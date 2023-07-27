Israeli government has made annexation of Palestinian territories a legal reality, experts say

You are here

Israeli army vehicles move along a road during an army raid in Al-Ain camp for Palestinian refugees, west of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on July 26, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 27 July 2023
ALI YOUNES

  • Speakers at a Middle East Institute event in Washington said the nature of the occupation has effectively changed from a de facto situation to one that is legally recognized
  • Many Israeli leaders argue the military occupation is a “territorial dispute,” in an attempt to obfuscate discussions about the government’s policies and actions, they said
Updated 27 July 2023
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: Since it came to power in December, the latest Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accelerated its efforts, practical and legal, to annex the occupied West Bank, despite protests from the Palestinians and the international community, according to experts.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Middle East Institute in Washington on Wednesday, they said the current government has transferred control of the West Bank from the defense ministry, or military control, to civilian authorities. This has effectively changed the nature of the Israeli occupation from a de facto situation to one that is considered de jure, or legally recognized, they added.

Many Israeli leaders contend that the military occupation is really more of a “territorial dispute,” in an attempt to obfuscate discussions about Israeli government policies and actions in the Occupied Territories, the experts noted.

Michael Sfard, an Israeli lawyer and human rights activist, said the term “disputed territory” that Israeli politicians and their defenders often invoke is a political phrase that fails to accurately describe the situation on the ground.

The term “occupation,” which reflects the reality, is a legal term defined under international law that accurately conveys certain concepts, rights and status for occupied territories and their residents, he added.

Almost all international legal scholars and institutions, including the Israeli Supreme Court, describe the Palestinian territories that Israel took control of in 1967 as “occupied territories.”

Sfard said: “Each and every housing unit in a settlement in the West Bank and East Jerusalem is illegal under international law; not just any international law but the most fundamental one.”

Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former senior US State Department official, said that Washington has contributed to the ongoing Israeli occupation as a result of its reluctance to apply its own formal policies to the conflict.

Successive US administrations have “catered to Israeli needs and requirements” and focused on direct negotiations and principles rather than dealing with the realities on the ground, he added. This direct-negotiation approach ultimately favors the Israeli side given the asymmetrical balance of power between the two sides, Miller said.

Wesam Ahmad of the Al-Haq Center for Applied International Law, an independent Palestinian nongovernmental human rights organization based in Ramallah in the West Bank, described the Israeli occupation as an “ongoing settler, colonialist project,” and said that the reality for Palestinians is “ongoing colonialism” that started as a “Zionist project.” They are deprived of access to their land as settlers take more of it and target them with violence, he added.

“This is serving to perpetuate the illegal settlement-building” in the Occupied Territories, Ahmad said. He added that Israel has come up with an “innovative approach” to annexing occupied land while relegating Palestinians to a lesser status, with limited autonomy.

Dahlia Scheindlin, a Tel Aviv-based policy fellow at the Century Foundation and an expert on public opinion, said the recent shift in control of the Occupied Territories was only partly administrative.

It would not have happened, she said, without amendment of the basic laws of Israeli government, something similar to a constitutional amendment, but most Israeli citizens choose to not to pay attention to such changes because many do not relate to the Palestinian situation.

Scheindlin said the changes mean the illegal occupation is now “baked into Israel’s basic laws and its constitutional-level laws,” but noted that many Jewish Israeli citizens choose not to see it that way, for many reasons.

She described right-wing Israeli politician Bezalel Smotrich, who is in charge of the government’s occupation policies and is minister of finance, as the “minister of annexation.”

Most Israelis do not consider the occupation or relations with Palestinians as a priority or as having any great connection to their daily lives, she added.

How will ongoing judicial overhaul affect Arab citizens of Israel?

How will ongoing judicial overhaul affect Arab citizens of Israel?
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

How will ongoing judicial overhaul affect Arab citizens of Israel?

How will ongoing judicial overhaul affect Arab citizens of Israel?
  • Israel’s Knesset passed on Monday one of a series of controversial laws aimed at limiting the Supreme Court’s power
  • Introduction of the changes in January had drawn a backlash, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets in protest
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: On Monday, despite months of massive pro-democracy protests across the country, Israeli lawmakers voted to implement a key element of what proponents have long called “judicial overhaul.”

While the decision met with immediate backlash from various segments of Israeli society, political analysts say that these new limitations on judicial power may serve to eliminate the very few, and often painfully insufficient, means by which Arab citizens of Israel can pursue justice in the country.

