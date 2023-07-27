Arab League, Egypt condemn provocative act by Israeli ministers in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque
Arab League, Egypt condemn provocative act by Israeli ministers in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque/node/2345476/middle-east
Arab League, Egypt condemn provocative act by Israeli ministers in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque
Special
A man holds a copy of the Qur’an as Israeli police blockade the entrance to the Al-Aqsa compound, following the storming of the site by a group of settlers led by Itamar Ben-Gvir and Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Jerusalem, July 27, 2023. (Reuters)
CAIRO: The Arab League and Egypt on Thursday condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by a group of settlers led by two ministers in the Israeli government, and warned of its dangerous consequences.
The ministers — Itamar Ben-Gvir and Yitzhak Wasserlauf — visited the flashpoint site on Thursday under heavy security from the Israeli occupation police.
The occupation authorities also confiscated the keys to the Dome of the Rock.
The visit occurred amid heightened tension in Israeli-Palestinian relations.
A statement from the General Secretariat of the Arab League warned that the repeated storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli government officials and settlers represented a provocation to Muslims around the world and a violation of all international charters and laws.
This “comes within the framework of the occupation government’s systematic policy to try to change the historical and legal status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque and impose a policy of temporal and spatial division,” the statement added.
The league held the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for the repercussions of the actions and their effect on peace and stability in the region.
It called on the international community, its states and institutions, to intervene immediately to stop the aggression, provide protection for the Palestinian people, and hold Israel and its officials accountable for the crimes.
It urged the international community not to treat Israel as a state above the law, which encouraged it to commit more crimes.
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Israel to immediately stop its provocative and escalatory actions, which it said would only lead to inflaming feelings and increasing the existing state of tension in the Occupied Territories.
Egypt condemned Israeli authorities’ prevention of Muslim worshippers from exercising their inherent right to access and worship at the holy site.
Egypt stressed that the successive storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and attempts to divide it temporally and spatially would not affect its existing legal and historic status, which recognizes that the site is an exclusive Islamic endowment and a place of worship for Muslims, according to the statement from the ministry.
Cairo also warned of the dangerous consequences of such irresponsible practices for the future of security and stability in the region.
The Palestinian Authority’s Jerusalem Affairs Ministry warned that the Israeli government and extremists like Ben-Gvir would “push things toward religious war” by provoking Muslims worldwide.
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it considered Ben-Gvir’s visit an attempt to impose Israeli sovereignty over the site.
Spokesperson for the secretary-general of the Arab League Jamal Rushdi said that the organization’s General Secretariat had delivered a copy of its appeal for help to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.
Rushdi said that the appeal included evidence of what the Palestinian people are subjected to in terms of continuous Israeli occupation and colonial settlement, adding that the struggle in the field of international law was of great importance in consolidating Palestinian rights.
Almost 800 migrants drowned off Tunisia in six months: National Guard
More than 30,000 of those rescued this year were foreigners
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
TUNIS: Almost 800 irregular migrants drowned off Tunisia in the first half of this year as they tried to reach Europe by boat, a National Guard spokesman said on Thursday.
“789 bodies of migrants were recovered from the sea, including 102 Tunisians, the others foreigners and unidentified people,” said Houcem Eddine Jebabli, adding that more than 34,000 were rescued.
The North African country has become a major gateway for irregular migrants and asylum-seekers attempting the perilous sea voyage in often rickety boats in the hope of a better life in Europe.
The distance between Tunisia, near its second city of Sfax, and the Italian island of Lampedusa is about 130 km, and the sea voyages pick up in the summer months.
Between Jan. 1 and June 20, a total of 34,290 migrants were intercepted and rescued, sharply up from 9,217 over the same period of last year, Jebabli said.
More than 30,000 of those rescued this year were foreigners, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, he said.
Coast Guard units carried out 1,310 operations in the first six months, more than double the number of missions for that period last year.
FASTFACT
Between Jan. 1 and June 20, a total of 34,290 migrants were intercepted and rescued, sharply up from 9,217 over the same period of last year.
