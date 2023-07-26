EU reaffirms rejection of religious hatred after Qur’an desecration in Sweden 

You are here

A child holds the Qur’an during a protest near the Green Zone against the burning of a copy of the Qur’an in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in Baghdad. (File/Reuters)
A child holds the Qur’an during a protest near the Green Zone against the burning of a copy of the Quran in the Swedish capital.
  • Statement came days after the Qur’an was desecrated by a protester in Sweden
LONDON: The EU has reaffirmed its strong rejection of any form of incitement to religious hatred and intolerance.

It said that respect for diversity was a core value of the organization, including respect for other religious communities.

The statement came days after the Qur’an was desecrated by a protester in Sweden.

The bloc stressed that the burning of any book considered holy was offensive, disrespectful, and a blatant provocation. It added that racism, xenophobia, and intolerance had no place in the EU.

The statement said: “We continue to stand up for freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression, abroad and at home; but not everything that is legal is ethical.

“Now is the time to stand together for mutual understanding and respect. These acts committed by individual provocateurs only benefit those who want to divide us and our societies.”
 

EU watchdog probes Frontex’s action in Greece boat tragedy

A photo shows migrants before their boat capsized on the open sea off Greece on June 14, 2023. (File/Reuters)
A photo shows migrants before their boat capsized on the open sea off Greece on June 14, 2023. (File/Reuters)
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

EU watchdog probes Frontex’s action in Greece boat tragedy

A photo shows migrants before their boat capsized on the open sea off Greece on June 14, 2023. (File/Reuters)
  • It adds to two investigations Greece says it has started: a criminal one into alleged smugglers it blames for the tragedy, and another into the actions of its coast guard
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU watchdog on Wednesday announced a probe into the bloc’s border patrol agency Frontex over its actions after a boat packed with migrants off Greece sank last month, killing hundreds.
The investigation is “aimed at clarifying Frontex’s role in search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean sea following the drowning of hundreds of people off the coast of Greece on 14 June,” ombudsman Emily O’Reilly said in a statement.
The independent probe by the European Union watchdog — which looks into suspected cases of poor administration by EU bodies — was launched on O’Reilly’s own initiative.
It adds to two investigations Greece says it has started: a criminal one into alleged smugglers it blames for the tragedy, and another into the actions of its coast guard.
The boat that sank, an overcrowded fishing trawler, was carrying up to 750 people picked up in Libya who sought to cross the Mediterranean to irregularly enter Europe.
Around 100 of them were saved, but it is thought that some 600 drowned, according to Greek figures relayed by EU commissioner Ylva Johansson to the European Parliament in early July.
O’Reilly spoke of “the deaths of at least 500 people.”
EU lawmakers in that hearing expressed skepticism that the Greek probes into the sinking would be adequately carried out. They called for an independent and transparent investigation.
Athens has already rejected survivors’ accounts that the Greek coast guard tied a rope to the drifting vessel and then powered off, causing it to capsize.
O’Reilly said her office’s investigation would be carried out in coordination with the Greek ombudsman’s office.
It will request a “wide range” of Frontex documents on the sinking, including an internal Serious Incident Report, as well as those related to other incidents in the Mediterranean.
One aspect will focus on rules about the use of cameras on boats during joint operations.
That could yield information as to why state-of-the-art cameras on a Greek coast guard vessel near the migrant boat were switched off at the time of its sinking.
The probe would also examine how Frontex and national authorities in EU member states share search and rescue information, and what role they give to ships run by charities that carry out rescue operations.
Frontex chief Hans Leijtens, in the same July 6 European Parliament hearing as Johansson, said that, on the night of the sinking, “we offered to help, but there was no response from Greek authorities.”
On Wednesday, Leijtens posted a social media message welcoming the EU investigation and saying he “will cooperate in full transparency.”
O’Reilly said: “A tragedy of this magnitude requires all those involved to reflect on their responsibilities and to be clear to the public who is accountable for these deaths.”
She said her office’s probe will “try to piece together the events that led to the capsizing of the boat.”
The investigation will also weigh how the EU lives up to its commitments on maintaining fundamental rights when it comes to migration “and does not lose sight of the human suffering that compels people to seek a better life beyond their home countries,” she said.
O’Reilly said she planned future investigations into the EU’s migration and border policies, including one into a deal struck with Tunisia to curb migrant departures from its shores.

