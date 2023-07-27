Saudi Central Bank and Hong Kong Monetary Agency discuss bilateral ties

RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari met recently with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s CEO Eddie Yue in Riyadh to discuss and sign an agreement on developing bilateral ties.
The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in financial infrastructure development, open market operations, monetary policy and Fintech, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
They also held talks on research, development and innovation, highlighting supervisory technologies or Suptech, tokenization, and payment infrastructure.
An agreement was signed to facilitate the exchange of expertise on regulatory issues, laws and policies, and best practices in the field of financial innovation.
“Saudi Arabia’s financial sector is growing remarkably and attracting new local and international investors who could bring added value, particularly in the Fintech industry,” said Al-Sayari.
“This growth will contribute to the Kingdom’s journey to be situated as a global Fintech hub and support the diversification of the Saudi economy,” he added.
“(The) HKMA is an important partner for the Saudi Central Bank,” Al-Sayari said. “Today’s MoU will support our relationship and contribute to the consolidation of efforts in developing the Fintech industry.”
Yue said: “There is huge potential for collaboration between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong in areas spanning across economy and trade, green development, finance, and particularly in financial technology.
“The MoU will further enhance mutual cooperation between SAMA and the HKMA through the exchange of information and expertise relating to regulatory issues, policies, laws and legislation, as well as the development of financial innovation.”
He added that the HKMA looks forward to working with the Saudi Central Bank, previously known as the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency, “to promote investment and financial market connectivity between the Middle East and Asia.”
Oil Updates — crude prices rise as supply tightness in focus
RIYADH: Oil prices climbed on Thursday, recouping losses from the previous session as supply tightness and expectations of stronger Chinese demand overrode concerns about an economic slowdown.
Brent crude futures advanced 58 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $83.50 barrel by 09:49 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $79.42, up 60 cents, or 0.8 percent, heading toward their highest since April 19.
Crude prices declined on Wednesday after data showed US crude inventories fell less than expected and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, leaving the door open to another hike.
As the Fed’s move was well expected, the market focus is turning to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, which holds its monthly Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting next week.
Gazprom to start hydrocarbon output at Algeria project in 2026
Russia’s largest natural gas producer Gazprom is planning to start hydrocarbon production at the El Assel project in Algeria in 2026, TASS news agency quoted Russia’s Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov as saying on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the company also added that it will ship 42.4 million cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine.
Shell’s profits tumble 56 percent to $5bn in Q2
Shell on Thursday reported a 56 percent fall in second-quarter profit to $5 billion as oil and gas prices and refining profit margins fell, prompting the energy giant to slow its share repurchase program.
Not only was the figure down on the $9.65 billion post in the first quarter of this year, it was also a significant drop from the $11.5 billion registered in the same period of 2022.
Shell said it would repurchase $3 billion in shares over the next three months, down from $3.6 billion in the previous three, while raising its dividend to $0.33 per share as previously announced in June.
Shell also announced last month it would buy back at least $5 billion in shares in the second half of the year. On Thursday it said buybacks of at least $2.5 billion will be announced at its third-quarter results.
“We will continue to prioritize share buybacks, given the value that our shares represent,” the company’s CEO Wael Sawan said in a statement.
Saudi, Gulf central banks raise key interest rates by 25bps, mirroring Fed
RIYADH: The Saudi central bank, known as SAMA, increased key rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, it said in a statement, following the Federal Reserve’s move to raise US interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.
The repo rate was increased to 6 percent and the reverse repo rate was raised to 5.5 percent, the central bank statement said.
Most Gulf central banks also increased their key interest rates on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s decision, citing still-elevated inflation as a rationale for the latest hike.
The Fed raised its rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday and left the door open to another increase.
Oil and gas exporters in the Gulf tend to follow the Fed’s lead on rate moves as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar; only the Kuwaiti dinar is pegged to a basket of currencies, which includes the dollar.
However, regional economies have been largely shielded from stubbornly high inflation, and a Reuters poll in April showed that inflation in the region was expected to be between 2.1 percent and 3.3 percent this year and fall lower in 2024.
The UAE central bank also mirrored the Fed move, as did Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, although the latter left two rates out of four unchanged.
