You are here

  • Home
  • BBC probe finds drug gangs targeting youngsters on social media. Should the Arab world be worried?

BBC probe finds drug gangs targeting youngsters on social media. Should the Arab world be worried?

BBC probe finds drug gangs targeting youngsters on social media. Should the Arab world be worried?
A BBC investigation has found drug gangs using social media platforms to target children and young adults. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jsr8h

Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

BBC probe finds drug gangs targeting youngsters on social media. Should the Arab world be worried?

BBC probe finds drug gangs targeting youngsters on social media. Should the Arab world be worried?
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A BBC investigation has found drug gangs using social media platforms, particularly Snapchat and Telegram, to target children and young adults in the UK.

Drug gangs are not only using social media to sell their wares, but also to exploit youngsters.

It was reported that a 20-year-old girl met a man on a night out who then sent her a friend request on Snapchat. They would “message 24/7,” said the girl, who thought she was entering into a romantic relationship.

The man, a drug dealer, was part of a gang that supplied the girl with drugs free of charge. “We would just drive around, and they would be drug dealing and we’d just be listening to loud music,” she told the BBC.

The boot of the car was full of drugs and “they would just say just put your hand in the bag and take whatever you want out,” she added.

The true cost came later when the girl was told that she had to pay for the drugs, either by helping the gang in dealing and earning the money back, or through sexual favors. She chose the latter.

She was drawn into the world of drugs due to social media — primarily Snapchat.

BBC reporter Charanpreet Khaira went undercover on the platform, creating an account as “Mia,” a 15-year-old girl.

She followed accounts related to music and humor, like any teenager, without looking for drugs. Snapchat also suggested friends for Mia to add, some of whom appeared to be drug dealers posting pictures of drugs they claimed to sell.

One of the friends Mia added on Snapchat posted a story linking to a Telegram page selling drugs like cocaine and ketamine.

“I am shocked that this content is so readily available, even though I set up this account posing as a child,” Khaira wrote.

Another friend suggested by Snapchat seemed to claim he was part of a gang transporting drugs from one city to another in the UK. He messaged Mia saying he was looking for a “loyal girl” and asked to see a picture of her.

During her investigation, Khaira found several accounts asking her for a picture, leading her to wonder if this is how “gangs check kids out” to see if they are indeed “young and vulnerable.”

Abdulla Alhammadi, Snapchat’s regional business lead for the Kingdom’s market, told Arab News in June that the service had more than 22 million active users in Saudi Arabia, who open the app nearly 50 times a day.

Over 40 percent of its users in the Kingdom are under the age of 25 and more than 90 percent of 13 to 34-year-olds in Saudi Arabia have access to Snapchat.

The popularity of the platform among Saudi’s youth is concerning, particularly at a time when Captagon distributors are seeking alternative methods of selling.

The Kingdom has become the No. 1 market for the makers and smugglers of counterfeit Captagon.

Saudi authorities have intercepted more than 600 million Captagon pills at the country’s borders in the past six years, and millions more are believed to have found their way onto the streets of the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Interior in Riyadh arrested five people in 2016 for selling drugs on social networking sites, including Snapchat.

Those arrested had been sharing videos encouraging drug abuse and urging young people to buy narcotics.

Buying or selling drugs on Snapchat is illegal. The company said it has a “dedicated team” that “supports police investigations” and meets with “experts to understand drug-related trends, terminology and behaviors used by gangs.”

Last year, Snapchat, in cooperation with Saudi Arabia’s General Commission for Audiovisual Media, launched its Family Center parental-control feature in the Kingdom.

It also announced new content controls earlier this year, which “allow parents to filter out stories from publishers or creators that may have been identified as sensitive or suggestive,” the company said on its website.

Still, not only are gangs actively using the platform to sell drugs and recruit young users, but it appears that Snapchat may be suggesting such accounts to a 15-year-old, according to the investigation.

