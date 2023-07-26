Saudi arts and culture in the spotlight at Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jordan

RIYADH: Saudi actors, musicians, photographers and heritage experts will be among the Kingdom’s representatives showcasing their country’s arts and culture traditions at the 2023 Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jordan, which begins on July 26 and continues until Aug. 5.
Three groups of women from the Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Authority will perform from July 27 to 30, reflecting the diverse nature of performing arts in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday. They will be accompanied by an orchestra and national choir.
As part of the Year of Arabic Poetry initiative, the Saudi Heritage Authority will give a presentation about archaeological rock inscriptions relating to Arab poetry, alongside a photo exhibition highlighting UNESCO-listed World Heritage Sites in the Kingdom.
It will also showcase handicraft traditions shared by Saudi Arabia and Jordan, including Al-Sadu weaving, woodworking, pottery, gypsum, and the making of dressing gowns.
The Music Authority will present a concert by Saudi singer Khalid Abdul Rahman on July 30, who will perform some of his best-known songs.
Artists and performers from across the Arab world flock to the ancient city of Jerash each year to take part in its festival, which was established in 1981.
The Kingdom’s participation in the festival reflects the Ministry of Culture’s efforts to raise the profile of Saudi culture at the regional and international events and promote international cultural exchanges, which is one of its strategic goals under the Saudi Vision 2030 national development and diversification agenda.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed on Wednesday the start of the UN’s operational plan to salvage the FSO Safer oil tanker and pump out approximately 1.14 million barrels of crude oil.
The Kingdom also welcomed through a Foreign Ministry statement the success of UN and international efforts over the past years which culminated in the start of the unloading process and averting an environmental disaster that threatens maritime security and the global economy in the Red Sea.
Saudi Arabia commended UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s efforts and the organization’s team who worked to harness all endeavors to end the decaying ship issue.
It also praised the financial support provided by donor countries to end the Safer crisis, as the Kingdom was one of the first countries to offer financial grants through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.
The ministry expressed the Kingdom’s thanks to the command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen for its support to facilitate the arrival of the replacement vessel to start the unloading process.
It also affirmed its continued efforts to work with the United Nations and the Yemeni government to end issues related to the stricken vessel.
CAIRO: Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Matar presented his credentials today to Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the pan-Arab organisation in Cairo.
In a press statement following his meeting with Aboul Gheit, Al-Matar underscored the role of the Arab League in enhancing joint Arab action and cooperation, emphasizing the Kingdom’s support to Arab consensus on all regional and international issues of mutual concern.
She said it was essential that there is investment in women’s empowerment
RIYADH: Saudi reforms have positioned women to become key contributors to the economic future of the country, said Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US.
Princess Reema outline some of the progress made in the Kingdom since the introduction of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform program. She said the national agenda, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has put inclusivity at the forefront.
“Today in the Kingdom, we have more women receiving advanced degrees than men, more women enrolling in STEM, and more than 40% of small and medium-sized startup companies are owned by women. Women today in Saudi Arabia enjoy equal pay,” she said. “The World Bank looked at 190 economies and they ranked Saudi Arabia number one in terms of economic and social progress for women.”
“The recent progress for women is so truly profound”, she told a an Atlantic Council panel titled “The rising female workforce in Saudi Arabia and its impact on the private sector.”
But Princess Reema said there was still more work to be done. She said it was important to ensure there were more women in leadership roles to promote inclusivity.
“Half of the world's population are women and yet we still make up a fraction of leadership positions, of business owners, of middle management, and still too small a part of the overall workforce. So that needs to change because when women succeed we all succeed.”
She said it was essential that there is investment in women’s empowerment and that advancement needs to embrace gender equity because if it doesn’t, it is not real advancement.
“We need more women in leadership roles paving the way. We need more women in middle management positions continuing the work. We need more women business owners, more mentorship programs focused on female success, and more people investing in women-led startups,” Princess Reema said.
But she also said one of the ways of getting there was through access to education and training.
“More women in education, training and mentorship paves the road to our destination, to greater inclusivity.”
She said that education helps to level the playing field and allows women to be on an equal footing in the workplace and fosters gender equality and equity.
“It also gives women greater control over their own financial lives, enabling them to participate more fully in the economic decision making within their families and their communities.
“Because education and training is about having the real life skills. It's about confidence building, about preparing women to take their rightful place in society, as full participants. We can shift cultural attitudes and norms around gender and business.”
