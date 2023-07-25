Macron calls for 'return to authority' after French riots

You are here

  • The most intense urban violence since 2005 sparked a debate about law and order, immigration, racism and police brutality
NOUMEA: President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that France needed a return to authority “at every level” in response to recent riots sparked by the police shooting of a teenager.
The killing of Nahel M., 17, during a traffic stop last month prompted protests, riots and looting, with many accusing the government of allowing a culture of institutional racism in the police force to fester.
Condemning “the burning of schools, city halls, gyms and libraries” and “the violence of looting,” Macron said: “The lesson I draw from his is order, order, order.”
Speaking on French television during a trip to New Caledonia, Macron added that “order must prevail. There is no freedom without order,” he said.
“Our country needs a return to authority at every level, starting with the family,” he said.
“We must invest massively in our youth to provide them with a framework,” Macron said.
The president also reiterated his previous criticism of the role of social networks during the riots and looting, saying “public digital order” was needed “to stop excesses.”
He said many young people used social media to organize meetups and riots, and even “to enter into competition with each other” during the riots.
Of the around 1,300 people being prosecuted for their alleged role in the riots, nearly half are under 18.
The most intense urban violence since 2005 sparked a debate about law and order, immigration, racism and police brutality.
Following a reshuffle of his cabinet, Macron warned last week that the riots had highlighted “a risk of fragmentation, of deep division, of the nation.”
There is a “need for authority and respect,” he told Friday’s cabinet meeting, and asked the new government “to draw the lessons from what happened, and provide sound answers.”
New Caledonia is the first stop of Macron’s Pacific trip which also includes Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea and during which he is expected to lay out a “French alternative” for a region marked by China-US tensions, his office said last week.

 

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron

LIBREVILLE: Gabon’s leader Ali Bongo Ondimba, who is favorite for a third term, will face 18 other candidates in next month’s presidential election, authorities announced on Monday.

Bongo’s family has ruled the West African state for 55 years.

The 64-year-old, who took over from his father Omar Bongo Ondimba in 2009, officially announced in July that he would run again for president.

His leading rivals for the top job include Alexandre Barro Chambrier of the opposition Rally for the Fatherland and Modernity or RPM party and the National Union’s head Paulette Missambo.

The opposition failed to agree on a single candidate to challenge Bongo in the Aug. 26 poll, but both candidates are former ministers and part of the Alternance 2023 coalition.

In April, the Gabonese parliament voted to amend the constitution and reduce the president’s term from seven to five years.

Sections of the opposition criticized the changes, in particular the end of two rounds of voting, as a means of “facilitating the reelection” of Bongo.

With less than five weeks to go to the elections, Alternance 2023 has denounced modifications to the electoral code.

These notably include a move to allow a maximum of only three observers at each polling station — one for the ruling majority, one for the opposition and one for all independent candidates.

Previously every candidate could appoint an observer for every polling station.

“The claim of parity between the majority and the opposition is a trick. It favors supposed opposition parties without any candidates or very few,” Francois Ndong Obiang, head of the Reagir party, told a meeting of Alternance member parties on Friday.

Prime Minister Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze had last week urged the opposition not to “throw oil on the fire.”

“In order to hold a calm election, those involved must be careful not to throw oil on the fire,” he posted on Twitter.

Bongo’s powerful Gabonese Democratic Party or PDG holds strong majorities in both houses of parliament.

The president was narrowly re-elected in 2016, with just 5,500 more votes than rival Jean Ping who claimed the election had been fixed.

The announcement of the results sparked violence in the capital Libreville that left five dead, according to the government. The opposition says 30 people were shot dead by the security forces.

Topics: Gabon Ali Bongo

DAKAR: At least 17 people were found dead after a boat capsized in Senegal’s capital, said local officials on Monday.

The bodies were discovered by the navy early in the morning and are believed to be migrants because of the type of boat they were in, said Ndeye Top Gueye, the mayor of the Ouakam neighborhood of Dakar where the bodies were found.

“Because of the size and shape, we know that it’s a pirogue (a long wooden boat),” she said.

While this is the first time bodies have washed up in the neighborhood migrant deaths at sea are becoming more common in Senegal, she said. 

“It’s not the first time, it’s the umpteenth time. The government needs to take countermeasures.”

It was unclear where the people were coming from, what nationalities they were or where they were going. 

But the Atlantic migration route is one of the deadliest in the world, with nearly 800 people dying or going missing in the first half of 2023, according to Walking Borders a Spanish aid group.

In recent years, the Canary Islands have become one of the main destinations for people trying to reach Spain, with a peak of more than 23,000 migrants arriving in 2020, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry.

