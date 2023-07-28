Russia says it thwarted Ukraine drone attack in Moscow region

MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry said Friday it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack in the Moscow region overnight.
“The UAV was destroyed by means of air defense,” the ministry said on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties or damage.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had earlier announced the attack, without specifying its location.
“An enemy drone attack attempt was made,” he said on Telegram.
The attempted strike comes days after Ukraine claimed a drone attack in central Moscow.
On Monday, a drone crashed near the defense ministry in the center of the Russian capital, while another hit an office building in a southern district.
Moscow and its environs, lying about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the Ukrainian border, had been rarely targeted until several drone attacks this year.
In early May, two drones were shot down above the Kremlin.
Moscow high-rises were hit in drone attacks later the same month.
Earlier this month, Russia said it had downed five Ukrainian drones that disrupted the functioning of Moscow’s Vnukovo international airport.
The drone attacks on Moscow come several weeks into a Ukrainian counter-offensive to claw back territory captured by Moscow since large-scale hostilities erupted in February 2022.
Bunkers, sniper rifles: Deepening sectarian war in India dents Modi’s image
The bitter fighting between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribals in India’s remote northeast has lasted for almost three months
Rival gunmen have dug into bunkers and outposts in Manipur, and regularly fire at each other with assault weapons and sniper rifles
Updated 56 min 17 sec ago
Reuters
KANGVAI: A one-mile stretch of a highway in the lush green foothills of India’s Manipur state has become the symbol of a vicious sectarian conflict that has killed over 180 people since May and severely dented the strongman image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The bitter fighting between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribals is in the remote northeast of the country but it has lasted for almost three months, a deep embarrassment for Modi as he prepares to host a summit of G20 leaders in September and contest a general election next year.
There have been past tensions between the two groups, but violence erupted in early May after the state high court ordered the government to consider extending economic benefits reserved for the Kuki tribals to the Meiteis.
Street protests spiralled into armed conflict and now, rival gunmen have dug into bunkers and outposts along the highway and in other places in Manipur, and regularly fire at each other with assault weapons, sniper rifles and pistols.
Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes because of the fighting, villages have been set on fire and many women sexually assaulted, residents and media reports say. The Meitei-dominated state police are seen as partisan while army troops have been ordered to keep the peace but not to disarm fighters.
There is no sign of any early resolution.
Historian and author Ramachandra Guha described the situation as “a mixture of anarchy and civil war and a complete breakdown of the state administration.”
“It is a failure of the prime minister at a time of grave national crisis,” Guha added, speaking in a television interview. “Narendra Modi lives in a bubble of his own, he doesn’t like to be associated with bad news and somehow hopes he will ride it out.”
The prime minister’s office and a state government spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.
The Kukis, who are a third of the Meitei population, have borne a disproportionate brunt of the violence and make up two-thirds of the victims, according to new government data reviewed by Reuters this week. They have mostly fled to the hills, leaving the capital Imphal and the surrounding valley, areas dominated by the majority Meiteis.
Much of the violence and killings have taken place in buffer zones near Manipur’s foothills where intense gunbattles erupt regularly, security officials said.
The stretch of the national highway where the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district meets Kuki-controlled Churachandpur is one of the buffer zones that has seen some of the worst fighting.
Modi’s comments
This week, when a Reuters team visited the Kuki village of Kangvai, just off the highway, volleys of gunshots could be heard from both sides.
Jangminlun Touthang, 32, a Kuki fighter carrying a hunting rifle, was manning a post directly opposite the Meitei lines.
He said he was there to protect his village from the Meiteis “who are going to attack us, who are going to burn our houses.”
“When they attack, we fire,” he said.
Modi’s first comments on the violence in Manipur came last week, over two months after the trouble started in early May. He promised tough action a day after videos that purported to show two Kuki women being paraded naked and assaulted by a crowd went viral and drew international condemnation.
“The law will take its strongest steps, with all its might. What happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” he said.