Topics: social media abuse snapchat Captagon

Related

Snapchat launches new content controls for Family Center
Media
Snapchat launches new content controls for Family Center
Saudi authorities thwart 3 separate attempts to smuggle up to $13.5m worth of Captagon tablets
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart 3 separate attempts to smuggle up to $13.5m worth of Captagon tablets

Video of man dressed as cleric beating elderly woman sparks outrage in Iran

Video of man dressed as cleric beating elderly woman sparks outrage in Iran
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

Video of man dressed as cleric beating elderly woman sparks outrage in Iran

Video of man dressed as cleric beating elderly woman sparks outrage in Iran
  • Users call for the man to be arrested after clip goes viral
  • Probe underway by independent body overseeing clerics
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A video of a man dressed as a cleric beating an elderly woman has sparked outrage in Iran.

The undated clip, which went viral over the weekend on social media, shows the man in Gilan Province, northern Iran, assaulting the woman and destroying a wooden gate. It appears they had a dispute over property.

Several users took to the internet to express their outrage, with some saying this was typical of the behavior of the country’s clerics, even though the affiliation and identity of the man has not yet been determined.

Iranian human rights activist Hossein Ronaghi said that the upsetting images are a stark reminder of the way women are abused in the country and that the man should be prosecuted.

“Instead of the brave women of Iran, you should bring this shameless person to the television and put him on trial,” he said in a Twitter post.

 

A user said the “mullah definition of morality differs from ours,” calling the episode “an example of their morality being practiced in Iran.”

 

A Twitter profile that appears to belong to an Iranian woman compared the country’s morality police to the nation’s clerics, saying: “They wear clerical clothes and have built-in cameras. They think we are dumb and don’t understand!”

 

The sharing of videos of clerics being assaulted on social media is a source of concern for the regime in Iran.

Many Iranians are unhappy with the power the clergy have, and in protests since last September, there havebeen numerous cases of young people verbally assaulting or expressing their dissatisfaction with clerics.

In some cases, young people have filmed themselves tossing the turbans of clerics in the streets, an act of defiance against the ultra-conservative government.

Local authorities said the incident was under investigation and the case was now with the provincial court for clerics, an administration that operates independently.

The court’s decisions are not made public, so it would be unclear what penalties the person would face if found guilty.

Topics: Iran

Related

Iran targets e-commerce giant over photos of female employees without headscarves in new crackdown
Media
Iran targets e-commerce giant over photos of female employees without headscarves in new crackdown
After Iran and India, Pakistan imposed highest number of internet restrictions in first half of 2023 – report
Pakistan
After Iran and India, Pakistan imposed highest number of internet restrictions in first half of 2023 – report

Twitter website replaces bird logo with X

Twitter website replaces bird logo with X
Updated 24 July 2023
AFP

Twitter website replaces bird logo with X

Twitter website replaces bird logo with X
  • Under the site’s new identity, a post would be called “an X”
  • Logo change is part of plan to create an ‘everything app’
Updated 24 July 2023
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter launched its new logo on Monday, replacing the blue bird with a white X on a black background as the company moves toward rebranding as X.
The social media network’s website showed the company’s new logo, but its URL was still showing as twitter.com and the blue “Tweet” button was visible. Some users saw a blue version of the X logo, suggesting the rollout was not yet finalized.
Owner Elon Musk and the company’s CEO had revealed the new logo Sunday, saying the company would be renamed X and move later into payments, banking and commerce.
Founded in 2006, Twitter takes its name from the sound of birds chattering, and it has used avian branding since its early days, when the company bought a stock symbol of a light blue bird for $15, according to the design website Creative Bloq.
Tweeting a picture of the company’s new logo Sunday night, Twitter chief executive Linda Yaccarino said “X is here! Let’s do this.”
Also late Sunday, Musk changed his profile picture to the company’s new logo, which he described as “minimalist art deco,” and updated his Twitter bio to “X.com,” which now redirects to twitter.com.
He also tweeted that under the site’s new identity, a post would be called “an X.”
Musk had already named Twitter’s parent company the X Corporation, and has said his takeover of the social media giant was “an accelerant to creating X, the everything app” — a reference to the X.com company he founded in 1999, a later version of which went on to become online payments giant PayPal.
Such an app could still function as a social media platform, and also include messaging and mobile payments.
“Powered by AI, X will connect us in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,” Yaccarino tweeted on Sunday.
Yaccarino, a former advertising sales executive at NBCUniversal who Musk hired last month to be Twitter’s CEO, said the social media platform was on the cusp of broadening its scope.
“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity — centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking — creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities,” Yaccarino tweeted.

