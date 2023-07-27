You are here

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation ready to host IMMAF Youth World Championships

The IMMAF Youth World Championships will take place from Aug. 2-5 at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)
2023-07-27
Arab News

  • A total of 636 male and female athletes from 45 countries expected at event
2023-07-27
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced that the final preparations are underway for the fourth edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships, scheduled from Aug. 2 to 5 at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

The four-day event, taking place under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, will see a record 636 athletes from 45 countries take part.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, in the presence of several officials including Brig. Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al-Dhaheri, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and chairman of the federation’s Mixed Martial Arts Committee.

The participants included Kerrith Brown, president of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation or IMMAF, Naser Khamis Al-Marri, director of events at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Yaqoub Al-Saadi, head of Abu Dhabi Sports Channels, and Fahad Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and MMA Federation.

The championship, organized by the IMMAF, and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and MMA Federation, will be held in three different categories: Youth C (12-13 years), Youth B (14-15 years), and Youth A (16-17 years). A UAE team will participate at the championships for the second time.

“Abu Dhabi’s excellence in hosting the championship last year resulted in numerous achievements, including attracting the largest number of participants from different countries around the world, which was a significant accomplishment,” said Al-Dhaheri.

“This success further strengthened Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital of MMA, while also leading to a significant increase in the popularity of the sport in the country and the region.

“The tournament will provide an ideal platform that includes the world’s elite MMA athletes, enabling them to display their skills and technique to the world. This represents an important starting point for them towards a promising professional career,” said Al-Dhaheri.

Al-Marri said: “Today, we gather to celebrate the growing popularity of MMA in our country, as we prepare to host the IMMAF Youth World Championship in Abu Dhabi for the second time. This event further solidifies Abu Dhabi’s position as the global capital of combat sports.”

“We are immensely grateful for the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, whose limitless support for sports and athletes in the UAE is the cornerstone of the success of championships like this.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF)

Pakistan declare on 576 for five with 410-run lead over Sri Lanka in second Test

2023-07-27
AP

  • Pakistan’s total was boosted by Abdullah Shafique who made 201 and Agha Salman who was unbeaten on 132
  • With two full days remaining in the Test match, Pakistan are viewed as the favorites and may clinch the series 2-0
2023-07-27
AP

COLOMBO: Pakistan are eyeing a 2-0 sweep against Sri Lanka as the visitors declared on 576 for five with a first-innings lead of 410 runs on day four of the second cricket test on Thursday.

Pakistan, which resumed with the overnight score of 563 for five, only batted for 10 minutes in the morning session before skipper Babar Azam called back his players.

The brief period in the morning enabled Mohammad Rizwan to complete his half-century. It was Pakistan wicketkeeper’s eighth 50 in test matches after replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed as concussion substitute.

Pakistan’s total was boosted by career-best scores from Agha Salman and Abdullah Shafique. Opening batter Shafique went onto post 201 while Salman was unbeaten on 132.

Sri Lanka’s bowling was a flop with the exception of Asitha Fernando, who finished with three wickets.

Sri Lanka were out for 166 in their first innings after deciding to bat first.

With two full days remaining in the Test match, Pakistan are firm favorites to clinch the series 2-0 although the pitch is still good for batting.

Pakistan won the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

Topics: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test Match Test cricket Pakistan cricket team

On and off pitch, Messi an instant hit in Miami

27 July 2023
AFP

  • Adding to the sudden change inside the team, Messi joined the club this month along with another former Barcelona star and World Cup winner, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets
  • Nineteen-year-old full-back Noah Allen, who grew up just down the road from Inter’s DRV PNK Stadium in Pembroke Pines, says Messi is a joy to play with
27 July 2023
AFP

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA: Lionel Messi’s impact for Inter Miami has been clear to see, with three goals and an assist in 120 minutes on the field, but his teammates say his influence behind the scenes may be just as vital.

The seven-times Ballon d’Or winner and recently crowned World Cup-winning Argentine captain, faced a number of potential pitfalls when he joined the last-placed club in Major League Soccer.

Having spent his entire career alongside world-class players at Barcelona, Messi left behind star teammates such as Brazilian Neymar and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain and walked into a locker room full of mostly unrecognizable faces.

Earning millions more than his teammates, enjoying a lifestyle and football resume they could only dream of it was by no means sure that he would bond with the rest of the squad.

