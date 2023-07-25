You are here

  • Home
  • EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain

EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain
A cargo ship sails followed by a Ukrainian Coast Guard cutter through the Bystre rivermouth, which connects the Black Sea and Danube, at a location given as Izmail district of Odesa region, Ukraine in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on July 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jjunr

Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain

EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain
  • The EU set up so-called "solidarity lanes" last year for Ukrainian produce -- mainly through Romania and Poland
  • Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said after talks with EU agriculture ministers in Brussels that the bloc was "ready to export by the solidarity lanes almost everything"
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU agriculture commissioner said Tuesday the bloc can help Ukraine export the bulk of its grain through overland routes and could subsidise the cost of transport, after Russia tore up a Black Sea deal.
Fears over getting Ukraine’s vitally needed supplies to consumers worldwide have spiked since Russia last week withdrew from the United Nations-brokered agreement to allow exports by sea.
The EU set up so-called “solidarity lanes” last year for Ukrainian produce — mainly through Romania and Poland — to help boost alternative routes to global markets after Moscow’s invasion.
Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said after talks with EU agriculture ministers in Brussels that the bloc was “ready to export by the solidarity lanes almost everything.”
Wojciechowski said he would put now forward a proposal to use EU funds to “support the transport costs” of moving the Ukrainian produce via rail and road through the bloc to keep prices down.
“Because there is a risk that Russia will be the beneficiary of the situation because it would be cheaper to buy grain from Russia than to pay for the grain from Ukraine,” he said.
Ukraine is a major global grain producer.
Russia’s decision to pull out of the Black Sea deal has fueled worries that food prices in countries from Latin America to Africa could surge.
The efforts to bolster exports through the EU are being clouded by an argument over restrictions in five eastern on sales of Ukrainian grain exports in five eastern European countries that have enraged Kyiv.
The 27-nation bloc dropped duties on Ukrainian exports in the wake of Russia’s all-out invasion in a bid to help Kyiv earn vital revenues.
But EU countries along the border of the global agricultural powerhouse started barring imports after their farmers protested that a glut of Ukrainian grain was pushing down prices.
Brussels struck a compromise in April that allowed Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia to prohibit sales on their local markets while keeping transit routes open for Ukrainian grain to cross their territories.
The measures are currently set to run out in mid-September, but the five countries have called for them to be prolonged to the end of the year.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday branded any extension “absolutely unacceptable and frankly anti-European.”
His broadside came as focus has settled on securing routes for Ukraine to export grain to global markets after Russia withdrew from a deal to send it via the Black Sea.
Kyiv’s opposition was echoed by EU countries including Germany and France at the meeting of the bloc’s agricultural ministers in Brussels on Tuesday.
German agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, needed to make clear any extension was “not possible.”
He insisted that Poland’s internal political disputes ahead of elections later this year should not be played out “on Ukraine’s back.”
France’s minister, Marc Fesneau, said “there can be no unilateral measures, no individual adventures, only a collective response to the challenge of destabilising the markets.”
Wojciechowski held talks with ministers from the five eastern EU member states and said the commission would come up with a response to the issue by the September cut-off point.
EU nation Lithuania has urged the EU to set up new export routes through Baltic ports for Ukrainian grain to provide more links to global markets.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict EU grain Poland Romania

Related

Zelensky wants NATO-Ukraine Council to meet over Black Sea grain issue
World
Zelensky wants NATO-Ukraine Council to meet over Black Sea grain issue
Russia destroys 60,000 tons of grain in Black Sea missile strikes
World
Russia destroys 60,000 tons of grain in Black Sea missile strikes

Jury finds 6 people guilty of terrorist murder in 2016 Brussels extremist attacks that killed 32

Jury finds 6 people guilty of terrorist murder in 2016 Brussels extremist attacks that killed 32
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

Jury finds 6 people guilty of terrorist murder in 2016 Brussels extremist attacks that killed 32