Actor Kevin Spacey acquitted of all nine sexual offense charges in London trial

Actor Kevin Spacey acquitted of all nine sexual offense charges in London trial
Updated 11 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Actor Kevin Spacey acquitted of all nine sexual offense charges in London trial

Actor Kevin Spacey acquitted of all nine sexual offense charges in London trial
  • Spacey began to cry in the dock when the not guilty verdicts were returned by the jury
Updated 11 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: US actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty on Wednesday by a jury at a London court of committing historical sex offenses against four men.
The 64-year-old Oscar-winner was acquitted of nine charges, including sexual assault, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.
Spacey began to cry in the dock when the not guilty verdicts were returned by the jury.
During the four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, jurors were told by prosecutors that the actor had aggressively groped three of the men in incidents between 2004 and 2013 in Britain, when he was working at London’s Old Vic theater.
The fourth said Spacey performed oral sex on him while he was passed out in the Hollywood star’s London apartment.

Niger president held by guards, prompting regional fears of attempted coup

Niger president held by guards, prompting regional fears of attempted coup
Updated 18 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Niger president held by guards, prompting regional fears of attempted coup

Niger president held by guards, prompting regional fears of attempted coup
  • West Africa's main regional and economic bloc ECOWAS said it was concerned about an attempted coup
  • The African Union called on the "treasonous" soldiers involved to stop immediately
Updated 18 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

NIAMEY: Presidential guards were holding Niger President Mohamed Bazoum inside his palace in the capital Niamey on Wednesday, security sources said, but the presidency said the guards had started an “anti-republican” movement “in vain” and that Bazoum was well.
West Africa’s main regional and economic bloc ECOWAS said it was concerned about an attempted coup and called on the plotters to free Bazoum. The African Union called on the “treasonous” soldiers involved to stop immediately.
The national army was ready to attack the guards if they did not come to their senses, the presidency said in a statement.
The statement followed reports that presidential guards had cut access to the palace and blocked Bazoum inside, raising concern West Africa’s sixth coup since 2020 could be under way.
“The President of the Republic and his family are well,” the presidency said on its social media pages without providing further details.
The statement was later deleted amid doubts about who was in control. Soldiers had taken control of all roads leading to the national television station which was playing a movie.
The rest of Niamey appeared calm, with normal traffic on the road and full Internet access, a Reuters reporter said.
A military takeover in Niger could further complicate Western efforts to help countries in the Sahel region fight a jihadist insurgency that has spread from Mali over the past decade.
Niger has become a pivotal ally for Western powers seeking to help fight the insurgency but facing growing acrimony from the new juntas in charge in Mali and Burkina Faso. It is also a key EU ally in the fight against irregular migration from sub-Saharan Africa.
France moved troops to Niger from Mali last year after its relations with interim authorities here soured. It is also withdrawing special forces from Burkina Faso due to similar tensions.
The United States says it has spent around $500 million since 2012 to help Niger boost its security. Germany announced in April that it would take part in a three-year European military mission aimed at improving the country’s military.
“Bazoum has been the West’s only hope in the Sahel region. France, the US and the EU have spent much of their resources in the region to bolster Niger and its security forces,” said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program for Germany’s Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung think-tank.
He added that a coup would create an opportunity for Russia and other actors to spread their influence in Niger.
Frustrations over state failures to prevent violent attacks on towns and villages partly spurred two coups in Mali and two in Burkina Faso since 2020.
A junta also snatched power in Guinea in 2021, contributing to instability in a region that had begun to shed its reputation as a “coup belt.”
There was a thwarted coup attempt in Niger in March 2021, when a military unit tried to seize the presidential palace days before the recently elected Bazoum was due to be sworn in.
On Wednesday morning, military vehicles barred access to the presidential palace in Niamey. Security sources later confirmed that presidential guards were blocking Bazoum inside the building.
Bazoum’s election was the first democratic transition of power in a state that has witnessed four military coups since independence from France in 1960.
Military action and community engagement have spared Niger from the brunt of the insurgency, which has killed thousands and displaced over six million across the Sahel.

Moldova cuts Russian embassy staff over ‘hostile actions’

Moldova cuts Russian embassy staff over ‘hostile actions’
Updated 26 July 2023
Reuters

Moldova cuts Russian embassy staff over ‘hostile actions’

Moldova cuts Russian embassy staff over ‘hostile actions’
  • Embassy personnel will be cut to 25 from more than 80, the foreign ministry said
  • Russia should implement the decision by Aug. 15
Updated 26 July 2023
Reuters

