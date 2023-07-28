Where We Are Going Today: Hustle n’ Flow Eatery

Hailing straight from sunny Marbella, the award-winning Hustle n’ Flow Eatery is one of the latest trendy editions to Riyadh’s culinary scene. Its open interior, complete with aesthetic wall murals and lush green accents, gives off the illusion of walking off the beach to a vacation brunch.
The restaurant’s menu concept aims to “bring healthy back” without compromising on taste. What needs no introduction is the gorgeous food presentation, as the wait staff leave every dish on your table looking like it stepped straight out of a tropical dream.
From their superfood signature acai bowls to their extensive brunch menu, Hustle n’ Flow creates an indulgent, but certainly nutritious, dining experience. They also offer vegetarian and vegan options, too.
One of their best selling dishes, the “French Touch,” is an Instagram-able delicacy if there ever was one: caramelized French toast topped with mixed berry compote and a vegan salted caramel vanilla whip, as well as toasted walnuts and pistachios — and maple syrup, of course. The “Sweet Dreams Are Made of This” is a similar concoction, but pillared with a stack of pancakes.
Their signature and original acai bowl, “Acai You Baby,” is also a great breakfast choice. Diners can opt for the “Cheat Day” bowl for a more decadent option.
Their brunch menu, however, truly takes the cake. Their “Morning Glory” bestseller is a must for those who are craving an eggs benedict with a twist. In lieu of traditional English muffins is a sweet potato rosti, topped with mashed avocados, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and chili flakes.
They also offer an assortment of burgers, wraps, pizzas and sharing plates. Their “Chapo’s Nachos” plate is perfect for larger groups, offering a tray of tortilla chips and heaps of guacamole, jalapenos, gouda, pomegranate, sour cream and pico de gallo. Their tacos also pack an extra punch, with a choice of either chicken or beef.
The restaurant drinks menu bursts with variety. The “Spirulina Lemonade” is one of Hustle n’ Flow Eatery’s bestsellers, along with the “Passion Fruit Sour” and assortment of healthy smoothies.
Dishes are reasonably priced and the restaurant’s kind staff make the experience all the better. They are extremely accommodating with adjustments and substitutions, and tend to crack a few jokes here and there to maintain the light and fun feng shui. The manager tends to also check in on diners.
The restaurant hosts branches in San Pedro, Gibraltar, Marbella, Benahavis, Doha, and most recently, Riyadh.
You can visit the spot at Al-Nafal, or for a cozy night in, opt to get all the same flavors delivered to you via the HungerStation or Jahez apps.
Where We Are Going Today: Early Club restaurant in Jeddah
Updated 27 July 2023
Afshan Aziz
Early Club, in Jeddah’s Al-Rawdah district, is a charming breakfast and brunch restaurant which offers an expansive menu that makes for a delightful meal.
With minimal decorations, the venue’s ambiance did not stand out. However, the impressive food it serves makes up for that.
During my visit, I had the pleasure of trying the restaurant’s signature dish, shakshuka with feta. The Mexican chicken eggs Benedict, with smoked salmon and avocado, accompanied by a rich and creamy hollandaise sauce, was another highlight. Each dish showcased a harmonious blend of flavors that left me craving more.
For those seeking lighter options, or alternatively a hearty stack of pancakes, the breakfast croissant, chicken pesto sandwich, berry granola bowl, blueberry pancakes, and fresh berries with brioche French toast are all excellent choices
If you are a brunch enthusiast, you will not want to miss out on the venue’s juicy, perfectly cooked burger options or its delectable starters, such as tomato bruschetta, spinach yogurt and garlic dip, cheesy chili beef slider, and cheesy bacon bread.
The quality of the ingredients used by Early Club is top notch, and the attention to detail in presentation is truly commendable. Each dish is beautifully plated, with vibrant colors and artistic garnishes, all of which adds an extra touch of elegance to the dining experience.
In terms of beverages, Early Club offers the usual regular coffee options as well as some other, well-balanced choices. The orange juice with a shot of coffee is particularly noteworthy and this unique combination of flavors is sure to impress and garner attention.
The staff at the restaurant are friendly and knowledgeable about the menu. They are more than happy to accommodate special requests and offer helpful suggestions, and their genuine passion for food and hospitality shines through in their interactions.
Early Club opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m., making it the perfect spot to start your day off in the right way, whether you’re in the mood for a classic breakfast dish or something a little more adventurous.
