Nick Cassidy wins second London race to clinch Formula E team title for Envision Racing

Nick Cassidy’s win in second London race clinched the Formula E Team title for Envision Racing. (Formula E)
  • Kiwi driver secured pole position, fastest lap and lights-to-flag win to end season 9
  • Mitch Evans finished 2nd, with Drivers’ World Champion Jake Dennis in 3rd
LONDON: Nick Cassidy led all the way in a rain-soaked final race of the Formula E season in London to claim the Teams’ World Championship title for Envision Racing on Sunday night, edging out Mitch Evans and Jaguar TCS Racing who finished second in both the race and for the team title.

Torrential rain in the hours leading up to round 16, the second race in the Hankook London E-Prix, created treacherous conditions on sections of the unique outdoor and indoor 2.09-km track at the ExCeL London events arena.

The 22 drivers were eventually able to get underway and complete the full 38-lap race which would decide the outcome of the team championship.

Both Jaguar TCS Racing and their Jaguar-powered customer team Envision Racing were on 268 points going into the final round, creating a compelling final chapter for fans despite Jake Dennis winning the Drivers’ World Championship title in round 15 the day before.

“It’s mixed emotions but ultimately I’m very happy because today was a difficult day for me mostly because I didn’t sleep well last night, I arrived late but I did the business so I’m proud,” said Cassidy.

“The team have been absolutely incredible,” he added. “They’re an incredible bunch of people and they work so hard. Of course every team does but these guys have been close on so many occasions and I think that just shows how strong they have been in this championship, and to finally get it done for them I am super super happy.”

Cassidy composed himself after multiple red flags and returned from the garage to lead home fellow New Zealander Mitch Evans and rookie champion Jake Dennis, to secure a maiden title for Envision Racing.

Ultimately, it was an emphatic win for the Kiwi. He started in Julius Bar Pole Position, led from lights to flag and set the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap of the race. He kept Evans at arm’s length throughout while the lead pair also extended a 10-second advantage over next-best Dennis with track conditions and visibility as tough as they can be in motorsport.Cassidy’s conclusive victory in the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 earned him second place in the Drivers’ World Championship.

The final round of season nine ended with Envision Racing extending beyond their previous best of third place to top the table ahead of their factory Jaguar TCS Racing team by 12 points. The Porsche-powered Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team were also able to edge their factory-supplier TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team to third by 10 points. Dennis finished 30 points clear of Cassidy with Evans third and Wehrlein fourth.

Evans said: “Big disappointment. Obviously, we didn’t finish as world champions in the teams. Nick did a great job and the other guys did a great job. He responded to me when I was catching him and I didn’t have enough — full credit to him. I did my best but just came a little short.

“Massive thanks to everyone in Jaguar TCS Racing. Obviously we can take a lot of pride with the Envision World Championship too. Thanks to everyone — we’ll keep pushing on in the (off-season) and come back better next year.”

Meanwhile newly-crowned individual champion Dennis commented: “We’re beating our own records right now. To get the podium at the end of the day was special in such difficult conditions with the wet and dry sections — but we managed to do it, keep it out of the wall and we were pretty quick, but we needed to be. I think we needed a clean race, try and get that podium, (and we can) celebrate now with everyone and really try and let it all sink in.”

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns in season 10 with the 2024 Mexico City E-Prix on Saturday, Jan. 13, and includes a debut Formula E race on the streets of Tokyo on Saturday, March 30.

Red Bull boss hails ‘mind blowing’ season as Max Verstappen cruises again in Belgium

Red Bull boss hails ‘mind blowing’ season as Max Verstappen cruises again in Belgium
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

Red Bull boss hails ‘mind blowing’ season as Max Verstappen cruises again in Belgium