CHISINAU: Moldova said on Wednesday it was sharply reducing the number of diplomats Russia can have in its capital Chisinau, citing years of “hostile actions” by Moscow and a media report about possible spying kit installed on the embassy's rooftop.
Relations between Russia and Moldova, once part of the Soviet Union, have reached new lows after President Maia Sandu strongly condemned Moscow's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine and accused Russia of plotting to overthrow her.
"We agreed on the need to limit the number of accredited diplomats from Russia, so that there are fewer people trying to destabilize the Republic of Moldova," Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said at a cabinet meeting.
Embassy personnel will be cut to 25 from more than 80, the foreign ministry said in a separate statement, bringing Russia's embassy in line with Moldova's diplomatic mission in Moscow.
Russia should implement the decision by Aug. 15, it said.
"For many years we have been the object of hostile Russian actions and policies. Many of them were made through the embassy," Popescu said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a weekly briefing that Moldova's decision would "not go unanswered," calling it "another step in the destruction of bilateral relations" between the countries.
The Kremlin said it regretted Moldova's decision and accused the country's leadership of encouraging "Russophobia".
"Unfortunately, Chisinau is deliberately driving our relations into a very miserable state," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Popescu, in his remarks, alluded to a media report by The Insider and television channel Jurnal TV about equipment installed on the Russian embassy's rooftop that could be used for spying.
The report prompted Moldova's foreign ministry to call in Russia's ambassador to provide an explanation. Zakharova said the spying accusation was "a fantasy which has nothing to do with reality."
Russia's ambassador to Moldova, Oleg Vasnetsov, said the embassy needed antennas because it was built at the end of the 1990s. "If telephony and internet worked well, there probably wouldn't be a need for constant upgrades," he said.

Mediterranean nations fight heat and deadly fires

Mediterranean nations fight heat and deadly fires
Updated 26 July 2023
AFP

Mediterranean nations fight heat and deadly fires

Mediterranean nations fight heat and deadly fires
  • Witnesses described fleeing walls of flames that raged “like a blowtorch“
  • TV footage showed charred cars, burnt-out shops and smoldering scrubland
Updated 26 July 2023
AFP

RHODES, Greece: Greece sweltered in intense heat Wednesday while crews scrambled to douse deadly wildfires that have also struck nations around the Mediterranean and killed dozens.
Thousands of people have evacuated in the region this week as fires also flared in Croatia and Italy, and flames killed 34 in Algeria in extreme heat that has left landscapes tinder dry.
“Back home, there is nothing left and not even a sheep survived,” Taous Timizar, a survivor of the blaze in northeast Algeria, told AFP.
Witnesses described fleeing walls of flames that raged “like a blowtorch,” and TV footage showed charred cars, burnt-out shops and smoldering scrubland.
Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group said this week the heatwaves that have hit parts of Europe and North America this month would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate change.
The European Union’s climate observatory Copernicus on Wednesday said smoke emissions from wildfires in Greece have been the highest for this period of time in the last 21 years.
Greece has battled over 600 fires in the past 12 days, the government said Wednesday.
Temperatures were expected to hit between 43-46 degrees Celsius (109-115 degrees Fahrenheit) in central and southern Greece, according to the national meteorological service.
“Today is the most difficult day in terms of the heat, complicating the fight against existing fires and making new fire outbreaks more likely,” fire department spokesman Ioannis Artopios told Skai radio.
Storms are forecast for Thursday.
Greece is used to summer heatwaves, but is experiencing one of the longest ones in recent years, according to experts.
The civil protection ministry has warned of an extreme danger of fire in six of the country’s 13 regions on Wednesday.
Wildfires, which have been burning in several parts of the country for more than 10 days, were ravaging the tourist islands of Rhodes, Corfu and Evia.
The EU crisis management commissioner’s office on Wednesday said over 490 firefighters and seven planes had been deployed to different areas in Greece under the bloc’s civil protection mechanism.
At least 100 firefighters were working to contain the flames on Evia, where on Tuesday two pilots were killed when their water bomber aircraft crashed.
The body of a third victim was also found on Evia.
Authorities have evacuated tens of thousands of people from fire areas in Greece, including many tourists.
The severe heatwave in Greece has also been reflected across much of southern Europe and northern Africa.
In Italy, firefighters spent the night battling wildfires in Sicily, one of which approached so close to Palermo airport that it shut down for several hours Tuesday morning.
Italy’s civil protection department on Tuesday reported “extensive fires” across the south.
In the north, a 16-year-old girl on a camping trip was among two people killed by falling trees during violent storms.
Dozens of firefighters were battling a wildfire near Croatia’s picturesque southern city of Dubrovnik, authorities said Wednesday, with water-bombing planes dispatched to help contain the blaze.
Around 130 firefighters were working to contain the flames that had been spread by strong winds on Tuesday.
Local media reported the fire also triggered land mines to explode in the area.
During the bloody break-up of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, Dubrovnik was besieged and shelled by Serb forces, leading several areas in the city to be damaged while swaths of its outskirts are still contaminated by land mines.