The Italian government says that more than 80,000 people have crossed the Mediterranean Sea to arrive on its shores so far this year, mostly from Tunisia and from war-scarred Libya.
The central Mediterranean has become the world’s deadliest migratory route, claiming more than 20,000 lives since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration.
As Tunisia has become a growing hub on the migrant route, racial tensions and violence have flared in the country of 12 million which is struggling with a deep economic crisis.
High inflation and growing unemployment have seen many Tunisians too try to flee their country.
Xenophobic attacks have repeatedly targeted black African migrants and students, fueled by incendiary rhetoric from President Kais Saied.
Saied has alleged that “hordes” of sub-Saharan migrants were causing crime and posing a demographic threat to the mainly Arab country.
Earlier this month, as Sfax was rocked by racial violence, authorities loaded many migrants onto buses and left them stranded in remote desert areas near Algeria and Libya in searing summer heat.
Human Rights Watch said up to 1,200 black Africans were “expelled or forcibly transferred by Tunisian security forces” to the border regions with Libya and Algeria this month.
The Tunisian Red Crescent, and Libyan border guards, have reported helping migrants left without water and food in heat that has topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
The European Union has recently been in talks with his government, offering Tunisia a major funding package to help it revive its flagging and debt-hit economy, and better secure its borders.
Aden’s power outages worsen as private generators cut supplies
Official claims presidential council member tasked with finding quick solutions such as renting floating power plant
Power services in the city reportedly absorb around 60 percent of state electricity expenditure across government-controlled areas of the country
Updated 26 min 55 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Power outages in Yemen’s southern city of Aden worsened on Thursday as private electricity generators turned off supplies in protest over unpaid bills.
Amid sweltering summer temperatures, the city’s state-run electricity company reported that many of the private firms that supplied the city with electricity had progressively withdrawn their services in a bid to put pressure on the government to meet outstanding payments.
Aden, Yemen’s interim capital, was among the cities liberated from Iran-backed Houthis occupation in 2015.
But it has been beset by escalating power outages, deteriorating infrastructure, and an economic collapse that has left thousands of its residents unemployed or struggling to make ends meet.
Electricity supplies regularly drop out for long periods of the day when summer temperatures and humidity peak.
Resident Noman Al-Hakeem said that as power outages increased, many people had turned to solar power, fans, and other devices to keep cool.
In a Facebook post, he said: “Any nation that cannot provide its citizens with electricity has no right to exist.”
Over recent months, the Yemeni government and Aden Gov. Ahmed Hamed Lamlas have traded verbal blows over who was to blame for failing to deal with the power supply crisis.
In June, the governor said he would withhold state earnings and refrain from depositing them in Aden’s central bank in an attempt to force the Yemeni government to pay for power generation fuels as well as overdue bills for purchased power.
The government responded by saying it was committed to providing electricity to the people of Aden and noted that it had spent nearly $1.8 million per day on maintaining power for eight hours daily in Aden.
Power services in the city reportedly absorb around 60 percent of state electricity expenditure across government-controlled areas of the country.
Zayad Ahmed, another Aden resident, suggested Yemen’s government and presidential council should phase out using private power plants and instead build their own while developing an energy plan for the next 50 years.
Local officials in Aden were unavailable for comment on the situation but a government official told Arab News that the presidential council had tasked one of its members, Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi, with the job of finding a swift solution to the power outages problem in Aden, including by renting a floating power plant.
The official, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “There is a delay in the completion of some emergency projects that were supposed to be operational in June.
“However, council member Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi is tasked with implementing quick solutions, such as employing an international company offshore to generate additional energy.”
Hunger now just as deadly as bullets for Sudanese trapped in conflict
Four months of fighting have turned lives upside down, limiting access to food and forcing people from their homes
Food imports and agriculture have faced severe disruption, pushing up prices and leaving supermarket shelves bare
Updated 6 min 17 sec ago
ROBERT BOCIAGA
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN: As Sudan’s conflict heads toward its fifth month, a dire humanitarian crisis looms with thousands of people, many of them residents of the capital Khartoum, facing the prospect of death by starvation and malnutrition.
