You are here

  • Home
  • Bayern shrug off Mane absence to win Japan friendly

Bayern shrug off Mane absence to win Japan friendly

Bayern shrug off Mane absence to win Japan friendly
Bayern Munich’s Josip Stanisic is challenged by Kawasaki Frontale’s Toya Myogan during their friendly match at the National Stadium in Tokyo on July 29, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ct7k3

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Bayern shrug off Mane absence to win Japan friendly

Bayern shrug off Mane absence to win Japan friendly
  • Forward Mane was left out of the squad for the friendly, with the German champions saying on Twitter that he was in talks with another club
  • Stanisic was one of nine changes made by Bayern at half-time and he broke the deadlock in the 57th minute
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: A Bayern Munich side missing the departing Sadio Mane beat Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 on Saturday with a goal by substitute Josip Stanisic in the second game of their Japan tour.
Forward Mane was left out of the squad for the friendly, with the German champions saying on Twitter that he was in talks with another club “and is therefore not in the line-up today.”
The 31-year-old former Liverpool star appears set to become the latest high-profile player to join the Saudi league with a move to Al Nassr, according to several media outlets.
Young France striker Mathys Tel led the line for Bayern and had three glorious opportunities in a 60-second spell between the 10th and 11th minutes.
Leroy Sane also threatened with his searing pace for Bayern in the first half, but he was unable to make a couple of presentable chances count.
Tel then miscued from another glorious opening in the final minute of the first half, skewing wide from six yards after Serge Gnabry’s low cross from the right.
Stanisic was one of nine changes made by Bayern at half-time and he broke the deadlock in the 57th minute.
The 23-year-old maintained his composure after a crisp one-two with fellow substitute Ryan Gravenberch, calmly slotting beyond Kawasaki’s replacement goalkeeper Naoto Kamifukumoto.
Next up for Bayern is a friendly in Singapore against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Topics: Bayern Munich Josip Stanisic Kawasaki Frontale Sadio Mane

Related

Borussia Dortmund sign Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from league rival Bayern Munich
Football
Borussia Dortmund sign Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from league rival Bayern Munich
PSG make Bayern’s Hernandez their fifth new signing
Football
PSG make Bayern’s Hernandez their fifth new signing

Saudi league ‘completely changed the market’: Guardiola

Saudi league ‘completely changed the market’: Guardiola
Updated 57 sec ago
AFP

Saudi league ‘completely changed the market’: Guardiola

Saudi league ‘completely changed the market’: Guardiola
  • Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane on Saturday looked poised to join the exodus
  • “A year ago, when Cristiano Ronaldo was the first player, no one could imagine how many top, top quality, extraordinary players were going to play in the Saudi league,” said Pep
Updated 57 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Saturday that the Saudi Pro League had “completely changed the market” and he expects more and more high-profile players to move there.
City winger Riyad Mahrez this week became just the latest big name to move to Saudi football, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and numerous others from Europe’s top leagues.
Algerian international Mahrez joined Al-Ahli for a fee understood to be worth up to £30 million ($38.6 million).
Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane on Saturday looked poised to join the exodus.
“The Saudi league completely changed the market,” Guardiola said in Seoul on the eve of City’s friendly with Atletico Madrid.
“A year ago, when Cristiano Ronaldo was the first player, no one could imagine how many top, top quality, extraordinary players were going to play in the Saudi league.
“In the future, it will happen more and more.”
Guardiola said that he had a “special relationship” with Mahrez, even though the attacker fell from favor toward the end of his time at the English and European champions.
“He’s one of the players I’ve seen in my career I enjoyed the most.
“(He was) an important figure for the success we had during the five or six years together.”

Topics: Pep Guardiola Saudi Pro League Riyad Mahrez Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Jordan Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
Football
Jordan Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia
Football
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia

Zamalek start strong in the King Salman Club Cup, wins for Raja and Wahda

Zamalek start strong in the King Salman Club Cup, wins for Raja and Wahda
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

Zamalek start strong in the King Salman Club Cup, wins for Raja and Wahda

Zamalek start strong in the King Salman Club Cup, wins for Raja and Wahda
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Zamalek impressed in the opening game of their King Salman Club Cup campaign with a victory over Monastir, as Raja and Al-Wahda also picked up wins.
Two goals from Sayed Abdullah helped Zamalek crush Tunisia’s Monastir 4-0, sending them to the top of Group C with three points, after Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab played out a goalless draw.
A stoppage-time goal from Bouchaib Arrassi broke the deadlock in favor of Raja as they edged past Algeria’s Shabab Belouizdad 2-1. They are joint leaders of Group C with Wahda, as the Emirati side subdued Al-Kuwait 2-1.
Sunday’s matches will see Saudi giants Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad in action against Al-Sadd and CS Sfaxien respectively.