Prosthetics pioneer provides new hope in Saudi Arabia
Boy, 1, becomes 1st beneficiary of firm’s state-of-the-art manufacturing technology
Updated 28 July 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: HealTec, the first Saudi manufacturer of prostheses, was launched earlier this month, marking a major step in modernizing healthcare and transforming lives in the Kingdom.
The innovative facility offers people in need hope and newfound mobility as a symbol of the advancements made in the medical field.
According to a 2020 report by Invest Saudi, there is high potential for opportunities to develop prosthetics and assistive technology devices, and provide prosthetics service in the Kingdom, which is the largest spender on healthcare across the MENA region. The Health and Social Development budget exceeded more than $45.86 billion in 2019. According to the government’s 2022 figures, spending in the health and social development sector amounted to about SR99.5 billion, equivalent to 72 percent of the total money allocated for 2022.
An increasing incidence of sports injuries and road accidents, the rising number of diabetes-related amputations, and the growing prevalence of osteosarcoma around the world are poised to drive prosthetics in the Saudi and global markets. The rising population of elderly people in the Kingdom has also led to increased demand for prosthetic products.
Around 974 prosthetics were produced at 16 different workshops across Saudi Arabia, compared to 3,745 amputations that were conducted in 2018. The report stated that the Kingdom imports 100 percent of its requirements for high-tech prosthetics devices. This would make companies like HealTec a dynamic new entry in the healthcare industry that would boost localization of manufacture.
The opening of the facility represents a turning point in the Kingdom’s dedication to improving the quality of life for its residents, regardless of any physical obstacles they may encounter.
The company aims to use modern technology to push the limits of what was previously thought to be feasible in the area.
Its factory specializes in manufacturing assistive equipment and prosthetic devices using 3-D scanning and printing, and computer numerical control machining.
HealTec is the brainchild of Hashim Al-Zain, the factory’s chief technology officer. He told Arab News that he wanted to “bridge the gap” in the Saudi market of prosthetics and orthotics by leveraging the use of new and advanced technologies.
3.7bn
According to Hashim Al-Zain, the Kingdom’s prosthetics market is worth around SR3.7 billion ($933 million) a year, and he predicts that over the next five years HealTec’s share would be approximately SR85 million.
He said: “You need to work with people who have enough curiosity and great potential in engineering and medicine to solve chronic problems in the field of rehabilitation … that would help bridge the market gap to complement ongoing efforts that would streamline the direction toward achieving Saudi Vision 2030.”
The company’s main objective is to use technology to localize the manufacturing of prosthetics and orthotics. It also helps people with disabilities become more productive members of society.
Al-Zain noted that healthcare practitioners in rehabilitation, prosthetics, and orthotics needed “local manufacturers to help them source local parts that are custom-designed to their patients’ needs.”
He added: “We’re doing it to help contribute toward transforming human limitations into human possibilities. What we want to do is to take localization a step further and make people productive members of society.”
On the manufacturing process, he pointed out that the firm relied on digital manufacturing which included “subtractive (CNC machining) and additive manufacturing (3-D printing), which includes both metallic and plastic parts.”
HealTec has cutting-edge laser and optical scanners, along with coordinate measuring machine probes, a broad category of instruments that use diverse technologies for direct and comparative measurements. The advanced tools enable the factory to seamlessly convert physical objects into digital representations.
We’re doing it (HealTec) to help contribute toward transforming human limitations into human possibilities.
Al-Zain said the Kingdom’s prosthetics market was worth around SR3.7 billion ($933 million) a year, and he predicted that over the next five years the factory’s share would be approximately SR85 million, fulfilling nearly 35 to 40 percent of regional demand, including exports to neighboring countries.
“The factory can also serve as an exporter of standard prosthetic parts to neighboring countries who really need them, especially countries who have been plagued with wars and conflict.
“Saudi Arabia can go beyond its own needs and extend all the way to neighboring countries that need this help,” Al-Zain added.
By adhering to national and international standards, HealTec seeks to produce orthotics and prosthetics of a quality equivalent to those now imported into the Kingdom while also reducing costs and speeding up production processes.
Al-Zain said: “This way, we can effectively compete based on price, delivery speed, and customizability.”
The factory’s diverse range of 3-D printers offer not only plastic-based printing capabilities but also metal printing. Materials that the company uses for the manufacture process include ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), PLA (polylactic acid), titanium, stainless steel, and aluminium. It is also trying to build enough demand to be able to outreach to SABIC and localize the production of plastics that are used in manufacturing orthotics to further reduce manufacturing costs.
• The Kingdom is the largest spender on healthcare across the MENA region.
