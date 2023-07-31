World Cup goal scorer Ibtissam Jraidi describes historic win as ‘victory for Morocco, Arabs’

You are here

Morocco's forward #09 Ibtissam Jraidi controls the ball before shooting on goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Morocco at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide
  • 30-year-old Al-Ahli player nets only goal in Moroccan women’s 1-0 defeat of South Korea
Adelaide: Moroccan footballer Ibtissam Jraidi’s name will forever be etched into the record books after the 30-year-old became the first Arab woman to score at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Al-Ahli forward helped the Lionesses of Atlas to a 1-0 win over South Korea to keep their World Cup hopes alive heading into the final match against Colombia.

After the ignominy of their 6-0 loss to Germany in their opening encounter, Morocco arrived in Adelaide on Sunday keen to avoid a similar fate against a side ranked 55 places higher in the official FIFA rankings.

Morocco had the majority of the support among the 12,886 fans inside the intimate confines of Hindmarsh Stadium — the smallest ground in use at this year’s Women’s World Cup.

As the sun momentarily shone on Hindmarsh Stadium on a crisp, and occasionally wet, winter’s day in the South Australian capital, Jraidi got low down to glance on an inch-perfect cross from Hanane Ait El-Haj past the outstretched arms of Korean stopper Kim Jung-mi to give her side a sixth-minute lead against their more fancied opponents.

The ecstasy was etched on the faces of everyone involved in the Moroccan team as the entire bench of substitutes emptied onto the field of play and ran over to mob Jraidi in a moment of sheer joy.

And it was a lead they would not surrender, holding on to record their first ever victory at the Women’s World Cup, sparking wild celebrations both on the pitch and in the stands.

Even the small collection of Moroccan media got in on the act, celebrating with the players with hugs, high-fives, and selfies in the post-match mixed zone.

Jraidi said: “We are just so pleased our efforts have paid off. This victory is for Morocco and Arabs, it’s the fruit of our hard work.”

In a match that also saw Nouhaila Benzina make her first appearance of the tournament to become the first hijabi player to appear at the Women’s World Cup, it was 90 minutes that carried plenty of significance for the future of women’s football.

In scoring what was to be the only goal of the game, Jraidi created a further slice of history by becoming the first player from a Saudi Women’s Premier League team to score in the cup competition.

While Saudi Arabia’s national team remains some way off being able to compete at the Women’s World Cup, Jraidi’s exploits in Adelaide highlighted the way forward.

She joined Jeddah-based Al-Ahli for the debut season of the SWPL after more than a decade playing domestically in Morocco with perennial champions ASFAR, who have won the past eight Moroccan league titles.

She was a standout for ASFAR on their run to claiming the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals, including a hattrick in the final against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa.

Unsurprisingly, she flourished with Al-Ahli. Despite arriving on a two-year deal only midway through the 14-game season, she ended the season with 17 goals to finish second in the Golden Boot standings behind Shokhan Salihi.

Jraidi started with six goals in a 9-1 win over relegated Sama in December, before finishing the season with a run of 11 goals in four matches, a streak that included three hattricks.

Now as a Women’s World Cup goal scorer, she will be one of the poster signings of the SWPL as it looks to establish a stronger foothold within the country and throughout the region over the coming years.

Nick Cassidy wins second London race to clinch Formula E team title for Envision Racing

Nick Cassidy wins second London race to clinch Formula E team title for Envision Racing
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

Nick Cassidy wins second London race to clinch Formula E team title for Envision Racing

Nick Cassidy wins second London race to clinch Formula E team title for Envision Racing
  • Kiwi driver secured pole position, fastest lap and lights-to-flag win to end season 9
  • Mitch Evans finished 2nd, with Drivers’ World Champion Jake Dennis in 3rd
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Nick Cassidy led all the way in a rain-soaked final race of the Formula E season in London to claim the Teams’ World Championship title for Envision Racing on Sunday night, edging out Mitch Evans and Jaguar TCS Racing who finished second in both the race and for the team title.

