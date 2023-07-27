Marbella hosts second Kuwaiti-Spanish festival 

KUWAIT: The city of Marbella announced on Thursday that it will host the second Kuwaiti-Spanish festival, the Kuwait News Agency reported.
The event will run from July 30 until Aug. 1 in the Garden of Europe in Puerto Banus.
“This event seeks to strengthen the close and long relations between Marbella and Kuwait since the late 1970s of the last century,” said Marbella Municipality representative, Remedios Bocanegra.
Bocanegra said that the event would promote the gastronomy, folklore, culture and art of Kuwait, while emphasizing the significance of the Kuwaiti community in the city.
Abrar Al-Masoud, chairman of the event’s organizing company, Future International Group, said that the event would highlight Kuwaiti-Spanish relations in the political, economic and cultural spheres.
Al-Masoud thanked the municipality of Marbella for their cooperation in hosting the festival, which ran its first event in 2016. She also thanked the sponsors of the event, Al-Anba newspaper, Kuwait Petroleum Company, Kuwait Airways and Bani Hafeth Real Estates Company.
Kuwaiti Ambassador to Spain Khalifa Al-Kharafi, Spanish Ambassador to Kuwait Miguel Aguillar and several senior officials from both countries will attend the opening ceremony.
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday visited a historic cathedral in the southern port city of Odesa, a few days after it was damaged by a Russian strike, the president's office said.
"Volodymyr Zelensky inspected the destruction in the Transfiguration cathedral caused by the recent massive bombardments of civilian infrastructure and the Odesa historical city centre," his office said in a statement.
"The head of state was informed about the state of the destruction inside the church and its current condition," it said.
Russia has been pounding Odesa, a centuries-old city on the shores of the Black Sea and one of Ukraine's main ports, ever since Moscow withdrew from a grain deal that allowed Kyiv to export its grain despite the war.
The Transfiguration cathedral sits in the historic Odesa city centre, parts of which are on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
The cathedral was originally built in 1794 under Imperial Russian rule.
It was demolished under Soviet leader Josef Stalin in 1936 and rebuilt in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Hundreds displaced by monsoon floods in Pakistan’s Punjab
Updated 27 July 2023
AFP
LAHORE: Hundreds of people were displaced when at least 50 villages were inundated after the Chenab River burst its banks in Pakistan’s Punjab province, officials said Thursday.
Authorities evacuated more than 14,000 people from villages elsewhere in the province earlier this month because of flooding caused by monsoon rains.
“You can say the seasonal rains are the cause of the rising water levels,” said Aurong Zaib, an official at the Chiniot Flood Control Room.
“Due to river erosion, the low-lying villages have been affected by flooding,” he told AFP.
River levels have also been affected by neighboring India opening sluice gates to release pent-up water into the Indus tributary.
Officials have announced plans to build protective embankments along the Chenab but warned more flooding is expected in coming days.
The summer monsoon delivers 70-80 percent of South Asia’s annual rainfall between June and September.
It is vital for the livelihoods of millions of farmers in a region of around 2 billion people but also brings landslides and floods.
Scientists say climate change is making seasonal rains heavier and more unpredictable.
Pakistan is one of the countries most vulnerable to long-term climate risk.
It is struggling to recover from the devastating floods that inundated nearly a third of the country in 2022, affecting more than 33 million people.
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday offered free grain to six African countries as he launched a summit with leaders from the continent days after withdrawing from the Ukraine grain export deal.
The two-day summit in Putin’s native Saint Petersburg is being scrutinized as a test of his support in Africa, where he retains backing despite international isolation sparked by his military intervention in Ukraine last year.
Russia last week refused to extend a deal under which Ukrainian grain exports passed through the Black Sea to reach global markets, including Africa, easing pressure on food prices.
In a keynote address at the summit, Putin said Russia could “substitute Ukrainian grain” and promised to send grain to six African countries.
“In the coming months we will be able to ensure free supplies of 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea,” Putin said.
Over a year, the grain deal allowed around 33 million tons of grain to leave Ukrainian ports, helping to stabilize global food prices and avert shortages.
Since the suspension of the agreement attacks have intensified on the southern Odesa region home to Ukraine’s ports — where the Russian army said it hit military infrastructure.
Ukrainian army spokeswoman Nataliya Gumenyuk told AFP that Russia imposed a blockade of “virtually all” its ports “to close Ukraine as a country that can feed the world.”
Gumenyuk said Ukraine needed Western air defense quickly to protect grain facilities from strikes, adding Ukraine “may not have ports anymore” in two or three months.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed African leaders attending the summit to demand answers about the grain disruptions that have propelled poorer nations toward crisis.
“They know exactly who’s to blame for this current situation,” Blinken said of the leaders.
“My expectation would be that Russia will hear this clearly from our African partners,” he said Thursday during a visit to New Zealand.
Seventeen African leaders including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa were expected at the Russia-Africa summit taking place until Friday.
The Kremlin has accused Western countries of trying to prevent African states from participating at the summit, the second of its kind.
On Friday, Putin is set to discuss Ukraine during a working lunch with a group of African heads of state, according to the Kremlin.
The situation in Niger, where President Mohamed Bazoum has been detained by soldiers following a coup bid, is “actively” discussed on the sidelines of the summit, the Kremlin spokesman said.
Russia urged the “rapid release of President Bazoum by the military” in a statement from foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
Putin held talks Wednesday with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, praising their joint energy projects.