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also heads the state government in Manipur. In the federal parliament, Modi faces a no-confidence motion over the violence, the second time in over nine years in power that he has been put to the test.
Although there is no threat to his government, Modi is likely to have to address the issue in detail.
The opposition is likely to ask why he is persisting with support to Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, a Meitei who heads the BJP state government.
Manipur, which borders Myanmar, is one of India’s smallest states with a population of 3.2 million. While Kukis are just 16 percent of the state’s population, Meiteis make up 53 percent of the people.
The death toll of 181 killed includes 113 Kukis and 62 Meiteis, according to the data reviewed by Reuters that have not been reported earlier.
The data show that in the first week of the violence in early May, 77 Kukis were killed compared to 10 Meiteis.
“Resources available to both sides are not the same. It is not a fight among equals,” a federal security official based in Manipur told Reuters.
According to government estimates, 2,780 weapons stolen from the state armory, including assault rifles, sniper guns and pistols, remain with the Meiteis, while the Kukis have 156.
Kae Haopu Gangte, general secretary of Kuki Inpi Manipur, an umbrella Kuki civil society group, blamed the conflict on what he said was the desire of the Meiteis to dominate Kuki land.
The Kukis now want a separate state within India, he said.
“Until and unless we achieve statehood we will not stop,” Gangte said. “We are fighting not only Meiteis, we are fighting the government.”
Pramot Singh, founder of Meitei Leepun, a prominent Meitei organization that has members on the frontlines, said all Meiteis supported the conflict.
Seated outside his home near Imphal, with a pistol in a holster, he said his group will fight the Kukis until they stop demanding a separate state be carved out of Manipur.
“The war will continue from the Meitei side. This is just the beginning,” he said.
African leaders press Putin on grain deal and peace plan for Ukraine
African leaders presented their peace initiative last month to both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi urged Russia to revive the Black Sea grain deal
Updated 41 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
ST.PETERSBURG: African leaders pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to move ahead with their peace plan to end the Ukraine war and renew a deal on the export of Ukrainian grain that Moscow tore up last week.
While not directly critical of Russia, their interventions on day two of a summit with Putin served as pointed reminders to him of the depth of African concern at the consequences of the war, especially for food prices.
“The African (peace) initiative deserves the closest attention, it mustn’t be underestimated,” Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso told Putin and fellow African leaders in St. Petersburg.
“We once again urgently call for the restoration of peace in Europe,” he said via a translator.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi urged Russia to revive the Black Sea grain deal which, until Moscow refused to renew it last week, had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the war.
El-Sisi, whose country is a key buyer of grain via the Black Sea route, told the summit it was “essential to reach agreement” on reviving the deal.
Putin responded by arguing, as he has in the past, that rising world food prices were a consequence of Western policy mistakes that long predated the Ukraine war.
He says Russia quit the Black Sea agreement last week because it was not getting grain to the poorest countries and the West was not keeping its side of the bargain.
Since withdrawing from the deal, Russia has repeatedly bombed Ukrainian ports and grain depots, prompting accusations from Ukraine and the West that it is using food as a weapon of war, and global grain prices have risen again.
Putin is using the St. Petersburg summit to try to inject new momentum into Russia’s ties with Africa, promising increased trade and investment there as part of a drive to counter what he portrays as a hegemonic US-dominated world order.
On Thursday, he promised to deliver free Russian grain in the next several months to six of the countries attending the summit.
In Friday’s remarks, he said Moscow respected the African peace proposal on Ukraine and was carefully studying it.
Putin gave the plan a cool reception when a group of African presidents presented it to him last month, responding with a litany of Russian grievances against Ukraine and the West.
Russia has long said it is open to talks but that these must take account of the “new realities” on the ground, where it controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine’s territory after 17 months of war and has claimed four Ukrainian regions as its own.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the idea of a cease-fire now that would leave Russia in control of that land and give its forces time to regroup.
