Dubai’s Museum of the Future to host artist, researcher Sougwen Chung

Razane Jammal wins global actress award in Lebanon
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: British Lebanese actress Razane Jammal, who broke out internationally with a role in Netflix’s adaptation of DC Comics’ “The Sandman,” picked up an award for Best Lebanese Actress on the Arab and Global Scene at the AFDAL International Festival in Lebanon.
The actress, who has previously starred opposite Hollywood actor Liam Neeson in “A Walk Among the Tombstones,” attended the gala evening wearing a black gown by Beirut-based label Azzi & Osta.
Jammal told Hia magazine at the time: “Giving up is not an option, because despite the obstacles faced by anyone on their journey, they should be completely ready to seize the opportunity that arises.”
In “The Sandman,” Jammal plays Lyta Hall, a woman who dreams of her dead husband each night, slowly realizing that he is not a figment of her imagination but is hiding out in the dream world to be with his wife.
It is a part that Jammal managed to play truthfully with subtlety — a subtlety for which she credited her mother.
Jammal, who was raised in Beirut, told Arab News: “I’ve always been extra, and my mom was far more subtle than I am. I had to fine-tune myself to vibrate on her frequency, a frequency that was very sweet and very raw and vulnerable and nurturing. I took that from her.
“I grew up having a simple, community-based life in a place where you have 500 mothers and everyone feeds you and you feel safe — even if it’s not safe at all. At the same time we went through so many traumas, from civil wars to assassinations to losing all our money in another financial crisis.”
Hail House’s 2nd season in foothills of Aja mountain range supports local artists
Nayef Al-Shalhoub: It runs for 30 days in Aja Park and aims to support the talents of artisans in the region
Event boasts a wide range of crafts, folk arts and entertainments, including turning beads and Al-Sadu weaving
Updated 25 July 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The second season of Hail House activities was launched on Monday evening in the foothills of the Aja mountain range, under the patronage of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Hail region.
Nayef Al-Shalhoub, head of the event’s organizing committee, said: “It runs for 30 days in Aja Park, and aims to support the talents of artisans in the region, creating an event in which they can practice their work in front of the public, and achieve financial returns through their daily sales during the festival.”
The event boasts a wide range of crafts, folk arts and entertainments, including turning beads, Al-Sadu weaving, bagpipes, wicker weaving, beading, carpet making, crochet, pottery making, and sewing.
The Heritage Commission is participating at the event, along with folk arts from the Jazan region.
Al-Shalhoub told Arab News: “It is important to support the craft talents in the region, and invest in those talents in order to achieve cultural and economic benefits at the same time.
“Craft arts, which are an important part of the cultural heritage in the region, constitute one of the competitive advantages of the region, benefiting from a deep legacy toward the many types of handicrafts in the Hail community.”
The location was chosen for the event due to its cool temperatures, especially during night hours.
The foothills of the Aja mountain range are also away from crowded areas, giving those participating, and visitors to the event, the serenity to contemplate nature.
Red Sea Fund supported Tunisian film to screen at Venice Film Festival
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Tunisian director Mohamed Ben Attia’s “Behind the Mountains” — funded by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Fund — will screen as part of the upcoming 80th Venice Film Festival’s official selection, in the coveted Horizons category.
The official synopsis for the film reads: “After spending four years in jail, Rafik has only one plan, take his son behind the mountains and show him his amazing discovery.”
The cast includes Majd Mastoura, Walid Bouchhioua, Samer Bisharat, Selma Zeghidi, Helmi Dridi and Wissem Belgharek.
Ben Attia, who won acclaim with “Hedi,” about a young man torn between duty and passion in the wake of the Jasmine Revolution, also made waves with his second film “Dear Son,” which follows a father trying to trace his child who has run away to join Daesh. With this picture, Ben Attia tries to tease out the malaise behind the lure of Daesh for disaffected Muslim youths.
The director also believed the story could be transposed to many parts of the globe. “There is a sort of misery, not only spiritual but emotional, not so much a thirst for ideology as a desire to walk away from this lifestyle … and all the values that are foisted on us,” he said in an interview with AFP.
“They could be living in Paris or elsewhere, it’s the same,” Ben Attia added.
On Tuesday, Venice festival director Alberto Barbera presented a program that included some of the most anticipated features of the year, including movies from Bradley Cooper, Sofia Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos, Michael Mann and Ava DuVernay.
Originally, Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers,” a tennis drama starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist, was set to open the festival but was pulled last week owing to the actors’ and writers’ strikes in the US. Instead, “Comandante,” an Italian period drama from director Edoardo De Angelis, will open the festival on Aug. 30.