Adding to the sudden change inside the team, Messi joined the club this month along with another former Barcelona star and World Cup winner, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets.

But speak to anyone connected with Inter Miami and they quickly tell you how the pair have parked their egos and gone out of their way to fit in with their new teammates.

“To be honest, I think that boils down to their character,” says American fullback DeAndre Yedlin.

“They’ve come in and they haven’t boasted or been like, oh, we’re the big guys here or anything like that. They’ve tried to meld right into the group,” said the defender, who gave up his captain’s armband to Messi.

There has been no special treatment at the training ground for the pair, says Yedlin, even though they know that their every wish would surely be agreed to.

“They eat the same things we eat and train the same way we train and use the same trainers that we use. There’s nothing different.

“So we really feel like they’re a part of the group, one of us. And I think that helps us,” added Yedlin, who played in England’s Premier League with Newcastle United.

Leaving the stadium after Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Atlanta, their second straight win with their new teammates, Yedlin was sporting new headphones, in the team’s pink and black colors, which he said Messi had gifted to the entire team.

If there had been any concerns about an ‘us and them’ divide forming at the club, Yedlin says they have vanished since the pair arrived in South Florida.

“Nobody really knew what to expect. But, they’ve been an incredibly pleasant surprise to work with and to learn from and to play with,” he said.

The transformation of Miami, in two games, from a struggling side lacking confidence into a team playing with swagger and some style, isn’t just down to Messi and Busquets’ technical ability.

The duo are clearly committed to helping the rest of the team improve.

Messi has responded to any mistakes by his teammates with suggestions and support rather than the frustrated gestures that some star players in MLS have displayed.

Nineteen-year-old full-back Noah Allen, who grew up just down the road from Inter’s DRV PNK Stadium in Pembroke Pines, says Messi is a joy to play with.

“He really makes us all enjoy the game and he gives us extra space. So we also have more time on the ball and we have to make better decisions,” he said.

“We’re playing with the best in the world, so we have to sharpen up as well. And he’s really helping us with that,” he said.

No one has benefited more from Messi’s arrival than Finnish winger Robert Taylor, who has matched the Argentine with three goals in the last two games and has also reciprocated with an assist for his teammate.

“It’s a dream come true to play with him,” said Taylor, who struggled to get a starting place before Martino took over.

Busquets draws less attention than Messi but he pulls the strings in midfield and says the pair’s experience of playing under Martino in the past is helping them to guide their new team-mates in the change of style.

Knowledge transfer is clearly taking place — frequently during games, Busquets can be seen talking to teammates and pointing out passing options that may have been missed.

“I know Tata, his philosophy, what he wants and on a tactical level I think I can help all the players a lot, not just the young ones,” said the Spaniard.

“We are trying to improve and yes, we have that communication, so that it can be seen in the matches,” he said.

Topics: Lionel Messi Inter Miami Major League Soccer Sergio Busquets

UK billionaire whose family trust owns Tottenham football club pleads not guilty to insider trading

27 July 2023
AP

  • Lewis was released on $300 million bail, using a yacht and private plane as collateral, after he entered the plea in Manhattan federal court
  • Today, a trust benefiting members of Lewis’ family is the majority owner of ENIC, the holding company that owns the team
27 July 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Joe Lewis, the British billionaire whose family trust owns the Tottenham Hotspur football club, pleaded not guilty in New York on Wednesday to insider trading charges alleging that he fed corporate secrets to romantic partners, personal assistants, friends and his pilots, earning them millions of dollars illegally.

Lewis was released on $300 million bail, using a yacht and private plane as collateral, after he entered the plea in Manhattan federal court. Two of his pilots, Patrick O’Connor and Bryan ‘Marty’ Waugh, also pleaded not guilty to related charges and were each released on $250,000 bail.

All three must remain in the US.

US Attorney Damian Williams, who announced the charges Tuesday night in a video, said Lewis was accused of “orchestrating a brazen insider trading scheme” that utilized his access to corporate boardrooms to feed inside tips to friends and lovers.

“Those folks then traded on that inside information — and made millions of dollars in the stock market — because, thanks to Lewis, those bets were a sure thing,” Williams said. “That’s classic corporate corruption. It’s cheating. And it’s against the law — laws that apply to everyone, no matter who you are.”

David M. Zornow, an attorney for Lewis, said his client had come to the US “to answer these ill-conceived charges” and would fight them vigorously.

