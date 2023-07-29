You are here

  • Home
  • Spence, Crawford make weight for welterweight unification showdown

Spence, Crawford make weight for welterweight unification showdown

Spence, Crawford make weight for welterweight unification showdown
Unbeaten Americans Errol Spence, left, and Terence Crawford are scheduled to fight in an undisputed welterweight championship boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wryc7

Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

Spence, Crawford make weight for welterweight unification showdown

Spence, Crawford make weight for welterweight unification showdown
  • Crawford: We’re about to make history
  • Spence, who brings a record of 28-0 with 22 knockouts to the bout, promised a “big show” — a day after he vowed to break Crawford down and “break his will”
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

LAS VEGAS: Unbeaten Americans Errol Spence and Terence Crawford made weight Friday for their long awaited and highly anticipated welterweight world title unification showdown in Las Vegas.

“We’re about to make history,” Crawford told fans at T-Mobile Arena, where the two will battle to become the first undisputed welterweight champion of boxing’s four-belt era.

“When I become undisputed in two world-class weight divisions,” it’s going to be great,” added Crawford, the World Boxing Organization champion who weighed in at 146.75 pounds (66.56kg).

Spence, the World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation champion, weighed in on the limit of 147 pounds.

Spence, who brings a record of 28-0 with 22 knockouts to the bout, promised a “big show” — a day after he vowed to break Crawford down and “break his will.”

Crawford, who owns a record of 39-0 with 30 knockouts, is a former lightweight and undisputed light welterweight world champion who has won all seven of his fights at welterweight by knockout.

He’s insisted in the buildup to the fight that his ring legacy is secure, but Spence had made no secret of the fact that beating Crawford — and securing the undisputed crown — would be a validation.

“I feel like if I didn’t fight him, his name would always leave a stain on just my name, and if he didn’t fight me, my name would always leave a stain on his name, no matter if he wanted to say it or not,” Spence said this month.

Spence will get his chance on Saturday — after coming back first from extensive injuries suffered in a 2019 car crash and again from a detached retina that scuppered a planned bout with Manny Pacquiao.

Crawford said Spence has it all to prove.

“They say he’s the big bad wolf, but come fight night we’re going to find out if he’s all that he says he is,” Crawford said. “He’s going to have to show me.”

Topics: boxing Errol Spence Jr Terence Crawford

Related

Spence-Crawford could become a welterweight classic when they meet Saturday
Sport
Spence-Crawford could become a welterweight classic when they meet Saturday
Spence adds third title belt with TKO over WBA champ Ugás
Sport
Spence adds third title belt with TKO over WBA champ Ugás

Zamalek start strong in the King Salman Club Cup, wins for Raja and Wahda

Zamalek start strong in the King Salman Club Cup, wins for Raja and Wahda
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

Zamalek start strong in the King Salman Club Cup, wins for Raja and Wahda

Zamalek start strong in the King Salman Club Cup, wins for Raja and Wahda
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Zamalek impressed in the opening game of their King Salman Club Cup campaign with a victory over Monastir, as Raja and Al-Wahda also picked up wins.
Two goals from Sayed Abdullah helped Zamalek crush Tunisia’s Monastir 4-0, sending them to the top of Group C with three points, after Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab played out a goalless draw.
A stoppage-time goal from Bouchaib Arrassi broke the deadlock in favor of Raja as they edged past Algeria’s Shabab Belouizdad 2-1. They are joint leaders of Group C with Wahda, as the Emirati side subdued Al-Kuwait 2-1.
Sunday’s matches will see Saudi giants Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad in action against Al-Sadd and CS Sfaxien respectively.

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup

A warm welcome for Mahrez as he joins Al-Ahli teammates in Austrian training

A warm welcome for Mahrez as he joins Al-Ahli teammates in Austrian training
Updated 29 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

A warm welcome for Mahrez as he joins Al-Ahli teammates in Austrian training

A warm welcome for Mahrez as he joins Al-Ahli teammates in Austrian training
Updated 29 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, who joined Al-Ahli from Manchester City, took part in his first training session with the team in Austria on Friday.
Performing an honorary corridor, Ahli players enthusiastically welcomed their newest member.
The 32-year-old was a key figure in Leicester City’s Premier League title in 2016. He subsequently won the league four times and a Champions League with City. He scored 15 games from 47 matches for The Sky Blues last season.

He joins a list of high-profile players who have moved to the club in recent weeks, including Edward Mendy and Roberto Firmino.
“To Al-Ahli fans, I am here for you guys. I am very excited and happy to be part of this great club. I am so excited and looking forward to seeing you all on the football field,” Mahrez said on social media.