Red Bull boss hails ‘mind blowing’ season as Max Verstappen cruises again in Belgium
  • Verstappen’s 45th career victory lifted him 125 points clear of teammate Sergio Perez
  • Horner praised the team for their work in winning all 12 races this year
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS: Red Bull boss Christian Horner described his team’s form this season as “mind blowing” after Max Verstappen’s latest display of dominance at Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.
Verstappen romped to his eighth consecutive victory and 10th of the season to maintain Red Bull’s total grip on Formula One after 12 of 22 races.
Asked about the prospects of completing an unbeaten season, Horner said: “I’m not going to project that far ahead. We’ll come back after the break and try to keep this amazing momentum going.”
Formula One will shut down for three weeks and return at the end of August with Verstappen’s home Dutch Grand Prix, where he will seek to equal former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel’s 2013 record of nine straight wins.
Verstappen’s 45th career victory lifted him 125 points clear of teammate Sergio Perez in the title race while in the constructors championship, Red Bull lead with 503 points to Mercedes on 247.
On Sunday, Perez was second — Red Bull’s fifth one-two of the season — and he has a 40-point lead over Fernando Alonso in the standings.
Horner praised the team for their work in winning all 12 races this year.
“It’s all about team-work and everyone doing their bit,” he said.
“It’s what the team has done in the first part of this year and it’s why we remain unbeaten so far. It’s mind blowing!
“We need to keep this level going, but right now everyone deserves a well-deserved break.”
Verstappen said his latest demonstration of dominance “was really enjoyable” especially as he had started sixth on the grid.
“It’s a new spot, that’s for sure — P6. I knew that we had a great car. It was just about surviving turn one. We made all the right moves.”
Such was Verstappen’s superiority he had time to tease his race engineer over the team radio.
As Gianpiero Lambiase warned him about degradation and to conserve his tires he joked that he might go faster instead — and take an extra pit-stop to give the team more pit-stop practice.
Their banter came as the 25-year-old Dutchman carved his way to a crushing 22-second victory ahead of Perez to complete a hat-trick of Belgian wins.
Told earlier in the race to “follow my instructions, please, and respect them,” Verstappen was later told after pitting for fresh tires that “you used a lot of the tire on the out lap, Max. I’m not sure that was sensible.”
Verstappen took little notice but responded with a fastest lap.
“I’d ask you to use your head a bit more,” said his engineer to which he replied: “I could push on and have another stop, for pit-stop training.”
“Not this time,” said Lambiase curtly, emphasising a need for caution that the champion said he had respected.
“I did slow down,” protested Verstappen after the race.

FIA joins forces with FIM in coalition against online abuse

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and FIM President Jorge Viegas sign a charter to counter online abuse in sport. (Supplied)
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and FIM President Jorge Viegas sign a charter to counter online abuse in sport. (Supplied)
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

FIA joins forces with FIM in coalition against online abuse

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and FIM President Jorge Viegas sign a charter to counter online abuse in sport. (Supplied)
  • Presidents of FIA and FIM sign charter pledging cooperation to stop hate speech in sport
  • FIA-led campaign underpinned by research programme with six global scholarships
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

BRUSSELS: The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile announced on Sunday the signing of a charter for collaboration with the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme as part of the global coalition to counter online abuse in sport. 

The signing between FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and his counterpart at FIM, Jorge Viegas, took place at the Francorchamps circuit ahead of the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix. 

Under the pledge, the FIA and FIM will contribute to the fight against online hate speech in sport, which is a major challenge for sport and society. 

The pledge includes upholding and promoting best practices in relation to the prevention, spread and removal of online hate speech in sport in all its forms. 

It also includes maintaining an open dialogue with stakeholders including athletes, volunteers, officials, fans, online platforms, technology businesses, government and regulatory bodies in the campaign to remove online hate speech from sport.

Sharing knowledge and research on online hate speech in sport to help eradicate its harmful effects and keep sport social is also included, as is fostering a collaborative approach between sporting bodies, online platforms, technology businesses, government and regulatory bodies to promote a transparent, positive and inclusive sports environment that helps to counter the effects of online hate speech in sport. 

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA president, said: “The signing of the Charter by FIM is part of our mission to build a global coalition to stop hate speech in sport. We are grateful for the support of Jorge Viegas and his team as we take steps to drive out online abuse, which has become a blight on all sport. Sustained toxicity has reached deplorable levels and we must take collaborative action. Only through collaborative action can we bring about behavioural and regulatory change.”

Jorge Viegas, FIM president, said: “By signing the charter today, FIM gives its support to the FIA’s United Against Online Abuse campaign alongside the sporting bodies, online platforms, governments and regulatory bodies. Sport is a fantastic platform to teach values such as fairness, teamwork, equality, inclusion and respect. Together we must do everything possible to promote a transparent, positive sports environment to change attitudes and tackle hate speech and online abuse in sport.”

