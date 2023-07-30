You are here

Three Ukrainian drones downed over Moscow: Russia defense ministry
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin posted on Telegram that the ‘facades of two city office towers were slightly damaged.’ (Reuters)
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

  • Moscow and its environs had rarely been targeted during the conflict in Ukraine until several drone attacks this year
AFP

MOSCOW: Three Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow early Sunday, Russia’s defense ministry said, in an attack that damaged two office towers and briefly shut an international airport.
While one of the drones was shot down on the city’s outskirts, two others were “suppressed by electronic warfare” and smashed into an office complex. No one was injured.
Moscow and its environs, lying about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the Ukrainian border, had rarely been targeted during the conflict in Ukraine until several drone attacks this year.
The attack reported Sunday is the latest in a series of recent drone assaults — including on the Kremlin and Russian towns near the border with Ukraine — that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.
The defense ministry called it an “attempted terrorist attack.”
“On the morning of July 30, the Kyiv regime’s attempted terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted,” it said on Telegram.
“One Ukrainian UAV was destroyed in the air by air defense systems over the territory of the Odintsovo district of Moscow region.
“Two more drones were suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of Moscow-City’s non-residential building complex.”
Moscow-City is a commercial development in the west of the capital.
Its mayor Sergei Sobyanin posted on Telegram that the “facades of two city office towers were slightly damaged.”
He added that there were “no victims or injured.”
Several windows had been blown out on the corner of the buildings, AFP photos showed, with mangled steel beams visible and documents strewn on the ground below.
Police officers had cordoned off the area.
The TASS state news agency reported that the capital’s Vnukovo airport was “closed for departures and arrivals, flights are redirected to other airports.”
Within less than an hour, operations appeared to have returned to normal.
Earlier this month, a volley of drone attacks briefly disrupted air traffic at the same airport, to the city’s southwest.
The attacks on Moscow come several weeks into a Ukrainian counter-offensive to claw back territory captured by Russia since large-scale hostilities erupted in February 2022.
Russia’s foreign ministry has said such attacks “would not be possible without the help provided to the Kyiv regime by the US and its NATO allies.”
On Friday Russia said it had intercepted two missiles over its southern Rostov region bordering Ukraine, with at least 16 people wounded by debris falling on the city of Taganrog.
Shortly after, it said it downed a second S-200 missile near the city of Azov, with debris falling in an unpopulated area.
On the other side of the border, a Russian strike killed two people in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday, authorities there said.
And at least one civilian was killed in a missile attack on the northeastern city of Sumy, according to Ukrainian national police, who added that there were five injured.
According to public broadcaster Suspilne, the building was destroyed in an explosion at about 8:00 p.m. (1700 GMT).
In early July, a Russian drone attack hit an apartment building in the same city, killing three and wounding 21.

France condemns Niger embassy violence

France condemns Niger embassy violence
Updated 20 min 18 sec ago
AFP

France condemns Niger embassy violence

France condemns Niger embassy violence
  • Thousands of junta supporters gathered outside the French embassy in Niger’s capital Niamey on Sunday after Paris suspended aid
Updated 20 min 18 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: France on Sunday condemned violence that erupted around its embassy in Niger, where a junta seized power this week in a coup, and demanded that local authorities protect the building.
“Nigerien forces have an obligation to ensure the security of our diplomatic missions and consulates as part of the Vienna convention,” the French foreign ministry said, condemning “all violence against diplomatic missions.”
“We call on them to immediately fullfil this obligation.” Thousands of junta supporters gathered outside the French embassy in Niger’s capital Niamey on Sunday after Paris suspended aid, with some trying to enter the building.

Twelve killed in Thailand as firecrackers explode at warehouse

Twelve killed in Thailand as firecrackers explode at warehouse
Updated 30 July 2023
Reuters

Twelve killed in Thailand as firecrackers explode at warehouse

Twelve killed in Thailand as firecrackers explode at warehouse
  • At least 115 people were hurt, and that many were in serious condition
  • Videos posted on social media from the site show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures
Updated 30 July 2023
Reuters

BANGKOK: Twelve people were killed and more than 100 injured when firecrackers kept in a warehouse exploded in southern Thailand, an official said on Sunday.

The firecrackers set off a fire on Saturday at the unauthorized warehouse at the Muno market in Su-ngai Kolok district in the southern province of Narathiwat bordering Malaysia, Narathiwat’s Governor Sanan Phongaksorn said.