Princess Reem told the panel: “We can contribute to break down the barriers in the biases that hold women back and we can foster a world where the next generation of women can thrive. And when we do that, we’ll not only create a more equal and inclusive society but also a more prosperous one.”
The Kingdom’s forthcoming Contemporary Art Museum in AlUla will feature artworks on loan from the Centre Pompidou in Paris
The new museum is part of AlUla’s Journey Through Time Masterplan and the Vision 2030 agenda to invest in art and culture
ROME: Saudi Arabia is expanding its cultural horizons, and encouraging its own artistic renaissance, by opening new exhibition spaces and establishing partnerships with some of the world’s most prestigious galleries and museums.
The Kingdom’s upcoming Contemporary Art Museum in AlUla, for example, has signed a deal with the Centre Pompidou in Paris, as part of which the French museum will lend international artworks to the Kingdom.
Designed by Paris-based Lebanese architect Lina Ghotmeh, the new museum is assembling a permanent collection of works that includes pieces by Saudi and international artists.
Among those artists whose works have already been added to the collection are Yayoi Kusama, Etel Adnan, Ibrahim El-Salahi and Saudi artist Manal AlDowayan.
The core collection at the museum will focus on works by artists from the regions around the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.
The deal with the Centre Pompidou is just one of several new partnerships between the Kingdom and international creative institutions.
“The Contemporary Art Museum in AlUla will develop its future programs in dialogue with several museums and institutions around the world,” Nora Aldabal, the arts and creative planning director at the Royal Commission of AlUla, told Arab News.
“We are delighted that the Centre Pompidou will be one of our first partners.”
The art venue in Paris is due to close between 2025 and 2030 for a major refurbishment. Aldabal made it clear, however, that the new museum in AlUla “will not be a satellite of the Centre Pompidou” but a fully independent gallery space.
In line with the Vision 2030 social reform and economic diversification strategy, the Kingdom aims to build a creative economy that encourages the nation’s men, women and young people to pursue their talents in the arts.
Deals such as the one struck with the Centre Pompidou are intended to enhance the dialogue between Saudi Arabia and other nations through art and culture, while also developing the domestic Saudi art scene.
“Museums in general are essential for the development and growth of critical thinking,” Candida Pestana, the head of the Contemporary Art Museum in AlUla, told Arab News. She was formerly chief curator of contemporary art at Ithra, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, in Dhahran.
“Cultural investment is crucial for opening interesting discussions for the new generations and is a way to mark the history of this time.
“The art scene accompanies those changes by creating creative production platforms and a space for innovative dialogues, feeding into a young crowd that is eager to learn and contribute.
“Museums are vital for creating cultural discourses and implementing advanced and original content in a country with fast transformations.”
In May, at the opening of the Venice Architecture Biennale, British curator Iwona Blazwick said the Contemporary Art Museum’s partnership with Centre Pompidou would provide training opportunities for aspiring Saudi curators.
Blazwick, a former director of the Whitechapel Gallery in London and now chair of the Royal Commission for AlUla’s Public Art Expert Panel, said the agreement would also include loan exchanges between the institutions’ respective collections.
Blazwick added that the collection held by the Contemporary Art Museum will shine the spotlight on works from the Global South, including the frequently underrepresented regions of Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.
Another cultural institution that is coming to AlUla, which was announced in May, is the Museum of the Incense Road, designed by London-based British architect Asif Khan. It and the Contemporary Art Museum are the first of 15 cultural assets planned as part of AlUla’s “Journey Through Time Masterplan.”
The Contemporary Art Museum in AlUla will feature Saudi and international works.
Curators say its collection will place the spotlight primarily on underrepresented works from the Global South.
It is among 15 cultural assets that will make up AlUla’s “Journey Through Time Masterplan.”
The expansion of the Saudi cultural scene, both locally and internationally, and the cultural regeneration of AlUla serve to further solidify the Kingdom’s unique sense of identity and celebrate its heritage, said Aldabal.
At the same time, they offer “unparalleled opportunities for local communities to experience art as a source of education and enrichment, while also creating a platform to celebrate established artists and rising stars from Saudi Arabia and across the region.”
She added: “AlUla aims to develop a thriving creative economy that serves as a source of economic and physical revitalization.”
None of this is being imposed on the local population of AlUla against its will. The Royal Commission has engaged with communities every step of the way, creating business and employment opportunities while taking care not to disrupt established traditions and practices.
