You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi leaders are almost 3 times more likely to innovate during a recession: Dell Technologies 

Saudi leaders are almost 3 times more likely to innovate during a recession: Dell Technologies 

Saudi leaders are almost 3 times more likely to innovate during a recession: Dell Technologies 
The index showed that in Saudi Arabia 93 percent of respondents agree that their businesses have a vibrant culture of innovation (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9bj9r

Updated 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi leaders are almost 3 times more likely to innovate during a recession: Dell Technologies 

Saudi leaders are almost 3 times more likely to innovate during a recession: Dell Technologies 
Updated 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: At a time of recession, Saudi leaders and adopters are 2.8 times more likely to accelerate innovation efforts, according to a new study. 

Dell Technologies Innovation Index, which polled 6,600 employees across more than 45 countries, also revealed that innovation followers and laggards are more likely to decelerate. 

The index also showed that in Saudi Arabia 93 percent of respondents agree that their businesses have a vibrant culture of innovation. 

“To remain relevant and prosper in today’s digital economy requires a combination of talent, innovative ideas, and technological foresight,” said Mohamed Talaat, vice president, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Libya and Levant at Dell Technologies. 

He added: “As Saudi Arabia works towards unlocking its true potential across industries, it would serve the region well to focus on small, practical concepts that support increased productivity, profitability, and purpose alongside breakthrough ideas.” 

Talaat went on to say that this change is crucial in propelling a new area of human advancement. 

The index also shed light on some struggles that are the most cited international technology obstacles to innovation, such as growing cloud costs. 

In addition to this, difficulties regarding integrating the overall business planning with the IT infrastructure architecture also drag down innovation. 

Other technology obstacles hindering innovation include time and money spent to migrate apps to new cloud environments, cybersecurity threats, and the lack of IT infrastructure to meet and process data at the edge. 

The index disclosed that as many as 93 percent of respondents are actively seeking out technologies to support them in realizing their innovation goals and objectives. 

However, up to 56 percent believe their technology is not cutting edge, which makes them fear they will fall behind their competitors. 

In June, during the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Global Technology Forum in Paris, Saudi experts talked about the Kingdom’s achievements in the tech sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Daniah Orkoubi, the deputy minister for technology foresight and digital economy, used the forum to highlight Saudi Arabia’s efforts to create an advanced digital infrastructure that can rival the best in the world, in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification plan. 

Topics: innovation Dell Technologies

Related

Special Bahrain’s spirit of innovation, commitment to sustainable development continue even after the pandemic, minister tells Arab News video
Middle-East
Bahrain’s spirit of innovation, commitment to sustainable development continue even after the pandemic, minister tells Arab News

Dubai inflation rate eases to 2% in June, its lowest level since Jan 2022  

Dubai inflation rate eases to 2% in June, its lowest level since Jan 2022  
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai inflation rate eases to 2% in June, its lowest level since Jan 2022  

Dubai inflation rate eases to 2% in June, its lowest level since Jan 2022  
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Pulled back by decelerating food and transportation prices, Dubai’s inflation rate eased to 2.05 percent in June, its lowest level since January 2022 when inflation reached 1.74 percent, according to Dubai Statistics Center.  

The slowdown of price levels aligns with inflation trends across the Gulf Cooperation Council region, as well as that of the world.    

In February, a report released by Kuwait-based investment strategy and research firm Kamco Invest said the inflation rate in GCC countries is showing a downward trend this year compared to 2022.     

According to the report from DSC, food and beverage prices increased by 3.8 percent in June compared to 4.8 percent in May, helping to put the brakes on the consumer price index.     

Another contributor to the slowdown was transportation prices, which fell by 13.86 percent last month compared to a 7 percent fall in May 2023.   

In contrast, the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels surged for the 13th month in a row to hit a record rise of 5.94 percent last month. These have the largest relative weight in the measurement of Dubai’s CPI.    

