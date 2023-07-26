You are here

  • Home
  • Taylor Swift continues her Arab designers streak for album covers, concerts

Taylor Swift continues her Arab designers streak for album covers, concerts

Taylor Swift continues her Arab designers streak for album covers, concerts
The singer wore a lilac tulle gown by Reem Acra. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ca2c7

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Taylor Swift continues her Arab designers streak for album covers, concerts

Taylor Swift continues her Arab designers streak for album covers, concerts
  • Reem Acra is the latest couturier to be championed by singer
  • Others are Elie Saab, Azzi & Osta, Yousef Al-Jasmi, Zuhair Murad
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese designer Reem Acra is the latest Arab couturier to be championed by US pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Acra took to Instagram this week to share a series of images of the music sensation wearing a lilac tulle gown for the cover of her album “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” which is a re-recording of her third studio album from 2010, “Speak Now.”

“Our dress as featured on ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).’ Thank you Taylor Swift,” the designer wrote on Instagram captioning the pictures.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by REEM ACRA (@reemacra)

Swift paired the dress, from the designer’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, with ballet shoes. She styled her blonde locks curly.

The singer and songwriter has been on a streak championing Arab designers including Elie Saab, Azzi & Osta, Yousef Al-Jasmi and Zuhair Murad.

In March, Swift showed off a glittering ballgown by Murad during a tour concert in Glendale, Arizona. It was a custom-made gown by Murad in a peachy hue with starburst sequin work across the length of the creation.

Shortly after, she wore a show-stopping shimmering dark blue outfit, with embellishment and fringe detailing, by Murad, for “The Eras Tour” in Las Vegas.

She also wore two Elie Saab gowns, one in Tampa, Florida, and one in New Jersey.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

In Tampa, she donned a gold embellished gown with floral tulle detailing on a floor-length dress, while in New Jersey she wore a dreamy gown with a wide skirt and an embellished corset.

Swift was also spotted wearing a couture gown by Lebanese fashion house Azzi & Osta in her music video, “Karma,” which sees her collaborate with rapper Ice Spice.

It was a handmade gown, part of their “Between Light and Sea Couture 2023 Collection,” that featured antique silver embroidered sequins on silk georgette, adorned with ombre, silver and gold embroidered leaves on the shoulders, long cape and skirt.

She also dazzled in a catsuit by Kuwaiti designer Al-Jasmi in “Karma.”

The singer’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” includes re-recordings of all the original tracks, plus six previously unreleased songs. It follows her 2021 re-recorded albums “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

Topics: Reem Acra Taylor Swift

Kim Kardashian, Saint West meet IShowSpeed at Al-Nassr-PSG friendly in Tokyo

Kim Kardashian, Saint West meet IShowSpeed at Al-Nassr-PSG friendly in Tokyo
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Kim Kardashian, Saint West meet IShowSpeed at Al-Nassr-PSG friendly in Tokyo

Kim Kardashian, Saint West meet IShowSpeed at Al-Nassr-PSG friendly in Tokyo
  • Kardashian, dressed in an all-white ensemble, posted to her Instagram during the match
  • Kardashian said she liked “both players” when asked who by Speed who she preferred out of Ronaldo or Messi
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Just a few days after catching Lionel Messi making his Inter Miami debut, Kim Kardashian was spotted in Tokyo on Tuesday cheering on Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr in their friendly against Paris Saint-Germain in the Japanese capital.

Kardashian, dressed in an all-white ensemble, posted to her Instagram during the match as she and her son Saint West enjoyed the action with Ronaldo superfan IShowSpeed, who was also at the match.

 

Saint, aged 7, explained in one video that he was a fan of both Ronaldo and PSG’s Neymar, who was on the bench for the 0-0 draw with Saudi club Al-Nassr. He described the Portuguese superstar as his “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time).

Kardashian said she liked “both players” when asked who by Speed who she preferred out of Ronaldo or Messi.

Ronaldo had several chances in the second half of the friendly, but neither team was able to break the deadlock.

Meanwhile, new signing Aex Telles came off the bench to make his debut and new midfielders Seko Fofana and Marcelo Brozovic looked very composed.

