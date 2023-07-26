You are here

Porsche extends Formula E commitment

Porsche extends Formula E commitment
Current Season 9 is most successful yet with four wins for TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team drivers Pascal Wehrlein and António Félix da Costa.
Left to right, Jeff Dodds, Michael Steiner, Alejandro Agag, Oliver Blume, Alberto Longo, Thomas Laudenbach, Enrique Bonaventure.
Arab News

  Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer extends its original 5-year commitment by 2 years to end of Season 12 in 2026
  Porsche confirms it will continue to play active role in developing 4th-generation Formula E race car entering championship from Season 13
RIYADH: Porsche and Formula E have announced that the sports car manufacturer has extended its involvement in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship through to Season 12 in 2025/2026.

Porsche entered Formula E in 2019 with an initial five-year commitment until the end of the forthcoming Season 10, which will conclude in July 2024.

The announcement confirmed that TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team will continue to compete in the premier all-electric motorsport world championship through the GEN3 era racing the Porsche 99X Electric car.

The GEN3 is the third generation of Formula E race car which debuted this season and is the fastest, lightest, most powerful, and efficient electric race car ever built.

Porsche also confirmed it will continue to play an active role in shaping the successful future of Formula E and is already involved in the design of the fourth generation of race car which will enter the championship from Season 13.

This season has been the most successful for TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team since it entered Formula E. Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix da Costa have won four of the 14 races to date – three and one victory, respectively.

For the first time this season, Porsche is supporting a customer team, Avalanche Andretti Formula E, with driver Jake Dennis currently leading the Drivers’ World Championship going into the final two races in London this Saturday and Sunday.

Britain’s Dennis has secured two wins and nine podiums to date in the Porsche 99X Electric and starts as the favorite for the title in his home races.

Michael Steiner, a member of the executive board for research and development at Porsche AG, said: “With our entry into Formula E, we have opened a new chapter in all-electric motorsport.

“We remain convinced that our presence and successes in Formula E will lay the foundation for future mobility solutions. It provides the most competitive environment to accelerate the development of high-performance vehicles with a focus on environmental friendliness and energy efficiency.

“We look forward to playing an active role in shaping the successful future of Formula E and thereby giving electric mobility even more impetus on a global scale.”

Thomas Laudenbach, vice president of Porsche Motorsport, said: “We want to bring innovative technologies and more sustainability to motorsport and be at the forefront of new developments. Formula E plays a major role in this.

“The competition in this series is at an exceptionally high level and enables us to provide important impetus for future production models. With high-class and exciting races, it inspires people around the globe for electromobility. We will be happy to continue to contribute to this in the future.”

Founder and chairman of Formula E, Alejandro Agag, said: “Porsche has been a valued and influential team since joining Formula E and we are excited that this will continue.

“The championship is enabling Porsche to accelerate development of the innovative EV technologies we see in their road cars, while the team is an active member of the group driving development of the next generation of Formula E car to arrive in Season 13.”

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said: “Porsche’s commitment to racing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will undoubtedly maintain the quality of sporting competition and entertainment at the highest level in the coming seasons.

“Porsche’s presence on the grid racing against other iconic racing automakers is what makes Formula E the most competitive grid in motorsport.”

The 2023 Hankook London E-Prix double-header this weekend is the climax of Season 9 in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Dennis, driving for Avalanche Andretti Formula E team, has a 24-point advantage over Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) going into the season finale on home soil and a circuit where he has won twice.

Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) is 44 points back in third, while TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team driver Wehrlein is 49 points behind Dennis.

However, as the two previous races in Rome proved, anything can happen in Formula E and all four drivers at the top will be competing for the world title and a place on the podium.

Topics: porsche ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Formula E championship leader Jake Dennis keen to wrap up title in London

Formula E championship leader Jake Dennis keen to wrap up title in London
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News
Formula E championship leader Jake Dennis keen to wrap up title in London

Formula E championship leader Jake Dennis keen to wrap up title in London
  Avalanche Andretti driver has 24-point lead before doubleheader of races in front of home fans
RIYADH: Championship leader Jake Dennis believes racing in front of his home fans will motivate him further as he bids to seal the Formula E world championship title at this weekend’s London E-Prix doubleheader.