Australia says it is ‘confident’ on US nuclear submarines as ministers meet
The US, Britain and Australia announced three-way AUKUS defense agreement in 2021
Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States
Updated 28 July 2023
Reuters
SYDNEY: Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was confident a deal for the US to sell nuclear powered submarines to Australia was on track, ahead of talks between defense and foreign ministers of the two countries on Friday.
Twenty-five US Republican lawmakers told President Joe Biden on Thursday the plan to sell three attack submarines to Australia under the so-called AUKUS partnership would “unacceptably weaken” the US fleet without a clear plan to replace them.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Queensland state for the annual AUSMIN dialogue, where progress on the nuclear-powered submarine deal, regional security and clean energy will be the focus.
“I am very confident,” Albanese told reporters on Friday, when asked about the Republican letter, which noted the AUKUS agreement was “vitally important” but shouldn’t weaken the US fleet.
The United States, Britain and Australia announced the three-way AUKUS defense agreement in 2021 under which Australia is to obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States.
Albanese said he had met Republicans and Democrats on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Lithuania this month and was struck by “their unanimous support for AUKUS.”
The US is Australia’s major security ally and announced with Britain in March that the United States would sell Australia three US Virginia class nuclear powered submarines in the early 2030s, before Britain and Australia produce a new submarine class — SSN-AUKUS — the following decade.
Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said in a Sky television interview that Australia, which has agreed to invest $3 billion in US submarine facilities, understood there was “pressure on the American industrial base” but AUKUS was “on track.”
“Why this arrangement is going to be so advantageous for all three countries is because we will develop an industrial base in this country which will contribute to the net capability of Australia, the UK and the US,” he added.
China’s security ambitions in the Indo-Pacific will also be under discussion by the security allies over two days of talks.
“We’ve seen troubling (Chinese) coercion from the East China Sea to the South China Sea to right here in the Southwest Pacific, and will continue to support our allies and partners as they defend themselves from bullying behavior,” Austin said before meeting Marles on Friday.
Australia is reshaping its defense force in response to China’s military buildup, and plans to boost its long-range strike capability, domestic missile production, and interoperability with the US and other regional militaries.
Austin said deepening defense ties, including efforts to integrate Japan into joint force posture initiatives, would be discussed.
“Now’s the time to be working closely with friends, and Australia has no better friend than the United States of America,” Marles said at the start of a meeting with his US counterpart.
Australia hosts an annual rotation of US Marines in the northern city of Darwin. War games involving more than 30,000 troops from the US, Japan and 10 other countries are being held in Queensland this week.
Russian, Chinese officials share center stage with Kim Jong Un as North Korea rolls out newest missiles
Russia’s Sergei Shoigu and China’s Li Hongzhong watch parade from a balcony with Korean leader
Military parade features ceremonial flights of newly developed surveillance and attack drones
Updated 28 July 2023
AP
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shared center stage with senior delegates from Russia and China as he rolled out his most powerful nuclear-capable missiles in a military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, marking a major war anniversary with a show of defiance against the United States and deepening ties with Moscow as tensions on the peninsula are at their highest point in years.
State media said Friday Kim attended Thursday evening’s parade with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese ruling party official Li Hongzhong from a balcony looking over a brightly illuminated Kim Il Sung Square, named after Kim’s grandfather, the founder of North Korea.
The streets and stands were packed with tens of thousands of mobilized spectators, who roared in approval as waves of goose-stepping soldiers, tanks and huge, intercontinental ballistic missiles wheeled out on launcher trucks filled up the main road. In recent days, according to KCNA reports, people have been brought from the around the country to fill the crowd.
Photos showed Kim Jong Un smiling and talking with Shoigu and Li, who respectively stood to his right and left at the balcony’s center spot, and Kim and Shoigu raising their hands to salute the parading troops. KCNA did not say whether Kim made a speech.
The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the parade featured ceremonial flights of newly developed surveillance and attack drones, which were first unveiled by state media this week as they reported on an arms exhibition attended by Kim and Shoigu.
