UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation ready to host IMMAF Youth World Championships

ABU DHABI: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced that the final preparations are underway for the fourth edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships, scheduled from Aug. 2 to 5 at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.
The four-day event, taking place under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, will see a record 636 athletes from 45 countries take part.
The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, in the presence of several officials including Brig. Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al-Dhaheri, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and chairman of the federation’s Mixed Martial Arts Committee.
The participants included Kerrith Brown, president of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation or IMMAF, Naser Khamis Al-Marri, director of events at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Yaqoub Al-Saadi, head of Abu Dhabi Sports Channels, and Fahad Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and MMA Federation.
The championship, organized by the IMMAF, and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and MMA Federation, will be held in three different categories: Youth C (12-13 years), Youth B (14-15 years), and Youth A (16-17 years). A UAE team will participate at the championships for the second time.
“Abu Dhabi’s excellence in hosting the championship last year resulted in numerous achievements, including attracting the largest number of participants from different countries around the world, which was a significant accomplishment,” said Al-Dhaheri.
“This success further strengthened Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital of MMA, while also leading to a significant increase in the popularity of the sport in the country and the region.
“The tournament will provide an ideal platform that includes the world’s elite MMA athletes, enabling them to display their skills and technique to the world. This represents an important starting point for them towards a promising professional career,” said Al-Dhaheri.
Al-Marri said: “Today, we gather to celebrate the growing popularity of MMA in our country, as we prepare to host the IMMAF Youth World Championship in Abu Dhabi for the second time. This event further solidifies Abu Dhabi’s position as the global capital of combat sports.”
“We are immensely grateful for the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, whose limitless support for sports and athletes in the UAE is the cornerstone of the success of championships like this.”