Morocco makes history in 1-0 defeat of South Korea at Women's World Cup

Morocco makes history in 1-0 defeat of South Korea at Women’s World Cup
Morocco becomes the first Arab Nation ever to win a game at a Women’s World Cup (Reuters)
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

Morocco makes history in 1-0 defeat of South Korea at Women’s World Cup

Morocco makes history in 1-0 defeat of South Korea at Women’s World Cup
  • South Korea had the majority of the possession but was unable to translate the advantage into many scoring opportunities
  • The Moroccans scored in the sixth minute and were able to make it stand up for the remainder of the match.
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

ADELAIDE: Morocco made history in multiple ways during its 1-0 victory over South Korea in the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.
Defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab in a World Cup game at the senior level, and her teammate Ibtissam Jraïdi scored the Atlas Lionesses’ first World Cup goal. The Moroccans scored in the 6th minute and were able to make it stand up for the remainder of the match.
After a lopsided 6-0 loss against Germany, the victory keeps No. 72-ranked Morocco in contention to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.
KEY MOMENTS
Morocco scored its first ever World Cup goal in the sixth minute when Ibtissam Jraïdi met a cross from Hanane Aït El Hajj with a glancing header toward the far post.
South Korea had the majority of the possession but was unable to translate the advantage into many scoring opportunities. Its best chance at equalizing came in the 87th minute when 16-year-old New Jersey resident Casey Phair pushed a shot just wide of the post. Phair, the youngest player to appear at a World Cup, went on as a late substitute.
WHY IT MATTERS
After dropping its opening match 6-0 to Germany, Morocco’s victory temporarily moves it level with Germany and Colombia on three points ahead of the matchup later Sunday between those teams in Sydney. Morocco becomes the first Arab Nation ever to win a game at a Women’s World Cup and remains in contention to advance to the round of 16.
South Korea is all but eliminated from the tournament after its second loss of the tournament.
WHAT’S NEXT
Morocco will take on Colombia on the final day of the group stage Thursday in Perth in a match that may decide which of the two teams advances to the round of 16. South Korea will play Germany in Brisbane. The two matches will kick off simultaneously.

Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab

Updated 30 sec ago
AP

Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab

Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab
  • Defender Nouhaila Benzina made history as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level global tournament
  • A FIFA ban on playing in religious head coverings in its sanctioned games for “health and safety reasons” was overturned in 2014
Updated 30 sec ago
AP
Adelaide: Stepping onto the field against South Korea in Morocco’s second Women’s World Cup match, defender Nouhaila Benzina made history as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level global tournament.
A FIFA ban on playing in religious head coverings in its sanctioned games for “health and safety reasons” was overturned in 2014 after advocacy from activists, athletes and government and soccer officials.
“I have no doubt that more and more women and Muslim girls will look at Benzina and just really be inspired – not just the players, but I think decision makers, coaches, other sports as well,” said Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network.
Benzina plays professional club soccer for the Association’s Sports of Forces Armed Royal – the eight-time defending champion in Morocco’s top women’s league. She did not play in Morocco’s opening 6-0 loss to Germany in Melbourne, and had to wait six days to finally get her start in the Group H game in Adelaide.
It was worth it. The Atlas Lionesses played with more freedom in an afternoon game against South Korea, scoring in the 6th minute and hanging on for a 1-0 win. Benzina played an important role in the defensive line, and picked up a yellow card late in the game as South Korea counter-attacked.
Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to qualify for the Women’s World Cup.
“We are honored to be the first Arab country to take part in the Women’s World Cup,” Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak told reporters before tournament, “and we feel that we have to shoulder a big responsibility to give a good image, to show the achievements the Moroccan team has made.”

England cricket great Broad to retire after ‘wonderful ride’

England cricket great Broad to retire after ‘wonderful ride’
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

England cricket great Broad to retire after ‘wonderful ride’

England cricket great Broad to retire after ‘wonderful ride’
  • 37-year-old seamer Stuart Broad was also once an impressive lower order batsman, making 169 against Pakistan at the Lord’s in 2010 
  • But he has never been quite the same with the bat since having his nose broken by a bouncer from India’s Varun Aaron four years later 
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: England great Stuart Broad said Saturday he will retire from all cricket following the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval, describing his career as “a wonderful ride.” 