“Local community participation is a key component of delivering RCU’s mandate,” said Aldabal.
“This is achieved through several projects, including the participatory design workshops in collaboration with Madrasat Addeera and the craft school in Al-Jadidah cultural district, which sustains precious artisanal skills such as palm weaving, jewelry, textiles, pottery and geometry, with a pipeline to the retail economy.”
Madrasat Addeera, which is located in the bustling Al-Jadidah Arts District and was AlUla’s first arts and design center, offers weekly workshops for the local community and visitors.
While the core mission of this community project is to teach local women a range of traditional skills and handicrafts, it also organizes workshops so everyone can learn them. They span all types of traditional crafts, such as jewelry making, embroidery and ceramics, including those historically part of AlUla’s traditions.
The workshops are run by the Turquoise Mountain Foundation, an organization founded by Britain’s King Charles III in 2006, when he was the prince of Wales, with the aim of reviving traditional crafts around the world to help support sustainable local economies.
The goal is for AlUla to become “a place created by and for artists,” as highlighted by the mandate of the Royal Commission, said Aldabal.
Ongoing exhibitions and projects with the direct involvement of artists include an annual artist’s residency program, founded in 2021, that has already welcomed 26 multidisciplinary artists.
They include Saudi artists Muhannad Shono, Rashed Al-Shashai and Ayman Zedani, the Saudi architectural collective Bricklab, along with works by international artists such as Monira Al-Qadiri, a Kuwaiti citizen based in Berlin, and Ben Elliot from France, among others.
“They pursue their artistic endeavors through experimentation in the unique and rich setting of AlUla,” said Aldabal.
Saudi contemporary artists are already playing an important role in cultural projects in AlUla. One example of this is Desert X AlUla, the inaugural event of which took place in January 2020.
Another is Wadi AlFann, or “Valley of the Arts,” of which Blazwick is a curator. The project aims to become a new global destination for contemporary art, where era-defining works by some of the most compelling artists from around the world will be permanently installed against the backdrop of AlUla’s breathtaking landscape. The Saudi artists involved in the project include Ahmed Mater and AlDowayan.
New works being created specially for Wadi AlFann include AlDowayan’s labyrinthine installation “Oasis of Stories,” which is inspired by the mud walls of AlUla’s Old Town. The walls of her artwork will be inscribed with personal histories and folklore she gathered from communities in AlUla.
Mater said his new work, “Ashab Al-Lal,” will explore the mythic space between subjective imagination and objective reality by generating a mirage among the sand dunes.
Projects such as these, combined with the development of new museums, aim to contribute to the emergence of AlUla as a domestic, regional and global cultural hub, created by and for artists.
“The Contemporary Art Museum in AlUla has been implementing vital research to understand the needs of its community, not only in its content but also in its design and planning,” said Pestana.
“Museums are being created considering the gaps, the interest, and the fundamental role of a cultural institution in AlUla and the region. This museum aims to perform, advocate for its people, and contribute and align with the Kingdom’s plans and vision.”
The architecture of the Contemporary Art Museum and the Museum of the Incense Road will be in harmony with the natural environment and heritage of AlUla, and wider Saudi Arabia, offering a way to celebrate the Kingdom’s natural heritage while also providing the impetus for international creative dialogue.
In May, Ghotmeh, the architect designing the Contemporary Art Museum, said it will “immerse visitors in a creative journey from the desert expanse to the lush cultural oasis of AlUla, interweaving the natural environment, agriculture and art to reveal the heart of contemporary culture.”
It will achieve this through a series of garden pavilions that present a constant interplay between art and nature designed to capture “the essence of this unique place,” she added.
AlUla is not the only part of Saudi Arabia that is enjoying a flurry of cultural investment. The Red Sea Museum in Jeddah, for example, is due to open soon.
“Black Gold,” a permanent exhibition in Riyadh dedicated to artists’ interpretations of the story of oil, is scheduled for completion by 2024. It will offer a narrative of the history of oil, from prehistoric times to the present day, through more than 200 works of contemporary art.
It will be inaugurated in partnership with the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center at its headquarters in Riyadh.
Through its development and promotion of homegrown exhibitions such as these, and by placing artistic spaces at the heart of its transformation plans, the Kingdom appears to be well placed in its efforts to become a regional hub for art and the creative industries.