Prominent opposition politicians have also warned Palestinian Arab citizens of Israel about the ramifications of what they view as the decay of democracy in the country. During a march commemorating Land Day in March this year, Knesset member Aida Touma-Suleiman, from the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality Party, said Arabs “are going to be hurt the most from these reforms.”

While any country’s Supreme Court is supposed to act as the blind enforcer of justice and strike down laws that are discriminatory or violate human rights, “this does not mean the Israeli courts have been fair to the Arabs,” Palestinian author and commentator Ramzy Baroud told Arab News.

Land Day protests commemorate the events of March 30, 1976. (AFP)

“To the contrary, most of the discriminatory laws, passed by the Israeli Knesset for decades, have been challenged by Arab and pro-Arab civil society and legal organizations and litigated. Yet, every one of these laws (has) been validated by Israeli courts, including the Supreme Court itself.”

Baroud pointed out that the Supreme Court upheld Israel’s Nation-State Law of 2018 declaring Israel a Jewish nation by law, “degrading the rights of Arab and other minorities, including their culture, historical claims, and language.”

The latest changes, introduced in January by Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin, are wide-reaching: The government will gain full control of the appointment of Supreme Court justice; courts will not be allowed to hear arguments against the country’s Basic Laws, which serve as Israel’s constitution; and Supreme Court decisions that nullify laws can be overridden by the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, after a reintroduction and majority vote for approval.

Though the reform process was paused in late March to allow for dialogue, the government and various opposition parties were unable to reach a compromise. On July 24, the section of the reform package that canceled the “reasonableness clause,” a mechanism which allowed the country’s Supreme Court to nullify government decisions that it felt were not reasonable or went against public interest, was passed.

In a country such as Israel, where the legislative and executive branches are ruled by the same governing coalition, the judiciary is one of the only powers able to stand against complete subjugation of the government by the former two branches.

“If you have three branches and two are close together, you’re left with the judicial to ensure that the government is not taking complete control and taking liberties. This is why Israelis understand, many Israelis understand, that what the government is trying to do is ensure that most of the power is in the hands of the government,” Yossi Mekelberg, professor of international relations and an associate fellow of the MENA Program at Chatham House, told Arab News.

Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset. (AFP)

“It’s moving toward a very authoritarian type of government … if you look at the character, it’s Orthodox, it’s religious Zionism, you can envisage the direction that this will take.”

The reason for the massive outcry against the so-called judicial overhaul, according to Baroud, is that it has the potential to affect more than just minority groups in Israel.

“The current ‘crisis’ in Israel was instigated by the fact that the Israeli government is now manipulating Israeli laws to ensure its superiority over other Israeli Jewish groups — not just the country’s minorities. When this practice was used against Arabs for generations, it didn’t seem to bother most Israelis,” he said.

“When most Israelis become the victims of the misuse of political majority (in) the parliament, they are now protesting en masse.”

INNUMBERS

• After the 1947-1949 war, around 150,000 Palestinians remained inside of what became Israel’s borders.

• Today, there are approximately 1.6 million Palestinian citizens of Israel.

• Total Israeli population, including Jews and Arabs, stands at 9.18 million.

Baroud said that while Israel’s Supreme Court often upheld discriminatory laws, it did occasionally “strike down proposed Knesset laws as illegal, especially when they seemed outlandishly racist, for example.”

In 2006, the Supreme Court ruled Amendment No. 7, which granted the state immunity from compensation claims from Palestinians injured by Israel’s security forces, null and void.

Three years ago, it struck down the Judea and Samaria Settlement Regulation Law, which would essentially legitimize illegal settlements on Palestinian-owned land in the West Bank, and a year later, it froze an amendment which would see parents of Palestinian minors convicted of security-related offenses denied social benefits from the state.

While the future of Arabs in Israel was already far from bright, the extreme limitations on the Israeli judiciary may remove the final legal avenue Arabs have to fight for their rights.

“This will not be possible in the future, now that it is the Knesset itself that plays the role of the monitor of the courts, as opposed to the other way around. Palestinian rights advocates inside Israel are already warning against the worsening of an already bad situation in terms of Arab civil, legal and political rights in Israel as a result of the changes underway,” Baroud said.

A protest at the Tel Aviv University campus. (AFP)

“This does not mean that Palestinians have any illusions about the devastating role played by Israeli courts to validate Israel’s selective democracy. But they are aware that things can, and will, become even worse.”

