Lionel Messi looks back at Riyadh trip, urges fans to visit Asir 

DUBAI: Argentine football legend Lionel Messi on Thursday looked back at his Riyadh visit by sharing pictures with his family on Instagram.
“The best thing about holidays is spending quality time with our loved ones,” he wrote to his 480 million followers. “Flashback to my visit to Riyadh, playing local games and making crafts with the warmest Saudi people.”
“If you are still planning your holidays, head to the cool mountains of (Asir) and chill at 17°C degrees,” he advised his fans.
Defying the odds: Syria’s creative community fights for survival
Through more than a decade of violent conflict and economic crises, Syria’s artists have continued to create work that resonates around the world
Updated 28 July 2023
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: More than 12 years into Syria’s devastating civil war, the country’s art sector continues to captivate audiences across the globe, thanks to the determination and talent of its creatives.
Internet access has been a crucial lifeline for many artists inside the sanctioned country, enabling them to participate in international fairs, sell their works abroad, and draw inspiration from global events.
“War and sanctions, which stunted the tourism sector, have isolated Syrian artists,” said artist Lina Malki, who has recently moved to the Egyptian capital Cairo. “But access to the internet and social media has been a bridge to the outside world, opening doors for us to partake in exhibitions abroad and fuel our imaginations.”
Malki herself had her work exhibited in Canada while she was still in Syria.
The thought-provoking work of Damascus-based artist Mohammad Olabi — who told Arab News that the war in Syria has forced artists to develop greater resilience and embrace innovative approaches — has also garnered a following that transcends Syria’s borders. His paintings have been sold in the US, Paris and Berlin, among others.
Abir Arafeh’s masterpieces, meanwhile, have seen her gain a following in China while she continues to live in Damascus.
“I was one of 50 international artists invited to complete a printed artwork for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics International Printmaking Exchange Exhibition,” she told Arab News, adding that she also participated in the 7th China Guanlan International Print Biennial. Some of her work was also exhibited in London in 2020 and 2021.
The exquisite, meticulously tailored creations of Homs-based calligrapher, painter and fashion designer Dawlat Khaleel have traveled across Europe to be proudly worn by Arab women in France, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Germany, Austria, Denmark and Sweden.
Khaleel told Arab News her work was inspired by Syria, especially the details of her hometown.
“My work resembles me,” she said. “And it resembles my country. Most of my creations are of an Oriental nature. My goal is to fashion contemporary designs that have a classic as well as an Oriental essence, incorporating the beautiful art of Arabic calligraphy.”
Ahmad Idris, who resides in Damascus, used social media to start the non-profit community Make It Art to support local artists. He told Arab News that, in 2017, he realized the need for a body to support young emerging artists, to document art exhibitions held across Syria, and to promote the country’s art scene in general.
Idris, who has been in the field for over a decade, and 22 other artists launched Make It Art that same year and it quickly evolved into a haven for artists where they would share their work and exchange knowledge.
However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, Idris has run Make It Art solo. The community has seen a severe decline in activity with people’s priorities shifting due to the economic collapse, he said.
That collapse, along with the stifling impact of US sanctions, has meant that even the acquisition of materials has become a major challenge for many Syrian artists. But Malki — who spent more than a decade teaching fine art at Damascus University, the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts, the Bulgarian Cultural Center, and Stage Art Center — stressed the unwavering determination of her peers and students in their pursuit of art.
She said that even though the country’s recession has taken a huge toll on Syria’s artists, “passion produces a need for self-expression.”
She continued: “So, when there was a shortage of materials, such as oil colors and sculpting clay, many resorted to alternatives like mud, collages, wood, and even coffee.”
Olabi noted that a career in art does not necessarily provide financial stability no matter where you are in the world. That is why, like Malki and many of his peers, he turned to teaching (“It keeps me connected to my passion,” he said). But he has no intention of stopping creating his own work.
“Art has become an essential need — vital for my survival,” he said. “It is a language through which I can communicate this phase's unique emotions and experiences.”
Idris currently runs his own studio, where he stages drawing and painting classes through which he hopes to invigorate Syria’s arts sector.
Despite their persistence, however, many of Syria’s artists are pessimistic about the sector’s future.
“I do not contemplate the artwork’s fate,” said Malki. “My passion for art is my sanctuary from the ugly reality. After the COVID pandemic, the (Syrian) currency collapsed drastically. Things became very difficult, and I was struggling to make ends meet. I had to move to Egypt, and now I’m working in graphic design alongside teaching arts in a private institute.”
For Khaleel, it is important that her “creations are born in Homs — from the heart of destruction and darkness,” she said.
“Not once have I thought about leaving (the country) or starting a business elsewhere because I want my work to be created in Homs and to travel the world from Homs,” she continued. “My city deserves that I never leave.”
‘Bear’ necessity: The rise of a show without stars
The cast of ‘The Bear,’ and guest director Ramy Youssef, discuss this summer’s hottest show
Updated 28 July 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: What a difference a year makes. In the summer of 2022, “The Bear” — a series about a chaotic kitchen in Chicago led entirely by non-stars — was dumped on streaming with zero fanfare. Now, its second season is the most popular television show of the summer across the world. There’s a lesson to be learned there: Make something authentic and unique, and it will resonate the world over.