The charter is a central pillar of the FIA’s United Against Online Abuse campaign — a collaborative mission between national governments, regulatory institutions and fellow sporting bodies — with the objective of building a “global coalition to stop hate speech in sport.” 

The FIA is in advanced discussions with the IOC and FIFA, as well as representatives from the governing bodies of athletics, rugby, a number of other sports and the Peace and Sport Organisation.

Support for the campaign has also come from Prince Albert of Monaco, the rulers of Malaysia and Spain, the British minister for trade, and the prime minister of Slovenia, among others. 

The FIA is taking a knowledge-led approach to the campaign, which includes the launch of six scholarships. These scholarships will invite researchers worldwide to collaborate against online hate speech in sport while earning a master’s by research.

The scholarships fall under the auspices of the FIA University and are backed by the FIA Foundation. The FIA is partnering with Dublin City University, one of the world’s leading centres for research in the field of online hate speech, on the initiative. 

It will be a distance-learning programme spanning two years part-time and starting in January 2024. The FIA scholarship covers all academic fees and costs. The scholarship programme is part of the FIA’s equality, diversity and inclusion commitment. 

Battling Brit Jake Dennis wins Formula E title in London

Battling Brit Jake Dennis wins Formula E title in London
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

Battling Brit Jake Dennis wins Formula E title in London

Battling Brit Jake Dennis wins Formula E title in London
  • Avalanche Andretti Formula E took the championship despite second-place finish, after Mitch Evans came first.
  • Sebastien Buemi claims third but clash with Envision Racing teammate ended Cassidy’s title bid
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Second place for Jake Dennis in an eventful Hankook London E-Prix was enough to win the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a race to spare on Saturday night, becoming the first British driver to claim a world title at home.

Dennis survived heavy pressure from his closest rival and polesitter Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) as well as two red flags to become Formula E’s first British world champion.

The title is Avalanche Andretti’s first in Formula E — the American team having been a part of the series from day one — and Dennis’ first FIA world championship title.

“I am lost for words, honestly. It means so much to me, the boys standing out there, we have had everything thrown at us, honestly it felt like everyone was racing against us — but we have just become world champion. I am so happy for myself, the team, everyone — we deserve this so much,” Dennis said.

“I only joined this championship three years ago, we almost won in our rookie year but now to come back and have the year that we have had, breaking all the podium records,” he said. “To become world champion is mind-blowing, I really didn’t think it could happen coming into this year, but full credit to my boys. I love them so much, they have given me an absolute rocket ship all year, this is the least I could do for them.

“I could hear the fans as well, it is absolutely incredible to share this moment with them.”

The Briton headed into the race 24 points clear of Nick Cassidy, who picked up three points before the race began by earning Julius Bar pole position.

The Kiwi led the early stages before ceding top spot to eventual winner and countryman Evans on Lap 11 and second spot to teammate Sebastien Buemi.

Dennis had earlier made it past Cassidy with an opportunistic move at the final corner just a couple of laps before, with Cassidy immediately fighting his way back around the Andretti. The dogfight for the world title was underway.

However, with Cassidy running in formation close behind Buemi, the Envision Racing drivers came into contact. Cassidy’s front wing was dislodged, catching beneath his left-front wheel. Despite pit stop repairs and a return to the track, Cassidy was unable to continue, which effectively ended his hopes of pushing on from second place in the Drivers’ World Championship standings. Good news for Dennis and the Avalanche Andretti team.

Loose bodywork from that clash caused a brief spell under the safety car, bunching up the pack. Meanwhile Jake Dennis shared his exasperation over the radio at Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) with the German hanging onto fourth place at Dennis’ expense in the Porsche-powered Avalanche Andretti as the Teams’ title battle heated up.

But Wehrlein’s challenge then also fell by the wayside in a shunt just before a red flag for the recovery of Sacha Fenestraz’s Nissan. He and Jake Hughes tangled into Turn 1, with damage to the German’s Porsche terminal.