Inflation in the UAE is forecast to fall to 3.2 percent by the end of 2023, down from 4.8 percent last year, reported the minister of state for financial affairs in April.  

Mohamed bin Hadi Al-Hussaini attributed the drop to price stabilization and the receding impacts of imported inflation globally.    

The minister said in a meeting held on the sidelines of the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in April that the UAE’s economic forecasts remain positive, with a growth of 3.9 percent projected by the end of this year.    

Al-Hussaini also noted that many countries in the region remain vulnerable to elevated global uncertainties, while rents and salaries are likely to contribute to this trend locally.    

This is highlighted in the IMF Background Note, underpinning the need for regional collaboration efforts and collaboration with the Fund.      

The IMF, in its World Economic Report, also noted that nearly 84 percent of countries across the globe are forecast to have lower CPI inflation growth in 2023 than in 2022

Topics: Dubai Inflation

Related

Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp to recognize eco-friendly hotels
Middle-East
Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp to recognize eco-friendly hotels
Update Saudi inflation eases to 2.7% in June as prices remain stable 
Business & Economy
Saudi inflation eases to 2.7% in June as prices remain stable 

Closing bell: TASI maintains upward trajectory for 2nd consecutive day 

Closing bell: TASI maintains upward trajectory for 2nd consecutive day 
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI maintains upward trajectory for 2nd consecutive day 

Closing bell: TASI maintains upward trajectory for 2nd consecutive day 
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward trend for the second consecutive day, climbing 80.78 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 11,882.68. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.74 billion ($1.80 billion) as 104 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 108 retreated. 

While Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu edged up 284.89 points, or 1.15 percent, to close at 25,113.16, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose 0.68 percent to 1,569.61. 

The best-performing stock of the day was the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., whose share price soared 9.97 percent to SR13.46.

Alinma Bank and Saudi Research and Media Group were top performers in the benchmark index, whose share prices surged by 8.46 percent and 5.04 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer was Alkhaleej Training and Education Co., whose share price dipped 3.38 percent to SR20. 

On the announcements front, Saudi National Bank reported a 10.4 percent surge in net profit to SR10.03 billion in the first half of 2023, compared to SR9.09 billion in the same period a year ago. 

According to a Tadawul statement, SNB said the rise in net profit was attributed to a higher operating income and lower operating expenses. 

The statement added that the net profit of SNB in the second quarter of 2023 rose 9.3 percent to SR5.01 billion from SR4.58 billion in the same period of 2022. Despite recording a rise in profit, SNB’s share price fell 0.74 percent to SR40. 

Another company that announced its financial results for the first half was Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. In a statement to Tadawul, the company revealed that its net profit fell marginally by 1.56 percent to SR9.8 million in the first six months of this year, compared to SR9.91 million in the first half of 2022.

The trading firm attributed the fall in net profit to higher selling and distribution expenses and a rise in general and administrative expenses. Its share price dipped 0.26 percent to SR38. 

Meanwhile, Sahara International Petrochemical Co., also known as Sipchem, announced its financial results on Tuesday. The company’s net profit narrowed in the first half of this year to SR783.3 million, compared to SR2.34 billion during the same period in 2022. 

Sipchem, in a statement, revealed that the fall in net profit was driven by a decrease in the selling prices of the company’s products. Its share price on Tuesday edged up 0.54 percent to SR37.10.

Topics: Closing Bell MSCI Tadawul 30 Index Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) TASI Saudi stock exchange

Saudi Arabia jumps 8 spots on global shipping ranking by Lloyd’s List  

Saudi Arabia jumps 8 spots on global shipping ranking by Lloyd’s List  
Updated 29 min 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi Arabia jumps 8 spots on global shipping ranking by Lloyd’s List  

Saudi Arabia jumps 8 spots on global shipping ranking by Lloyd’s List  
Updated 29 min 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has jumped eight spots to claim 16th position in the international ranking for container handling quantities, issued by London-based maritime journal Lloyd’s List. 