For a finale, the parade rolled out new ICBMs that were flight-tested in recent months and demonstrated ranges that could reach deep into the US mainland, the Hwasong-17 and Hwasong-18. Some analysts have argued these missiles are based on Russian designs.
North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam spoke, describing the parade as a historic celebration of the country’s “great victory against the American imperialists and the forces of their follower nations.”
He condemned the United States for its expanding military exercises with South Korea, which the North portrays as invasion rehearsals. The allies describe their drills as defensive, and say the upgrades in training are necessary to cope with the North’s evolving nuclear threat.
“(The) enemies have made a self-defeating final choice that will surely doom their fate,” Kang said.
Kang claimed the United States “does not have an option where it could use nuclear weapons against us and survive.”
Clouds over Pyongyang in recent days made it difficult for satellites to monitor preparations for the parade, which took place at night.
Satellite images showed what appeared to be a massing of people at the square at 1316 GMT (10:16 p.m. local) Thursday, said Dave Schmerler, a senior research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, which is part of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.
North Korea’s invitation of Russian and Chinese delegates was a rare diplomatic opening since the start of the pandemic. Experts say Kim is trying to break out of diplomatic isolation and boost the visibility of his partnership with authoritarian allies to counter pressure from the United States.
The parade followed meetings between Kim and Shoigu in Pyongyang this week that demonstrated North Korea’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and added to suspicions the North was willing to supply arms to Russia, whose war efforts have been compromised by defense procurement and inventory problems.
On Thursday, KCNA published a letter by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who thanked Kim for North Korea’s “firm support” of his war efforts in Ukraine. Putin said that interests between Moscow and Pyongyang were aligning as they counter the “policy of the Western group which hinders the establishment of the truly multi-polarized and just world order.”
Kim also held a luncheon and dinner banquet for Shoigu and his delegation following a second day of talks about expanding the countries’ “strategic and tactical collaboration and cooperation” in defense and security, KCNA said.
“Given Russia’s need for ammunition for its illegal war in Ukraine and Kim Jong Un’s willingness to personally give the Russian defense minister a tour of North Korea’s arms exhibition, UN member states should increase vigilance for observing and penalizing sanctions violations,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
He added: “China’s representation at North Korea’s parading of nuclear-capable missiles raises serious questions about Beijing enabling Pyongyang’s threats to global security.”
The parade capped off the North Korean festivities for the 70th anniversary of the armistice that stopped fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. North Korea, which triggered the war with a surprise attack on the South in June 1950, was supported by Chinese troops and the then-Soviet air force. South Korea, the United States and troops from other nations under the aegis of the UN fought to push back the invasion.
The July 1953 truce was never replaced with a peace treaty, leaving the Korean Peninsula in a technical state of war, but the North still sees it as a victory in the “Grand Fatherland Liberation War.”
The anniversary events were more somber in South Korea, where President Yoon Suk Yeol visited a war cemetery in the city of Busan to honor the foreign troops who died while fighting for the South during the war.
In the face of growing North Korean threats, Yoon has pushed to expand South Korea’s military exercises with Washington and is seeking stronger US reassurances that it would use its nuclear capabilities to defend the South in the event of a nuclear attack.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also marked the anniversary with a statement expressing concern over what he described as a growing “nuclear risk” on the Korean Peninsula.
“I urge the parties to resume regular diplomatic contacts and nurture an environment conducive to dialogue,” he said.
Trump, DeSantis and other 2024 GOP candidates set to address Iowa Republicans at Lincoln Day Dinner
Former president making a rare appearance with the rest of the field at an Iowa Republican Party fundraiser
Ron DeSantis, Trump’s strongest rival in the field, has been trying to reset his stalled campaign for two weeks
Updated 28 July 2023
AP
ANKENY, Iowa: Donald Trump and rival Ron DeSantis will appear for the first time at the same campaign event in early voting Iowa on Friday at a pivotal moment for the Republican presidential candidates.