• The rising population of elderly in the Kingdom and diabetes- related amputations has led to increased demand for prosthetic products.
• HealTec’s main objective is to use technology to localize the manufacturing of prosthetics and orthotics.
“We possess a versatile digital manufacturing establishment that facilitates the transformation of any tangible item into a digital format, to enable its local production accurately and on time,” he added.
HealTec also has a lathe and mill, essential for traditional production tasks, and employs engineers and healthcare experts with a focus on local talent who can convert the needs of the industry into precise engineering parameters.
Al-Zain said: “We work with certified prosthesis and orthoses specialists who can help translate medical doctors’ requirements into engineering parameters that are necessary for manufacturing parts accurately. This allows us the freedom to basically manufacture standard and custom parts.”
Because all of the machined or 3-D printed parts at HealTec are based on internally developed, digital designs that meet international standards, production times for individual prosthetic parts are drastically shortened when compared to conventional techniques.
“Using our advanced digital manufacturing equipment, we can produce a part in as little as six minutes, whereas conventional methods may take up to one-and-a-half hours per part, excluding post-processing.
“This drastic reduction in production time means that healthcare providers in clinics and hospitals can quickly serve a larger number of people and address the needs of the community more effectively,” he added.
The need to personally interact with patients for every session can be eliminated by using digital manufacturing, especially advantageous for those living in remote areas.
Patients can be digitally scanned at their local clinic or hospital and the recorded data can then be uploaded to the cloud. In comparison to manual measurement techniques, which tend to depend on the operator’s skills, digital scanning offers more accuracy.
The information is subsequently downloaded to manufacture the prosthetics or orthotics at HealTec on-demand. The streamlined approach enables the firm to respond to patients’ needs promptly and efficiently, ultimately making healthcare more accessible and responsive across the entire Kingdom.
Wisam Nassar and Widd Mirza are the parents of one-year-old Ameer, the first beneficiary of HealTec’s 3-D-printed orthotic cranial helmet.
Nassar said: “Ameer was born prematurely and did not fully develop, so he was in intensive care for a month, and as a result, he fell asleep on one side only, while he was completely anaesthetized, which led to a change in the shape of his head, becoming noticeably flat, and we were very disturbed by this matter.”
His case was medically diagnosed by Dr. Abdulrahman Sabbagh from King Abdulaziz University Hospital. He described it as a severe case of plagiocephaly, a condition where an infant’s soft skull becomes flattened in one area due to repeated pressure on one part of the head, which can make is misshapen rather than spherical.
To treat the toddler, HealTec used one of its optical 3-D scanners which uses light to capture the physical geometry of the distortion of the head. Measurements were then translated into a digital format to design a 3-D-printed cranial helmet, supervised by the doctor.
“Essentially, we’ve converted medical data into mechanical parameters by combining engineering and medicine to create a treatment plan for the patient,” Al-Zain said.
Nassar added: “It was really hard to be connected with a company from outside the Kingdom to treat the case, as that will take ages. Thanks to HealTec, our son followed a treatment plan and now he is a few months away from full recovery.”
Ameer must wear the helmet 23 hours a day. His mother said: “We have noticed significant changes in the shape of Ameer’s head.”
The firm’s collective expertise allows for a holistic approach to patient care, ensuring that each individual receives personalized attention tailored to their unique needs.
Bilal Bin Afif, an additive manufacturing specialist at HealTec, told Arab News: “Over the last five years, additive manufacturing technologies have leaped significantly, helping the medical industry by allowing practitioners to reduce the time needed to fabricate custom products accurately.
“The need for manual and traditional ways of measuring and manufacturing products would be greatly reduced, where digitally manufactured prosthetics or orthotics would fit from the first time instead of a trial-and-error approach.”
More than 70 percent of HealTec’s staff are Saudis with backgrounds in mechanical engineering, machine design, digital transformation, supply chain, and prosthetics and orthotics.
HealTec’s roots trace back to 2012 when DarTec Engineering was established as the first reverse engineering company to localize the manufacturing of mechanical parts for the industrial sector.
DarTec’s services found relevance with prominent companies such as Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Electricity Co., National Water Co., and Saudi Arabian Railway Co.
In December 2020, Nusaned Investment, SABIC’s investment arm, purchased a 30 percent share of DarTec to help grow its outreach, which resulted in the formation of HealTec. Al-Zain said: “You have seen nothing yet.”