“The government has made an egregious error in judgment in charging Mr. Lewis, an 86-year-old man of impeccable integrity and prodigious accomplishment,” Zornow said in a statement Tuesday.

Wearing a gray three-piece suit, Lewis said, “Not guilty, your honor,” when asked for his plea. He and his lawyers declined to comment as they left court and hailed a yellow cab.

Lawyers for the pilots did not immediately reply to messages seeking comment.

Lewis was charged with 16 counts of securities fraud and three counts of conspiracy. O’Connor, 66, of Preston Hollow, New York, and Waugh, 64, of Lynchburg, Virginia, each face seven counts of securities fraud and a conspiracy count.

Lewis has a fortune that Forbes estimates at $6.1 billion and assets in real estate, biotechnology, energy, agriculture and more. He bought an interest in Tottenham Hotspur, one of England’s most storied football clubs, in 2001.

Under his ownership, the Premier League club built a state-of-the-art stadium at an estimated cost of more than $1 billion.

Today, a trust benefiting members of Lewis’ family is the majority owner of ENIC, the holding company that owns the team. Lewis himself is not a beneficiary of that trust and relinquished operational control of the club last October, according to corporate filings.

Lewis’ Tavistock Group has stakes in more than 200 companies around the world, according to its website, and his art collection boasts works by Picasso, Matisse, Degas and more. His business connections include Tiger Woods, Ernie Els and Justin Timberlake, with whom he built a Bahamian oceanside resort that opened in 2010.

According to the indictment, Lewis’ investments in various companies gave him control of board seats, where he placed associates who let him know what they learned behind the scenes. Prosecutors say Lewis improperly doled out that confidential information between 2019 and 2021 to his chosen recipients and urged them to profit off of it.

At one point, according to the indictment, he even loaned his two private pilots $500,000 apiece to buy stock in a cancer drug company that he knew had gotten — but not yet publicly disclosed — encouraging results from a clinical trial.

According to court papers, O’Connor texted a friend in connection with that loan to buy the stock, telling the friend the “Boss is helping us out and told us to get ASAP,” and assured the friend that “All conversations on app is encrypted so all good. No one can ever see.”

Lewis also gave the tip to his girlfriend, his personal assistant, a poker buddy and a friend with whom he had a romance, the indictment said. After the company announced the clinical trial data, the stock gained nearly 17 percent in a day, and Lewis’ friends and employees all eventually sold at a profit. The pilots repaid the loans at Lewis’ request, according to the indictment.

Another time, according to the filing, Lewis gleaned some closed-door information about a muscular dystrophy drug company in which he was a major investor. The information allegedly included a planned financial move and some clinical trial news.

Lewis’ biotech hedge fund signed a confidentiality agreement that prohibited disclosing the information or trading on it. But according to the indictment, he told his girlfriend to buy the company’s stock, then told the pilots the same as they flew the couple to Massachusetts from Seoul, where the two had been staying.

Topics: Tottenham Hotspur Joe Lewis

Paris Olympics heads into final year of preparations

27 July 2023
AFP

  • Bach said he was “very, very confident” that Paris would be ready in time
  • The tone of the Games will be set by the opening ceremony on the Seine, the first time in the history of the Summer Olympics that it will take place outside a stadium
27 July 2023
AFP

PARIS: The buildup to the Paris Olympics entered its final year on Wednesday as International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said the preparations were well on track.

Having sailed down the River Seine on Tuesday to get a taste of the spectacular opening ceremony on July 26, 2024, Bach formally invited 203 countries to take part in the Summer Games.

The list does not include Russia and Belarus, its ally in the invasion of Ukraine.

The IOC has, however, left the door open for Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part as neutrals in Paris without their teams competing.

Their participation could potentially trigger a boycott by Ukraine.

Bach refused to be drawn on when the IOC would make a decision on the issue, but noted that many sports federations had heeded his body’s call to allow Russians and Belarusians to take part as neutrals in qualifying events.

“It will depend on the further developments,” the German told reporters. “We see now international federations applying our conditions for the participation of neutral and individual athletes.

“We will supervise this... based on the result of this we will at the appropriate time take a decision.”

The potential difficulties were underlined at the world fencing championships in Milan on Wednesday when Ukraine’s Igor Reizlin withdrew from his epee bout with Vadim Anokhin in line with his government’s policy of barring athletes from competing against Russians.

Ukraine’s sports minister Vadym Gutzeit was ambivalent about a boycott of the Olympics themselves when interviewed by French newspaper Le Monde on Tuesday.