The Avalanche Andretti driver goes into the season finale with a 24-point lead at the top of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after triumphing in the second race of the Rome E-Prix, having finished fourth in the opening race. It was his first victory since the season opener in Mexico in January.

Nick Cassidy is his nearest challenger, sitting second in the drivers’ standings, but Dennis is optimistic of his chances in England — a circuit he is familiar with, having won twice in the capital before.

The 28-year-old Briton said: “The pressure will always be there no matter what the event is, but I generally perform relatively well in those conditions. Having the crowd behind me last year was sensational and I’m looking forward to this year’s race. It’s a place where we have performed well over the last few years.

“It’s going to be difficult to beat the Jaguar powertrains — the London track layout plays into their strengths, so to win the races will be very difficult. If we can beat the best of the rest and be just behind them, then I think that would be a very good weekend, and hopefully, it will be enough to win the title. We just need to do our homework and tick all the right boxes.”

Meanwhile, Mitch Evans, winner of the first race in Rome, admits his chances of sealing the championship are slim after he retired in the second race.

The 29-year-old Jaguar TCS Racing driver said: “My emotions are mixed. The result in Rome has damaged my chances quite a lot. It’s tricky as it was my only mistake of the season and it came at a really bad time. It has hurt my chances and I’m trying to not let it get to me too much as I feel I did a lot of good stuff this year, but it’s one of those situations to swallow and move on. I just need to go out there and give my best.”

Rounds 15 and 16 in London are the finale of season nine and conclude the first competitive showing of the GEN3 — the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built.

Topics: ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Jake Dennis

Formula E and UNICEF partnership to benefit over 2.5 million young people

Formula E and UNICEF partnership to benefit over 2.5 million young people
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News
Formula E and UNICEF partnership to benefit over 2.5 million young people

Formula E and UNICEF partnership to benefit over 2.5 million young people
  First global sport organization to partner with UNICEF's global climate fund nears target of benefitting 3 million children and young people in three years
  Programs include training, education and initiatives that ensure services are resilient to climate and environmental shocks
LONDON: Formula E and UNICEF have announced their ground-breaking partnership has benefitted more than 2.5 million children and young people globally since its launch in 2021.

Formula E, the world’s first sport to be certified net zero for carbon emissions since its inception, was the first international sports organization to partner with UNICEF to tackle climate change.

Through investment in UNICEF’s climate programs as part of the Safe and Healthy Environment Fund, the collaboration focuses on helping to create a planet where every child can live in a safe, clean and sustainable environment.

This is achieved by ensuring the services children rely on — such as education and healthcare — are resilient and that young people are empowered through knowledge and skills building to take climate action.

Examples of localized initiatives funded by the partnership include bespoke climate change education training in the Caribbean for more than 50,000 people as well as rainwater capture and purification systems in schools across three Mexican states, positively impacting more than 17,000 students and their local villages.

More than 1.8 million children and young people were helped by UNICEF’s Safe and Healthy Environment Fund in the first full year of the partnership with Formula E in 2022.

Formula E and UNICEF’s partnership contributes towards UNICEF’s climate work for children and supports holistic climate programs around the world, ranging from those that turn plastic waste into schools, installing solar panels and training local manufacturers to make eco-cooking stoves.

“We are proud to see our partnership with UNICEF is having a powerful and meaningful impact on children and young people all around the world,” Julia Palle, director of sustainability at Formula E, said.

“As a leader in sustainability, it’s not just the planet that we look to protect but its people too,” Palle added. “With one billion children already at extreme risk from the impacts of climate change, we need to ensure they have the best support possible as well as the right education as they grow up. They will be the ones inheriting the world and influencing change so we’re pleased to be involved in their education and investing in their communities.”

Gautam Narasimhan, global lead for climate, energy and environment at UNICEF, said: “Children are bearing the brunt of the impacts of climate change — and children living in fragile countries and vulnerable communities are being hit the hardest. Today, one billion children are already at extremely high risk from the impacts of climate change.