Trump, the early front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination, is making a rare appearance with the rest of the field at an Iowa Republican Party fundraiser a day after he was charged with additional counts over his retention of classified documents after leaving office. He is also bracing to soon be charged in Washington over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Trump has typically avoided attending events that put him in the lineup with the rest of the crowded field and has questioned why he should share the stage with his trailing rivals.
But with Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses less than six months away, Trump and a dozen other GOP hopefuls are taking advantage of the chance to speak to about 1,200 GOP members and activists at Friday’s Lincoln Day Dinner.
DeSantis, Trump’s strongest rival in the field, has been trying to reset his stalled campaign for two weeks. He returned on Thursday to Iowa, where his campaign is increasingly focusing its efforts on trying to derail Trump.
DeSantis’ stumbles have raised questions about whether another candidate might be able to emerge from the crowded field and catch the former president. Some evangelicals, who play a determinative role in the state’s caucuses, have pointed to South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s upbeat message and pulpit-style delivery as strengths that could help him rise there.
Scott held a town hall Thursday night in Ankeny with Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and a crowd of a few hundred people, many of whom were forced to stand in the corners of the room. He drew laughs, head nods and amens, and the senator took about a dozen questions.
Many in the room said they were impressed with his positions and his positive outlook, even if they aren’t sure yet who they’ll support.
“There’s nothing negative coming out of this guy,” said Tony Vola, 76, of Saylor Township, a suburb of Des Moines. He said Scott knows his stuff and has a “fantastic” personality. “My God, he’s a real guy.”
DeSantis, who has pledged to eventually visit all of Iowa’s 99 counties, started a two-day bus tour Thursday organized by a super PAC supporting his run.
“No one will outwork Ron DeSantis in the Hawkeye State, and he is just getting started,” campaign spokesperson Andrew Romeo said in a statement.
But it comes amid fresh questions about his strategy and path forward.
After his fundraising reports showed him burning through donations, the governor cut more than a third of his campaign staff. One of the laid-off aides had shared a video featuring DeSantis’ face superimposed on a symbol embraced by the Nazis, a development first reported by Semafor.
His cash crunch seems to be driving the campaign to rely even more on the efforts of the super PAC, Never Back Down, to take up the work typically done by campaign staff.
Super PACs can receive unlimited sums from donors but are barred under federal rules from donating to candidates or coordinating with campaigns on how their money is spent.
While presidential campaigns have been supplemented before by the work of super PACs, which frequently use deeper coffers to run expensive television ads, the work Never Back Down has done to promote DeSantis has been more expansive.
The organization has been working to organize on the ground, including lining up caucus supporters for DeSantis. And while candidates before him have appeared at events put on by super PACs, DeSantis is embarking on the bus tour as the PAC’s “special guest.”
Never Back Down is also hosting a reception immediately after Friday’s dinner for DeSantis supporters, a task that other campaigns are taking on themselves.
Both the DeSantis campaign and Never Back Down defended the arrangement when asked how it complies with federal rules.
“We will continue to use our resources wisely by accepting special guest invitations to ensure Ron DeSantis is in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat the Harris-Biden administration,” Romeo, the DeSantis campaign spokesperson, said.
Jess Szymanski, a spokesperson for Never Back Down, said, “There are decades of precedent for Super PACs to host candidates and others as special guests at events.”
DeSantis has in recent days also been defending Florida’s new public school curriculum on Black history, which requires teachers to instruct middle school students that enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”
DeSantis has faced criticism from teachers and civil rights leaders and got into a public dispute with Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, a Black Republican congressman who said he had a problem with that part of the curriculum.
“I’d ask all my colleagues in Florida: Stand up for your state,” DeSantis said in an interview Thursday with CBS News. “Don’t side with Kamala Harris.”
Harris, too, will be in Iowa on Friday, seeking to draw a contrast with the Republicans. The Democratic vice president is scheduled to meet in Des Moines with activists and discuss abortion rights. Reynolds recently signed a ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. A judge has temporarily blocked the law but the Iowa Supreme Court will consider the governor’s request to put it back in effect.