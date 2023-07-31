You are here

  Al-Ittihad's Karim Benzema leads club into King Salman Cup quarterfinals

Al-Ittihad’s player Karim Benzema scored the goal during the second half of their match with the Tunisian team Sfaxien on Sunday. (SPA)
Qatar's Al-Sadd club defeated Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal Club with 3 goals against 2 in Abha on Sunday. (SPA)
Khaled Al-Arafah

  French striker scores only goal against Sfaxien
  Final 2nd-round matches take place on Monday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad have qualified for the quarterfinals of the King Salman Cup after defeating Tunisia’s Sfaxien 1-0 in the second round of the group stage on Sunday.

Karim Benzema scored the game’s only goal during the second half. This follows a 2-1 victory in the first round over Tunisia’s Esperance.

In another match on Sunday, Morocco’s Wydad drew 1-1 with Libya’s Al-Ahly Tripoli. Ayoub El-Kaabi scored for Wydad, with Ahmed Krawa equalizing for Al-Ahly Tripoli.

In other games, Qatar’s Al-Sadd won 3-2 against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City stadium in Al-Mahalla, Abha, while the Esperance and Police contest ended in a goalless draw.

The second round of the group stage will be completed on Monday.

The UAE’s Al-Wahda face Algeria’s CR Belouizdad, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab tackle Egypt’s Zamalek, Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic play Kuwait SC, and Tunisia’s Union Sportive Monastirienne take on Saudi’s Al-Nassr.

Topics: King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023 Al-ittihad Sfaxien

Saudi league ‘completely changed the market’: Guardiola

Saudi league ‘completely changed the market’: Guardiola
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

Saudi league ‘completely changed the market’: Guardiola

Saudi league ‘completely changed the market’: Guardiola
  • Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane on Saturday looked poised to join the exodus
  • “A year ago, when Cristiano Ronaldo was the first player, no one could imagine how many top, top quality, extraordinary players were going to play in the Saudi league,” said Pep
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

SEOUL: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Saturday that the Saudi Pro League had “completely changed the market” and he expects more and more high-profile players to move there.
City winger Riyad Mahrez this week became just the latest big name to move to Saudi football, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and numerous others from Europe’s top leagues.
Algerian international Mahrez joined Al-Ahli for a fee understood to be worth up to £30 million ($38.6 million).
Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane on Saturday looked poised to join the exodus.
“The Saudi league completely changed the market,” Guardiola said in Seoul on the eve of City’s friendly with Atletico Madrid.
“A year ago, when Cristiano Ronaldo was the first player, no one could imagine how many top, top quality, extraordinary players were going to play in the Saudi league.
“In the future, it will happen more and more.”
Guardiola said that he had a “special relationship” with Mahrez, even though the attacker fell from favor toward the end of his time at the English and European champions.
“He’s one of the players I’ve seen in my career I enjoyed the most.
“(He was) an important figure for the success we had during the five or six years together.”

Topics: Pep Guardiola Saudi Pro League Riyad Mahrez Cristiano Ronaldo