On the restart Evans led away, with Dennis working his way into third — enough to seal the title as it stood. An over-optimistic move from Norman Nato (Nissan Formula E Team) at the penultimate turn on Lap 34 caused a chain reaction behind with several cars unable to avoid the melee, forcing another spell under red flag conditions.

The restart came swiftly with a three-lap sprint to the flag and Dennis having to only hold on to his position to ensure his first world title.

In front of jubilant home support, Dennis took the chequered flag in third behind Evans but was promoted to second following a penalty for TAG Heuer Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa. Sebastien Buemi (Envision Racing) rounded out the podium.

Dennis was crowned Drivers’ World Champion on 213 points, with Evans on 176 unable to catch him with one round of the 16-race season remaining, the second of the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix double-header.

The Teams’ World Championship will go down to the final race with Envision Racing and their factory powertrain provider, Jaguar TCS Racing, level on points on 268. TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team are in third with a mathematical change of top spot.

Evans said: “I want to take a moment to congratulate Jake on the world championship. It is a hard one for me, I feel for Nick as well, I am not sure what happened with him. Obviously I came here to try and fight for the championship on the second day, we did all we could but unfortunately it wasn’t enough.”

Meanwhile, Michael Andretti, CEO and chairman, Andretti Autosport, said: “It was insane, I think that basically explains what Formula E is all about, you just never know all the way until the last lap. Even those last two laps we were just holding our breath. I can’t thank the team enough, hanging in there all these years to finally get on top of a podium for a championship. I want to thank Porsche, their powertrain was fantastic, they have had an incredible year with it, and also our sponsor Avalanche.”

Max Verstappen wins wet, wild sprint race at Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen wins wet, wild sprint race at Belgian Grand Prix
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

Max Verstappen wins wet, wild sprint race at Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen wins wet, wild sprint race at Belgian Grand Prix
  • Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton came home fourth on track for Mercedes
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Max Verstappen increased his lead by a further eight points in the world championship with a calculated and convincing victory ahead of Australian rookie Oscar Piastri in Saturday’s rain-delayed sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Red Bull’s double defending world champion rode his luck when McLaren’s Piastri snatched the lead by making an early pit-stop to switch from wet to intermediate tires, to storm back and win by 6.6 seconds.
Verstappen’s win extended Red Bull’s record this year to 14 wins from 14 races — 11 grands prix and three sprints.
“It was all under the control, the car was quick, tires were holding on,” said the Dutchman.
Piastri came home a strong second ahead of Pierre Gasly, who gave the beleaguered Alpine team something to celebrate, with Carlos Sainz and his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc finishing fourth and fifth.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton came home fourth on track for Mercedes, but was demoted to seventh behind Lando Norris, in the second McLaren, after taking a five-second penalty for a clash with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
George Russell was eighth in the second Mercedes ahead of Esteban Ocon in the second Alpine and Daniel Ricciardo, enjoying his second weekend with Alpha Tauri.
“I am very happy,” said Piastri. “We tried out best and led for a few laps, but we were no match for Max. But it’s nice to be up there in P2. All credit to the team.”
The race began 35 minutes late, after delays caused by heavy rain, with all 20 cars on full-wet tires for the start behind the safety car.
The race distance was reduced to 12 laps, but it was obvious that in the improving conditions all 20 cars would dive into the pits for intermediates — a chaotic spectacle — as the race was reduced to 11 laps, allowing for one more formation lap.
Finally, the safety car came in and Verstappen accelerated into Pouhon while Piastri, Sainz, Perez, Gasly and Hamilton all dived in immediately for intermediates leaving Verstappen leading Leclerc at the front.
“We need to box this lap,” said Verstappen, who then pitted, emerging second behind Piastri with Gasly, Perez and Hamilton behind him, all three gaining from their instant pit-stop decisions.
By lap three, the Australian was eight-tenths ahead, his wet-set-up car resisting the Red Bull, which had superior straight-line speed, before Fernando Alonso spun out at the exit of Pouhon.
He was unhurt, but he had his first non-finish of the season to mark his 42nd birthday.
The safety car was deployed while Red Bull told Verstappen Piastri’s left-hand tires were “suffering.”
“I’m not surprised, he’s drifting everywhere,” said the Dutchman who picked his moment after the re-start, with five laps to go, to blast past Piastri down Kemmel Straight.
Gasly stayed third as Perez and Hamilton tangled when the Briton dived down the inside at Stavelot, but he succeeded later in the lap at La Source and both Ferraris followed in overtaking the Mexican.
“I have no rear grip,” said Perez, before slithering across a gravel trap to re-join 16th. “We’re going to box and retire the car,” Red Bull informed him.
His team-mate made short work of establishing himself as leader and was four seconds clear of Piastri by lap nine as Hamilton, fourth, was given a five-second penalty for his earlier contact with Perez.

