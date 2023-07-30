At least 25 dead, several injured as blast rocks northwestern Pakistan

PESHAWAR: At least 25 people were killed and several injured on Sunday when a blast targeted a political party’s rally in northwestern Pakistan, police and rescue officials confirmed.
The blast took place during a public rally organized by the right-wing Pakistani political party, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) in Bajaur’s Khar town bordering Afghanistan, Bajaur Police spokesperson Muhammad Israr said.
“Twenty-five people have died in the blast,” Israr told Arab News. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi said at least 50 people were injured in the explosion, adding that the wounded were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar.
Police said an investigation was underway to determine the nature and intensity of the blast.
Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged expressed deep shock and regret over the attack.
“Maulana Fazlur Rehman demands the prime minister and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister hold an inquiry into the regretful incident,” a statement from the party said on Twitter.
The JUI-F urged the party’s supporters to remain calm in the wake of the attack and called on provincial and federal authorities to provide the best medical care to the injured.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa “must not be allowed to bleed again.”
Tribal areas in northwestern Pakistan were long a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants who have carried out some of the deadliest attacks against the country’s security forces.
Militancy in the district declined following the Pakistan Army’s operations there, but with the return of the Afghan Taliban to power in neighboring Afghanistan in 2021, the South Asian country has seen an uptick in violence in border areas, particularly after a fragile truce between the TTP and the state broke down in November last year.