“There are 10 deaths plus the remains of two unidentified persons, which were sent for DNA checks,” Sanan said.

He said 121 people were injured, two severely, while 111 had been discharged from hospital, he said. “But there should be no more deaths.”

More than 200 houses surrounding the warehouse were damaged by the explosion, affecting 365 people. Some 19 people were still staying at a shelter as several families have moved to their relatives’ houses, Sanan said.

Police were investigating the cause of the incident, he said, with initial reports suggesting a welding error at the warehouse.

Sweden re-examining residency permit of Iraqi refugee who burned Qur'an copy

Sweden re-examining residency permit of Iraqi refugee who burned Qur’an copy
Updated 30 July 2023
Agencies

Sweden re-examining residency permit of Iraqi refugee who burned Qur’an copy

Sweden re-examining residency permit of Iraqi refugee who burned Qur’an copy
  • Salwan Momika desecrated holy book outside Stockholm’s central mosque on Eid Al-Adha, demonstrated outside Iraqi Embassy later
  • Migration agency says it has received information that has given it reason to examine whether the man’s status should be revoked
Updated 30 July 2023
Agencies

STOCKHOLM: The Swedish migration agency has said it is re-examining the residency permit of an Iraqi refugee who is behind several acts of Quran desecration in Stockholm in recent weeks, which have upset Muslims across the world.

An Iraqi refugee by the name of Salwan Momika burned a copy of the Qur’an outside Stockholm's central mosque on Eid Al-Adha (June 28) and also held a demonstration in front of the Iraqi Embassy earlier this month, where he threatened to burn the Muslim holy book once again.

The migration agency said late on Friday that it was re-examining the man’s immigration status, after it received information from the Swedish authorities that had given it reason to examine whether the man’s status in Sweden should be revoked.

“It is a statutory measure that is taken when the Swedish migration agency receives such information and it is too early to say anything about the outcome of the case,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement to Reuters news agency, adding it was unable to comment further due to confidentiality.

According to the Swedish news agency TT, the man has a temporary residency permit in Sweden that is set to expire in 2024.

Sweden has found itself in the international spotlight in recent weeks following protests where copies of the Qur’an have been damaged and burned.

Attacks on the Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark in the past weeks have offended many Muslim countries including Turkey, whose backing Sweden needs to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Stockholm police have also received applications for demonstrations that included burning other religious books, prompting many to criticize Sweden.

Swedish courts have ruled that police cannot stop burnings of holy scriptures, but Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s government said earlier in July it would examine if there was reason to change the Public Order Act to make it possible for police to stop Qur’an burnings.
 

Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee in Sweden, carried out his protest in Stockholm as Muslims worldwide marked the Eid Al-Adha holiday on June 28. (AFP)

Earlier, Kristersson confirmed the police had received several permit applications for the burning of religious texts in the country next week, and that he feared this might escalate tensions further with the Muslim world.

In his first public comments since the start of the crisis that has severely strained Stockholm’s ties with Muslim nations, Kristersson told Swedish news agency TT on Thursday that he was “extremely concerned” about a new wave of desecrations.

“It’s the police that make those decisions, not me. If they (permits) are granted, we face a number of days with the obvious risk of serious things happening,” Kristersson told TT.

A recent string of public Qur’an desecrations by a handful of anti-Islam activists in Sweden — and more recently in neighboring Denmark — has sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries.

The Swedish Security Service said on Wednesday that Sweden’s image among Muslim nations and its security situation have deteriorated after the recent Qur’an burnings, and that it could face threats from “within the violent Islamist milieu.”

Foreign Minister Tobias Billström and security service representatives appeared before Swedish Parliament’s foreign affairs committee on Thursday to discuss the Qur’an burning crisis, at the request of the opposition Social Democratic Party.

After the meeting, Billström told TT that the situation was serious but that there was no “quick fix” to cool down the anti-Swedish mood in the Muslim world.

“Our primary and most important task is to protect Swedish interests and the safety of Swedes both here and abroad,” Billström was quoted by TT. “We should take the developments that are now underway very seriously; everyone in our country should do so.”

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has called an emergency remote meeting on July 31 at the ministerial level to discuss the Qur’an burnings in Sweden and Denmark.