Since Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last October, the platform’s advertising business has partially collapsed as marketers soured on Musk’s management style and mass firings at the company that gutted content moderation.
In response, the billionaire SpaceX boss has moved toward introducing payments and commerce through the platform in a search for new revenue.
The platform is thought to have around 200 million daily active users, but it has suffered repeated technical failures since Musk sacked much of its staff.
Many users and advertisers alike have responded adversely to the social media site’s new charges for previously free services, its changes to content moderation and the return of previously banned right-wing accounts.
Musk said this month that Twitter had lost roughly half of its advertising revenue since he took control.
Facebook parent Meta also this month launched its text-based platform, called Threads, which has up to 150 million users, according to some estimates.
But the amount of time users spend on the rival app has plummeted in the weeks since its launch, according to data from market analysis firm Sensor Tower.

 

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk X

Related

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’
Media
Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’
Musk says Twitter has lost half its advertising revenue
Media
Musk says Twitter has lost half its advertising revenue

Iran targets e-commerce giant over photos of female employees without headscarves in new crackdown

Iran targets e-commerce giant over photos of female employees without headscarves in new crackdown
Updated 24 July 2023
AP

Iran targets e-commerce giant over photos of female employees without headscarves in new crackdown

Iran targets e-commerce giant over photos of female employees without headscarves in new crackdown
Updated 24 July 2023
AP

DUBAI: Iranian authorities have shut down one of the offices of the country’s biggest e-commerce company and launched judicial procedures after it published pictures online showing female employees not wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf, semi-official media reported.
The move appears to be part of a new campaign launched last week to impose the Islamic dress code nearly a year after the morality police largely melted away in the face of widespread protests.
Digikala, informally known as “Iran’s Amazon,” appears to have run afoul of the rules by posting pictures of a corporate gathering in which several female employees were not wearing the hijab.
The company boasts more than 40 million active monthly users and hosts over 300,000 merchants. Iranians are largely cut off from international retailers like Amazon because of Western sanctions linked to the country’s disputed nuclear program.
The website of Iran’s Hamshahri daily, which is affiliated with the municipality of the capital, Tehran, reported late Sunday that one of Digikala’s offices had been sealed. It said the website was operating normally.
The website of Iran’s judiciary said court cases had been filed in connection with the photos, without elaborating.
Nationwide protests erupted last fall after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police. She appears to have been detained for violating the country’s dress code, which requires that both men and women dress conservatively and that women cover their hair in public.
The protests, in which women played a leading role, quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s theocracy, which took power after the 1979 revolution. Authorities responded with a heavy crackdown in which more than 500 protesters were killed and nearly 20,000 were detained. The protests largely faded at the start of this year but there are still widespread signs of discontent.
After the protests began, the morality police largely vanished from the streets and many women — particularly in Tehran and other cities — stopped wearing the hijab.
But officials insisted throughout the crisis that the rules had never changed. Iran’s ruling clerics view the hijab as a key pillar of the Islamic Republic and consider Western-style dress to be a sign of decadence.
Last week, the morality police returned to the streets as officials announced a new campaign to force women to wear the hijab.

Topics: hijab women

Related

UK’s first hijabi international cricket player stars in BBC children’s show
Offbeat
UK’s first hijabi international cricket player stars in BBC children’s show
Iran says will not accept new Swedish envoy in Qur’an row
Middle-East
Iran says will not accept new Swedish envoy in Qur’an row

UK book chain lists manifesto of mass killer Anders Breivik

UK book chain lists manifesto of mass killer Anders Breivik
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

UK book chain lists manifesto of mass killer Anders Breivik

UK book chain lists manifesto of mass killer Anders Breivik
  • Norwegian far-right terrorist killed 77 people in 2011
  • Waterstones says that the book was ‘never stocked’ or sold
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The terrorist manifesto of Norwegian mass killer Anders Breivik was reportedly listed online by UK book chain Waterstones, an article in The Guardian said.

