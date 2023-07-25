UN rights chief criticized for excluding from Euro Parliament talk the abuses Palestinians face

Egyptian-American community celebrate Egypt’s independence day

BOLINGBROOK, ILLINOIS: The Egyptian flag was raised in the Village of Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Sunday, July 23, to mark Egypt’s 71st National Day and its start as a republic.

Although Bolingbrook, the 16th-largest of 1,299 municipalities in Illinois, is located more than 9,600 kilometers from Cairo, and only 53 kilometers from Chicago, the village has a unique distinction of being led by the country’s only female Egyptian-American mayor, Mary Alexander-Basta.

A 17-year resident of Bolingbrook, Basta was elected in 2019 as a trustee and the following year appointed mayor to succeed Roger C. Claar, who retired after serving 14 years. Basta was reelected overwhelmingly by voters in April 2021 as Bolingbrook’s chief executive.

Basta and her husband Dr. Emad Basta have been longtime supporters of the Egyptian-American community — and she has never shied away from her heritage. Basta emphasized her roots in the flag-raising ceremonies held at Meyer Park in Bolingbrook saying Egypt and America have much in common.

“Today is a momentous occasion. We gather here to celebrate our heritage and unity. And I am deeply honored to stand here today as the mayor of Bolingbrook and as the first female Egyptian mayor in the United States,” Basta told the gathering of Egyptian officials, Bolingbrook officials and residents.

“It is a privilege to serve this remarkable community and also to represent my homeland, Egypt. As we raise the Egyptian flag high today, we not only honor the land of the Nile and its rich history but also recognize the diverse tapestry of cultures that make up the heart of Bolingbrook.”

Among the dignitaries present were Egypt’s Consul General Sameh Aboul-Enein, Deputy Consul General Bassel Taman, Illinois Secretary of Transportation Omar Osman, Egyptian American Society President Dina Rashid, and former mayor Claar.

Also in attendance was Deputy Mayor of Bolingbrook Michael Lawler and several village officials and department heads. Prayers were offered by Father Theodore Labib and Sheikh Hassan Aly.

“Our town is a true melting pot where people from all corners of the globe come together to create a vibrant and thriving community. I take great pride in my Egyptian roots and I see them as a village that connects us with the borders of the world,” Basta told the gathering.

“Egypt has been a cradle of civilization leaving an incredible mark on human history, science and culture. The legacy of the pharaohs, the brilliances of the pyramids, and the timeless treasures of ancient Egypt inspire us to reach a greatness and embrace the wisdom of our ancestors.”

According to the US Census, Bolingbrook is a diverse community of Whites, Blacks, Asians and Hispanics. It also has a large population of citizens with Egyptian and Arab heritage. However, Arabs are categorized in the census as White and not listed separately to determine their population size.

Despite the census’ flaws, Basta said “diversity” breeds unity and understanding. “Let us remember the richness of our community lies not in our differences but in our shared humanity. Together we build a place where dreams are nurtured, where opportunities abound and everyone, regardless of their background can thrive and succeed.”

Similar flag raisings were organized by Egyptian-American groups around the country and in Canada.