“As the first global sport organization to support UNICEF’s climate programs, Formula E continues to help us raise awareness and provides vital funds for children around the world, helping transform the lives of children and their families.”

Topics: Formula E UNICEF

Saudi driver Dania Akeel 'happy' after completing Spain rally, bagging extra points

Saudi driver Dania Akeel 'happy' after completing Spain rally, bagging extra points
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News
Saudi driver Dania Akeel 'happy' after completing Spain rally, bagging extra points

Saudi driver Dania Akeel 'happy' after completing Spain rally, bagging extra points
  Competing in the T3 category, the two-day race covered around 847 km including 546 special stages
  Akeel battled to finish in 12th position and score five additional points
RIYADH: Saudi racing driver Dania Akeel successfully finished the fourth round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas in Aragon, northern Spain, accompanied by her German navigator Tay Berry.

Competing in the T3 category, the two-day race covered around 847 km including 546 special stages and took place in temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius.

Akeel started the round in the show stage against strong competition, but on day two dropped down the positions after her car experienced mechanical problems and got a flat tire.

However, she battled on to finish in 12th position and score five additional points.

She said: “I am happy with this result despite the strong competition and technical problems we always expect in the stages, especially on the first day.

“However, the car ran smoothly on the second day, and I, alongside Berry, managed to reduce the time differential and head to the finish line.

“My navigator Berry played a significant role in this rally and proved her experience, which helped me achieve this good result and score more points in the championship.

“There are four remaining rounds in this season, and we are determined to stay in the competition,” she added.

Akeel is sponsored by Abdul Latif Jameel Co., Saudi Tamer Group, and Hertz, as well as Toyota Oils, BFGoodrich Tires, Magrabi Hospitals and Centers, and Red Bull energy drinks.

The fifth round of the championship will take place in Poland between Aug. 24 and 27.

Topics: Motorsport rally Saudi Arabia Spain

Max Verstappen delivers Red Bull winning-streak record in Hungary

Max Verstappen delivers Red Bull winning-streak record in Hungary
Updated 23 July 2023
AFP
Max Verstappen delivers Red Bull winning-streak record in Hungary

Max Verstappen delivers Red Bull winning-streak record in Hungary
  Verstappen's seventh straight win stretched the double world champion's lead over Perez to 110 points
  Dutchman came home a massive 33.7 seconds ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris
BUDAPEST: Max Verstappen cruised to another majestic victory on Sunday, reeling off a record 12th straight win for Red Bull as he dominated the Hungarian Grand Prix with a textbook drive from lights to flag.
The defending double world champion grabbed the lead from pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton at the start and remained in control for his seventh successive victory, his ninth in 11 races this year and the 44th of his career.
More significantly, it was Red Bull’s 12th consecutive win, breaking a 35-year-old record they had shared with McLaren, who won 11 straight races in 1988 with Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna as their driver pair.
Verstappen came home a massive 33.7 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris with his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in third.
“For the team 12 wins in a row is incredible. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a long time,” said Verstappen.
Verstappen’s seventh straight win stretched the double world champion’s lead over Perez to 110 points in the championship.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who started the race from a record 104th pole position, was outpaced at the start and finished fourth for Mercedes ahead of Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.
Leclerc, however, took a five-second penalty, and was ‘passed’ by George Russell in the second Mercedes with Carlos Sainz finishing eighth in the second Ferrari ahead of the Aston Martin paid two-time champion Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.
“What an unbelievable race,” said Verstappen on his cool-down lap.
“It was good to drive, so enjoyable. It was unbelievable and thank-you everyone.”
He added: “I had a good start and had good ‘bite’. I had the inside, so I knew the corner was mine and it all worked out well. Then, it was my race and the car was fantastic.”
Norris said: “It was a tough race and it wasn’t easy to hold off Checo at the end when he was catching up. But it’s another podium for me and for the team. We’re making great progress.”
The race began in hot conditions with an air temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and the track at 54, factors sure to affect tire performance. Verstappen wore an ice-packed vest on the grid under a parasol.
Hamilton made a strong initial start, but was swamped at Turn One, Verstappen squeezing through on the inside and both McLarens taking advantage to push him down to fourth.
Gifted the lead, Verstappen took control as Hamilton, so delighted by his record 104th pole position, apologized. “It’s a long race,” Mercedes reminded him.
On a busy opening lap Russell, from 18th on the grid, moved up to 13th as the two Alpines collided and retired, Zhou Guanyu having pushed the returning Daniel Ricciardo into Esteban Ocon who hit his teammate Pierre Gasly. The Chinese driver was given a five-second penalty.
Red Bull pitted Verstappen for hard tires on lap 23 without him losing his lead.
Perez, in the mood, passed Piastri forcefully at Turn Two on lap 48 as Leclerc was penalized for speeding in the pit-lane before Hamilton made a second stop for mediums.
He re-joined fifth, close to a minute behind Verstappen who led imperiously ahead of Norris, Perez and Piastri with 20 laps remaining, the Dutchman afforded a luxurious 2.6 seconds stop on lap 51 before clocking the fastest lap as he surged to the flag.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Hungary Hungarian Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Hamilton bounces back to outpace Verstappen in Hungarian practice