Torrential rain in the hours leading up to round 16, the second race in the Hankook London E-Prix, created treacherous conditions on sections of the unique outdoor and indoor 2.09-km track at the ExCeL London events arena.

The 22 drivers were eventually able to get underway and complete the full 38-lap race which would decide the outcome of the team championship.

Both Jaguar TCS Racing and their Jaguar-powered customer team Envision Racing were on 268 points going into the final round, creating a compelling final chapter for fans despite Jake Dennis winning the Drivers’ World Championship title in round 15 the day before.

“It’s mixed emotions but ultimately I’m very happy because today was a difficult day for me mostly because I didn’t sleep well last night, I arrived late but I did the business so I’m proud,” said Cassidy.

“The team have been absolutely incredible,” he added. “They’re an incredible bunch of people and they work so hard. Of course every team does but these guys have been close on so many occasions and I think that just shows how strong they have been in this championship, and to finally get it done for them I am super super happy.”

Cassidy composed himself after multiple red flags and returned from the garage to lead home fellow New Zealander Mitch Evans and rookie champion Jake Dennis, to secure a maiden title for Envision Racing.

Ultimately, it was an emphatic win for the Kiwi. He started in Julius Bar Pole Position, led from lights to flag and set the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap of the race. He kept Evans at arm’s length throughout while the lead pair also extended a 10-second advantage over next-best Dennis with track conditions and visibility as tough as they can be in motorsport.Cassidy’s conclusive victory in the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 earned him second place in the Drivers’ World Championship.

The final round of season nine ended with Envision Racing extending beyond their previous best of third place to top the table ahead of their factory Jaguar TCS Racing team by 12 points. The Porsche-powered Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team were also able to edge their factory-supplier TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team to third by 10 points. Dennis finished 30 points clear of Cassidy with Evans third and Wehrlein fourth.

Evans said: “Big disappointment. Obviously, we didn’t finish as world champions in the teams. Nick did a great job and the other guys did a great job. He responded to me when I was catching him and I didn’t have enough — full credit to him. I did my best but just came a little short.

“Massive thanks to everyone in Jaguar TCS Racing. Obviously we can take a lot of pride with the Envision World Championship too. Thanks to everyone — we’ll keep pushing on in the (off-season) and come back better next year.”

Meanwhile newly-crowned individual champion Dennis commented: “We’re beating our own records right now. To get the podium at the end of the day was special in such difficult conditions with the wet and dry sections — but we managed to do it, keep it out of the wall and we were pretty quick, but we needed to be. I think we needed a clean race, try and get that podium, (and we can) celebrate now with everyone and really try and let it all sink in.”

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns in season 10 with the 2024 Mexico City E-Prix on Saturday, Jan. 13, and includes a debut Formula E race on the streets of Tokyo on Saturday, March 30.

Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema leads club into King Salman Cup quarterfinals

Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema leads club into King Salman Cup quarterfinals
Updated 31 July 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema leads club into King Salman Cup quarterfinals

Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema leads club into King Salman Cup quarterfinals
  • French striker scores only goal against Sfaxien
  • Final 2nd-round matches take place on Monday
Updated 31 July 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad have qualified for the quarterfinals of the King Salman Cup after defeating Tunisia’s Sfaxien 1-0 in the second round of the group stage on Sunday.

Karim Benzema scored the game’s only goal during the second half. This follows a 2-1 victory in the first round over Tunisia’s Esperance.

In another match on Sunday, Morocco’s Wydad drew 1-1 with Libya’s Al-Ahly Tripoli. Ayoub El-Kaabi scored for Wydad, with Ahmed Krawa equalizing for Al-Ahly Tripoli.

In other games, Qatar’s Al-Sadd won 3-2 against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City stadium in Al-Mahalla, Abha, while the Esperance and Police contest ended in a goalless draw.

The second round of the group stage will be completed on Monday.