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup

A warm welcome for Mahrez as he joins Al-Ahli teammates in Austrian training

A warm welcome for Mahrez as he joins Al-Ahli teammates in Austrian training
Updated 29 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

A warm welcome for Mahrez as he joins Al-Ahli teammates in Austrian training

A warm welcome for Mahrez as he joins Al-Ahli teammates in Austrian training
Updated 29 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, who joined Al-Ahli from Manchester City, took part in his first training session with the team in Austria on Friday.
Performing an honorary corridor, Ahli players enthusiastically welcomed their newest member.
The 32-year-old was a key figure in Leicester City’s Premier League title in 2016. He subsequently won the league four times and a Champions League with City. He scored 15 games from 47 matches for The Sky Blues last season.

He joins a list of high-profile players who have moved to the club in recent weeks, including Edward Mendy and Roberto Firmino.
“To Al-Ahli fans, I am here for you guys. I am very excited and happy to be part of this great club. I am so excited and looking forward to seeing you all on the football field,” Mahrez said on social media.

Topics: Riyad Mahrez Al-Ahli

Related

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach
Football
Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia
Football
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach
  • “Our new football manager: Matthias Jaissle, welcome,” the club posted on social media
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

PARIS: Saudi side Al-Ahli on Friday named Matthias Jaissle as their new coach, the young German moving from Austrian champions RB Salzburg.
The 35-year-old, regarded as one of the most promising managers of his generation, joins the posse of high profile players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema lured to the Saudi Pro League by enormous pay cheques.

 


“Our new football manager: Matthias Jaissle, welcome,” the club posted on social media, hours after unveiling Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez as their latest signing.

Jaissle led Salzburg to the Austrian title in both seasons in charge of the club.
He joins other European managers confirmed or due to ply their trade in the cash-rich Saudi league this season including Steven Gerrard (Al-Ettifaq), Jorge Jesus (Al-Hilal) and Luis Castro (Al-Nassr).

 

Topics: Al-Ahli Matthias Jaissle RB Salzburg Riyad Mahrez

Related

Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia
Football
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia
Saudi AI firm to sponsor Al-Ahli football club
Sport
Saudi AI firm to sponsor Al-Ahli football club

UEFA removes Juventus from European competition and fines Chelsea in financial rule-breaking cases

UEFA removes Juventus from European competition and fines Chelsea in financial rule-breaking cases
Updated 28 July 2023
AP

UEFA removes Juventus from European competition and fines Chelsea in financial rule-breaking cases

UEFA removes Juventus from European competition and fines Chelsea in financial rule-breaking cases
  • The expulsion of Juventus from the third-tier Europa Conference League was expected because of a false accounting case
  • Juventus' spot in the Europa Conference League should go to Fiorentina in the playoffs round starting on Aug. 24
Updated 28 July 2023
AP

GENEVA: Juventus were removed from European competition next season and Chelsea were fined $11 million in separate UEFA rulings over financial rules breaches on Friday.
The expulsion of Juventus from the third-tier Europa Conference League was expected because of a false accounting case that already saw the two-time European champion deducted 10 points in Serie A. That penalty dropped Juventus out of Champions League qualification places.
Juventus’ spot in the Europa Conference League should go to Fiorentina in the playoffs round starting on Aug. 24.
UEFA said Friday that Juventus also must pay a fine of 10 million euros ($11 million) for breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. A further 10 million euros can be deducted if the club fail to comply with UEFA financial monitoring rules in future seasons.
In a separate case, Chelsea will also pay a settlement of 10 million euros to UEFA for incorrect financial information submitted between 2012 and 2019 when the club were owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.
Chelsea’s current American-led ownership group reported “potentially incomplete financial reporting under the club’s previous ownership” in May last year, UEFA said.
Chelsea, which won the Champions League in 2012 and 2021, did not qualify for the next editions of European competitions.
UEFA had opened an investigation against Juventus in December for probable breaches of FFP rules after prosecutors in Italy unsealed their case against the storied club.
Juventus were ultimately docked 10 points in Serie A by Italian authorities which dropped the club from potentially finishing in the top four and earning a place in the next Champions League to finish seventh — enough only for the third-tier Conference League. AC Milan got into the Champions League instead.
The false accounting allegations pushed UEFA club finance investigators to terminate a settlement agreed with the club last year and impose fresh sanctions, the European soccer body said.
The chaotic 2022-23 season for Juventus also saw them lose long-standing club officials who resigned, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice president Pavel Nedvěd, a former playing great.
Juventus also lost two years of European football from 2006 to 2008 in fallout from the Calciopoli corruption scandal.

Topics: Juventus Chelsea UEFA Financial Fair Play Europa League

Related

US winger Weah signs five-year deal with Juventus
Football
US winger Weah signs five-year deal with Juventus
Juventus in more legal trouble from probe into player salaries
Football
Juventus in more legal trouble from probe into player salaries

follow us

Latest updates

Bayern shrug off Mane absence to win Japan friendly
Bayern shrug off Mane absence to win Japan friendly
Saudi league ‘completely changed the market’: Guardiola
Saudi league ‘completely changed the market’: Guardiola
Germany warns of spying ‘risks’ with some China students
Germany warns of spying ‘risks’ with some China students
Russian army says struck Ukraine command post in Dnipro
Russian army says struck Ukraine command post in Dnipro
Meta’s Threads loses more than 50% of users, Zuckerberg admits
Meta’s Threads loses more than 50% of users, Zuckerberg admits

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.