The tragic passing of Khaled Senhouri, a well-known violinist, who recently succumbed to hunger in Omdurman, highlighted the predicament of civilians for whom lack of food and water can be just as deadly as bullets.
With intermittent electricity, dwindling food supplies, and limited access to essential resources, Sudanese in Khartoum and other violence-torn towns and cities are locked in a desperate fight for survival.
In a heart-wrenching online post shortly before his death, Senhouri described the reality of life under siege. Unable to leave home to procure food because of the fighting, his was a despair now shared by countless others.
“Obtaining even meager supplies is a challenge, compounded by the constant threat of bullets and the scarcity of cash, electricity, water, and gas,” Yasir Hassan, a 45-year-old Khartoum resident, told Arab News.
Since the outbreak of violence in Khartoum on April 15 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, the nation’s food imports and domestic agriculture have faced severe disruptions, leaving supermarket shelves bare.
Most markets, shops, and petrol stations are closed, and even basic commodities like cooking gas are scarce and exorbitantly priced on the black market.
In the face of such scarcity, the price of essential items has skyrocketed, with the cost of lamb reaching a staggering $91 per kilogram. Poultry meat is almost nonexistent, while fruit and vegetables are disappearing from the market.
Tomatoes, cucumbers, and other fresh ingredients now cost a fortune, leaving families with no choice but to endure hunger and malnutrition.
The UN says 25 million people – more than half Sudan’s population – need food and 13.6 million children are in desperate need of humanitarian aid.
More than 19 million people, which accounts for 40 percent of the population, are already experiencing hunger. The World Food Programme says it has reached more than 1.4 million people with emergency food aid as needs intensify.
Fighting in the capital – three cities built around the confluence of the White and Blue Niles, Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri – has heavily affected areas housing important state or military installations.
The Darfur region, already ravaged by brutal conflict in the early 2000s, has seen some of the worst of the violence. Fighting there has recently concentrated around Nyala, after clashes in El-Geneina where the UN had reported atrocities.
A series of ceasefires brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US in indirect negotiations in the early stages of the conflict have gone ignored or not fully respected by the dueling factions.
As a result, many Sudanese workers have gone unpaid for four consecutive months. The collapse of the banking system and the lack of cash liquidity due to the conflict have left families burdened with debts and unable to meet their basic needs.
The health sector is also grappling with immense challenges. Attacks on health workers have put the few remaining hospitals in Khartoum at risk. The scarcity of medicines and difficulty in accessing treatment have further aggravated the crisis.
The International Rescue Committee warns that the country is hurtling toward a man-made food crisis, which could grow worse in the coming year if global food price inflation continues on its current trajectory.
Farmers in several states across Sudan say the conflict is disrupting the production of staple crops like sorghum and millet, which aid agencies say could drive the nation deeper into hunger and poverty.
Even though many agricultural areas in Sudan are relatively calm and not directly affected by the fighting, delays have been caused by factors such as a lack of credit.
Banks have been looted in Khartoum and supply chains have faced disruption, impacting the availability of crucial agricultural resources like fertilizers, seeds, and fuel. Several warehouses storing these inputs have also been plundered.
Big commercial farmers, who are responsible for a significant portion of the sorghum production, are particularly affected as they struggle to access fuel, fertilizers, and other resources necessary for timely planting.
The fertile land between the White Nile and Blue Nile rivers is now home to several hundred thousands of the 2.6 million people displaced by the conflict. Desperate people and criminal opportunists are exploiting the security vacuum to steal from stores and empty homes.
Given that around 65 percent of the population is engaged in the agricultural sector, disruptions in farming activities have wide-ranging implications for Sudan’s economy and the well-being of its people.
This crisis has led to a significant reduction in crop yields and a scarcity of essential food supplies across the country. The cumulative effects of these disruptions are likely to result in further malnutrition, starvation, and an increase in preventable diseases.
INNUMBERS
* 3,900 people killed since violence began on April 15. (ACLED)
* 2.6m internally displaced persons, mostly from Khartoum. (IOM)
* 1/3 of population faced hunger before fighting began. (WFP)
The fighting has cut off access to essential resources and supply chains, making it almost impossible for humanitarian aid organizations to reach people in remote areas, particularly the troubled Darfur region.