Topics: Riyad Mahrez Al-Ahli

Related

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach
Football
Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia
Football
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia

Steve Smith leads Australia revival in fifth Ashes Test

Steve Smith leads Australia revival in fifth Ashes Test
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

Steve Smith leads Australia revival in fifth Ashes Test

Steve Smith leads Australia revival in fifth Ashes Test
  • Smith and Australia captain Pat Cummins (36) kept England at bay during an eighth-wicket stand of 54
  • Australia, as the holders, are assured of retaining the Ashes at 2-1 up, and only need to avoid defeat at The Oval to secure their first Test series win away to England in 22 years
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: Steve Smith’s 71 helped Australia recover from a batting collapse as the tourists frustrated England by battling to a first-innings lead in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Friday.

Australia were eventually bowled out for 295 on the second day, 12 runs ahead of England’s 283.

It looked as if England would enjoy a sizeable advantage as veteran seamer Stuart Broad sparked a slump that left Australia 185-7 from a comfortable 115-2 at lunch.

But Smith and Australia captain Pat Cummins (36) kept England at bay during an eighth-wicket stand of 54. Cummins then added 49 for the ninth wicket with Todd Murphy.

Off-spinner Murphy — recalled following last week’s rain-marred drawn fourth Test at Old Trafford — added to England’s woes with a sparkling 34 off just 39 balls.

Cummins eventually holed out off part-time spinner Joe Root, with rival skipper Ben Stokes throwing the ball back in over the rope at long-on to complete a fine catch.

Australia, as the holders, are assured of retaining the Ashes at 2-1 up, and only need to avoid defeat at The Oval to secure their first Test series win away to England in 22 years.

“It’s ebbed and flowed the whole way, we’re pretty disappointed,” Smith told the BBC. “A few of us got good starts but couldn’t go and get a big score. Twelve runs in front, it’s a one-innings game from here pretty much.”

Australia resumed on Friday on 61-1, with Usman Khawaja 26 not out and Marnus Labuschagne, fresh from his hundred at Old Trafford, unbeaten on two.

Their position in the series means they have no need to replicate England’s risky ‘Bazball’ batting approach.

But they arguably veered too much in the opposite direction during an attritional morning session, scoring just 54 runs in 26 overs for the loss of Labuschagne, who edged express fast bowler Mark Wood to Root in the slips, who took a brilliant one-handed catch.

But Broad, whose 167-Test career has been notable for dramatic wicket-taking bursts, soon reduced them to 127-4.

He had Khawaja, the leading run-scorer in the series, lbw for 47 with a full-length delivery.

Broad, who made his name in Ashes cricket with a return of 5-37 at The Oval in 2009, became the first Englishman to take 150 Test wickets against Australia.

That rose to 151 wickets when Travis Head was caught behind off an excellent delivery that nipped away off the seam.

James Anderson, Test cricket’s most successful pace bowler, then took just his fifth wicket of the series when Mitchell Marsh played on.

“It’s a very level game,” said Anderson. “Getting into the position we did, we’re a little disappointed they got past us. Pat and Murphy batted really well in the end.”

England were a bowler light on Friday as Moeen Ali remained off the field with the groin injury the off-spinner suffered while batting on Thursday.

But Root filled the gap when inducing an ugly swipe from Alex Carey that went straight to Stokes at short cover.

Australia were 185-7 when Mitchell Starc holed out to backward square leg off Wood.

Smith had made 43 when, going for a needless second run, it appeared he had been beaten by a throw from substitute fielder George Ealham to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

But third umpire Niton Menon, after several minutes’ study, ruled in the batsman’s favor.

England took the new ball but Smith completed a 98-ball fifty when he drove Broad for a fine boundary.

It looked as if the former Australia captain, whose four previous Tests at The Oval had yielded three hundreds, might go on to three figures again until he carelessly skied a catch off Chris Woakes to Bairstow.

Murphy, however, pulled Wood for three fine sixes, with the left-handed batsman also square-driving Woakes for a stylish four.

Woakes eventually had the 22-year-old, in only his 14th first-class match, lbw but the damage had been done.

 

Related

Steve Smith leads Australia revival in fifth Ashes Test
Cricket
Steve Smith leads Australia revival in fifth Ashes Test
Kohli hits landmark ton but West Indies fight back
Cricket
Kohli hits landmark ton but West Indies fight back

Jetlagged Ronaldo can’t break Riyadh stalemate as Al-Nassr and Al-Shahab draw in King Salman Club Cup

Jetlagged Ronaldo can’t break Riyadh stalemate as Al-Nassr and Al-Shahab draw in King Salman Club Cup
Updated 29 July 2023
John Duerden

Jetlagged Ronaldo can’t break Riyadh stalemate as Al-Nassr and Al-Shahab draw in King Salman Club Cup

Jetlagged Ronaldo can’t break Riyadh stalemate as Al-Nassr and Al-Shahab draw in King Salman Club Cup
Updated 29 July 2023
John Duerden

There can’t have ever been a substitute bench in Saudi Arabian football with the collective talent of Cristiano Ronaldo, Seko Fofana, Anderson Talisca, Alex Telles and Abdulrahman Ghareeb but there they were sat on Friday as Al-Nassr drew 0-0 with Al-Shahab in their opening game of the King Salman Club Cup.  The result means that both sides from Riyadh are still very much in this 16-team tournament, known in the past as the Arab Club Champions Cup, but the team in yellow will surely be more satisfied given the team that started the game in the south-western city of Abha.