This comes as the Kingdom continues to make efforts toward upgrading its ports while connecting new sea routes to achieve the goals outlined under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. 

In its report for the 100 largest ports in the world, Lloyd List stated that Saudi Arabia’s rise in international raking was a result of handling over 10.43 million containers at its ports in 2022, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

“This qualitative progress of the Kingdom’s ports in handling the numbers of containers according to the Lloyd’s List report comes as a result of the continuous support and empowerment of His Highness the Crown Prince - may God protect him,” Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser said.  

He added that this is a result of the Kingdom’s drive towards increasing the capacity of Saudi ports to reach more than 40 million standard containers annually by 2030.  

The strategy also aims to increase the contribution of the transport and logistics sector to the national gross domestic product from 6 percent in 2021 to 10 percent by 2030, which is set to expand the sector’s non-oil revenues to SR45 billion ($12 billion) a year.  

The Kingdom has already put significant effort toward achieving these goals by adding nine intercontinental shipping services last year with the establishment of six new logistical areas in cooperation with international and local companies.

These brought in funds of around SR4 billion.  

Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s investments in the sector have reached around SR17 billion thanks to programs powered by the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, the SPA reported.  

On a separate ranking, the Kingdom’s ports rose to the 16th position in the UN Conference on Trade and Development’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index in June.  

Moreover, the Kingdom achieved significant progress in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index, jumping 17 places to reach the 38th position in 2023. 

This marks a notable improvement compared to its rankings of 55 in 2018 and 52 in 2016.  

Saudi Arabia currently has 97 shipping links that connect to 348 ports around the world.  

Topics: Lloyd’s List   shipping logistics

Related

Saudi Arabia issues more than 200k certificates of origin since scheme launch in January
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues more than 200k certificates of origin since scheme launch in January
New shipping service added to Kingdom’s Dammam port
Business & Economy
New shipping service added to Kingdom’s Dammam port

Saudi dairy giant NADEC signs deal with Yadoum to produce fertilizer from biowaste

Saudi dairy giant NADEC signs deal with Yadoum to produce fertilizer from biowaste
Updated 45 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi dairy giant NADEC signs deal with Yadoum to produce fertilizer from biowaste

Saudi dairy giant NADEC signs deal with Yadoum to produce fertilizer from biowaste
Updated 45 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to protect the environment, Saudi dairy giant National Agricultural Development Co. signed a deal with Municipal Solid Waste Recycling Co., also known as Yadoum, to set up a biowaste recycling plant that produces fertilizer.

The agricultural and food-processing company, which undertakes massive cow-raising activities for dairy production, generates an estimated 150,000 tons of biowaste every year.

As part of the agreement, Yadoum, which is wholly owned by the Saudi Investment Co. for Recycling, will build a plant for recycling and processing this biowaste to produce highly efficient organic fertilizers.

NADEC will provide the required land on lease for the project near its dairy farms in Haradh.

The 20-year agreement is an extension of a memorandum of understanding signed between the dairy giant and SIRC, wholly owned by Public Investment Fund, on Jan. 30, the company said in a bourse filing.  

As part of the new deal, NADEC will commit to supplying Yadoum with 150,000 tons of biowaste annually at a specified price for the first five years of the agreement period.

In return, Yadoum will supply high-quality fertilizer to NADEC at a specific price per cubic meter, based on a predetermined discount agreed upon by both parties, the Tadawul release said.

Both parties have agreed to increase prices every five years.

The release added that both companies will review future quantity projections every two and a half years throughout the agreement’s validity period.

As part of the agreement, Yadoum will provide expertise and capabilities in research and development to support NADEC in finding permanent and sustainable solutions for managing biowaste.

In their earlier MOU signed in January, both companies said they aim to recycle around 400,000 tons of biological waste annually and process it into organic fertilizer.

By supporting diverse agricultural ventures, Saudi Arabia seeks to fortify food security, address potential supply shortages, and ensure the stability of food supply chains.    