The boats mainly travel from Morocco, Western Sahara and Mauritania, with fewer coming from Senegal. However, locals and officials say there has been a surge of boats leaving Senegal this year.

Factors such as ailing economies, a lack of jobs, extremist violence, political unrest and the impact of climate change push migrants to risk their lives on overcrowded boats to reach the Canaries. 

Last month in Senegal, at least 23 people were killed during weeks of protests between opposition supporters and police.

At the beach where the bodies were found, Associated Press reporters saw rescuers and volunteers working together to pull the capsized boat ashore. 

Clothes from the deceased washed onto the side and lay in a pile while authorities coordinated a response.

The incident Monday is the latest in a string of rescued boats and bodies found along Senegal’s coast.

Earlier this month eight migrants were found dead after a boat capsized off the coast of northern Senegal as it tried to reach Europe, and seven people were found dead and 50 rescued on another vessel discovered off the coast of the northern town of Saint-Louis. At least 90 people are feared missing from that boat.

Topics: Senegal

ROME: A three-day UN summit opened in Rome on Monday aimed at tackling a “broken” global food system where millions are starving, billions are obese and the planet is suffering.

The food systems summit comes amid growing food insecurity around the world, with UN agencies warning of an increasing number of people suffering from chronic hunger.

“In a world of plenty, it is outrageous that people continue to suffer and die from hunger,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the opening of the meeting.

“Global food systems are broken — and billions of people are paying the price.”

More than 780 million people go hungry around the globe, even as nearly one-third of the world’s food is wasted or lost, he said.

And while 462 million people are underweight, 2 billion are overweight or obese, he added.

The summit brings together representatives from the UN’s three food agencies headquartered in Rome — the Food and Agriculture Organization or FAO, the International Fund for Agricultural Development or IFAD, and the World Food Programme or WFP — alongside heads of states, government representatives and delegates.

Food systems include all activities related to producing, processing, transporting and consuming food, and making them more sustainable, efficient and equitable is a complex task.

Involving multiple sectors and actors, food systems are affected by varied trends such as urbanization, climate change, technology and government policy.

Weather shocks, the Covid pandemic and conflicts including the war in Ukraine have helped push the number of people facing hunger up by 122 million since 2019, according to the WFP.

Between 691-783 million people faced hunger last year, with a mid-range of 735 million, WFP estimated in a report earlier this month.

The FAO has said that no less than a “radical transformation in how food is produced, processed, traded and consumed” is required to feed the world’s growing population.

Guterres called for at least $500 billion per year to help needy countries scale up long-term financing to invest in higher performing food systems.

Doing nothing amounts to $12 trillion annually in social and economic costs, according to IFAD.

It compared the needed funds with the “$10 trillion in revenue generated by the global food industry or the $700 billion paid in agricultural subsidies by wealthy countries.”

Unsustainable practices in food production, packaging and consumption are also fueling climate change, Guterres said, “generating one-third of all greenhouse gas emissions, using 70 percent of the world’s freshwater, and driving biodiversity loss on an epic scale.”