Boy, 1, becomes 1st beneficiary of firm’s state-of-the-art manufacturing technology
JEDDAH: HealTec, the first Saudi manufacturer of prostheses, was launched earlier this month, marking a major step in modernizing healthcare and transforming lives in the Kingdom.
The innovative facility offers people in need hope and newfound mobility as a symbol of the advancements made in the medical field.
According to a 2020 report by Invest Saudi, there is high potential for opportunities to develop prosthetics and assistive technology devices, and provide prosthetics service in the Kingdom, which is the largest spender on healthcare across the MENA region. The Health and Social Development budget exceeded more than $45.86 billion in 2019. According to the government’s 2022 figures, spending in the health and social development sector amounted to about SR99.5 billion, equivalent to 72 percent of the total money allocated for 2022.
An increasing incidence of sports injuries and road accidents, the rising number of diabetes-related amputations, and the growing prevalence of osteosarcoma around the world are poised to drive prosthetics in the Saudi and global markets. The rising population of elderly people in the Kingdom has also led to increased demand for prosthetic products.
Around 974 prosthetics were produced at 16 different workshops across Saudi Arabia, compared to 3,745 amputations that were conducted in 2018. The report stated that the Kingdom imports 100 percent of its requirements for high-tech prosthetics devices. This would make companies like HealTec a dynamic new entry in the healthcare industry that would boost localization of manufacture.
The opening of the facility represents a turning point in the Kingdom’s dedication to improving the quality of life for its residents, regardless of any physical obstacles they may encounter.
The company aims to use modern technology to push the limits of what was previously thought to be feasible in the area.
Its factory specializes in manufacturing assistive equipment and prosthetic devices using 3-D scanning and printing, and computer numerical control machining.
HealTec is the brainchild of Hashim Al-Zain, the factory’s chief technology officer. He told Arab News that he wanted to “bridge the gap” in the Saudi market of prosthetics and orthotics by leveraging the use of new and advanced technologies.
3.7bn
According to Hashim Al-Zain, the Kingdom’s prosthetics market is worth around SR3.7 billion ($933 million) a year, and he predicts that over the next five years HealTec’s share would be approximately SR85 million.
He said: “You need to work with people who have enough curiosity and great potential in engineering and medicine to solve chronic problems in the field of rehabilitation … that would help bridge the market gap to complement ongoing efforts that would streamline the direction toward achieving Saudi Vision 2030.”
The company’s main objective is to use technology to localize the manufacturing of prosthetics and orthotics. It also helps people with disabilities become more productive members of society.
Al-Zain noted that healthcare practitioners in rehabilitation, prosthetics, and orthotics needed “local manufacturers to help them source local parts that are custom-designed to their patients’ needs.”
He added: “We’re doing it to help contribute toward transforming human limitations into human possibilities. What we want to do is to take localization a step further and make people productive members of society.”
On the manufacturing process, he pointed out that the firm relied on digital manufacturing which included “subtractive (CNC machining) and additive manufacturing (3-D printing), which includes both metallic and plastic parts.”
HealTec has cutting-edge laser and optical scanners, along with coordinate measuring machine probes, a broad category of instruments that use diverse technologies for direct and comparative measurements. The advanced tools enable the factory to seamlessly convert physical objects into digital representations.
We’re doing it (HealTec) to help contribute toward transforming human limitations into human possibilities.
Al-Zain said the Kingdom’s prosthetics market was worth around SR3.7 billion ($933 million) a year, and he predicted that over the next five years the factory’s share would be approximately SR85 million, fulfilling nearly 35 to 40 percent of regional demand, including exports to neighboring countries.
“The factory can also serve as an exporter of standard prosthetic parts to neighboring countries who really need them, especially countries who have been plagued with wars and conflict.
“Saudi Arabia can go beyond its own needs and extend all the way to neighboring countries that need this help,” Al-Zain added.
By adhering to national and international standards, HealTec seeks to produce orthotics and prosthetics of a quality equivalent to those now imported into the Kingdom while also reducing costs and speeding up production processes.
Al-Zain said: “This way, we can effectively compete based on price, delivery speed, and customizability.”
The factory’s diverse range of 3-D printers offer not only plastic-based printing capabilities but also metal printing. Materials that the company uses for the manufacture process include ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), PLA (polylactic acid), titanium, stainless steel, and aluminium. It is also trying to build enough demand to be able to outreach to SABIC and localize the production of plastics that are used in manufacturing orthotics to further reduce manufacturing costs.
• The Kingdom is the largest spender on healthcare across the MENA region.