Where We Are Going Today: 'Tawlat Fayza' restaurant in AlUla
The menu features authentic recipes passed down by Fayza herself, with each dish representing a rich culinary heritage and a history of shared family meals
Updated 25 July 2023
Nada Hameed
Tawlat Fayza, meaning “Fayza’s Table,” is a hidden gem in AlUla that offers a delightful culinary journey into the heart of Middle Eastern cuisine.
The restaurant serves traditional Arabic dishes with a farm-to-fork approach inspired by recipes handed down by the founder’s grandmother.
It is housed in a beautifully restored mudbrick building in the Oasis, near the Al-Jadidah Arts District. From its rooftop, diners can enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape and the mesmerizing sight of countless palm trees.
Fayza, the founder’s grandmother and a native of AlUla, was the inspiration for the restaurant’s concept. Growing up in an old farmhouse, she lived in close proximity to her father’s vegetable garden, ensuring the freshest ingredients were always at hand. Her grandson wanted to share this approach with locals and visitors to AlUla.
The menu features authentic recipes passed down by Fayza herself, with each dish representing a rich culinary heritage and a history of shared family meals.
During our visit, we were treated to a delightful array of summer-inspired fresh salads. The organic spinach salad, topped with sliced parmesan and pine nuts, offered a burst of flavor.
The refreshing quinoa salad, resembling tabbouleh with a twist of quinoa instead of bulgur, was a delightful surprise. Additionally, the Greek orzo salad, prepared with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, feta and dried herbs, showcased a balanced blend of Mediterranean flavors.
Our main course mixed grill featured fresh-cut meats, kebab, and a home-cooked molokhiya with tender chicken and fragrant white rice. A pasta dish with a rich red sauce and a whole-cooked chicken seasoned with Arabian spices added delightful variety to the meal.
To quench our thirst and cool off from the summer heat, the restaurant offered an assortment of refreshing juices, including classic lemonade, mint lemon and freshly squeezed orange juice.
Afterwards diners can enjoy walking in the AlUla old town. Alternatively, find a cozy spot to lie down and be captivated by the night sky, as AlUla offers a breathtaking backdrop for stargazing.
For more information, visit their website www.tawlatfayza.com.
Mindfully made: Saudi sisters launch Kingdom’s first biodegradable female hygiene product
Through their products and mission, the sustainability-driven brand creates awareness around the importance of utilizing biodegradable menstruation pads
Updated 24 July 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Saudi sisters Nora and Joud Alorainy are the brains behind C., a Saudi company that sells organic and biodegradable menstrual pads “mindfully made” for women, by women.
The Saudi brand reinforces the notion that preserving our bodies and the environment is one and the same. The name of the brand, C., stands for “comfort” and “cycle,” and the sisters’ official website states: “Just as the sea, our bodies experience ebbs and flows.”
The sisters had noticed a gap in the Saudi market for more Earth-friendly feminine hygiene products. While living in the US, they came across a variety of biodegradable and organic pads and “noticed, during that time, that it actually did make a big difference,” Nora Alorainy told Arab News.
Through their products and mission, the sustainability-driven brand creates awareness around the importance of utilizing biodegradable menstruation pads. Furthermore, organic pads and feminine products have proved to be more absorbent, according to the Saudi company’s clinical trials on their own products.
The Women’s Environmental Network found that single-use menstrual products were estimated to generate 200,000 tons of waste globally per year. Organic pads, with biodegradable packaging, are also a way to reduce plastic waste by eliminating the plastic within the pad itself and its casing.
Due to the layer of taboo around the subject, many women in the Arab region are not fully aware of the health impact of regular use of conventional pads.
Biodegradable pads by Saudi brand C. are made using organic cotton and are free from chlorine bleaching, pesticides, fragrances, polyester and chemicals.
Research published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information suggests that conventional non-organic sanitary pads play a role in irregular period cycles and cause exposure to toxic and harmful chemicals, such as methylene chloride, toluene, and xylene that impact the reproductive system and health.
Pads by C. are made using organic cotton and are “free from chlorine bleaching, pesticides, fragrances, polyester and chemicals.” Food-grade glue and the Japanese Sumitomo Super Absorbent Polymer are used in the production, along with other biodegradable elements that are also ethically sourced.
Before launching their own brand, the sisters tried to persuade US companies to branch out into the Kingdom. However, many were already overwhelmed due to the existing demand in the domestic market.
Nora Alorainy said: “That’s when we decided to take it upon ourselves to actually bring the product into Saudi.
“With the lack of organic and biodegradable products in the market, we just thought it’s a great opportunity to give women a mindful choice to choose what fits their bodies.”