* With Reuters and Associated Press

Wagner mercenaries in Belarus move closer to the Polish border, Poland's prime minister says

Wagner mercenaries in Belarus move closer to the Polish border, Poland’s prime minister says
Updated 30 July 2023
AP

Wagner mercenaries in Belarus move closer to the Polish border, Poland’s prime minister says

Wagner mercenaries in Belarus move closer to the Polish border, Poland’s prime minister says
  • Mercenaries had moved close to the Suwalki Gap, a strategic stretch of Polish territory situated between Belarus and Kaliningrad
Updated 30 July 2023
AP

WARSAW, Poland: Over 100 mercenaries belonging to the Russian-linked Wagner group in Belarus have moved close to the border with Poland, the Polish prime minister said Saturday.
Mateusz Morawiecki said at a news conference that the mercenaries had moved close to the Suwalki Gap, a strategic stretch of Polish territory situated between Belarus and Kaliningrad, a Russian territory separated from the mainland.
Poland is a member of both the European Union and NATO, and it has worried about its security with Russian ally Belarus and Ukraine on its eastern border.
Those fears have grown since Wagner group mercenaries arrived in Belarus since the group’s short-lived rebellion earlier this summer.
The Poland-Belarus border has already been a tense place for a couple of years, ever since large numbers of immigrants from the Middle East and Africa began arriving, seeking to enter the EU by crossing into Poland, as well as Lithuania.
Poland’s government accuses Russia and Belarus of using the migrants to destabilize Poland and other EU countries. It calls the migration a form of hybrid warfare, and has responded by building a high wall along part of its border with Belarus.
“Now the situation becomes even more dangerous,” Morawiecki told reporters.
He added that “this is certainly a step toward a further hybrid attack on Polish territory.”
Morawiecki spoke during a visit to an arms factory in Gliwice, in southern Poland, where Leopard tanks used by the Ukrainian army are being repaired.

 

Blinken says US economic support for Niger is at risk as military takeover threatens stability

Blinken says US economic support for Niger is at risk as military takeover threatens stability
Updated 30 July 2023
AP

Blinken says US economic support for Niger is at risk as military takeover threatens stability

Blinken says US economic support for Niger is at risk as military takeover threatens stability
  • Blinken stopped short of calling the military actions in Niger a coup, a designation that could result in the African country losing millions of dollars of military aid and assistance
Updated 30 July 2023
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: Political instability in Niger resulting from a military takeover that deposed the president this week threatens the economic support provided by Washington to the African nation, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Saturday.
Members of the Niger military announced on Wednesday they had deposed democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and on Friday named Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani as the country’s new leader, adding Niger to a growing list of military regimes in West Africa’s Sahel region.
Blinken, who is in Australia as part of a Pacific tour, said the continued security and economic arrangements that Niger has with the US hinged on the release of Bazoum and “the immediate restoration of the democratic order in Niger.”
“Our economic and security partnership with Niger — which is significant, hundreds of millions of dollars — depends on the continuation of the democratic governance and constitutional order that has been disrupted by the actions in the last few days,” Blinken said. “So that assistance, that support, is in clear jeopardy as a result of these actions, which is another reason why they need to be immediately reversed.”
Blinken stopped short of calling the military actions in Niger a coup, a designation that could result in the African country losing millions of dollars of military aid and assistance.
Speaking in Brisbane, Blinken said he had spoken with President Bazoum on Saturday but did not provide details. He cited the support of the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States and other regional entities in trying to bring an end to the unrest.
“The very significant assistance that we have in place that’s making a material difference in the lives of the people of Niger is clearly in jeopardy and we’ve communicated that as clearly as we possibly can to those responsible for disrupting the constitutional order and Niger’s democracy,” Blinken said.
Blinken said the US Embassy in Niger had accounted for the safety of all staff members and their families, while issuing a security alert advising US citizens in the country to limit unnecessary movements and avoid areas impacted by the coup.
The military group that conducted the coup, calling itself the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, said its members remained committed to engaging with the international and national community.
“This is as a result of the continuing degradation of the security situation, the bad economic and social governance,” air force Col. Major Amadou Abdramane said in the video released by the coup leaders Wednesday. He said aerial and land borders were closed and a curfew was in place until the situation stabilized.
Bazoum was elected two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence from France.
Niger is seen as the last reliable partner for the West in efforts to battle jihadis linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group in Africa’s Sahel region, where Russia and Western countries have vied for influence in the fight against extremism.
France has 1,500 soldiers in the country who conduct joint operations with Niger’s military, while the US and other European countries have helped train the nation’s troops.