Baroud’s concerns are shared by Osama Al-Sharif, an Amman-based journalist and political commentator, who believes “the outlook is pretty bleak for Israeli Arabs as the state becomes more ultra-nationalist and ultra religious.”

He mentioned that just a day after the cancellation of the reasonableness clause, the Knesset approved an expansion of the Admissions Committees Law, allowing small communities within Israel to practice discrimination when providing housing.

The law, passed in 2010 as a loophole to a Supreme Court ruling banning discrimination on the basis of race, religion, or nationality when selling land, allowed communities to reject applicants they found “unsuitable to the social and cultural makeup” of the community.

Initially only applied to communities of up to 400 families in certain regions, the expansion approved on Tuesday will henceforth empower admissions committees in many more regions, for communities of up to 700 families, and will allow the law’s application to even larger communities after five years.

Israeli security forces break up a sit-in outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, below, on the eve of the judicial overhaul. (AFP)

“This is a discriminatory law and is aimed at keeping Arab citizens of Israel in ghettos that lack basic services and now suffer from lawlessness,” Al-Sharif told Arab News.

While there has been Arab participation in the Israeli protest movement, with 200 politicians, professionals, intellectuals, and artists signing a petition against the reforms in February, overall Arab participation had been low, according to an April report by the BBC.

Though many Arab citizens of Israel may see the government’s democratic backsliding as a solely Jewish issue, others warn that it will have severe consequences for minorities.

“If this trend continues, it will just make it worse,” Chatham House’s Mekelberg said. “The government will do whatever it likes. If in certain cases they back Palestinians, this will disappear. In the government we experience now, elements of that would like to annex the entire West Bank, or at least parts of the West Bank.”

Iran gives ‘detailed answers’ to UN inspectors over 2 sites where manmade uranium particles were found

Iran gives ‘detailed answers’ to UN inspectors over 2 sites where manmade uranium particles were found
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

Iran gives ‘detailed answers’ to UN inspectors over 2 sites where manmade uranium particles were found

Iran gives ‘detailed answers’ to UN inspectors over 2 sites where manmade uranium particles were found
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

DUBAI: Iran said on Wednesday it gave new details to the UN about two sites near Tehran that inspectors say bore traces of manmade uranium, part of a wider probe as tensions remain high over the Islamic Republic’s advancing program.

The comments by Mohammad Eslami, the head of Iran’s civilian nuclear program, come as Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters and as Tehran enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

Resolving questions from the International Atomic Energy Agency could see Iran avoid further censure as an October deadline approaches that would lift international restrictions on its ballistic missile program as well. Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Eslami said Iran had sent “detailed answers” to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“If those answers are not accepted and there are any ambiguities or doubts, as we have always said, we will clarify and revise the documents,” Eslami said in comments carried by state television. “We are now in that phase and we have given the IAEA more evidence and documents and will give more so that it can move past this issue.”

Eslami’s comments mark a change in tone as Iran has limited inspections, held surveillance footage and taken years to respond to the IAEA after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the nuclear deal in 2018.

Eslami did not name the sites, though the IAEA has identified them as Turquzabad and Varamin just outside of Tehran.

At Varamin, the IAEA in a March report said that inspectors believe Iran used the site from 1999 until 2003 as a pilot project to process uranium ore and convert it into a gas form, which then can be enriched through spinning in a centrifuge.

The IAEA said buildings at the site had been demolished in 2004. Tehran insists its program is peaceful, though the West and the IAEA say Iran had an organized military nuclear program until 2003.

Turquzabad is where the IAEA believes Iran took some of the material at Varamin amid the demolition, though it said that alone cannot “explain the presence of the multiple types of isotopically altered particles” found there.

In 2018, the site became known publicly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed it at the UN and called it a clandestine nuclear warehouse hidden at a rug-cleaning plant. Iran denied that, though IAEA inspectors later found the manmade uranium particles there.

Dubai a culinary capital in the making 

Dubai a culinary capital in the making 
Updated 26 July 2023
AFP

Dubai a culinary capital in the making 

Dubai a culinary capital in the making 
  • Boasting about 13,000 restaurants and cafes, some of the city’s eateries are already making global waves
Updated 26 July 2023
AFP

DUBAI: French chef Renaud Dutel never thought his career would take him to the UAE’s glam hub of Dubai, but has found there a culinary capital in the making.