The UAE’s Al-Wahda face Algeria’s CR Belouizdad, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab tackle Egypt’s Zamalek, Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic play Kuwait SC, and Tunisia’s Union Sportive Monastirienne take on Saudi’s Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr’s Castro: Montasir match is very important to qualify for the next round

Al-Nassr’s Castro: Montasir match is very important to qualify for the next round
Updated 30 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

Al-Nassr’s Castro: Montasir match is very important to qualify for the next round

Al-Nassr’s Castro: Montasir match is very important to qualify for the next round
  • New signing Telles said he and the squad were ready
Updated 30 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Al-Nassr’s head coach Luis Castro has emphasized the importance of the King Salman Club Cup ahead of his side’s clash on Monday against Union Monastir of Tunisia in group three.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, he said: “We are in a very important tournament for us. When the tournament is short, all matches are of the same importance.

“Tomorrow’s match is very important to us. In the last match we could not achieve our goal, which is to win, and this makes the responsibility greater for us in tomorrow’s match to achieve the three points.”

The Portuguese coach added: “The team stands by the players who are available and ready, and all we are working on is to equip our team in the best way.

“It is true that we did not participate with one team in the last period, because the pressure of the matches made us change the names. We as coaches always think about the full group, and during the preparation for the season we look for the right combination.”

He added that he forgave his players for any errors they may have committed in the previous match against Al-Shabab.

He said: “Players are human beings, not machines. In Japan we played two matches in three days and we flew for 12 hours and arrived in Taif in the early morning and played our first match the same day.”

Meanwhile, Brazilian full-back Alex Telles, who left Manchester United to join Al-Nassr, faced the Saudi media for the first time.

He said: “It is not only an important match for the club, but for us as players too. In tomorrow’s match we will do our best to show our preparation for the new season.”

Asked about his move to Al-Nassr, the 30-year-old, who won the Europa League last season while on loan at Sevilla, said: “I received many offers but, eventually, I selected Al-Nassr’s offer because I am a player who loves a challenge. Al-Nassr has a mission to accomplish and I am glad to be part of this challenge.”

Red Bull boss hails ‘mind blowing’ season as Max Verstappen cruises again in Belgium

Red Bull boss hails ‘mind blowing’ season as Max Verstappen cruises again in Belgium
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

Red Bull boss hails ‘mind blowing’ season as Max Verstappen cruises again in Belgium

Red Bull boss hails ‘mind blowing’ season as Max Verstappen cruises again in Belgium
  • Verstappen’s 45th career victory lifted him 125 points clear of teammate Sergio Perez
  • Horner praised the team for their work in winning all 12 races this year
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS: Red Bull boss Christian Horner described his team’s form this season as “mind blowing” after Max Verstappen’s latest display of dominance at Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.
Verstappen romped to his eighth consecutive victory and 10th of the season to maintain Red Bull’s total grip on Formula One after 12 of 22 races.
Asked about the prospects of completing an unbeaten season, Horner said: “I’m not going to project that far ahead. We’ll come back after the break and try to keep this amazing momentum going.”
Formula One will shut down for three weeks and return at the end of August with Verstappen’s home Dutch Grand Prix, where he will seek to equal former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel’s 2013 record of nine straight wins.
Verstappen’s 45th career victory lifted him 125 points clear of teammate Sergio Perez in the title race while in the constructors championship, Red Bull lead with 503 points to Mercedes on 247.
On Sunday, Perez was second — Red Bull’s fifth one-two of the season — and he has a 40-point lead over Fernando Alonso in the standings.
Horner praised the team for their work in winning all 12 races this year.
“It’s all about team-work and everyone doing their bit,” he said.
“It’s what the team has done in the first part of this year and it’s why we remain unbeaten so far. It’s mind blowing!
“We need to keep this level going, but right now everyone deserves a well-deserved break.”
Verstappen said his latest demonstration of dominance “was really enjoyable” especially as he had started sixth on the grid.
“It’s a new spot, that’s for sure — P6. I knew that we had a great car. It was just about surviving turn one. We made all the right moves.”
Such was Verstappen’s superiority he had time to tease his race engineer over the team radio.
As Gianpiero Lambiase warned him about degradation and to conserve his tires he joked that he might go faster instead — and take an extra pit-stop to give the team more pit-stop practice.
Their banter came as the 25-year-old Dutchman carved his way to a crushing 22-second victory ahead of Perez to complete a hat-trick of Belgian wins.
Told earlier in the race to “follow my instructions, please, and respect them,” Verstappen was later told after pitting for fresh tires that “you used a lot of the tire on the out lap, Max. I’m not sure that was sensible.”
Verstappen took little notice but responded with a fastest lap.
“I’d ask you to use your head a bit more,” said his engineer to which he replied: “I could push on and have another stop, for pit-stop training.”
“Not this time,” said Lambiase curtly, emphasising a need for caution that the champion said he had respected.
“I did slow down,” protested Verstappen after the race.