“This is the first time I’ve made something that even my parents see the magnitude of,” Lionel Boyce, who plays Marcus, tells Arab News. “I’ve always wondered what it’s like to create something that people are really talking about everywhere, that they quote to their friends. In some ways, that didn’t seem possible anymore. But now I’m actually able to say, ‘This is what it’s like.’ This is what I always wanted.”
While the show is often stressful to watch, as the characters grapple with the demands that come with trying to make a mediocre restaurant into a superlative one, part of the reason it resonates is the good-heartedness that the show emanates. There’s empathy for each fully-realized person and their struggles, and there’s a palpable sense of community that forms between them as they support each other through life’s biggest obstacles.
That community-mindedness also exists behind the camera. The show is the brainchild of creator Chris Storer, who served as an executive producer and director on the series “Ramy” before branching out and creating his own show, inspired by the life of a childhood friend as well as the career of his chef sister Courtney Storer, who now serves as the show’s culinary supervisor.
“Courtney was instrumental for me, because I would go to her house and practice making things, to learn not only how a real kitchen works, but also to discover the joy of cooking. She would ask me, ‘What do you want to make?’ and we’d end up recreating things I loved in childhood, like the “Flintstones” popsicles that the neighborhood ice cream man used to sell, or experimenting with wild things like persimmon ice cream. I felt like a kid again standing next to my mom in the kitchen, it was incredible,” says Boyce.
For the second season, Storer brought his regular collaborator Ramy Youssef into the fold to direct the fourth episode. When all’s said and done, Youssef believes, he may be more proud of the fact that his series has spawned so many flourishing careers than he is of “Ramy” itself.
“It’s amazing that we’ve created this ecosystem where we all cut our teeth together and now can fracture out into a million different places, and then we can all support each other on those separate journeys,” Youssef says.
“I’m so excited that some people will watch ‘Ramy’ and then discover ‘The Bear,’ or watch ‘The Bear’ and then discover ‘Ramy,’ and then discover a show like ‘Mo’ from Mo Amer. We have a shared creative and spiritual language, and it truly feels like a collective, where we all have our hands in each other’s creations, and our personal bonds help nurture our creative ones. People always say that their cast and crew is ‘like a family,’ but for us it truly is,” Youssef continues.
Another key aspect of the success of “The Bear” is its documentary feel, which comes from Storer’s commitment to doing only a few takes and working quickly so that no scene ever feels overly practiced. The show’s most acclaimed episode consists of a single 18-minute take, which they managed to capture in a single morning.
“We did it in only two takes. We were done by 9 a.m. that day,” says Matty Matheson, who plays Neil on the show (in addition to being a real-life celebrity chef). “We didn’t want it to become too rehearsed, so Chris said, ‘That’s it. We got it.’ I honestly requested to have as few lines as possible in that episode, because I didn’t want to be the one to ruin it for everybody else.”
For Storer, according to Boyce, a small mistake would not have ruined it, as embracing life’s chaos is the point of the show.
“He kept saying, ‘I don’t want it to feel too perfect.’ He’s someone who’s worked every job in this industry, and so we all trust him to make our imperfections work,” Boyce says. “And, at this point, that’s obviously something the world loves just as much as we do.”
3 highlights from Emirati artist Farah Al-Qasimi’s Berlin exhibition
Here are three highlights from Farah Al-Qasimi’s Berlin exhibition ‘Poltergeist,’ which runs until Sept. 7 at C/O Berlin.
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News
‘Leopard Print Blanket’
The Emirati multidisciplinary media artist’s first European solo show confirms her growing international status. Its title, Al-Qasimi says in an interview on the gallery’s website, is partially “an ode to one of my favorite horror movies” — the eponymous 1985 movie — “in which a little girl gets sucked into the TV in her house. It’s kind of a metaphor for the digital realm, or a world that you can’t see.”
‘Hand Print’
“I’m less interested in the spooky aspect of it and more interested in it as a metaphor for the different energies that infiltrate our homes without us noticing,” Al-Qasimi continues. “Like the technology of algorithmic advertising and data mining. These different unseen but harmful, or invasive, presences that are working to disrupt the peace within a home.”
‘Marrim’s Eye’
In this exhibition, the gallery suggests, Al-Qasimi “creates a mysterious, uncanny atmosphere” with the “surrealism of her visual compositions.” The catalogue says: “She astutely observes our contemporary culture and foregrounds topics such as identity, feminism, consumption and economic growth.”
Director Justin Simien pays homage to classic Disney ride in ‘Haunted Mansion’
In a ‘strange coincidence,’ Simien tells Arab News he once worked for Disney Parks as a student
LaKeith Stanfield heads stellar cast including Rosario Dawson, Jared Leto
Updated 27 July 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: After the successful movie adaptations of Disney theme-park rides like the popular “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise and The Rock-starring “Jungle Cruise,” the studio returns with “Haunted Mansion,” seeking to be a complete departure from its lukewarm 2003 attempt starring Eddie Murphy.