PSG’s star forward Kylian Mbappe, who is linked to Al-Nassr’s Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal, did not travel to Japan and was left in France while his future is determined.

Topics: Kim Kardashian Japan IShowSpeed Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Related

Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. (AP)
Offbeat
Kim Kardashian and Ye settle divorce, averting custody trial
Special New-look Al-Nassr play out 0-0 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in Japan friendly
Sport
New-look Al-Nassr play out 0-0 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in Japan friendly

Dubai’s Museum of the Future to host artist, researcher Sougwen Chung

Dubai’s Museum of the Future to host artist, researcher Sougwen Chung
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Dubai’s Museum of the Future to host artist, researcher Sougwen Chung

Dubai’s Museum of the Future to host artist, researcher Sougwen Chung
  • Talk will cover AI and technology, robotics, virtual reality, and biofeedback
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s Museum of the Future will on Thursday host a talk with Chinese Canadian artist and researcher Sougwen Chung.

The discussion session will cover artificial intelligence and technology, robotics, virtual reality, and biofeedback, Emirates News Agency reported.

Being held under the title, “Seeing Double: Bridging Dualities with Relational Intelligence,” the event is part of the museum’s “Future Experts” monthly series.

It aims to provide attendees with a better grasp of relational intelligence’s revolutionary potential, as well as its impact on many industries and the future of AI.

Chung’s work is based on performance, drawing, still images, sculptures, and installations, in addition to the technological progression of the human hand.

She investigates the mark-made-by-hand and the mark-made-by-machine, to comprehend the dynamics of people and systems.

She said: “Embracing contradictions in art and research can pave the way to a third path, inspired by tradition and the development of new hybridities.”
 

Topics: Dubai Museum of the Future

Related

Museum of the Future marks 1 year with children
Corporate News
Museum of the Future marks 1 year with children
Dubai’s Museum of the Future hires first robotic staff member
Offbeat
Dubai’s Museum of the Future hires first robotic staff member

Razane Jammal wins global actress award in Lebanon

Razane Jammal wins global actress award in Lebanon
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Razane Jammal wins global actress award in Lebanon

Razane Jammal wins global actress award in Lebanon
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: British Lebanese actress Razane Jammal, who broke out internationally with a role in Netflix’s adaptation of DC Comics’ “The Sandman,” picked up an award for Best Lebanese Actress on the Arab and Global Scene at the AFDAL International Festival in Lebanon.

The actress, who has previously starred opposite Hollywood actor Liam Neeson in “A Walk Among the Tombstones,” attended the gala evening wearing a black gown by Beirut-based label Azzi & Osta.

Earlier this year, Jammal got a starring role in French luxury label Dior’s campaign for Ramadan, joining Saudi Arabia’s Aseel Omran.

The star, who is the brand’s Middle East ambassador, was featured in a shoot for the new capsule collection, Dior Or.

Jammal told Hia magazine at the time: “Giving up is not an option, because despite the obstacles faced by anyone on their journey, they should be completely ready to seize the opportunity that arises.”

In “The Sandman,” Jammal plays Lyta Hall, a woman who dreams of her dead husband each night, slowly realizing that he is not a figment of her imagination but is hiding out in the dream world to be with his wife.

It is a part that Jammal managed to play truthfully with subtlety — a subtlety for which she credited her mother.

Jammal, who was raised in Beirut, told Arab News: “I’ve always been extra, and my mom was far more subtle than I am. I had to fine-tune myself to vibrate on her frequency, a frequency that was very sweet and very raw and vulnerable and nurturing. I took that from her.

“I grew up having a simple, community-based life in a place where you have 500 mothers and everyone feeds you and you feel safe — even if it’s not safe at all. At the same time we went through so many traumas, from civil wars to assassinations to losing all our money in another financial crisis.”

Topics: Razane Jammal

Hail House’s 2nd season in foothills of Aja mountain range supports local artists

Hail House’s 2nd season in foothills of Aja mountain range supports local artists
Updated 25 July 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

Hail House’s 2nd season in foothills of Aja mountain range supports local artists

Hail House’s 2nd season in foothills of Aja mountain range supports local artists
  • Nayef Al-Shalhoub: It runs for 30 days in Aja Park and aims to support the talents of artisans in the region
  • Event boasts a wide range of crafts, folk arts and entertainments, including turning beads and Al-Sadu weaving
Updated 25 July 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The second season of Hail House activities was launched on Monday evening in the foothills of the Aja mountain range, under the patronage of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Hail region.

