You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi sovereign fund sets up tourism venture Asfar to drive investments

Saudi sovereign fund sets up tourism venture Asfar to drive investments

Saudi sovereign fund sets up tourism venture Asfar to drive investments
The fund noted that the new company will support Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, which aims to attract 100 million domestic and international visitors annually by 2030. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gjwzx

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi sovereign fund sets up tourism venture Asfar to drive investments

Saudi sovereign fund sets up tourism venture Asfar to drive investments
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Affirming Saudi Arabia’s growth to become a global travel destination, the Public Investment Fund has established the Saudi Tourism Investment Co., or Asfar, to drive investments in tourist destinations and projects across the Kingdom. 

According to a press statement, Asfar will involve the private sector through co-investments and create opportunities for local suppliers, contractors and small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom.

The fund noted that the new company will support Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, which aims to attract 100 million domestic and international visitors annually by 2030. 

“The company will invest in new tourism projects and develop attractive destinations with hospitality, tourist attractions, retail, and food and beverage offerings in cities across Saudi Arabia,” said the fund in the press statement. 

Saudi Arabia is also eyeing to increase the contribution of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to more than 10 percent.

The press release further noted that the newly launched company would leverage Saudi Arabia’s strategic location across the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe to promote the beauty and diversity of the Kingdom’s terrain. 

“Asfar will activate the role that Saudi Arabia’s cities play in supporting the national economy. It will enable each city to make the most of its unique tourism offering, further diversifying and enriching the tourism and entertainment experience in Saudi Arabia,” said Mishary Alibraheem, head of entertainment, leisure and sport sector in the Middle East and North Africa investments at PIF. 

He added: “The creation of the company is in line with PIF’s strategy to create opportunities in the tourism sector and reinforce strategic partnership opportunities with the private sector, creating jobs and diversifying sources of income for the local economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.” 

The fund has previously launched a couple of companies to elevate the tourism infrastructure in the Kingdom, which includes Aseer Investment Co.  and Saudi Downtown Co.

Topics: Public Investment Fund PIF Saudi Tourism Investment Co. Asfar

Related

Saudi Arabia’s PIF announces establishment of Aseer Investment Company
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF announces establishment of Aseer Investment Company

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index sheds 58 points to close at 11,848

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index sheds 58 points to close at 11,848
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index sheds 58 points to close at 11,848

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index sheds 58 points to close at 11,848
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index declined on Thursday, dropping 58.41 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 11,847.72. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.47 billion ($1.72 billion) as 88 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 123 retreated.   

The parallel market Nomu slipped 70.09 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 24,519.50, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index inched down 7.60 points, or 0.48 percent, to reach 1,565.36.    

The best-performing stock of the day was Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. The company’s share price surged 4.98 percent to SR31.60.  

Other top performers included the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. and Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices surged 4.72 percent and 3.27 percent, respectively.   

The worst performer was Saudi Automotive Services Co., also known as SASCO, whose share price dropped 7.09 percent to SR59. 

This fall came as the company announced its financial results. Its net profit reached SR27.85 million in the first half of 2023, reflecting a 28.25 percent drop compared to the corresponding period a year ago. 

In Nomu, Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Co. was the top gainer, with its share price rising 9.37 percent to SR20.78. 

Other best performers in Nomu included Mayar Holding Co. and Academy of Learning Co., whose share prices surged 8.52 percent and 8.11 percent, respectively. 

Natural Gas Distribution Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price declined 5.08 percent to SR57.90.   

The share price of Amwaj International Co. also fell 4.67 percent to SR102, as it was the second worst performer in Nomu. 

On the announcements front, the National Co. for Glass Industries also announced its financial results for the first half of the year, as the company’s net profit dropped by 87.71 percent to SR8.9 million. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the drop in net profit was mainly due to a decrease in the float glass sector owing to maintenance at Saudi Guardian International Float Glass Co. and profit decline at Guardian Zoujaj International Float Glass Co. 

On the other hand, another firm that announced its financial results was the Saudi Investment Bank, reflecting a 33.79 percent surge in its net profit to hit SR991.5 million during the first half of 2023, compared to the same period a year earlier.  

Meanwhile, Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. also witnessed a 31.82 percent increase in its net profit since the beginning of the year until June, to hit SR8.26 million.