Those big stars had been in action on Thursday against Inter Milan in a very creditable 1-1 that had taken place on the other side of the continent in the Japanese city of Osaka. The players had endured a lengthy journey back from the Land of the Morning Calm and arrived only on the day of this game. It was a testament to their desire to win that they even made the bench.

And Talisca and Telles, a recent signing from Manchester United, also made the pitch at the start of the second half. This was quite incredible given that they had been in action five time zones to the east little more than 24 hours previously. The Brazilian duo were unable to break the deadlock, though Talisca looked dangerous early in the second half, that had been firmly in place throughout the first 45 minutes. Al-Shabab, who finished two places below their neighbours in fourth in the league last season, had  a point to prove given that they have had to sit back and watch their title rivals bring in some big names in the summer, but they struggled to break down the Nassr backline. 

Then just after the hour came a certain five-time Ballon D’Or winner emerging from the sidelines with plenty of purpose. Ronaldo came close with 20 minutes remaining as his shot from outside the area took a deflection and almost wrong footed Kim Seung-gyu in the Al-Shabab goal. 

Al-Nassr rested a number of players after their match against Milan in Osaka, Japan, on Thursday. (Al-Nassr)

Soon after, the Portuguese star had the ball in the net, finding a huge amount of space in the area to collect a pass and then turn to shoot home. The assistant’s flag was raised but it was soon clear that the call was closer than many realised as it turned out, after a VAR check, that those valuable Portuguese toes were the only body part that had strayed offside.

That seemed to add extra impetus to the game and soon after the dangerous Ever Banega, Hattan Bahebri and then substitute Turki Al-Ammar all forced saves from the impressive Nawaf Al-Aqidi who has had a great few games against Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and now Al-Shabab/ In a game that was short of clear chances, Al-Shabab were left to rue such misses.

The draw leaves both the Riyadh clubs two points behind Zamalek in Group C as the Egyptian giants, who take on Shabab next, thrashed Monastir of Tunisia 4-0 earlier in the day. 

Al-Wahda and Raja Casablanca are both top of Group D. The teams from the United Arab Emirates and Morocco respectively picked up 2-1 wins. The Abu Dhabi club downed Al-Kuwait while the North Africans defeated Belouizdad of Algeria.

The top two teams of each of the four groups progress to the quarter-finals.

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach
  • “Our new football manager: Matthias Jaissle, welcome,” the club posted on social media
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

PARIS: Saudi side Al-Ahli on Friday named Matthias Jaissle as their new coach, the young German moving from Austrian champions RB Salzburg.
The 35-year-old, regarded as one of the most promising managers of his generation, joins the posse of high profile players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema lured to the Saudi Pro League by enormous pay cheques.

 


“Our new football manager: Matthias Jaissle, welcome,” the club posted on social media, hours after unveiling Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez as their latest signing.

Jaissle led Salzburg to the Austrian title in both seasons in charge of the club.
He joins other European managers confirmed or due to ply their trade in the cash-rich Saudi league this season including Steven Gerrard (Al-Ettifaq), Jorge Jesus (Al-Hilal) and Luis Castro (Al-Nassr).

 

Topics: Al-Ahli Matthias Jaissle RB Salzburg Riyad Mahrez

Related

Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia
Football
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia
Saudi AI firm to sponsor Al-Ahli football club
Sport
Saudi AI firm to sponsor Al-Ahli football club

follow us

Latest updates

Iran news editor suspended over protest coverage: media
Iran news editor suspended over protest coverage: media
Bangladesh police clash with protesters blockading capital
Bangladesh police clash with protesters blockading capital
Turkish strike in Iraq kills 4 militants: Kurdish officials
Turkish strike in Iraq kills 4 militants: Kurdish officials
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s case has ‘dragged on for too long’, Australia’s Wong says
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s case has ‘dragged on for too long’, Australia’s Wong says
Yara Shahidi to front Jean-Paul Gaultier’s ‘Divine’ campaign
Yara Shahidi to front Jean-Paul Gaultier’s ‘Divine’ campaign

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.