Five years since he was offered a spot at a fancy restaurant in the Gulf financial and tourism hub — better known for its skyscrapers than its food scene — Dutel is delighted to have “taken the risk.”

“I believe Dubai is at the beginning,” he said as lobster cuts were sizzling on a skillet beside him at STAY, a Michelin-starred restaurant specialized in French cuisine on the city’s signature Palm Jumeirah man-made island.

“But (Dubai) is on the way to becoming one of the best destinations in the world to come to dine.”

Boasting about 13,000 restaurants and cafes, some of the city’s eateries are already making global waves.

Last year, 11 Dubai restaurants were awarded the Middle East’s first Michelin stars, with more joining the prestigious club this year.

Some like STAY by Yannick Alleno clinched two stars, but none made it to three — Michelin’s highest honor.

“Dubai’s gastronomy scene has transformed the city into one of the most diverse and dynamic food hubs in the world,” said Issam Kazim of the local government’s tourism and economy department.

The UAE, a five-decade federation of seven emirates along the eastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, lacks the rich culinary heritage of other Arab states.

The meat-heavy Emirati cuisine is strongly influenced by historic trade ties with present-day Iran and India.

But it did not see the “gastronomization” that culinary traditions in much of the West did, according to Loic Bienassis of the European Institute for the History and Culture of Food.

Still, it “can be done,” he said.

“And political will can play a role.” Instead, with expats largely outnumbering the local Emirati population, the city’s rich cultural mix has yielded a unique culinary identity.

Moonrise, a rooftop restaurant which offers a Middle Eastern-Japanese fusion and only seats 12 people at a time, is a prime example.

Solemann Haddad, Moonrise’s head chef and co-owner, described the food as one-third European, one-third Japanese and one-third Arabic, “but it’s 100 percent Dubai.”

Haddad, born in the city to French and Syrian parents, won a covetedMichelinstarlastyearat the ripe age of 27.

His dishes reflect the cosmopolitan spirit of Dubai, he said, combining elements such as date syrup with a chutney of saffron and pineapple.

Having established itself as a business and luxury hot spot, Dubai is now also attracting some of the world’s leading culinary names including Alleno and fellow Frenchman Pierre Gagnaire.

Britain’s Gordon Ramsay, Japan’s Nobu Matsuhisa and Italy’s Massimo Bottura have also joined therosterofcelebritychefswitha presence in the city.

But beyond importing top talent, Dubai is also fostering local stars, said Habib Al Mulla, an Emirati lawyer and culinary blogger who has reviewed more than 700 establishments worldwide.

“A new, young generation of homegrown chefs are coming up,” he said. “Many of them are winning ... worldwide recognition.”

Dubai’s rising culinary stars include not only chefs but also restauranteurs such as Omar Shihab, born and raised in the UAE to a Jordanian family.

The restaurant he founded, BOCA, was awarded the Michelin Green Star for sustainability this year.

Shihab sources a bulk of his produce from the UAE — a feat in a country that imports more than 80 percent of its food needs.

“Let’s face it, we live in the desert,” he said.

Lebanese Alzheimer’s patient kills wife while she sleeps

A Lebanese Red Cross ambulance can be seen. (File/AFP)
A Lebanese Red Cross ambulance can be seen. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese Alzheimer’s patient kills wife while she sleeps

A Lebanese Red Cross ambulance can be seen. (File/AFP)
  • The initial probe found that Georges Noon, 66, used a rifle to shoot his wife
  • Witnesses said he cried beside her, the victim’s body covered in blood
Updated 26 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A man shot and killed his wife in the early hours of Wednesday while she slept in Chabtine in the Batroun district of northern Lebanon.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the killer is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
The initial probe found that Georges Noon, 66, used a rifle to shoot his wife, Eline Sassine, 65, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. He also fired shots in other parts of the house.
Witnesses said he cried beside her, the victim’s body covered in blood.
He told neighbors: “Look what I’ve done. Call the Red Cross.”
Observers expressed profound shock at the incident, ruling out any premeditated motive for the crime.
Noon suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, along with other illnesses. He used to work at Liban Cables before his retirement. The couple had a daughter and a son, and there seemed to be no marital disputes between them.
The security forces transported the victim’s body to hospital in Batroun, while Noon was taken to Batroun Police Station for questioning.
Chabtine Mayor Antoine Abboud said: “The man did not intentionally kill his wife. The man suffers from a mental illness; he is unaware of what he has done.”
Most Lebanese families with relatives suffering from Alzheimer’s take care of them at home.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association Lebanon: “Dementia affects more than 7 percent of Lebanon’s population, which is higher than the global prevalence rate.
“As the disease progresses, dementia patients require more care and attention, placing a burden on the caregivers, often expected to be younger relatives, impacting their mental and psychological health, family life, livelihood, and financial security.”
Dr. Georges Karam, head of the association, said that in Lebanon there was a widespread belief that older adults, especially those suffering from dementia, were no longer aware and should stay at home without any activity, even as their physical and mental health deteriorated over time.
The country has about 30 elderly care centers linked to the Ministry of Health, some of which specifically cater to those suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s.
The centers are predominantly operated by social institutions affiliated to Lebanon’s various sects, while others are private operations either located within hospitals, or stand-alone facilities.
During the Middle East and North Africa Regional Conference of Alzheimer’s Disease, which was held in Beirut in 2019, a study projected that the number of sufferers worldwide could reach 153 million by 2050.
The projected increase is considered to be mainly attributed to global population growth, aging demographics, and risk factors such as smoking, obesity, high blood sugar, and low education.