“The Central Bank of the UAE has decided to raise the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility by 25 basis points – from 5.15 to 5.40 percent, effective from Thursday,” it said in a statement issued by state news agency WAM.
The CBUAE also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate, it added.
The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s Interest on Reserve Balances, signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy. It also provides an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market rates in the UAE, the statement also said.
Qatar also increased its main rates by 25 bps, taking the lending interest rate to 6.25 percent, the deposit interest rate to 5.75 percent and the repo rate to 6 percent, while Bahrain raised the one-week deposit rate to 6.25 percent and the overnight deposit rate to 6 percent.
The Central Bank of Kuwait increased its discount rate by 25 bps to 4.25 percent from 4 percent, and said in a statement it wants to remain supportive of economic growth, particularly in non-oil sectors. (With Reuters)
Fed raises interest rates, leaves door open to another increase
WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, citing still elevated inflation as a rationale for what is now the highest US central bank policy rate in 16 years.
The rate hike, the Fed’s 11th in its last 12 meetings, set the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25 percent-5.50 percent range, and the accompanying policy statement left the door open to another increase.
“The (Federal Open Market) Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy,” the Fed said in language that was little changed from its June statement and left the central bank’s policy options open as it searches for a stopping point to the current tightening cycle.
As it stated in June, the Fed said it would watch incoming data and study the impact of its rate hikes on the economy “in determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate” to reach its 2 percent inflation target.
Though inflation data since the Fed’s meeting in June has been weaker than expected, policymakers have been reluctant to alter their hawkish stance until there is more progress in reducing price pressures.
“The forward guidance remains unchanged as the committee leaves the door open to further rate hikes if inflation does not continue to trend lower,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide. “Our view is the Fed is likely done with rate hikes for this cycle since continued easing of inflation will passively lead to tighter policy as the Fed holds the nominal fed funds rate steady into 2024.”
Yields on both the two- and 10-year Treasury notes moved down modestly before ticking back up toward their levels right before the release of the Fed’s policy statement. US stocks slightly pared earlier losses. Futures markets showed bets on the path of Fed rate increases over the remainder of the year were little changed, seeing small odds of a rate rise in September.
‘moderate’ growth
Key measures of inflation remain more than double the Fed’s target, and the economy by many measures, including a low 3.6 percent unemployment rate, continues to outperform expectations given the rapid increase in interest rates.
Job gains remain “robust,” the Fed said, while it described the economy as growing at a “moderate” pace, a slight upgrade from the “modest” pace seen as of the June meeting. The US government on Thursday is expected to report the economy grew at a 1.8 percent annual pace in the second quarter, according to economists polled by Reuters.
However, with about eight weeks until the next Fed meeting, a longer-than-usual interlude, continued moderation in the pace of price increases could make this the last rate hike in a process that began with a cautious quarter-percentage-point increase in March of 2022 before accelerating into the most rapid monetary tightening since the 1980s.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT) to elaborate on the decision and policy statement, and perhaps provide more details on what may push the central bank toward another rate increase or away from one.
In the most recent economic projections from Fed policymakers, 12 of 18 officials expected at least one more quarter-percentage-point increase would be needed by the end of this year.
Saudi Vision 2030 offers ‘tons of opportunities’ for IT firms — Pakistani tech magnate
Systems Limited chief Asif Peer says his firm is focused on markets in Gulf countries and is in the process of acquiring more companies
Peer’s IT firm generates over 80 percent of its revenue from the export of services to various geographies and below 20 percent from domestic market
KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s diversification of its economy under the Vision 2030 offers “tons of opportunities” for information technology-based companies, CEO of a Pakistani tech giant said on Tuesday, stressing on “diversification and specialization” as the key to benefit from these opportunities.
Saudi Arabia is consolidating its economy on modern lines under the Vision 2030, which is a strategic development framework intended to cut the Kingdom’s reliance on oil. It is aimed at developing public service sectors in the Kingdom such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation and tourism.
In an interview with Arab News, Pakistani IT magnate, Asif Peer, was a “big market” for players across all sectors, particularly the IT sector. Peer’s Systems Limited boast of being Pakistan’s first IT company, established in 1977, with a market capitalization of Rs128 billion ($444 million) and revenue generation of Rs20.64 billion ($69 million) in fiscal year 2022.