From Cairo to Capri: Egyptian architect Tarek Shamma’s journey to preserve his heritage
Handmade ‘MinaMina’ tables honor family roots
Desire to ‘focus on traditions, culture and history’
Updated 25 July 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
CAPRI: Inside the grandiose Renaissance walls of the 14th century monastery of Certosa di San Giacomo, the works of Egyptian architect and designer Tarek Shamma has been given new life and meaning.
One of three designers selected as part of Gucci’s Artists in Flux exhibition in Capri, Shamma — whose work includes designs for luxury boats, boutiques for Christian Louboutin and residential structures — presented his MinaMina tables. Unique objects entirely handmade by Shamma in Cairo have a particular tactile quality that resonates from their mix of materials, including faience-glazed ceramic majolica, alabaster, rattan, and travertine stone pillars.
Shamma, who resides between Cairo and London and who has worked alongside architects Zaha Hadid and David Chipperfield, emphasizes his desire to create objects that “focus on local Egyptian traditions, culture and history — as (a) way to preserve and keep alive their memory and craftsmanship.”
The tables derive their inspiration from the culture and rich symbolism of ancient Egypt, particularly referencing King Menes, the legendary Egyptian monarch credited with uniting the upper and lower parts of the country into one kingdom. The stools are at once bold and gracious and exude the beauty of materials found and still used in Shamma’s homeland.
They go even further in their sentimental references, to serve also as a dedication to Shamma’s family from which the name of the stools is derived: Mina, his grandfather from Minya, Egypt, for his ancestral protective energy, and to his sister Yasmin, for her strength, grace and femininity. Yasmin’s nickname is Mina Mina.
“I am proud of my Egyptian heritage — it’s varied and vast and so rich and through my work I want to keep its memory and tradition alive,” Shamma told Arab News recently. One way this is done is by supporting Egyptian craftsmen which he does through his work and his emphasis on the use of natural, local materials.
Elsewhere at Nomad Capri, Venice-based gallery, Lo Studio Everything I Want — founded this May by Nadja Romain — displayed Shamma’s “Capriccio Egiziano,” featuring a hand-painted artwork recounting a fictional tale deriving its inspiration from the African nation’s history, by Egyptian writer Yasmin Rashidi.
Rendered with expressive abstract and figurative portrayals, the work features eyes created in the likeness of renditions of Cleopatra’s eyes by artist Lola Montes Schnabel, the daughter of Julian Schnabel.
Shamma’s work is mystical and otherworldly, stemming from a desire to requite the past with the present — always in tribute to the ancient historical figures whose imprint can still be found in today’s world.
KARACHI: Summers in Pakistan are all about mangos, whether it’s devouring them on their own or using them to make desserts that showcase the vibrant color, tropical flavor and inherent sweetness of what is widely known as the king of fruits.
Here are three easy-to-make mango desserts from Pakistani chef Sadiyah Roomi, who has a diploma from the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTH) in Karachi, and specializes in pastries and desserts.
Mango truffles
The first item on Roomi’s list is mango truffles, made using a dozen chocolate truffles, a cup each of mango puree and desiccated coconut, and half a cup of condensed milk.
“I usually make chocolate balls with this recipe but mangos are in season, so I thought to make it with mangos,” Roomi told Arab News. “Mango with coconut is a good combination.”
Mango smoothie
Nothing helps beat the heat of Pakistani summers like a fresh, chilled mango smoothie and what’s better than a mango smoothie that is also a breakfast bowl? Ingredients include a large mango, half a cup of yoghurt, pistachios, walnuts, almonds, blackcurrants and honey.
Roomi recommends extracting the pulp from the mango and preparing a puree from it. Next, add yoghurt to it and blend to make a thick paste. Pour the paste into a bowl and add slices of seasonal fruits, such as bananas, to the mixture. Add the nuts as a finishing touch and top it with mango chunks, before sprinkling honey.
“It’s a very healthy breakfast bowl as well, not just a smoothie,” Roomi said. “You can decorate your plate with any seasonal fruit you like, I have used bananas. If you like oats, you can use 2-3 tablespoons of oats.”
Mango mousse
Whipping up a bowl of mango mousse requires two medium-sized mangoes, four cups of mango mousse, 400ml of whipped cream and 100 grams of condensed milk.
Roomi recommends whipping chilled cream with an electric beater for five minutes until one sees stiff peaks in the cream, and then adding condensed milk and continuing to mix in a circular motion. Next, remove 50 ml of the mixture for later use and use the two mangoes to make a mango puree. Add the puree to the cream mixture in three batches, using the fold-and-cut method to mix well and refrigerate for two to three hours.
Pour the mixture in cups directly or through a piping bag, before topping it with the leftover whipped cream and mango chunks. Roomi suggests refrigerating the mousse for two to three hours before serving it.
“It’s a very simple recipe and very easy to make, it’s a yummy dessert,” she said. “Whenever you see some guests standing at your door, you can make it.”