The 37-year-old seamer, the fifth most successful bowler in Test history, with 602 wickets, told Sky Sports after stumps on the third day: “Tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday will be my last game of cricket. 

“It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.” 

Broad, the son of former England opening batsman Chris Broad, added: “I am loving cricket as much as I ever have. I have always wanted to finish at the top and this series feels like one of the most enjoyable and entertaining I have been a part of.” 

Broad, appearing in his 167th and final Test, made his debut in December 2007 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. 

He has been half of one of Test cricket’s most durable partnerships alongside fellow veteran fast bowler Jimmy Anderson. 

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while, a few weeks,” said Broad. “England v Australia has always been the pinnacle for me.” 

Broad was two not out at stumps on the third day in England’s second innings 389-9, with the hosts now 377 runs ahead as they push for a series-levelling win. 

“I have loved the battles with Australia that have come my way and the team’s way, I have a love affair with the Ashes and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket,” he said. 

Broad, a four-time Ashes winner, added: “I told Stokesy (England captain Ben Stokes) last (Friday) night and told the changing room this morning, and to be honest it just felt the right time. 

“I didn’t want friends and team-mates to see things that might come out. I prefer just to say it and give it a good crack in the Australia innings. 

“It’s been awesome. I don’t think I will leave the game with any regrets. I will give it a red-hot go over the next couple of days.” 

Broad, who on Friday became the first Englishman to take 150 Test wickets against Australia, made his name in Ashes cricket with a return of 5-37 at The Oval in 2009. 

And the most spectacular bowling performance of a Test career littered with dramatic wicket-taking bursts came when he took a remarkable 8-15 against Australia at his Trent Bridge home ground eight years ago. 

Australia off-spinner Todd Murphy paid tribute to Broad after Saturday’s close. 

“What you admire about a guy like that is that he charges in no matter what the conditions are and he fights all day and I think that’s all you can ask from a cricketer and his record is unbelievable,” he said. 

“He’s had a hell of a career.” 

Broad was also once an impressive lower order batsman, making 169 against Pakistan at Lord’s in 2010. 

But he has never been quite the same with the bat since having his nose broken by a bouncer from India’s Varun Aaron four years later. 

At stumps on Saturday Broad was batting alongside Anderson, the only non-spinner to have taken more Test wickets than his longstanding team-mate, with 690. 

Although several years older than Broad, the Lancashire swing bowler — 41 on Sunday — has insisted he has no plans to retire. 

Terrence Crawford stops Errol Spence Jr. to claim undisputed welterweight world title

Terrence Crawford stops Errol Spence Jr. to claim undisputed welterweight world title
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

Terrence Crawford stops Errol Spence Jr. to claim undisputed welterweight world title

Terrence Crawford stops Errol Spence Jr. to claim undisputed welterweight world title
  • Unbeaten Terence Crawford had knocked down Errol Spence three times
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Unbeaten Crawford had knocked down Spence three times and had his previously unbeaten foe staggering under a hail of blows when referee Harvey Dock called a halt at 2:32 of the ninth round.

Crawford added Spence’s World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation titles to his own World Boxing Organization crown.

Crawford became the first undisputed welterweight world champion of boxing’s four-belt era, which began in 2004.

A former lightweight and undisputed light welterweight world champion, he became the first man to win all the belts in two weight divisions.

“Tonight, I believe I showed how great I am,” said Crawford, who improved to 40-0 with 31 knockouts, taking his string of stoppages to 11 fights.

That includes all eight of his fights at welterweight.

It was a stunningly dominant performance against an opponent that had come into the bout at 28-0 with 22 knockouts but fell to 28-1.

Spence made the running in the opening round, but Crawford began to let his hands go in the second, punishing Spence with his piston-like jab and dropping him at the end of the round.

Spence was still moving forward in round three, but the power and accuracy of Crawford’s counter punches was devastating.