Topics: United Nations food systems summit 2023

  • About 2,400 visitors and locals were evacuated from the Ionian tourist island of Corfu from Sunday into Monday
  • Speedy evacuation comes after a tragedy in 2018 when over 100 people perished in Greece’s deadliest forest fire at Mati, near Athens
RHODES, Greece: Authorities evacuated nearly 2,500 people from the Greek island of Corfu on Monday as the prime minister warned that the heat-battered nation was “at war” with several wildfires and spoke of three difficult days ahead.
Tens of thousands of people have already fled blazes on the island of Rhodes, with many frightened tourists scrambling to get home on evacuation flights.
About 2,400 visitors and locals were evacuated from the Ionian tourist island of Corfu from Sunday into Monday, a fire service spokesman said, adding that the departures were a precaution.
Fires were also burning on Greece’s second largest island of Evia on Monday.
“We are at war and are exclusively geared toward the fire front,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament, warning that the nation faced “another three difficult days ahead” before high temperatures are forecast to ease.
Vassilis Kikilias, Greece’s civil protection minister, said crews had battled over 500 fires around the country for 12 straight days.
Greece has been sweltering under a lengthy spell of extreme heat that has exacerbated wildfire risk and left visitors stranded in peak tourist season.
The government’s speedy evacuation came after a tragedy in 2018 when over 100 people perished in Greece’s deadliest forest fire at Mati, near Athens, which Mitsotakis on Monday said still “haunts us all.”
Because of the wildfires, an annual celebration on Monday to mark the 1974 restoration of democracy in Greece was canceled.
Rhodes, which counted 2.5 million visitor arrivals in 2022, is one of Greece’s leading holiday destinations.
Travel giant TUI on Monday said it was suspending holiday packages to Rhodes until Friday.
Greek television broadcast images of long lines of people, some in beachwear, lugging suitcases along the island’s roads on Saturday, when the evacuations were ordered.
“We walked for about six hours in the heat,” Kelly Squirrel, a transport administrator from the United Kingdom, told AFP at Rhodes airport.
Some 30,000 people fled the flames on Rhodes at the weekend, the country’s largest-ever wildfire evacuation.
Police said 16,000 people had been transported on land and 3,000 evacuated by sea. Others had to flee by road or used their own transport after being told to leave the area.
“We are exhausted and traumatized,” said Daniel-Cladin Schmidt, a 42-year-old German tourist waiting to be evacuated with his wife and nine-year-old son.
“There were thousands of people, the buses couldn’t pass, we had to walk for more than two hours,” he told AFP at the airport.
“We couldn’t breathe, we just covered our faces and moved forward.”
Holiday-makers and some locals spent the night in gyms, schools and hotel conference centers on the island.
In the departures hall of the international airport, AFP saw groups of tourists sleeping on the floor, surrounded by luggage.
“We had to lend a woman some of my wife’s clothes because she had nothing to wear,” Kevin Sales, an engineer from England, told AFP. “It was terrible.”
Several travel companies have halted their inbound tourist flights to Rhodes, and have been helping to ferry foreigners home.
“We ran 10 kilometers (six miles) with all our luggage to escape the flames,” while the temperature was 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit), said German tourist Lena Schwarz, after arriving at Hanover airport overnight Sunday into Monday.
The 38-year-old told AFP their journey leaving Rhodes was “hell on Earth.”
Oxana Neb, 50, also arriving at Hanover, said the evacuation had been “very bad.”
“We stayed in the hotel until the end and fire came from all sides,” she said.
She joined other guests running to the beach, eventually abandoning her suitcases on the way, she said.
Like every summer, Greece is plagued by forest fires, often deadly, ravaging tens of thousands of hectares of forest and vegetation.
This summer, Greece experienced one of the longest heatwaves in recent years, according to experts, with the thermometer hitting 45 degrees Celsius at the weekend.
Temperatures eased Monday but were expected to to pick up again on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rhodes on Tuesday remains at the highest level of fire alert, alongside Crete.

Topics: Greece Rhodes corfu wildfires

  • One-third of newly hired Filipino workers chose Saudi Arabia in 2023
  • The Philippines has been witnessing a rise in overseas deployment
MANILA: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday nearly 70,000 Filipino migrant workers have chosen Saudi Arabia as their destination this year, making the Kingdom the top destination for new overseas Filipino workers.

The Philippines is witnessing a rise in overseas deployment with an increase of around 62 percent in 2022, the same year that Filipino migrant workers contributed about $32.5 billion to the country’s economy.

Saudi Arabia kept its years-long spot as the most popular destination for overseas Filipino workers, or OFWs, with about a third of newly hired workers who left the country in 2023 choosing the Kingdom.

 

“As of today, 70,000 of our OFWs have already been deployed to Saudi Arabia for employment,” Marcos said during his second state of the nation address in Manila.

More than 67,000 newly hired workers were deployed to Saudi Arabia up until May this year, Department of Migrant Workers data shared with Arab News showed, followed by Hong Kong and the UAE, with around 16,000 and 13,000 OFWs respectively.

After the Philippines lifted a ban on the deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia in November, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman committed that same month to compensate thousands of unpaid Filipino workers during a meeting with Marcos.

“The deployment issue in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has now been resolved … Moreover, the unpaid salaries and other related claims of some 14,000 OFWs, who have been put out of work in Saudi Arabia during the pandemic, are now being processed.

“The crown prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia himself personally committed to me that the unpaid claims of Filipino workers would now be paid,” Marcos added.

The Saudi Vision 2030 economic diversification plan has boosted demand for Filipino migrant workers, said the Philippine Employment Agencies & Associates for Corporate Employers in the Middle East.

“There is really a lot of demand for skilled and domestic workers and professionals because of the Vision 2030 of Saudi Arabia,” PEACEME President Arnold Mamaclay told Arab News in a phone interview.

“The number is expected to balloon because there’s what we call a special hiring program of the Department of Migrant Workers,” he added, without elaborating.

Swift administration in Saudi Arabia is also another factor, Mamaclay said, as in the Kingdom the processes can take between 30 and 45 days, compared to three to four months in other countries.

“With the recent developments, Saudi (Arabia) is a very friendly country to the Philippines,” he said. “They have been very accommodating to us.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Philippines Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs)