FIA joins forces with FIM in coalition against online abuse

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and FIM President Jorge Viegas sign a charter to counter online abuse in sport. (Supplied)
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and FIM President Jorge Viegas sign a charter to counter online abuse in sport. (Supplied)
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

FIA joins forces with FIM in coalition against online abuse

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and FIM President Jorge Viegas sign a charter to counter online abuse in sport. (Supplied)
  • Presidents of FIA and FIM sign charter pledging cooperation to stop hate speech in sport
  • FIA-led campaign underpinned by research programme with six global scholarships
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

BRUSSELS: The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile announced on Sunday the signing of a charter for collaboration with the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme as part of the global coalition to counter online abuse in sport. 

The signing between FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and his counterpart at FIM, Jorge Viegas, took place at the Francorchamps circuit ahead of the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix. 

Under the pledge, the FIA and FIM will contribute to the fight against online hate speech in sport, which is a major challenge for sport and society. 

The pledge includes upholding and promoting best practices in relation to the prevention, spread and removal of online hate speech in sport in all its forms. 

It also includes maintaining an open dialogue with stakeholders including athletes, volunteers, officials, fans, online platforms, technology businesses, government and regulatory bodies in the campaign to remove online hate speech from sport.

Sharing knowledge and research on online hate speech in sport to help eradicate its harmful effects and keep sport social is also included, as is fostering a collaborative approach between sporting bodies, online platforms, technology businesses, government and regulatory bodies to promote a transparent, positive and inclusive sports environment that helps to counter the effects of online hate speech in sport. 

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA president, said: “The signing of the Charter by FIM is part of our mission to build a global coalition to stop hate speech in sport. We are grateful for the support of Jorge Viegas and his team as we take steps to drive out online abuse, which has become a blight on all sport. Sustained toxicity has reached deplorable levels and we must take collaborative action. Only through collaborative action can we bring about behavioural and regulatory change.”

Jorge Viegas, FIM president, said: “By signing the charter today, FIM gives its support to the FIA’s United Against Online Abuse campaign alongside the sporting bodies, online platforms, governments and regulatory bodies. Sport is a fantastic platform to teach values such as fairness, teamwork, equality, inclusion and respect. Together we must do everything possible to promote a transparent, positive sports environment to change attitudes and tackle hate speech and online abuse in sport.”

The charter is a central pillar of the FIA’s United Against Online Abuse campaign — a collaborative mission between national governments, regulatory institutions and fellow sporting bodies — with the objective of building a “global coalition to stop hate speech in sport.” 

The FIA is in advanced discussions with the IOC and FIFA, as well as representatives from the governing bodies of athletics, rugby, a number of other sports and the Peace and Sport Organisation.

Support for the campaign has also come from Prince Albert of Monaco, the rulers of Malaysia and Spain, the British minister for trade, and the prime minister of Slovenia, among others. 

The FIA is taking a knowledge-led approach to the campaign, which includes the launch of six scholarships. These scholarships will invite researchers worldwide to collaborate against online hate speech in sport while earning a master’s by research.

The scholarships fall under the auspices of the FIA University and are backed by the FIA Foundation. The FIA is partnering with Dublin City University, one of the world’s leading centres for research in the field of online hate speech, on the initiative. 

It will be a distance-learning programme spanning two years part-time and starting in January 2024. The FIA scholarship covers all academic fees and costs. The scholarship programme is part of the FIA’s equality, diversity and inclusion commitment. 

