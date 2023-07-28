You are here

Saudi Arabia summons Danish charge d’affaires over Qur’an burning; hands her protest note 
A demonstrator holds a copy of the Holy Qur’an during a rally after the weekly Friday prayers denouncing the burning of the Qur’an in Sweden, in Iraq on July 21, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Denmark’s charge d’affaires to the Kingdom and handed her a protest note calling to stop these disgraceful acts, which violate all religious teachings, and international laws and norms.

The ministry expressed through a statement the Kingdom’s absolute rejection of these acts that feed interreligious hatred. 

Saudi Arabia on Saturday expressed its “strong condemnation and dissatisfaction” with a failure to take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of incidents of violations against Islamic sanctities.

The ministry said an “extremist group in Denmark burned a copy of the Holy Qur’an, and raised slogans of hatred and racism against Islam and Muslims, in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in the capital, Copenhagen.”

The incidents have prompted Middle Eastern nations to summon their Swedish and Danish diplomats in protest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Denmark Holy Qur'an

Updated 28 July 2023
Nada Alturki

  • Hajar and Shatha collaborate for the first time, showcase black and white images
Updated 28 July 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: A summer photography exhibition, “The Beach,” features the works of two Saudi sisters. 

The exhibition, which began on July 26 and will end on July 31, is at Burble, a multidisciplinary creative hub’s exhibition area, “Inside the Space.”

Sisters Hajar and Shatha, who prefer to use their professional name only, create photographs that frame seemingly mundane views of the sea through a fresh perspective. 

Hajar said that she “goes to the beach” to find inspiration and seeks ways to “look for new challenges” by taking the ordinary and “flipping the lens.” 

Through the use of editing techniques, landscape and editorial photography, the duo experiment with what it means to have a human presence in natural environments, centering the tale on Jazan’s Farasan Islands. 

Shatha tackles landscape photography while Hajar works with subjects to create editorial portraits. 

In “Peace Point,” taken by Hajar, the subject is seen in a body of water in a silk-like dress that flows along with the surface ripples. The gray tones of the black-and-white piece blur the boundaries so the model looks as if she is emerging from the sea or has become part of it. 

“Remnants of Human Habit” features the subject standing on the shore surrounded by receding waves and naturally carved rocks. In the corner is a washed-up brick, drawing awareness to human impact on the world through industrialization. 

Hajar explained that the fashion stylist Lulus Wadaani carefully curated a wardrobe that mimics the texture of the natural landscape — ruffles like the surface of the rock or silk like the fluidity of water. 

Shatha’s “Shining Shyly” personifies the sea by comparing it to a withdrawn person, never fully showing the world the light that they hold. As the light hits the crests of the waves, they begin to glimmer. While the reflection is not fully gleaming and the camera focus lies in the darker corner of the photograph, the eyes are drawn to the shine nonetheless. 

The two sisters, who are displaying their collaborative work together for the first time, showcased purely black and white photos across the gallery space — a decision made with the exhibit curator — founder of Burble, Mohammed Alkhabeer.

“Everything in life has two poles, two extremes, black and white. That’s the beauty of art,” Alkhabeer said.

Hajar began her photography career in 2019, and since then has created timeless and emotive imagery based on the element of storytelling. Her professional turning point was in 2020, when her work was recognized by top fashion magazines such as Harpers Bazaar and Vogue. 

As a visual artist, she values experimenting with face profiles and fabric textures as a form of self-expression for each subject. 

“Shatha always supports me and assists with bigger projects. This is our first work together, and we helped each other greatly. Although the process was very tiring, we’re excited to showcase this work. Doing this together made things a lot more comfortable, and I’m so happy,” Hajar said. 

Shatha told Arab News about working with her sibling: “Hajar was my first supporter and one of the reasons I stepped into the field and cultivated a love for it. We have always shared interests and one of our goals was to hold an art exhibition.”

Shatha’s interest in photography began in 2018 after she began going to exhibitions and taking her own photos using her phone. As she delved into the field more, especially with editing and coloring, she was inspired by the possibilities of the craft.

“The challenge was how I could both edit and maintain the quality of images at the same time … it was a fun challenge. Eventually, the more you experiment, the greater you develop and leave your mark as a photographer,” Shatha said. 

She draws inspiration from music video and short film cinematography, dissecting  production, equipment and editing techniques to train her eye. 

“Art is a way to convey a stereotyped image of a specific thing without explaining it. As photographers, we must blend them to convey the identity of the product to customers in the best way,” Shatha said. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia photography

Saudi ambassador to Egypt launches tourism forum in Cairo

Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

  • Forum gathered 50 Saudi companies offering Umrah, transportation, aviation, and hospitality services
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

 RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Osama bin Ahmed Nugali launched the International Forum for Tourism and Hotel Program Services in Cairo on Thursday, a gathering of 50 Saudi companies offering Umrah, transportation, aviation, and hospitality services. 

Nugali toured the exhibition at the forum and was briefed on the services provided by companies to pilgrims and visitors to help contribute to enriching their religious and cultural experience in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. 

The ambassador praised the services provided by the Saudi companies, pointing out that their efforts were part of the Kingdom’s drive to aid pilgrims.

Nugali added that the event aimed to boost cooperation between Saudi and Egyptian companies, in line with strategic relations between the two countries.
 

Topics: Egypt saudi tourism

Saudi man gets 15 years in prison for drug crimes

Updated 27 July 2023
SPA

  • Eight bags of methamphetamines were found at an apartment in Jeddah, in addition to other narcotics
Updated 27 July 2023
SPA

RIYADH: A Saudi citizen has been jailed for 15 years for drug possession with intent to supply.

An official Public Prosecution source said the General Directorate for Narcotics Control found the accused was distributing drugs from an apartment in Jeddah. Eight bags of methamphetamines were found at the site, in addition to other narcotics, weighing equipment and empty bags for packing drugs.

The case was referred to the relevant court and the defendant was convicted of the charges. In addition to his 15 years in prison, he was placed under a travel ban for a similar period upon release.

Two other defendants were found guilty of being present at the crime scene, covering up criminal activity and not reporting the crimes to the authorities. The court sentenced them to serve varying periods in prison.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia war on drugs

Saudi crown prince receives US national security advisor in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Jeddah on Thursday.

During the meeting, Prince Mohammed and Sullivan reviewed the strategic relations between their countries and ways of enhancing them in various fields. They also discussed regional and international developments of common interest.

The meeting was attended by several officials including the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US

Saudi king, crown prince express condolences to UAE president over death of brother

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

  • The king and crown prince extended their condolences to the family of the deceased, the president, and the people of the UAE
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables of condolences to the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Thursday after the passing of his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed.

The king and crown prince extended their condolences to the family of the deceased, the president, and the people of the UAE. They also prayed that God have mercy on him.

Prince Mohammed held a call with the UAE leader on Thursday, during which is expressed his condolences, SPA added.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked the crown prince for his sentiments.

Sheikh Saeed passed away on Thursday and funeral prayers for him were held at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Al-Bateen, Abu Dhabi.

Funeral prayers in absentia were performed in all mosques across the country on Thursday and a mourning period of three days starting from today will be observed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

