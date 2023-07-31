Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema leads club into King Salman Cup quarterfinals

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad have qualified for the quarterfinals of the King Salman Cup after defeating Tunisia’s Sfaxien 1-0 in the second round of the group stage on Sunday.
Karim Benzema scored the game’s only goal during the second half. This follows a 2-1 victory in the first round over Tunisia’s Esperance.
In another match on Sunday, Morocco’s Wydad drew 1-1 with Libya’s Al-Ahly Tripoli. Ayoub El-Kaabi scored for Wydad, with Ahmed Krawa equalizing for Al-Ahly Tripoli.
In other games, Qatar’s Al-Sadd won 3-2 against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City stadium in Al-Mahalla, Abha, while the Esperance and Police contest ended in a goalless draw.
The second round of the group stage will be completed on Monday.
The UAE’s Al-Wahda face Algeria’s CR Belouizdad, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab tackle Egypt’s Zamalek, Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic play Kuwait SC, and Tunisia’s Union Sportive Monastirienne take on Saudi’s Al-Nassr.