Hamilton bounces back to outpace Verstappen in Hungarian practice
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP
Hamilton bounces back to outpace Verstappen in Hungarian practice

Hamilton bounces back to outpace Verstappen in Hungarian practice
  After a tortuous day on Friday, Sergio Perez recovered to post the third-best time in the second Red Bull ahead of Nico Hulkenberg of Haas
  McLaren's Lando Norris and George Russell in the second Mercedes
BUDAPEST: Lewis Hamilton bounced back to beat Max Verstappen and top the times for Mercedes in Saturday’s third and final free practice at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion put his Friday struggles behind him in a show of pace at a circuit where he has claimed a record eight victories, outpacing Red Bull’s defending double world champion by 0.250 seconds.
After a tortuous day on Friday, Sergio Perez recovered to post the third-best time in the second Red Bull ahead of Nico Hulkenberg of Haas, McLaren’s Lando Norris and George Russell in the second Mercedes.
Charles Leclerc was seventh ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz, two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas.
After Friday’s wet conditions, Saturday’s session offered a dry track and blue skies as Daniel Ricciardo led the way out of the pits in his Alpha Tauri.
The returning Australian was briefly fastest before the senior Red Bull team joined the fray, Perez going top only to be replaced by Verstappen in 1:18.748.
The opening two sessions were also affected by F1’s latest rule change, this time with tyre-allocation, each driver being allocated 11 sets instead of the previous 13 and ordered to use certain compounds in each part of qualifying.
As a result, both Mercedes and Red Bull limited their Friday running. Hamilton used only one set of mediums and reported his car was “at its worst” while his team made clear they would welcome Nyck de Vries back in a reserve role after the Dutchman had been dumped abruptly by Red Bull.
After 25 minutes, the champion remained on top and Ricciardo was last, but the Mercedes were showing promise after overnight set-up changes. Hamilton was ninth and Russell 13th.
“Is everything ok with the rear?” asked Verstappen on team radio. “It’s a bit weird.”
His question reflected the strength of the changeable wind, notably at Turn Two.
Others continued to match the Dutchman’s lap in vain until Alonso took command in 1:18.350 on soft tires to beat his lap by one-tenth. Twenty years after his maiden F1 triumph at the Hungaroring, this was a reminder of the Spaniard’s raw pace.
With 15 minutes remaining, Norris, on new mediums, went top in 1:18.082 as the track evolved more rapidly in the closing minutes. Hamilton then showed his potential on softs with an outstanding lap in 1:17.811 to move clear by two-tenths, enough to keep Verstappen at bay on his first soft tire run.
“No grip!” declared a frustrated Verstappen, demonstrating how critical tires will be later in qualifying and for Sunday’s race — and how adroitly Mercedes had once again managed to turn apparent difficulties on Friday into an upsurge of pace on Saturday.

Topics: F1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Lewis Hamilton Hungarian Grand Prix