Crawford landed a series of hard punches in the fourth, including a left that rattled him and the ring doctor took a close look at Spence at the end of the round.

It was more of the same in the sixth, and in the seventh Crawford had Spence down again with a right uppercut, then again with a blow to the chin in the waning seconds.

Crawford was landing at will as Spence struggled to stay on his feet when the referee brought it to a close, sparking a celebration for Crawford who then had an embrace and words of encouragement for his beaten rival.

Barca – and the woodwork – stop Real Madrid for 3-0 victory in Texas ‘Clasico’

Barca – and the woodwork – stop Real Madrid for 3-0 victory in Texas ‘Clasico’
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

Barca – and the woodwork – stop Real Madrid for 3-0 victory in Texas ‘Clasico’

Barca – and the woodwork – stop Real Madrid for 3-0 victory in Texas ‘Clasico’
  • A packed AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’S Dallas Cowboys, witnessed a game which had all the passion and commitment of a real derby despite being a pre-season warmup
  • The result was harsh on Carlo Ancelotti’s team, who struck the woodwork five times and created plenty of opportunities
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

ARLINGTON, TEXAS: Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-0 in a fiercely contested friendly match on Saturday with an early strike from Ousmane Dembele and late goals from Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres.

The result was harsh on Carlo Ancelotti’s team, who struck the woodwork five times and created plenty of opportunities. But Spanish champions Barcelona’s more clinical finishing proved to be the difference.

A packed AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’S Dallas Cowboys, witnessed a game which had all the passion and commitment of a real derby despite being a pre-season warmup.

The crowd were soon on their feet when Oriel Romeu rattled the Real cross-bar with a thundering drive in the fourth minute but Barca soon had their fans celebrating.

A cleverly worked free-kick saw Pedri slide a diagonal pass into the path of Dembele, who expertly drilled the ball into the far corner.

Real had a great chance to get level just five minutes later when Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo handled in the box but Vinicius Junior blasted the penalty against the bar.

The action was non-stop as Rodrygo then forced Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen into a fine, full-length save with a free-kick that was flying toward the top corner.

The woodwork denied Real again when Vinicius struck the bar and although Jude Bellingham outjumped ter Stegen, the midfielder’s header hit the post.

At the other end, Dembele had a chance for a second after a mistake from Ferland Mendy allowed him to break through on goal, but the French forward’s soft shot was easily dealt with by Thibuat Courtois.

Tempers flared after a sliding challenge from behind from Frenkie de Jong on Eder Militao, with players from both teams scuffling on the half-way line and halftime likely came as a relief for American referee Allen Chapman.

Real’s bad luck continued after the break with Aurelien Tchouameni blasting against the bar while Vinicius continued to torment from the left, poking a shot from a tight angle just wide.

There was no letup from either side, despite multiple substitutions, but Barcelona’s finishing proved to be the difference with substitute Fermin Lopez making it 2-0 with a brilliant blast from outside the box in the 85th minute after being set up by Sergi Roberto.

Incredibly, Vinicius, after a jinking run in from the left, struck the bar again with his drive from a tight angle and Barca wrapped up the win in stoppage time.

Ferran Torres, ran on to a lofted ball from Lopez, lifted the ball over the advancing Courtois and showed good awareness and balance to turn and slot the ball into the empty net.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez admitted the scoreline flattered his team.

“The result could have been different, the result is a bit misleading, Madrid also had many chances and we shouldn’t be overconfident,” he said.

“The result is very favorable but it doesn’t mean we played a super match. There are many things to improve. It was a very even match in which Madrid also had many chances,” he said.

Xavi also questioned whether he had enough depth for the upcoming season.

“I think Madrid have a much bigger squad than us. At the end of the game they were taking players out and they have many players in the midfield, physical, technical, they have a wide range of possibilities,” he said.

“We tried to play and impose our game and in many moments we succeeded. I am satisfied with the way we competed and in many moments we looked like what we want to be,” he said.

Ancelotti also played down the scoreline and was pleased by many aspects.