Nayef Al-Shalhoub, head of the event’s organizing committee, said: “It runs for 30 days in Aja Park, and aims to support the talents of artisans in the region, creating an event in which they can practice their work in front of the public, and achieve financial returns through their daily sales during the festival.”

The event boasts a wide range of crafts, folk arts and entertainments, including turning beads, Al-Sadu weaving, bagpipes, wicker weaving, beading, carpet making, crochet, pottery making, and sewing.

The Heritage Commission is participating at the event, along with folk arts from the Jazan region.

Al-Shalhoub told Arab News: “It is important to support the craft talents in the region, and invest in those talents in order to achieve cultural and economic benefits at the same time.

“Craft arts, which are an important part of the cultural heritage in the region, constitute one of the competitive advantages of the region, benefiting from a deep legacy toward the many types of handicrafts in the Hail community.”

The location was chosen for the event due to its cool temperatures, especially during night hours.

The foothills of the Aja mountain range are also away from crowded areas, giving those participating, and visitors to the event, the serenity to contemplate nature.

Topics: Hail House Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Nayef Al-Shalhoub Saudi Heritage Commission

Related

Hail’s deputy governor visits House of Hail at Janadriyah Festival
Saudi Arabia
Hail’s deputy governor visits House of Hail at Janadriyah Festival
ThePlace: A’Arif Fort, a hilltop landmark in Saudi Arabia's Hail region
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: A’Arif Fort, a hilltop landmark in Saudi Arabia's Hail region

Red Sea Fund supported Tunisian film to screen at Venice Film Festival

Red Sea Fund supported Tunisian film to screen at Venice Film Festival
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Fund supported Tunisian film to screen at Venice Film Festival

Red Sea Fund supported Tunisian film to screen at Venice Film Festival
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Tunisian director Mohamed Ben Attia’s “Behind the Mountains” — funded by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Fund — will screen as part of the upcoming 80th Venice Film Festival’s official selection, in the coveted Horizons category.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “After spending four years in jail, Rafik has only one plan, take his son behind the mountains and show him his amazing discovery.”

The cast includes Majd Mastoura, Walid Bouchhioua, Samer Bisharat, Selma Zeghidi, Helmi Dridi and Wissem Belgharek.

Ben Attia, who won acclaim with “Hedi,” about a young man torn between duty and passion in the wake of the Jasmine Revolution, also made waves with his second film “Dear Son,” which follows a father trying to trace his child who has run away to join Daesh. With this picture, Ben Attia tries to tease out the malaise behind the lure of Daesh for disaffected Muslim youths.

The director also believed the story could be transposed to many parts of the globe. “There is a sort of misery, not only spiritual but emotional, not so much a thirst for ideology as a desire to walk away from this lifestyle … and all the values that are foisted on us,” he said in an interview with AFP.

“They could be living in Paris or elsewhere, it’s the same,” Ben Attia added.

On Tuesday, Venice festival director Alberto Barbera presented a program that included some of the most anticipated features of the year, including movies from Bradley Cooper, Sofia Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos, Michael Mann and Ava DuVernay.

Originally, Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers,” a tennis drama starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist, was set to open the festival but was pulled last week owing to the actors’ and writers’ strikes in the US. Instead, “Comandante,” an Italian period drama from director Edoardo De Angelis, will open the festival on Aug. 30.
 

Topics: venice film festival Mohamed Ben Attia Behind the Mountains

Latest updates

Taylor Swift continues her Arab designers streak for album covers, concerts
Taylor Swift continues her Arab designers streak for album covers, concerts
One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands carrying nearly 3,000 cars
One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands carrying nearly 3,000 cars
Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific
Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific
Saudi vice foreign affairs minister meets with Comoros ambassador
Saudi vice foreign affairs minister meets with Comoros ambassador
Salient signs strategic partnerships to help Saudi organizations win the war for talent
Salient signs strategic partnerships to help Saudi organizations win the war for talent

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.