“We have yet to take a decision concerning the Olympic Games,” he said.

“We are awaiting a final decision and to know if (the Russians and Belarusians) will be authorized to compete or not.”

The foreign ministers of Baltic countries led by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania released a statement on Wednesday reiterating their opposition to allowing Russians and Belarusians to take part in Paris in any guise.

“We call upon the IOC... to uphold its own restrictive measures as long as Russia continues its unprovoked, unjustified and illegal war of aggression and not let Russian and Belarusian athletes return to the Olympic Games in any status,” they said.

The French organizers were boosted this week when luxury brand LVMH announced it will be a “premium partner” of the Paris Games, bringing sponsorship close to the target of 1.24 billion euros ($1.37 billion).

“We still need a few tens of millions of euros to reach the budget we set, but it’s clearly a very good thing, even if we were confident,” a senior member of the organizing committee said.

Organizers will pray there is no repeat next summer of the riots that erupted in the Parisian suburbs and around France earlier this month after a policeman shot dead a 17-year-old youth at a traffic stop.

But Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris 2024 organizing committee, told AFP this week he did not have any “big concerns” with 12 months to go.

“I am very satisfied by the way the project is advancing. Yes there are issues every day that need resolving, but that’s why the Games are in 2024 and not 2023.”

Bach said he was “very, very confident” that Paris would be ready in time.

“We have seen the work of the organizing committee here in Paris... and we know (Estanguet) can count on the support of the French president, the regional authorities, the city of Paris and all of that gives us confidence that these will be excellent Olympics.”

The tone of the Games will be set by the opening ceremony on the Seine, the first time in the history of the Summer Olympics that it will take place outside a stadium.

But the prospect of securing a long stretch of the river with up to half a million spectators is giving the security forces a headache.

“Clearly, it is not something we have ever done,” a top official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Securing nearly six kilometers of the route with so many people present is a real challenge.”

Topics: Paris Olympics Thomas Bach 2024 Paris Olympics International Olympic Committee

Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo expects ‘difficult’ opening game in King Salman Club Cup

27 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

  • In their first match since winning the Saudi Pro League in May, the Jeddah side face Esperance de Tunis in Taif on Thursday in their opening game at the King Salman Club Cup
  • Striker Romarino said: ‘With the presence of the new players, we will have a great squad to compete for the valuable cup’
27 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad will return to competitive action on Thursday, for the first time since winning the Saudi Pro League title in May, when they face Esperance de Tunis in their opening Group A clash at the 2023 King Salman Club Cup in Taif.

On Wednesday night, Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Espirito Santo said he expects it to be a difficult game.

“So far, the squad of Al-Ittihad have not been completely completed, and we are awaiting the arrival of other players to the roaster of the team,” he said.

“I know that the Al-Ittihad fans are very enthusiastic about this tournament and they are looking for victories and titles, especially after winning the Saudi Professional League. We will work with our full force in this tournament to make them happy.

“Our team has been in training camp for the past few weeks in Taif and we are looking forward to bringing glory to this club.”

He said he has been informed by the club’s owners that recently signed international stars, including Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanti and Jota, are available for selection.

Regarding the opposition, Santo said: “I followed the last four matches of Esperance and I know what they lack and what are the strengths of this team. The confrontation will be difficult.”

Al-Ittihad’s striker Romarino said: “With the presence of the new players, we will have a great squad to compete for the valuable cup.”

The Tunisian side’s head coach, Moine Chaabani, said the timing of the competition, also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, is less than ideal for his team, which is going through a transitional period after the departure of key players and as the signing of new players continues during the summer transfer window.

“The Arab championship may be a favorable opportunity for the team to start again and return to the right path, and the opportunity is suitable for contact with great stars,” he said.

He noted that Esperance have the best record in the tournament, having won it three times and finished runners-up twice, and said this offers an incentive for new and younger players to step up, along with an opportunity to gain experience.

“We are facing a very strong team, which includes great names such as Benzema and Kanti, but we will play to defeat them,” Chaabani added.

The game will kick off at King Fahd Stadium in Taif at 10 p.m. local time. Al-Ittihad finished runners-up to Moroccan side Raja Club Athletic of Casablanca in the previous Arab Club Champions Cup, in 2020. The Saudis lost 4-3 on penalties in the final, after the game ended 4-4.

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup King Salman Club Cup Al-ittihad Nuno Espírito Santo