Topics: Closing Bell MSCI Tadawul 30 Index nomu-parallel Tadawul All Share Index Saudi stock exchange

Pakistan inks deals with local and Chinese firms for Saudi-backed oil refinery

Pakistan inks deals with local and Chinese firms for Saudi-backed oil refinery
Updated 17 min 4 sec ago

Pakistan inks deals with local and Chinese firms for Saudi-backed oil refinery

Pakistan inks deals with local and Chinese firms for Saudi-backed oil refinery
  • PSO, OGDCL, PPL and GHPL sign agreements to raise required local equity for $12 billion refinery
  • Engineering, procurement and construction contract signed with China National Offshore Oil Corp.
Updated 17 min 4 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Four Pakistani public entities have signed three memoranda of understanding to raise the necessary local equity for a multibillion-dollar Saudi refinery project and also inked an engineering, procurement and construction contract with a Chinese firm, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Thursday.

The $12 billion Saudi project, with a capacity to process 350,000-450,000 barrels of crude oil per day, was initially agreed upon during a visit to Islamabad by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2019.

Pakistan State Oil, Oil and Gas Development Co., Pakistan Petroleum Ltd., and Government Holdings Private Ltd. signed three MoUs to raise the required local equity, while the EPC agreement was inked with China National Offshore Oil Corp. and Pakistan’s Monarch International.

“In our earlier discussions [with Saudi authorities] there were two issues, one was obviously, who are the other equity partners, so Pakistan firmly believed that if Pakistan thinks that this is a viable project, then Pakistan should put its own equity into the project,” Malik told Arab News on the sidelines of the MoU signing ceremony.

“So, we have put together equity partnerships in excess of 40 to 45 percent as of right now.”

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Aramco were “honored partners” and had held many rounds of talks to reach an agreement on the way forward, Malik said.

“As I said, we are in the final stages, means we basically are at the spreadsheet level, trying to take out all the wrinkles that are there or that are possible, so that a world-class refinery of about 300,000 barrels can be set in Pakistan,” he added.

“PSO is taking the lead in local equity with 25 percent and other firms also committed 5 to 10 percent which makes our equity share more than what is required.”

Malik said the Pakistan government had brought in the best Chinese company for the purpose of EPC contracts.

“We have already brought to the table world-class refinery EPC construction partners who are also going to take a position in the equity,” he said.

Malik added that after the announcement of the new refinery policy, the government had also initiated talks with the UAE and Azerbaijan for investment in the sector.

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan Saudi Ties Pakistan China Ties

Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show 2024 to woo investors, attract wider audience

Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show 2024 to woo investors, attract wider audience
Updated 48 min 32 sec ago
Reina Takla

Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show 2024 to woo investors, attract wider audience

Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show 2024 to woo investors, attract wider audience
Updated 48 min 32 sec ago
Reina Takla

RIYADH: The World Defense Show 2024 is gearing up to be a significant global event, and one of the key highlights is Turkiye’s debut.   

The show, scheduled for February next year, will witness the presence of 29 Turkish defense companies, making it one of the largest country pavilions with a vast exhibiting space of 3,229 sq. meters.   

In an interview with Arab News, Mansour Al-Babtain, chief liaison officer for Saudi Arabia at WDS, emphasized the significance of Turkiye’s participation at the forthcoming event.  

He said: “This not only reflects the growth of WDS but also underscores the global interest in the Saudi Arabian market.”  

Mansour Al-Babtain, chief liaison officer for Saudi Arabia, WDS

Prominent countries’ participation   

Al-Babtain highlighted the significant growth in the number of countries participating in the show next year compared to the first edition.   

“WDS 2024 is set to witness over 60 exhibiting countries, a substantial increase of more than 20 nations compared to the first edition. We are excited to welcome first-time representation from countries such as Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Denmark, Kuwait, Oman and several new African countries,” he said.  

Al-Babtain added: “We have also observed significant expansion from returning countries, with pavilions from the Czech Republic, Greece, China, India, Switzerland, Italy and Sudan growing substantially.   

“Turkiye, in its first appearance, has already secured the position of the third-largest country represented at the event, following China and Saudi Arabia. Notable countries like France, South Korea, the US, and the UAE have also committed to large floor space.”  

Future Talent program   

Discussing the Future Talent program, Al-Babtain emphasized its crucial role in providing a pipeline of young talent for the growing defense sector.   