“The result is the least important thing. It hurts to lose, but I’ll keep the good things we did,” said Ancelotti.

“We were good in terms of intensity, we had a lot of chances that didn’t go in. Five (against the woodwork) in a game is quite rare, I don’t think it has ever happened to me. But it’s better if it happens in pre-season,” added the Italian.

England bowling great Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket after ‘a wonderful ride’

England bowling great Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket after ‘a wonderful ride’
Updated 30 July 2023
AP

England bowling great Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket after ‘a wonderful ride’

England bowling great Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket after ‘a wonderful ride’
  • The 37-year-old Broad made the shock announcement Saturday at stumps on the third day of the fifth and final Test against Australia
  • Broad: This series just feels like it’s been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining that I’ve been part of
Updated 30 July 2023
AP

LONDON: England bowler Stuart Broad will retire from cricket following the Ashes.

The 37-year-old Broad made the shock announcement Saturday at stumps on the third day of the fifth and final Test against Australia at the Oval.

Broad has taken 602 wickets in 167 Tests — including 8-15 against Australia in 2015 — making him the second most successful paceman in Test history behind teammate James Anderson, and fifth overall. Fittingly, Broad and Anderson were at the crease together as England took a huge lead over Australia.

“Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket,” Broad told Sky Sports.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.

“I’m loving cricket as much as I have. It’s been a wonderful series to be part of and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top. This series just feels like it’s been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining that I’ve been part of.”

Asked when he had made his decision, Broad said: “About 8:30 last night. I’ve been thinking about it for a couple of weeks. England versus Australia has always been the pinnacle for me.

“I’ve loved the battles with Australia that have come my way personally and the team’s way. I’ve got a love affair with Ashes cricket and I wanted my last game to be Ashes cricket. I told Stokesy (England captain Ben Stokes) last night and the changing room this morning and it just felt the right time. I feel content with everything I’ve achieved in the game.

“It feels like my changing room and I wanted to walk away playing with a group of players I love to bits.”

Beneath the blond hair and boyish good looks lay a fierce competitiveness and an almost unquenchable thirst for improvement. Those knees-pumping hot streaks that took batting sides apart in a spell or two peppered his career, with the 8-15 on his Trent Bridge home ground the all-time highlight.

His place may have come under more regular scrutiny than Anderson but only his long-time opening bowling partner has taken more test wickets among seamers than Broad.

Broad claimed his 600th victim in England’s drawn fourth Ashes test against Australia.

Broad has tormented David Warner throughout his career and removed the Australia opener 17 times to move level with West Indies greats Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh, who both dismissed former England opener Michael Atherton 17 times during their test careers.

While he lacked outright pace, Broad was a shrewd thinker, spirited and adaptable, extracting bounce at home and overseas.

A key component in England’s 2010 World Twenty20 win, he captained the T20 side 27 times between 2011-14 before being unceremoniously shuffled out of the white-ball set-up as part of Eoin Morgan’s reset.

As with Anderson, the decision prolonged the

test career of Broad, who nevertheless sits third in England’s all-time list of wicket-takers for both one-day internationals (178) and T20s (65), with the memory of being carted for six sixes in an over by India’s Yuvraj Singh in 2007 a distant one.

Broad, son of ex-England opening batter Chris Broad, made a Test ton against Pakistan in 2010 but a badly broken nose four years later after being clattered by Varun Aaron’s bumper curtailed any all-rounder ambitions. Before that incident he averaged 23.95 with the bat, which dropped to 18.00 after it.

His interventions with ball in hand arguably swung three home Ashes series England’s way. He had his breakout moment with five for 37 in the 2009 Oval decider, including four wickets in 21 balls, while career-best match figures of 11-121 at Chester-le-Street sealed England’s 3-0 success in 2013.

Two years later, given a rare chance to shine in the injured Anderson’s absence, he had his finest hour as Australia’s batters edged everything and imploded to 60 all out in 18.3 overs. The image of Broad, hands cupped to his mouth in disbelief at a Stokes grab, was the defining image in a 3-2 win.

“It was just one of those days you dream of,” Broad said.