“I would say the money that is being spend by the Saudi conglomerates, the corporate enterprises and most importantly the public sector, the government that is taking lot of initiatives, all is mostly toward technology,” Peer said.
“If everybody is aware of what’s happening... there will be tons of opportunities for everyone,” he said, adding, “diversification and specialization is the key.”
Peer’s firm generates over 80 percent of its revenue from the export of services to various countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and less than 20 percent from the domestic market. It already has a sizeable presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Singapore, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands.
Peer, however, said that Pakistani companies must be aware of the opportunities coming as part of the Vision 2030 to benefit from them. Vision 2030 has many facets, including infrastructure development but technology, business and digital transformation, and gender diversity, he said.
“They all will need technology at the backbone or at the back. We just need to know about these projects and just need to be registered with all these companies, with all these big consulting partners,” he said. “So we know that which projects are coming and we try to position ourselves.”
Last year, Systems Limited incorporated a company, Systems Arabia, in the Kingdom, which has secured sizeable contracts in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, according to the CEO.
The healthy pipeline will help with the momentum in the Kingdom as the company is currently targeting customer acquisition in both public and private sectors.
“They are all in expansion, they all are focused on technology and digitization, AI. So we have ample opportunities to double down, triple down our investment in these markets,” Peer said.
“Our Egypt center is not only a market for us, but it is also a supply center for us,” he said, adding the company employed hundreds of people at the center that supported GCC clients, mostly because of the language and much-needed cultural mix.
Using Egypt as a spring board, Peer’s firm is also focused on other regional markets for acquisitions.
“We are really focused right now on those markets, acquiring more companies, either in those markets or those domains which are relevant and pertinent, because I believe in organic and inorganic growth both will yield better results,” he told Arab News.
To a question about the challenges faced by his firm in the Gulf region, Peer said there were no major challenges in the Middle East.
About his growth plans at home and abroad, the Systems Limited CEO said his company was in hypergrowth mode to beat its own expectations.
“When you are scaling and growing there are two sides of it, one is demand and one is supply, so in supply side we are scaling robustly not just by hiring people, but we have lots of training programs that we run in every competency in every area,” he said.
Peer informed his firm recently won ‘Microsoft Partner of the Year’ award in recognition of development and delivery of outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year.
Red Sea Global launches first mangrove nursery in plan to plant 50m trees by 2030
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sustainability journey is expected to get a further push, as Red Sea Global opened its first mangrove nursery which aims to plant 50 million trees by 2030.
According to a press release, this nursery has been launched in partnership with the National Center for Vegetation Cover on the occasion of the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem on July 26.
RSG is the developer behind the Red Sea giga-project, which will be home to 50 resorts by 2030, with up to 8,000 hotel rooms and over 1,000 residential buildings spread across 22 islands and six inland areas.
“The successful opening of our Mangrove Nursery is a testament to that unyielding dedication to the preservation and rejuvenation of the Red Sea coastline,” said John Pagano, CEO of RSG.
He added: “We hold the utmost respect for the environment in which we operate and recognize it as our most valuable asset. It is our shared obligation to not only safeguard it, but also proactively enhance it wherever possible.”
Saudi Arabia, which is currently on a path of economic diversification, considers environmental protection as a core part of the agenda outlined in the Vision 2030 plan.
The Kingdom is also spearheading the Saudi Green Initiative and the wider Middle East Green initiative to ensure a sustainable future.
“The power of mangrove forests to store carbon, to manage flooding and stabilize coastlines, and to provide shelter for fish and other organisms, makes them one of nature’s super ecosystems. Our Mangrove Nursery will increase numbers of mangroves and boost biodiversity, ensuring we reach the environmental ambitions we have set ourselves,” added Pagano.
According to the press release, the seedlings will be cared for in the nursery for approximately eight months until they grow to 80cm, at which point they will be carefully transplanted in designated mangrove parks within the destination.
“These trees are among the most efficient tools we have for carbon sequestration, with the capacity to absorb up to five to 10 times more carbon than other plants. Coupled with the positive impact on biodiversity, the successful cultivation of seedlings forms a central pillar in our ambition to achieve a 30 percent net conservation benefit across our destination,” said Raed Albasseet, group chief environment and sustainability officer at RSG.