He said: “A growing sector demands a steady influx of young talent. In line with Saudi’s Military Industries Human Capital Strategy, our Future Talent program serves as a platform to connect potential scientists, innovators and leaders with opportunities across the defense supply chain.  

“Saudi Arabia’s substantial investments in education, skills and training call for businesses operating in the country to align with these human capability development programs.”  

He added that at WDS 2022, they successfully connected over 5,000 students specializing in science, technology, engineering and mathematics to career opportunities and apprenticeship programs in the defense sector.  

“For WDS 2024, we have set an ambitious target of connecting 8,000 students, collaborating with GAMI (General Authority for Military Industries) and other industry bodies to bridge the skills gap and provide opportunities for young Saudis,” Al-Babtain explained.  

Role of Meet the KSA Government Program  

Al-Babtain elaborated on the significance of the Meet the KSA Government program, stating: “World Defense Show was conceived by GAMI to support the Saudi leadership’s vision of localizing 50 percent of domestic defense equipment and services expenditure by 2030.   

“Our program serves as a vital pathway for international players to gain insights into the latest defense procurement policies, procedures and processes in the Kingdom.”  

He emphasized that the Meet the KSA Government Program “provides a unique opportunity for participants to meet senior government representatives and decision-makers responsible for national procurement. This allows for potential partnerships and collaborations within Saudi Arabia, offering exciting prospects for future engagements.”  

Global defense industry collaboration  

Al-Babtain highlighted WDS’s role as a unique platform for the global defense industry to connect and collaborate.

“WDS serves as a global forum that brings together the entire defense sector, spanning nations, supply chains and diverse groups. By fostering collaboration and partnership opportunities across technology, intelligence and hardware sectors, WDS has become a convener for a more inclusive and diverse defense industry,” he said.  

Al-Babtain added: “With exhibitors from more than 60 countries and over 100 official delegations from 50 countries, along with trade, media and governmental visitors from across the world, the show provides an unmatched opportunity for attendees to participate in a wide range of military, security and defense presentations, discussions and panels.”  

Potential investment opportunities  

Asked about potential investment opportunities from participating in the show, Al-Babtain replied: “It is challenging to quantify the exact extent of potential investment opportunities resulting from the show, both in the short and long term. However, during the last edition, we witnessed deals worth SR29.6 billion ($7.9 billion) signed over the four days.”  

“With the show’s expanded format, featuring increased exhibition space and a five-day duration, and a larger number of exhibitors, the potential investment opportunities are immense and should not be overlooked,” he emphasized.  

Topics: World Defense Show 2024

Related

Special World Defense Show 2024 to serve as a platform for startups to grow video
Business & Economy
World Defense Show 2024 to serve as a platform for startups to grow

China rolls over $2.4 billion loan for two years — finance minister

China rolls over $2.4 billion loan for two years — finance minister
Updated 27 July 2023

China rolls over $2.4 billion loan for two years — finance minister

China rolls over $2.4 billion loan for two years — finance minister
  • Pakistan to make only interest payments on loan in both years, says Finance Minister Ishaq Dar
  • Heavy reliance on China can lead to 'debt trap', strain country's fiscal position, say economic experts
Updated 27 July 2023
KHURSHID AHMED   

KARACHI: Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Thursday that China has rolled over a loan of $2.4 billion for a period of two years, though financial experts believe Islamabad’s reliance on Beijing for financial relief may pose risk to the economy and hamper its growth in future.  

Cash-strapped Pakistan received $4.2 billion this month, which included $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the international lender approved $3 billion for Pakistan under a Standby Arrangement (SBA).  

Pakistan has been struggling to contain an economic meltdown after its currency underwent massive devaluation against the US dollar and its reserves dropped to record levels amid mounting external debt. 

"Chinese EXIM Bank has rolled over for 2 years principal amounts of following loans totaling US$2.4 billion which are due in next 2 fiscal years,” Dar said in a post on X, previously known as Twitter.  

The finance minister explained Islamabad will get $1.2 billion during the current fiscal year, FY24, from Beijing while the remaining $1.2 billion will be due in FY25.  

“Pakistan will make interest payments only in both years,” Dar revealed, indicating that the principal amount had been waived.  

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced China had rolled over a $600 million loan, addition to $5 billion that Beijing gave to Islamabad in the last three months to avoid a sovereign defaut.

Pakistan expects $25 billion in gross new external financing during the current fiscal year FY24 against $15 billion in public debt maturities, including $1 billion in bonds and $3.6 billion that the South Asian country has to pay to multilateral creditors.