Putin also chaired a working breakfast with heads of African regional organizations, and bilateral talks including with Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Putin gifted Mnangagwa a helicopter, and wished him success in the upcoming elections that analysts expect to be tense.
On the sidelines of the summit, Putin said “fighting has intensified significantly” in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.
Since launching its offensive in Ukraine, Moscow has sought to strengthen ties with Africa by emphasising Russia’s stand against Western “imperialism.”
“The framework in which Russia and Africa interact has seriously changed” with the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine conflict, said Vsevolod Sviridov of the Center for African Studies at HSE University.
“It is necessary to find common ground, to explain to each other positions on topical issues, for example, the grain deal,” he told AFP.
Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has been a major player in the security sphere in Africa but its failed mutiny against Russia’s military leadership last month has cast doubt on the future of the group’s operations on the continent.
The summit in Saint Petersburg comes a month ahead of a summit of leaders of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) due to take place in Johannesburg.
South Africa has said that Putin, who is the subject of an international arrest warrant for his actions in Ukraine, will not be attending in person.
BEIJING: Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in southwestern China for talks about joint projects that include Indonesia’s development of a new capital.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the governments of China and Indonesia signed several agreements, including to exchange knowledge and experience for the capital project. Indonesia plans to move its capital from the congested and polluted city of Jakarta on its main island of Java to Nusantara on Borneo island next year.
During their meeting in Chengdu, the two leaders also discussed investments, cooperation in areas such as health, research and technology, and regional issues, including China’s relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, according to a statement from Widodo.
“The Indo-Pacific is a strategic area that we must protect as a peaceful and stable area,” said Indonesia’s president, whose country holds the chairmanship of ASEAN this year.
Widodo is on a three-day visit to China and also plans to meet with Chinese businesspeople to discuss possible investments in Indonesia, especially in the petrochemical, renewable energy and health sectors, the statement added.
He also is scheduled to attend the opening of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu.
Indonesia and China are members of the Group of 20 major developed and emerging economies. China is Indonesia’s largest trade and investment partner.
Indonesia wants a bigger role as a supplier of nickel and other raw materials to China’s fast-growing electric car brands.
As thousands of tourists fled wildfires this week on the Greek island of Rhodes, and many more suffered baking heat across the US Southwest, they were doing so during what scientists now say is the world’s hottest month on record.
An analysis by Germany’s Leipzig University released on Thursday found that July 2023 will shatter heat records, with this month’s mean global temperature projected to be roughly 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial mean.
This would be at least 0.2C (0.4F) warmer than July 2019, the former front-runner in the 174-year observational record, according to European Union data.
The margin of difference between now and July 2019 is “so substantial that we can already say with absolute certainty that it is going to be the warmest July,” Leipzig climate scientist Karsten Haustein said.
Michael Mann, a climate scientist at the University of Pennsylvania, said it was clear by mid-July that it was going to be a record warm month, and provided an “indicator of a planet that will continue to warm as long as we burn fossil fuels.”
Normally, the global mean temperature for July is around 16C (61F), inclusive of the Southern Hemisphere winter. But this July it has surged to near 17C (63F).
What’s more, “we may have to go back thousands if not tens of thousands of years to find similarly warm conditions on our planet,” Haustein said. Early, less fine-tuned climate records — gathered from things like ice cores and tree rings — suggest the Earth has not been this hot in 120,000 years.
Haustein’s analysis is based on preliminary temperature data and weather models, including forecast temperatures through the end of this month, but validated by unaffiliated scientists.
The UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) also said on Thursday it was “extremely likely” July 2023 would break the record, but would not call it outright, instead waiting until the availability of all finalized data.
“July is almost certainly the hottest month in the instrumental record,” said Piers Forster, a climate scientist at Leeds University in Britain. “The result is confirmed by several independent datasets combining measurements in the ocean and over land. It is statistically robust.”
HOTHOUSE PLANET Sweltering temperatures have affected considerable swathes of the planet. While night-time is typically cooler in the desert, Death Valley in the US state of California saw the hottest night ever recorded globally this month. Temperatures in a northwest China township soared as high as 52.2C (126F), breaking the national record.
Canadian wildfires burned at an unprecedented pace. And France, Spain, Germany and Poland sizzled under a major heatwave, with the mercury climbing into the mid-40s on the Italian island of Sicily, part of which is engulfed in flames.
This is “the harsh reality of climate change and a foretaste of the future,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.
The ocean, too, is in hot water. Marine heatwaves have unfolded along coastlines from Florida to Australia, raising concerns about coral reef die-off. Even one of the coldest places on Earth — Antarctica — is feeling the heat. Sea ice is currently at a record low in the Southern Hemisphere’s winter — the time when ice should soon be reaching its maximum extent. Meanwhile, record rainfall and floods have deluged South Korea, Japan, India and Pakistan.
“Global mean temperature (itself) doesn’t kill anyone,” said Friederike Otto, a scientist with the Grantham Institute for Climate Change in London. “But a ‘hottest July ever’ manifests in extreme weather events around the globe.” The planet is in the early stages of an El Nino event, borne of unusually warm waters in the eastern Pacific. El Nino typically delivers warmer temperatures around the world, doubling down on the warming driven by human-caused climate change, which scientists said this week had played an “absolutely overwhelming” role in July’s extreme heatwaves.
While El Nino's impacts are expected to peak later this year and into 2024, it "has already started to help boost the temperatures", said Haustein. Scientists expect 2023 or 2024 will end up as the hottest year in the record books, surpassing 2016.