Breivik killed 77 people in Norway in 2011, publishing a 1,500-page far-right manifesto online shortly before carrying out the series of atrocities.

The document relays his motivations, including Islamophobia and hard-line anti-immigration stance. 

Tech Against Terrorism, a UN-supported organization, discovered that the manifesto, titled “2083 — A European Declaration of Independence,” was listed on the Waterstones website in three parts.

The UK’s biggest book chain also owns the smaller Foyles and Hatchards booksellers.

However, a Waterstones spokesperson said: “These titles were never stocked in our bookshops and were not available to order on our website or in shops. At no point were these titles part of our curation.”

Experts told The Guardian that Breivik’s manifesto violates UK anti-terrorism laws, with the book having been used as evidence of encouraging terrorism after a copy was found in possession of Sam Imrie, a Scottish national who was later convicted.

The version listed by Waterstones contained an ISBN and was published by an Estonian company, said Tech Against Terrorism.

But the book chain said that it had no trading relationship with the Estonian publisher, and that it received mass listing information through Nielsen Book Data, an aggregator.

The listing information is manually checked to remove unacceptable titles, the Waterstones spokerson said, adding: “With the size of the catalog running into the tens of millions, inevitably some escape both Nielsen and our scrutiny. As soon as these are noticed, they are removed.”

Tech Against Terrorism executive director Adam Hadley said: “This discovery highlights an ambiguity in existing and proposed content moderation legislation.

“To what extent would either the Terrorism Act or the forthcoming online safety bill cover books sold on mainstream websites?”

Topics: media UK Anders Breivik

Related

Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people
World
Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people
Poland seizes two for plotting Breivik-style attacks on Muslims
World
Poland seizes two for plotting Breivik-style attacks on Muslims

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’
Updated 23 July 2023
Reuters

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’
  • Elon Musk: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow”
  • Under Musk’s tumultuous tenure since buying Twitter in October, the company changed its business name to X Corp
Updated 23 July 2023
Reuters

Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.
In a tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on Sunday, the social media platform’s billionaire owner added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”
Musk posted an image of a flickering “X” but did not give further details. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Under Musk’s tumultuous tenure since buying Twitter in October, the company changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app,” like China’s WeChat.
Twitter’s website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is “our most recognizable asset,” adding “That’s why we’re so protective of it.”
The bird was temporarily replaced in April by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, which ended up helping add as much as $4 billion to the meme coin’s market value.
Twitter’s most recent complication was a lawsuit being filed on Tuesday claiming the firm owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees.
Musk’s company has laid off more than half its workforce to cut costs since he bought the company.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Related

Musk says Twitter has lost half its advertising revenue
Media
Musk says Twitter has lost half its advertising revenue
Twitter shakes up content creator earnings model with ad revenue sharing
Media
Twitter shakes up content creator earnings model with ad revenue sharing

Latest updates

BBC probe finds drug gangs targeting youngsters on social media. Should the Arab world be worried?
BBC probe finds drug gangs targeting youngsters on social media. Should the Arab world be worried?
KSRelief and UN Population Fund sign $2m deal to support vulnerable Yemeni women
KSRelief and UN Population Fund sign $2m deal to support vulnerable Yemeni women
A Jeddah club provides sanctuary, well of creativity for writers in Saudi Arabia
Writer Hubs is a club for aspiring local writers who want to improve their craft through weekly workshops with authors. (
Mindfully made: Saudi sisters launch Kingdom’s first biodegradable female hygiene product
Mindfully made: Saudi sisters launch Kingdom’s first biodegradable female hygiene product
Who’s Who: Moudhy Bin Jurais, director of organizational culture at the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties
Moudhy Bin Jurais

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.