The government funding target includes $1.5 billion in market issuance and $4.5 billion in commercial bank borrowing, both of which could prove challenging, although some of the loans not rolled over in FY23 could now return, credit rating agency Fitch Ratings said.

Official financing for FY24 includes $10 billion as rollovers of existing and $5.6 billion in additional financing commitments, including from China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and International Financial Institutions (IFIs) such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and the Islamic Development Bank, according to the IMF.

However, Pakistan's financial experts believe the Chinese rollovers and their impact on the national economy have significant consequences, both in the immediate and long term.

“In the immediate term, the rollovers of Chinese loans provide a temporary relief to Pakistan's balance of payments and foreign exchange reserves,” Ali Nawaz, CEO of Chase Securities, a financial services company, told Arab News.

The rollovers involve extension of loan repayment deadlines, reducing immediate burden on Pakistan's finances and providing breathing space for the country to address its short-term liquidity challenges.

“However, relying heavily on such rollovers can lead to increased debt dependency on China, potentially exacerbating Pakistan's debt sustainability concerns and in the long term, continuous reliance on Chinese rollovers may pose several financial risks for Pakistan's economy," Nawaz warned.

Nawaz said Pakistan's debt obligations to China may become increasingly burdensome in the years to come, putting an additional strain on the country's fiscal position.

“Such heavy reliance on Chinese financing could potentially limit Pakistan's fiscal policy autonomy and undermine its sovereignty in economic decision-making,” he said.

The terms and conditions of these rollovers may not always be as favorable as market-based loans, Nawaz explained, which could potentially lead to less advantageous terms for Pakistan in future.

Senior economist Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan agreed.

“These are short-term measures but for long-term sustainable economic growth, the country would have to come up with a sound policy that could lead to exportable surplus,” Khan told Arab News.

“Without a good economic policy, you are not going to achieve required growth that the country at present needs to accommodate a growing population through job opportunities,” Khan said.

He said Pakistan hasn't had a sound economic policy in the last 40 years.

Both experts said to mitigate long term risks, Pakistan needs to focus on diversifying its sources of finance, attract foreign direct investment, and implement structural reforms to enhance economic productivity and reduce debt vulnerabilities.

Topics: Pakistan China economy

Saudi Events Investment Fund acquires stake in Tahaluf to harness global exhibition opportunities

Saudi Events Investment Fund acquires stake in Tahaluf to harness global exhibition opportunities
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Events Investment Fund acquires stake in Tahaluf to harness global exhibition opportunities

Saudi Events Investment Fund acquires stake in Tahaluf to harness global exhibition opportunities
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A new joint venture has been struck between Saudi Arabia’s top two players in the events sector as the Kingdom aims to position itself as a global hub for hosting international exhibitions, programs and other gatherings.

Saudi Arabia’s Events Investment Fund has acquired a significant stake in Tahaluf, the organizer of major expos like LEAP and Black Hat Middle East, to expand the scope of developing world-class events in the Kingdom.

The Public Investment Fund-backed Sela, an event production company known for creating iconic destinations, is also expected to join the joint venture in the near future.

This partnership aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to achieve economic diversification, create employment opportunities for Saudi citizens and position the Kingdom as a global events hub.  

Topics: Events Investment Fund Sela Tahaluf

Related

INTERVIEW: Naif Al-Rasheed, CEO of newly inaugurated Events Investments Fund
Saudi Arabia
INTERVIEW: Naif Al-Rasheed, CEO of newly inaugurated Events Investments Fund
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman announced the launch of a multibillion dollar Events Investment Fund (EIF)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince launches Events Investment Fund set to be worth billions

Latest updates

Saudi sovereign fund sets up tourism venture Asfar to drive investments
Saudi sovereign fund sets up tourism venture Asfar to drive investments
Egypt summons Denmark’s ambassador over Qur'an burning
Niger’s president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup
Niger’s president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup
Makkah’s Grand Mosque ready to receive worshipers on Ashoura: presidency
The Grand Mosque in Makkah is ready to receive pilgrims, worshipers, and those fasting on Ashoura. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Saudi Arabia’s path to 2026 World Cup starts in qualifying group with Jordan and Tajikistan
Saudi Arabia’s path to 2026 World Cup starts in qualifying group with Jordan and Tajikistan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.