Jury finds 6 people guilty of terrorist murder in 2016 Brussels extremist attacks that killed 32
  • The jury made a clear connection between the attacks and Daesh and its extremist ideology, and found that the attackers clearly wanted to intimidate Belgian society
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: A jury on Tuesday found six people guilty of terrorist murder for extremist attacks at the Brussels airport and a busy subway station that killed 32 people in Belgium’s deadliest peacetime violence, part of a wave of attacks in Europe linked to the Daesh group.
Among those convicted for their role in the 2016 Brussels suicide bombing plot was Salah Abdeslam, who already is serving a life sentence without parole in France over his role in attacks that hit Paris cafes, the Bataclan theater and France’s national stadium in 2015. Both the Paris and Brussels attacks were linked to the same IS network.
Wrapping up the biggest trial in Belgium’s judicial history, the chief judge listed the names of the victims before reading the decisions and explanations of the 12-person jury. The verdict was reported by Belgian media covering the trial from inside the courtroom, including public broadcaster RTBF, newspaper Le Soir and news websites HLN and Nieuwsblad.
Survivors and families of victims hoped the trial that started in earnest in December would help them work through the trauma of what happened on March 22, 2016, and to find closure.
In total, 10 defendants were on trial. Two brothers were acquitted of all charges. The other eight were convicted of participating in activities of a terrorist group; six of those eight were also convicted of terrorist murder.
Sentencing will be decided in a separate process, but not before September.
The morning rush hour attacks at Zavantem Airport, which is also known as Brussels Airport, and on the Brussels subway’s central commuter line deeply shook the city — home to the headquarters of the European Union and NATO — and put Belgians on edge. In addition to the 32 people killed, hundreds of others were wounded or suffered serious mental trauma.
The jury made a clear connection between the attacks and Daesh and its extremist ideology, and found that the attackers clearly wanted to intimidate Belgian society. Jurors also determined there was clear homicidal intention and premeditation, according to the media reports.
The jurors deliberated since early July over some 300 questions the court asked them to consider before reaching a verdict.
The jury found that four additional deaths could be attributed to the attacks, including a survivor who later took his own life because of mental suffering and another who had to stop cancer treatment due to injuries sustained in the attack, according to the media reports.
Survivors gathered at the special courthouse designed for the exceptional trial to hear Tuesday’s verdict. Among them was a man named Frederic, who said the ‘’atrocious crimes” committed the day of the attacks haunt him.
He was among the commuters who survived the attack at the Maelbeek metro station and spoke Tuesday on condition that his last name not be published to protect his identity as a victim of trauma.
“We have been waiting for this for seven years, seven years that weighed heavily on the victims. ... We are waiting with impatience, and with some anguish” for the verdict, he told The Associated Press.
Survivors supported each other through the proceedings, some coming to court every day. “It is important to be together, to hear the decision of justice,” Frederic said. After that, they hope “to be able to turn the page.”
Abdeslam was the only survivor among the Daesh extremists who struck Paris in November 2015. After months on the run, he was captured in Brussels on March 18, 2016. His arrest may have prompted other members of the IS cell to rush ahead with attack plans on the Belgian capital.
Also convicted of terrorist murder at the trial in Brussels was Mohamed Abrini, a childhood friend of Abdeslam and a Brussels native who walked away from Zaventem Airport after his explosives failed to detonate.
Oussama Atar, identified as a possible organizer of the deadly attacks on both Paris and Brussels, was convicted of terrorist murder in absentia. He is believed to have died in the Daesh group’s final months of fighting in Iraq and Syria.
Philippe Vansteenkiste, who sister Fabienne died in the attacks, told Belgian broadcaster VRT: “I hope there will be global recognition and justice. Terror is trying to attack democracy. By showing that we have faith in the jury and democracy, we are sending a signal to terrorists.”
“The wound has reopened,” he said. “It may heal better after this, but the scar will always remain.”

 

Topics: Brussels

Related

Police and rescue teams are pictured outside the metro station Maelbeek after a terrorist attack in Brussels. (File/AP)
World
Six found guilty of murder at Brussels 2016 attack trial
Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
World
Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in October, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on economic issues via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 25, 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on economic issues via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 25, 2023.
Updated 26 min 21 sec ago
AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in October, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on economic issues via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 25, 2023.
  • As a signatory to the treaty that established the international court, South Africa would either be obligated to arrest the Russian leader if he set foot there or put in a position of flouting its responsibility
Updated 26 min 21 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in October, a top Kremlin official announced Tuesday.
Russian news agencies quoted Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, as saying the trip will be timed to coincide with a “One Belt, One Road” forum in China. Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative involves infrastructure projects to connect Asia with European and African countries.
Ushakov said Putin also plans to travel to Turkiye at some point to fulfill a promise to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, although the dates for that visit have not been decided yet.
In addition, the Kremin received an invitation for Putin to participate in a Group of 20 summit in India in September, he said. The Russian leader’s in-person attendance has not been ruled out, although the format of Putin’s participation is still “unclear”, Ushakov said.
The announcement of Putin’s travel plans came days after South African officials said he had agreed to skip an economic summit in their country next month because of an arrest warrant the International Criminal Court issued against him. The ICC has accused Putin of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.
As a signatory to the treaty that established the international court, South Africa would either be obligated to arrest the Russian leader if he set foot there or put in a position of flouting its responsibility.
Staying away from the summit could be viewed as embarrassing for Putin, who is now expected to be the only leader of a country in the BRICS bloc of developing economies not to attend. Moscow has dismissed the warrant and said it doesn’t recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction.
China, Turkiye and India are not signatories to the Rome Statute, so Putin can travel to those countries more easily.
An October visit would take Putin to China seven months after Chinese President Xi Jinping came to Moscow on a three-day visit. The two also met in person in September 2022 on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan. Before that, Putin met with Xi while attending the opening of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, weeks before he sent troops into Ukraine.
China has sought to project itself as neutral in the Ukraine conflict, even while it has refused to condemn Moscow’s actions and declared last year that it had a “no-limits” friendship with Russia. Beijing has denounced Western sanctions against Moscow, and accused NATO and the United States of provoking Putin’s military action.
China has also proposed a peace plan that was largely dismissed by Ukraine’s allies, who insisted that Moscow must withdraw its forces from the neighboring country as a condition for peace.