Helmed by Justin Simien, the 40-year-old American director most famous for “Dear White People,” the film — hitting theaters in the Middle East on July 27 — follows Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son (Chase W. Dillion) as they enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.
For Simien, the opportunity to work with Disney feels almost fated. Apart from multiple trips to the parks, Simien also spent a summer as a graduate student hosting rides at Disneyland.
“It didn’t really strike me how profound it was that I got this opportunity and that I had so many experiences that would kind of fuel how I directed ‘Haunted Mansion,’” said Simien in a recent online interview with Arab News.
“Because, you know, when you’re living a life trying to make movies, you never really know which one’s gonna go. I’m never relaxed or feel like the thing is even gonna really happen until we’re kind of halfway through the shoot. And it kind of has been dawning on me this whole time that a lot of strange coincidences came together for this movie to happen for me and I’m just so lucky that I got so many things to draw from in my personal history to tell this story.”
While Dawson’s and Dillion’s characters get the ball rolling in terms of plot, at the heart of the movie is the story of Ben, played by Oscar-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield. Ben is a scientist who specializes in paranormal activity and is at an “existential crossroads,” as he mourns the loss of a loved one.
“The characters are going through some deep things. When you find my character, Ben, at the beginning of the story, he’s down on his luck, while grieving the loss of his wife who has recently passed away. So, he’s trying to find answers to these unanswerable questions and has pretty much gotten to the point in life where he’s given up,” said Stanfield, according to production notes.
When Ben is hired by Dawson’s Gabbie to look into the haunted mansion, he brings together more “experts” to deal with the problem.
Rounding out the star-studded cast are big names including Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto and Tiffany Haddish.
Apart from a stellar cast, Simien was also keen on utilizing as much practical effects as possible, as a nod to the classic theme ride the movie is based on.
“It was so important for this movie, to have practical effects and be practical-effects forward. We didn’t want to send anything off to ILM or to any other digital company that didn’t really have the effects firmly baked in-camera. It’s a lot more fun to shoot that way,” said Simien.
“But it’s also the reason why I think the ride is so beloved. Because it still relies on effects from the turn of the century. It literally uses smoke and mirrors and old-school effects so that when something is happening in front of you, when a ghost is dancing before your eyes, it feels real, it feels tactile, it feels like you could reach out and touch it.
“And I think that’s so much of why we all give into the fantasy of that ride. And I think that was probably the most important thing I felt that we should adapt from the ride, the sense of not being quite sure where the physical reality ends and where something else starts to take over.”
Review: Prepare to be charmed by ‘Terra Nil’s’ green new world
Updated 27 July 2023
James Denselow
LONDON: In 2020, the streaming giant Netflix began testing mobile games in certain markets. These games were accessible to subscribers at no additional cost. A year later, the company began hiring experienced individuals from the gaming industry as a clear statement of its intent to make an impression on the lucrative sector. Now we’re starting to see the return on their strategic investment.
“Terra Nil” is one of these first-generation efforts and it is a thoughtful and engaging game that bodes well for Netflix subscribers while also being available to purchase for PC. It is at its heart a reclamation journey. Unlike traditional simulators that ask you to turn a blank canvas into a busy city or lavish theme park, this game drops you into a barren and polluted landscape and challenges you to turn it back into a thriving ecosystem before removing all signs of human presence.
A peaceful, gentle and atmospheric platform sees you arrive on islands, polar tundra or to ruined cities on an airship with the task of bringing life to the desolation. Its clear climate-change references aside, this is more of a puzzle than a simulator, forcing players to carefully use resources to develop several layers of one environment, constantly accessing new features and tools, before finally having to clear up all human presence leaving the reclaimed space behind.
Meanwhile, an end-of-chapter breakdown of all the things you could have done to perfect the environment rather than just complete it gives the game greater longevity.
Polluted seas can be transformed to host whales, bees’ nest in trees you planted, penguins frolic on ice sheets that your weather engineering created while parrots fly at the top of tropical forests only made possible due to rivers you blasted out of the rock. Controlled fires and other terraforming features open newer tools, buildings and devices to your inventory with a series of mini-missions determined by the new ecosystem’s temperature, something you can affect through cloud seeding or releasing seismic charges.
The game can be fiddly, and its instructions are well presented but cumbersome. What’s more, icons and tools can look similar — requiring a bit of back-and-forth referencing of the tutorial clips as it is easy to forget which device is which. The game would possibly benefit from a better saving function, but this would perhaps take away the challenge of conserving resources, which means that earlier game profligacy can result in nervy closing stages where every move counts.
“Terra Nil’s” marketing describes it as an “intricate environmental strategy game.”
Overall, however, there is a simpleness to the game’s essence that can belie some of the complexity of tool selection and unit placement. Seeing birds fly over your hard-reclaimed land and the sound of life returning to what started as a startling silence is genuinely rewarding and a real attraction for casual gamers looking to take their mind off a long bus journey or fill in time while they wait for a flight.