Houthis impose gender segregation at Sanaa university college

The Houthis have implemented gender segregation at Sanaa University’s Mass Communication College. (Faculty of Mass Communication
The Houthis have implemented gender segregation at Sanaa University’s Mass Communication College. (Faculty of Mass Communication
Updated 26 July 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis impose gender segregation at Sanaa university college

The Houthis have implemented gender segregation at Sanaa University’s Mass Communication College. (Faculty of Mass Communication
  • Male students will now be required to report to the college on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays
  • Female students must attend on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays
Updated 26 July 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis have implemented gender segregation at Sanaa University’s Mass Communication College as part of a morals campaign in Yemeni regions under the militia’s control.
Male students will now be required to report to the college on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, while female students must attend on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, according to a decision circulated by the college’s Houthi-backed students’ union.
Houthi leaders and media outlets have justified the move by claiming that the changes were made to avoid rapes and to uphold Islamic norms that prohibited women from interacting with men.
In a tweet, Houthi leader Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi said: “What the university has done is in accordance with the female students’ desires, as they possess modesty, pride, and elevated Islamic values.”
To convince members of the public about the ruling, the Houthi-run media said that free mixing among male and female students would result in rape and sexual harassment, as well as a decrease in innovation and productivity.
In an article published on Sunday in the Houthi-run Al-Thawra newspaper, one writer said: “Western studies reveal the devastating effects of mixing in universities. Mixing kills ambition, buries creativity, and eliminates student intelligence.”
In recent years, the Houthis have launched a morals campaign in Sanaa and other areas under their control, imprisoning female models and singers, banning music, closing cafes where men and women interact, imposing a dress code on women who leave their homes, and prohibiting co-education.
Yemenis from many walks of life, including Sanaa university students and activists in the city, have opposed the gender segregation decision, and demanded that the Houthis concentrate on enhancing the quality of education and compensating university professors and other public employees.
Dr. Ibrahim Al-Kebsi, a university professor who was kidnapped by the Houthis last year for criticizing the group on social media, said the Houthis prohibited women and men from mixing in educational institutions, while their economic policies had forced many poor women to ask for help in the streets and wait in long lines to obtain cooking gas.
“I call on the Yemeni people, all students in universities, colleges, and institutes, as well as the faculty of all Yemeni universities, to reject this decision and to proclaim the suspension of studies until this authority apologizes to the Yemeni people,” Al-Kebsi added.
Some Yemen observers have warned that the escalating Houthi persecution of women could force them to abandon their workplaces and classrooms.
In a tweet, Yemeni human rights activist Baraa Shiban said: “Soon, many women will disappear from public life in areas under the Houthis control.”
The Houthis have also prohibited women from traveling between Yemeni cities or abroad without a male companion or mahram, and they are still detaining several Yemeni activists and models, including Entisar Al-Hammadi.
Based on the militia’s history of mistreating women, Abdullah Esmail, a Yemeni journalist and researcher, did not rule out the possibility of the Houthis taking more tough measures against women, such as firing them from their jobs and forcing them to remain at home.
He told Arab News that the Houthis had been taken aback by public outrage over the decision.
Esmail said: “The Houthi group is merely replicating the ideology of the mullahs in Tehran which has nothing to do with religion, morality, or ideals. This group portrays itself as a guardian of morality, but it is in violation of morality.”
 