 

 

Topics: Russia China President Vladimir Putin

Related

Russia declares independent TV channel ‘undesirable,’ banning it from country
Media
Russia declares independent TV channel ‘undesirable,’ banning it from country
Moldova to summon Russian ambassador over report on surveillance
World
Moldova to summon Russian ambassador over report on surveillance

Indonesia says Taliban representatives visited ‘informally’

Indonesia says Taliban representatives visited ‘informally’
Updated 41 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Indonesia says Taliban representatives visited ‘informally’

Indonesia says Taliban representatives visited ‘informally’
  • Relations between the two Muslim-majority nations have long been based on religious solidarity and in 2018 President Joko Widodo visited his then-Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani, the leader who fled as the Taliban took control of Kabul
Updated 41 min 25 sec ago
AFP

JAKARTA: Representatives of Afghanistan’s Taliban government traveled to Indonesia earlier this month on an unofficial visit, the foreign ministry in Jakarta said Tuesday, despite Kabul saying they held meetings with politicians in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation.
The Taliban administration that took back power in August 2021 is trying to shore up recognition of its rule across the Islamic world, including courting Indonesia to boost political and economic ties.
But Indonesia has not recognized the legitimacy of the Afghan Taliban government since it resumed its rule two decades after US-led forces toppled their regime.
“My understanding is that they were in Jakarta informally for internal matters with the Afghanistan mission here,” Indonesian foreign ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah told AFP.
He said the visit could not be described as a delegation as that could imply “some sort of formality.”
But the Afghan deputy foreign ministry spokesperson Hafiz Zia Ahmad tweeted on July 14 that one of the government’s top diplomats led a “delegation” to Indonesia.
“The delegation held useful meetings and discussions with some scholars, politicians and businessmen in Indonesia for strengthening bilateral political and economic relations,” he wrote.
The official did not disclose which Indonesian politicians met with the Afghan delegation.
Faizasyah said there were no official meetings between Afghan and Indonesian government officials.
Relations between the two Muslim-majority nations have long been based on religious solidarity and in 2018 President Joko Widodo visited his then-Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani, the leader who fled as the Taliban took control of Kabul.
Ahmad in his tweet said Afghan representatives also met with diplomats from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Singapore while in the Indonesian capital.
The Taliban government is not officially recognized by any country or world body, and only a handful of nations have a presence in Afghanistan.
Jakarta reopened its embassy in Kabul last year after closing following the Taliban takeover.
In recent months, Taliban authorities have shuttered women’s beauty parlours and carried out at least two public executions as they move to fully implement all aspects of their interpretation of sharia law.
A report to the UN’s Human Rights Council last month by special Afghanistan rapporteur Richard Bennett said the country’s rulers may be “responsible for gender apartheid,” exacerbating the plight of women and girls under its austere version of law.

 

Topics: Indonesia Taliban Afghanistan

Related

Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest
World
Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest
Indonesia arrests 12 for human trafficking in illegal organ trade
World
Indonesia arrests 12 for human trafficking in illegal organ trade

Singapore to execute first woman in nearly 20 years: rights groups

Singapore imposes the death penalty for certain crimes, including murder and some forms of kidnapping. (AP)
Singapore imposes the death penalty for certain crimes, including murder and some forms of kidnapping. (AP)
Updated 48 min 53 sec ago
AFP

Singapore to execute first woman in nearly 20 years: rights groups

Singapore imposes the death penalty for certain crimes, including murder and some forms of kidnapping. (AP)
  • At least 13 people have been hanged so far since the government resumed executions following a two-year hiatus in place during the Covid-19 pandemic
Updated 48 min 53 sec ago
AFP