Vulnerable populations, including pregnant and lactating women, infants and children, the sick and the elderly, are bearing the brunt of the catastrophe.
“I’ve met war widows and mothers with very young babies or infants who don’t have enough food to produce breast milk and feed their babies,” William Carter, head of the Sudan office for the Norwegian Refugee Council, told Arab News.
“In the near future, a malnutrition crisis is looming. The availability of locally produced food is likely to decrease. People have been forced to leave everything behind, and with limited access to resources or income, they are unable to meet even their basic needs.”
Against this backdrop, international aid agencies, such as the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, have begun distributing seeds for staple crops such as sorghum, millet, groundnut, and sesame to bridge the impending gap in production.
“But more seeds are needed,” Salah Omar, executive director of the SPACES Organization based in Al-Jazirah state, southeast of Khartoum, told Arab News.
“Displaced people are very vulnerable. Their main work is farming. They could grow crops with local people here (in Al-Jazirah). It’s not too late to plant the seeds. We need more help for food production.”
The crisis not only poses a threat to livelihoods and public health. The collapse of Sudan’s food exports is also taking a toll on the country’s foreign currency reserves.
Cash crops like sesame and peanuts contributed significantly to export revenues, providing much-needed foreign currency for importing basic commodities.
Furthermore, regional networks have been impacted due to border controls and import difficulties, adding to the complexity of the situation.
Disruption to imports and exports is also having an impact on Sudan’s neighbors, straining international aid efforts and potentially destabilizing the wider region.
“NRC along with others is striving to address the issue by facilitating people’s access to local markets, for example through cash distribution,” said Carter.
In some instances, local groups have teamed up with international partners to meet the immediate needs of communities caught up in the fighting.
In central Bahri, a suburb north of Khartoum, a local group called the “Danakla Committee” — part of Sudan’s grassroots pro-democracy movement — has begun taking donations in order to meet the needs of local people trapped in their homes.
For those not receiving assistance, only an end to the fighting will alleviate their misery.
“If things continue as they are, we fear the humanitarian crisis will only escalate,” Khartoum resident Hassan told Arab News.
“Without food aid, we are left with nothing to eat. We urgently need an end to this war.”
6 killed in Damascus suburb bombing near Shiite Muslim shrine
26 people wounded in the blast in the Sayida Zeinab neighborhood were being treated at several hospitals
Updated 22 min 28 sec ago
AP
BEIRUT: Explosives planted in a taxi detonated in a Damascus suburb near a Shiite Muslim shrine Thursday, killing at least six people and wounding dozens a day before the solemn holy day of Ashura, state media reported, citing the interior ministry.
State-run Al-Ikhbariya TV and the state news agency said Syrian Health Minister Hassan Al-Ghabash also reported that 26 people wounded in the blast in the Sayida Zeinab neighborhood were being treated at several hospitals. Twenty others were treated on site or discharged, he said.
The Britain-based opposition war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that a woman was among those who died and that her three children were wounded. The Observatory said the explosion occurred close to positions of Iranian militias.
Photos shared by Al-Ikhbariya and pro-government media show a charred taxi surrounded by large crowds of people and men in military fatigues. Green, red and black Ashura flags and banners hung from buildings in the area.
In a video shared on social media, people carried two men covered in blood and dust off the ground while calling for help. The glass facades of shops nearby had shattered, while one was on fire.
The neighborhood is named after the shrine for Sayida Zeinab, the granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad. Protecting the shrine became a rallying cry for Shiite fighters backing Assad in the early years of the conflict as it turned from an anti-government uprising into a sectarian civil war.
Ashura is the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, which is one of the holiest months for Shiite Muslims. It marks the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Imam Hussein, and his 72 companions in the battle of Karbala in the 7th century in present-day Iraq. For them, Ashura marks the peak of the mourning procession.
The explosion was the second in the Sayida Zeinab neighborhood in the days leading to Ashura. On Tuesday, Syrian state media citing a police official said that two civilians were wounded when a motorcycle laced with explosives was detonated.