Taylor Swift continues her Arab designers streak for album covers, concerts

DUBAI: Lebanese designer Reem Acra is the latest Arab couturier to be championed by US pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Acra took to Instagram this week to share a series of images of the music sensation wearing a lilac tulle gown for the cover of her album “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” which is a re-recording of her third studio album from 2010, “Speak Now.”

“Our dress as featured on ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).’ Thank you Taylor Swift,” the designer wrote on Instagram captioning the pictures.

Swift paired the dress, from the designer’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, with ballet shoes. She styled her blonde locks curly.

The singer and songwriter has been on a streak championing Arab designers including Elie Saab, Azzi & Osta, Yousef Al-Jasmi and Zuhair Murad.

In March, Swift showed off a glittering ballgown by Murad during a tour concert in Glendale, Arizona. It was a custom-made gown by Murad in a peachy hue with starburst sequin work across the length of the creation.

Shortly after, she wore a show-stopping shimmering dark blue outfit, with embellishment and fringe detailing, by Murad, for “The Eras Tour” in Las Vegas.

She also wore two Elie Saab gowns, one in Tampa, Florida, and one in New Jersey.

In Tampa, she donned a gold embellished gown with floral tulle detailing on a floor-length dress, while in New Jersey she wore a dreamy gown with a wide skirt and an embellished corset.

Swift was also spotted wearing a couture gown by Lebanese fashion house Azzi & Osta in her music video, “Karma,” which sees her collaborate with rapper Ice Spice.

It was a handmade gown, part of their “Between Light and Sea Couture 2023 Collection,” that featured antique silver embroidered sequins on silk georgette, adorned with ombre, silver and gold embroidered leaves on the shoulders, long cape and skirt.

She also dazzled in a catsuit by Kuwaiti designer Al-Jasmi in “Karma.”

The singer’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” includes re-recordings of all the original tracks, plus six previously unreleased songs. It follows her 2021 re-recorded albums “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version).”