Charles Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian GP after Max Verstappen gets grid penalty

Charles Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian GP after Max Verstappen gets grid penalty
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

Charles Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian GP after Max Verstappen gets grid penalty

Charles Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian GP after Max Verstappen gets grid penalty
  • The session began in steady rain with Alex Albon, on intermediates, leading the way in his Williams before Mercedes sent Lewis Hamilton out on full wets as the rain intensified
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Runaway F1 championship leader Max Verstappen had the fastest time in qualifying for the rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix on Friday, but Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position because of Verstappen’s five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change.
Verstappen will begin Sunday’s race in sixth place, but that will hardly bother the two-time reigning Formula One champion considering he won here last year from 14th on the grid.
“This year the car is better. I’m still targeting to win the race for sure,” Verstappen said. “I know that I have to drop back on Sunday with the penalty I have, but it was the best I could do today.”
He also believes it was the right decision to change his gearbox in Belgium.
“I think it’s the best place to do it,” said Verstappen, who has won 44 races in his career. “Sunday looks more and more dry.”
Verstappen finished qualifying a significant .82 seconds ahead of Leclerc and .88 ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who moved up from third to second on the grid.
Leclerc does not believe his car is fast enough to challenge for a victory.
“It’s great to start first, but to say we’re targeting the win would be a bit optimistic,” he said. “It will be hard to keep these guys (Red Bulls) behind.”
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will go from third and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. from fourth ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Verstappen, who leads the championship by a massive 110 points from second-place Perez.
Lando Norris qualifed seventh for McLaren, with George Russell in eighth for Mercedes ahead of Aston Martin teammates Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.
The qualifying session was delayed for 10 minutes because of heavy rain and started under clearing skies but with the track still soaked.
“In these conditions it’s so easy for things to go wrong,” Perez said.
With conditions still slippery, Norris went wide into gravel but just managed to bring the car back before it hit the barriers.
AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo, who had his lap time deleted for going off track limits, and Williams driver Alex Albon were among the five drivers eliminated from Q1, the first part of qualifying.
The circuit started drying a bit for Q2, but Alpine’s Esteban Ocon damaged his front wing after going over gravel and failed to make it into Q3.
“It’s a rare error from me, it was my fault,” said Ocon, who crashed out of the Hungarian GP last weekend.
After only just scraping into Q3 in 10th, Verstappen unleashed a rant at his engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, letting fly with a couple of expletives.
Lambiase stood up to him firmly and received an apology afterward from Verstappen, who showed his searing pace on his final lap.
Verstappen will have his eyes on an eighth straight victory of a dominant season for a dominant Red Bull which has won all 11 races this season, and a F1 record 12 straight victory including the final race of last year.
The rain-marred first practice session took place amid gloomy conditions. It led governing body FIA to say the grid for Sunday’s race would have been set in order of the championship standings if qualifying had to be canceled.
Because this weekend features a sprint race on Saturday, qualifying for Sunday’s main race itself was on Friday with only one practice session beforehand.
It took place amid a downpour at the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps circuit, located in the Ardennes forest.
With visibility poor due to the water spray and a slippery surface, drivers did not look to set competitive times.
Sainz had a leading time of 2 minutes, 3.2 seconds, while Verstappen was among the five drivers not to set a time.
Midway through the first practice session, Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu and Albon both slid off track, as did Albon’s teammate Logan Sargeant. The rookie American driver locked his tires, couldn’t turn and went straight on at Les Combes.
With his car parked by the barriers, a red flag came out.
Only a handful of drivers came out for the final minutes of the first practice, with fans dotted around the track huddling under umbrellas.
There is another qualifying session Saturday to sat the grid for the sprint race. It is the third sprint race of the season, with Perez and Verstappen winning one each.