After months of trial and error with their manufacturers, the Alorainy sisters designed the sustainable alternative to toxic feminine products.
Alorainy added: “Within 215 hours in natural conditions, it (the pad) biodegrades. So not only are you being very kind to your body, but you’re also kind to Mother Earth.”
Products by C., which now ships GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) wide, are certified and approved by global standards and organizations, including the International Organization for Standardization, the US Food and Drug Administration, the Global Organic Textile Standard, and CE standard, which is the European health, safety, and environmental protection mark.
Following the company’s launch last September, the Alorainy sisters have held sessions on a quarterly basis in collaboration with gynecologists and medical professionals to educate the female public about feminine health and ways to make mindful sustainable choices for themselves and the environment.
Alorainy explained: “It’s not just about the product, it’s also a movement. It’s about making women more connected with their bodies, and the world around them.
“In school here in Saudi Arabia, I’ve never learned about certain topics when it comes to women’s bodies, so we just want it to be that source (for other women).”
The Kingdom has made great strides to champion sustainable practices within the framework of environmental longevity, and the pad substitute is a small way in which women can push for that change in their daily lives.
C. is one of the first brands in Saudi to break the taboo around discussions related to menstrual products, their harmful impact on the environment and the body, and to offer an alternative.
Speaking about the response to the brand, Alorainy said: “I don’t think there’s a huge awareness regarding the use of organic versus non-organic pads, but I think it’s growing, and more and more people are starting to make the shift.
“We’ve been getting good feedback, which I think is the biggest driver for us.”
Manal Alanazi: "I like walking at night, and walking around the mall is my best option as I feel safer there than walking around my neighborhood — there's a security guard at every gate and all around the mall"
Updated 22 July 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: An increasingly familiar sight in Saudi Arabia’s malls is people stretching their legs and strolling past shoppers.
Mall walking, or ‘mallercise,’ is a safe — and free — option for people who want to be physically active and would rather not pay a hefty fee to join a gym. It is especially attractive when the hot weather makes outdoor pursuits too uncomfortable. Indeed, mall walking has become prevalent among Saudi residents, a way to keep an eye out for sales while burning calories.
Walking is widely held to be one of the most beneficial forms of basic exercise, and step-counting is a great motivational tactic for achieving fitness goals. So for many men and women, an hour of walking at the mall is a two-for-one.
Manal Alanazi, a 40-year-old Saudi resident of Riyadh, told Arab News: “I like walking at night, and walking around the mall is my best option as I feel safer there than walking around my neighborhood — there’s a security guard at every gate and all around the mall.”
I have been a guard for a long time, and I can tell when people enter the mall if they are here to shop or to exercise.
Ahmed Saeed, Mall security guard
There are more men mall-walking than women, according to Ahmed Saeed, a security guard at Riyadh’s Al-Nakheel Mall.
“I have been a guard for a long time, and I can tell when people enter the mall if they are here to shop or to exercise,” he claimed, adding that mall-walking is especially popular during Ramadan. “That is the busiest time. Partly because of Eid shopping, but mostly because people are trying to either keep up their weight or lose weight ahead of Eid.”
As the number of malls across the Kingdom increases, so too does the number of mall walkers. However, as Saeed Abdullah, a 58-year-old retired engineer from the Eastern Province, noted, not every mall is suitable for exercising.
“I live in Dammam, and although there are several malls here, I only go to one particular mall for my daily walking because it is structured like an indoor running track,” he said.
Mall walking is especially well-suited to older citizens who might not want to go to a crowded gym — and for whom many sports may now pose a physical risk. Fatmah Alomar, a fitness trainer in a Riyadh gym, said “We hardly see senior citizens. Most of our gym members are young girls and middle-aged women.
“In recent years, we added an indoor running track in our gyms to attract more senior citizens to join our centers, and there is a set of machines to help those suffering from knee pain,” Alomar continued.
The mall-walking trend suggests that people in the Kingdom have come up with creative ways to work on their physical fitness. Sports Boulevard, one of the megaprojects being developed in Riyadh, will also make safe, comfortable spaces for walking more accessible to the city’s residents.
Slated to be the world’s largest linear park, Sports Boulevard will include more than 50 sports facilities “to promote the physical and social health of everyone in Riyadh, providing an alternative, permanent and superior option for those exercising in malls,” said Ahmad bin Askar, Sports Boulevard’s chief communications officer.
One of the main aims of Sports Boulevard is to encourage residents of all age groups, including senior citizens, to take up grassroots sports. It will be a combination of “green living through state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities,” according to bin Askar.