The country has also made progress on over half of its sustainable development targets, the Kingdom’s Economics and Planning Minister Faisal Al-Ibrahim told the UN on Monday at a critical meeting evaluating the world’s environmental obligations.  

He said: “The Sustainable Development Goals embody our collective commitment to progress. They serve as both a practical and moral guide to development, safeguarding our planet and leaving no one behind.” 

Saudi Arabia is on a path of economic diversification and also focusing on sustainability programs, including the Saudi Green Initiative, as it aims to achieve its net-zero emissions target in 2060.

Topics: National Agricultural Development Co. Municipal Solid Waste Recycling Co. biowaste recycling fertilizer

Red Sea Global, Equinox partner to establish new luxury resort in AMAALA 

Red Sea Global, Equinox partner to establish new luxury resort in AMAALA 
Updated 54 min 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Red Sea Global, Equinox partner to establish new luxury resort in AMAALA 

Red Sea Global, Equinox partner to establish new luxury resort in AMAALA 
Updated 54 min 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Visitors to AMAALA, one of the world’s most well-preserved natural environments in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea, will soon experience a new resort with a focus on sports, fitness and lifestyle.

The Public Investment Fund-owned Red Sea Global and US firm Equinox are joining hands to establish Equinox Resort AMAALA, according to a statement. 

“AMAALA brings the best in health and wellness together in an area of extraordinary natural beauty to offer exceptional and transformative experiences for guests,” Group CEO of RSG John Pagano said. 

He added: “Equinox’s unique brand of luxury and fitness is a fantastic fit, allowing visitors to choose seeking self-improvement during their stay, getting back to nature on land or at sea, or simply enjoying quiet moments with loved ones in comfort and privacy.” 

The new hotel will comprise 128 keys, including two luxury penthouses and a suite of amenities such as several world-class culinary concepts.  

In addition to this, the new hotel will also feature a magnesium salt rooftop pool, spa, beach club, and an Equinox fitness club. 

The statement further revealed that Equinox Resort AMAALA will be a key part of the AMAALA Marina Village, which is home to a collection of luxury hotels, villas and condominiums. 

Designed by British international architecture firm Foster + Partners, the new hotel will be built in such a way that it will ensure complete connectivity to the surrounding area. 

Equinox Resort AMAALA is located on a prime position that provides direct access and views to the Marina Village on one side and the pristine Hijaz Cove on the other.   

“AMAALA is a destination that perfectly aligns with our mission of redefining luxury hospitality,” Equinox Hotels CEO Christopher Norton said. 

He added: “Our highly differentiated resort offering will provide guests an unparalleled experience that only a brand like Equinox can deliver.” 

In February, RSG partnered with Swiss longevity clinic Clinique La Prairie to offer a new wellness resort at AMAALA. Later in April, it signed an agreement with international hospitality brand Rosewood Hotel & Resorts to manage a 110-key hotel at upcoming integrated wellness destination. 

Topics: Red Sea Global Equinox AMAALA  Amaala

Related

Red Sea Global installs 750k solar panels in massive boost for renewable energy drive
Business & Economy
Red Sea Global installs 750k solar panels in massive boost for renewable energy drive

Latest updates

Saudi leaders are almost 3 times more likely to innovate during a recession: Dell Technologies 
Saudi leaders are almost 3 times more likely to innovate during a recession: Dell Technologies 
New-look Al-Nassr play out 0-0 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in Japan friendly
New-look Al-Nassr play out 0-0 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in Japan friendly
Russia declares independent TV channel ‘undesirable,’ banning it from country
Russia declares independent TV channel ‘undesirable,’ banning it from country
Dubai inflation rate eases to 2% in June, its lowest level since Jan 2022  
Dubai inflation rate eases to 2% in June, its lowest level since Jan 2022  
Closing bell: TASI maintains upward trajectory for 2nd consecutive day 
Closing bell: TASI maintains upward trajectory for 2nd consecutive day 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.