SINGAPORE: Singapore is set to hang two drug convicts this week, including the first woman to be sent to the gallows in nearly 20 years, rights groups said Tuesday, while urging the executions be halted.
Local rights organization Transformative Justice Collective (TJC) said a 56-year-old man convicted of trafficking 50 grams (1.76 ounces) of heroin is scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday at the Southeast Asian city-state’s Changi Prison.
A 45-year-old woman convict who TJC identified as Saridewi Djamani is also set to be sent to the gallows on Friday. She was sentenced to death in 2018 for trafficking around 30 grams of heroin.
If carried out, she would be the first woman to be executed in Singapore since 2004 when 36-year-old hairdresser Yen May Woen was hanged for drug trafficking, said TJC activist Kokila Annamalai.
TJC said the two prisoners are Singaporeans and their families have received notices setting the dates of their executions.
Prison officials have not answered emailed questions from AFP seeking confirmation.
Singapore imposes the death penalty for certain crimes, including murder and some forms of kidnapping.
It also has some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws: trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis and 15 grams of heroin can result in the death penalty.
At least 13 people have been hanged so far since the government resumed executions following a two-year hiatus in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rights watchdog Amnesty International on Tuesday urged Singapore to halt the impending executions.
“It is unconscionable that authorities in Singapore continue to cruelly pursue more executions in the name of drug control,” Amnesty’s death penalty expert Chiara Sangiorgio said in a statement.
“There is no evidence that the death penalty has a unique deterrent effect or that it has any impact on the use and availability of drugs.
“As countries around the world do away with the death penalty and embrace drug policy reform, Singapore’s authorities are doing neither,” Sangiorgio added.
Singapore insists that the death penalty is an effective crime deterrent.

 

Topics: Singapore Saridewi Djamani

Related

Transport Minister S. Iswaran. (Supplied)
World
Singapore minister arrested in rare top-level graft investigation
Singapore hangs second citizen for trafficking cannabis despite calls to halt executions
World
Singapore hangs second citizen for trafficking cannabis despite calls to halt executions

Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest

Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest

Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest
  • The Taliban listed a series of services offered by beauty salons that it said violated Islam
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: The Taliban announced Tuesday that all beauty salons in Afghanistan must now close as a one-month deadline ended, despite rare public opposition to the edict.
Sadiq Akif Mahjer, spokesman for the Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry, did not say whether it would use force against salons that do not comply.
The ruling is the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls following edicts barring them from education, public spaces and most forms of employment.
The Taliban said it decided to ban beauty salons because they offered services forbidden by Islam and caused economic hardship for the families of grooms during wedding festivities.
Its earlier announcement of a one-month deadline for salons to wind down their businesses led to a rare public protest in which dozens of beauticians and makeup artists gathered in Kabul, the capital. Security forces used fire hoses and tasers and shot their guns into the air to break up the protest.
The ban also drew concern from international groups worried about its impact on female entrepreneurs.
The United Nations said it was engaged with Afghanistan authorities to get the prohibition reversed.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “supports the efforts by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), which has called on the de facto authorities to halt the edict closing beauty salons.
“UNAMA has said that this restriction on women’s rights will impact negatively on the economy and contradicts support for women’s entrepreneurship, and we’re seeking a reversal of the bans,” UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Monday.
The Taliban listed a series of services offered by beauty salons that it said violated Islam. They included eyebrow shaping, the use of other people’s hair to augment a woman’s natural hair and the application of makeup, which it said interferes with the ablutions required before offering prayers.
Grooms’ families have been required by custom to pay for pre-wedding salon visits by brides and their close female relatives.
“This isn’t about getting your hair and nails done. This is about 60,000 women losing their jobs. This is about women losing one of the only places they could go for community and support after the Taliban systematically destroyed the whole system put in place to respond to domestic violence,” said Heather Barr, associate women’s rights director for the New York-based group Human Rights Watch.
Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule than during their previous time in power in the 1990s, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO forces pulled out.
They have barred women from public spaces such as parks and gyms and cracked down on media freedoms. The measures have triggered fierce international criticism, increasing the country’s isolation at a time when its economy has collapsed, and worsening a humanitarian crisis.

Topics: Taliban beauty salons Afghanistan UN

Related

Taliban ban beauty salons in Afghanistan in latest curb on freedom
World
Taliban ban beauty salons in Afghanistan in latest curb on freedom
Special Beauty and the virus: Pakistani salons reopen with new safety measures 
Pakistan
Beauty and the virus: Pakistani salons reopen with new safety measures 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia welcomes start of work on stricken vessel
Saudi Arabia welcomes start of work on stricken vessel
Jury finds 6 people guilty of terrorist murder in 2016 Brussels extremist attacks that killed 32
Jury finds 6 people guilty of terrorist murder in 2016 Brussels extremist attacks that killed 32
Libya authorities find migrants’ bodies near Tunisia border
Migrants from Africa are pictured next to the seashore at the Libyan-Tunisian border in Ras Ajdir, Libya July 23, 2023. (REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in October, Kremlin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on economic issues via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 25, 2023.
Saudi arts and culture in the spotlight at Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jordan
Saudi arts and culture in the spotlight at Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jordan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.