intense urban violence since 2005 sparked a debate about law and order, immigration, racism and police brutality
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

NOUMEA: President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that France needed a return to authority “at every level” in response to recent riots sparked by the police shooting of a teenager.
The killing of Nahel M., 17, during a traffic stop last month prompted protests, riots and looting, with many accusing the government of allowing a culture of institutional racism in the police force to fester.
Condemning “the burning of schools, city halls, gyms and libraries” and “the violence of looting,” Macron said: “The lesson I draw from his is order, order, order.”
Speaking on French television during a trip to New Caledonia, Macron added that “order must prevail. There is no freedom without order,” he said.
“Our country needs a return to authority at every level, starting with the family,” he said.
“We must invest massively in our youth to provide them with a framework,” Macron said.
The president also reiterated his previous criticism of the role of social networks during the riots and looting, saying “public digital order” was needed “to stop excesses.”
He said many young people used social media to organize meetups and riots, and even “to enter into competition with each other” during the riots.
Of the around 1,300 people being prosecuted for their alleged role in the riots, nearly half are under 18.
The most intense urban violence since 2005 sparked a debate about law and order, immigration, racism and police brutality.
Following a reshuffle of his cabinet, Macron warned last week that the riots had highlighted “a risk of fragmentation, of deep division, of the nation.”
There is a “need for authority and respect,” he told Friday’s cabinet meeting, and asked the new government “to draw the lessons from what happened, and provide sound answers.”
New Caledonia is the first stop of Macron’s Pacific trip which also includes Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea and during which he is expected to lay out a “French alternative” for a region marked by China-US tensions, his office said last week.

 

Gabon’s leader Bongo to face 18 candidates in presidential election

Gabon’s leader Bongo to face 18 candidates in presidential election
Updated 24 July 2023
AP

Gabon’s leader Bongo to face 18 candidates in presidential election

Gabon’s leader Bongo to face 18 candidates in presidential election
Updated 24 July 2023
AP

LIBREVILLE: Gabon’s leader Ali Bongo Ondimba, who is favorite for a third term, will face 18 other candidates in next month’s presidential election, authorities announced on Monday.

Bongo’s family has ruled the West African state for 55 years.

The 64-year-old, who took over from his father Omar Bongo Ondimba in 2009, officially announced in July that he would run again for president.

His leading rivals for the top job include Alexandre Barro Chambrier of the opposition Rally for the Fatherland and Modernity or RPM party and the National Union’s head Paulette Missambo.

The opposition failed to agree on a single candidate to challenge Bongo in the Aug. 26 poll, but both candidates are former ministers and part of the Alternance 2023 coalition.

In April, the Gabonese parliament voted to amend the constitution and reduce the president’s term from seven to five years.

Sections of the opposition criticized the changes, in particular the end of two rounds of voting, as a means of “facilitating the reelection” of Bongo.

With less than five weeks to go to the elections, Alternance 2023 has denounced modifications to the electoral code.

These notably include a move to allow a maximum of only three observers at each polling station — one for the ruling majority, one for the opposition and one for all independent candidates.

Previously every candidate could appoint an observer for every polling station.

“The claim of parity between the majority and the opposition is a trick. It favors supposed opposition parties without any candidates or very few,” Francois Ndong Obiang, head of the Reagir party, told a meeting of Alternance member parties on Friday.

Prime Minister Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze had last week urged the opposition not to “throw oil on the fire.”

“In order to hold a calm election, those involved must be careful not to throw oil on the fire,” he posted on Twitter.

Bongo’s powerful Gabonese Democratic Party or PDG holds strong majorities in both houses of parliament.

The president was narrowly re-elected in 2016, with just 5,500 more votes than rival Jean Ping who claimed the election had been fixed.

The announcement of the results sparked violence in the capital Libreville that left five dead, according to the government. The opposition says 30 people were shot dead by the security forces.

UN stages food summit as more people around world go hungry

UN stages food summit as more people around world go hungry
Updated 24 July 2023
AFP

UN stages food summit as more people around world go hungry

UN stages food summit as more people around world go hungry
Updated 24 July 2023
AFP

ROME: A three-day UN summit opened in Rome on Monday aimed at tackling a “broken” global food system where millions are starving, billions are obese and the planet is suffering.

The food systems summit comes amid growing food insecurity around the world, with UN agencies warning of an increasing number of people suffering from chronic hunger.

“In a world of plenty, it is outrageous that people continue to suffer and die from hunger,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the opening of the meeting.

“Global food systems are broken — and billions of people are paying the price.”

More than 780 million people go hungry around the globe, even as nearly one-third of the world’s food is wasted or lost, he said.

And while 462 million people are underweight, 2 billion are overweight or obese, he added.

The summit brings together representatives from the UN’s three food agencies headquartered in Rome — the Food and Agriculture Organization or FAO, the International Fund for Agricultural Development or IFAD, and the World Food Programme or WFP — alongside heads of states, government representatives and delegates.

Food systems include all activities related to producing, processing, transporting and consuming food, and making them more sustainable, efficient and equitable is a complex task.

Involving multiple sectors and actors, food systems are affected by varied trends such as urbanization, climate change, technology and government policy.

Weather shocks, the Covid pandemic and conflicts including the war in Ukraine have helped push the number of people facing hunger up by 122 million since 2019, according to the WFP.

Between 691-783 million people faced hunger last year, with a mid-range of 735 million, WFP estimated in a report earlier this month.

The FAO has said that no less than a “radical transformation in how food is produced, processed, traded and consumed” is required to feed the world’s growing population.

Guterres called for at least $500 billion per year to help needy countries scale up long-term financing to invest in higher performing food systems.

Doing nothing amounts to $12 trillion annually in social and economic costs, according to IFAD.

It compared the needed funds with the “$10 trillion in revenue generated by the global food industry or the $700 billion paid in agricultural subsidies by wealthy countries.”

Unsustainable practices in food production, packaging and consumption are also fueling climate change, Guterres said, “generating one-third of all greenhouse gas emissions, using 70 percent of the world’s freshwater, and driving biodiversity loss on an epic scale.”