• The rising population of elderly in the Kingdom and diabetes- related amputations has led to increased demand for prosthetic products.
• HealTec’s main objective is to use technology to localize the manufacturing of prosthetics and orthotics.
“We possess a versatile digital manufacturing establishment that facilitates the transformation of any tangible item into a digital format, to enable its local production accurately and on time,” he added.
HealTec also has a lathe and mill, essential for traditional production tasks, and employs engineers and healthcare experts with a focus on local talent who can convert the needs of the industry into precise engineering parameters.
Al-Zain said: “We work with certified prosthesis and orthoses specialists who can help translate medical doctors’ requirements into engineering parameters that are necessary for manufacturing parts accurately. This allows us the freedom to basically manufacture standard and custom parts.”
Because all of the machined or 3-D printed parts at HealTec are based on internally developed, digital designs that meet international standards, production times for individual prosthetic parts are drastically shortened when compared to conventional techniques.
“Using our advanced digital manufacturing equipment, we can produce a part in as little as six minutes, whereas conventional methods may take up to one-and-a-half hours per part, excluding post-processing.
“This drastic reduction in production time means that healthcare providers in clinics and hospitals can quickly serve a larger number of people and address the needs of the community more effectively,” he added.
The need to personally interact with patients for every session can be eliminated by using digital manufacturing, especially advantageous for those living in remote areas.
Patients can be digitally scanned at their local clinic or hospital and the recorded data can then be uploaded to the cloud. In comparison to manual measurement techniques, which tend to depend on the operator’s skills, digital scanning offers more accuracy.
The information is subsequently downloaded to manufacture the prosthetics or orthotics at HealTec on-demand. The streamlined approach enables the firm to respond to patients’ needs promptly and efficiently, ultimately making healthcare more accessible and responsive across the entire Kingdom.
Wisam Nassar and Widd Mirza are the parents of one-year-old Ameer, the first beneficiary of HealTec’s 3-D-printed orthotic cranial helmet.
Nassar said: “Ameer was born prematurely and did not fully develop, so he was in intensive care for a month, and as a result, he fell asleep on one side only, while he was completely anaesthetized, which led to a change in the shape of his head, becoming noticeably flat, and we were very disturbed by this matter.”
His case was medically diagnosed by Dr. Abdulrahman Sabbagh from King Abdulaziz University Hospital. He described it as a severe case of plagiocephaly, a condition where an infant’s soft skull becomes flattened in one area due to repeated pressure on one part of the head, which can make is misshapen rather than spherical.
To treat the toddler, HealTec used one of its optical 3-D scanners which uses light to capture the physical geometry of the distortion of the head. Measurements were then translated into a digital format to design a 3-D-printed cranial helmet, supervised by the doctor.
“Essentially, we’ve converted medical data into mechanical parameters by combining engineering and medicine to create a treatment plan for the patient,” Al-Zain said.
Nassar added: “It was really hard to be connected with a company from outside the Kingdom to treat the case, as that will take ages. Thanks to HealTec, our son followed a treatment plan and now he is a few months away from full recovery.”
Ameer must wear the helmet 23 hours a day. His mother said: “We have noticed significant changes in the shape of Ameer’s head.”
The firm’s collective expertise allows for a holistic approach to patient care, ensuring that each individual receives personalized attention tailored to their unique needs.
Bilal Bin Afif, an additive manufacturing specialist at HealTec, told Arab News: “Over the last five years, additive manufacturing technologies have leaped significantly, helping the medical industry by allowing practitioners to reduce the time needed to fabricate custom products accurately.
“The need for manual and traditional ways of measuring and manufacturing products would be greatly reduced, where digitally manufactured prosthetics or orthotics would fit from the first time instead of a trial-and-error approach.”
More than 70 percent of HealTec’s staff are Saudis with backgrounds in mechanical engineering, machine design, digital transformation, supply chain, and prosthetics and orthotics.
HealTec’s roots trace back to 2012 when DarTec Engineering was established as the first reverse engineering company to localize the manufacturing of mechanical parts for the industrial sector.
DarTec’s services found relevance with prominent companies such as Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Electricity Co., National Water Co., and Saudi Arabian Railway Co.
In December 2020, Nusaned Investment, SABIC’s investment arm, purchased a 30 percent share of DarTec to help grow its outreach, which resulted in the formation of HealTec. Al-Zain said: “You have seen nothing yet.”