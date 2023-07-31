Death toll in Pakistan suicide bombing rises to at least 54

You are here

People carry the coffin of a victim who died in a bomb blast in Bajaur district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on July 31, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 31 July 2023

  • Counter Terrorism Department working on identifying suicide bomber
WASIM SAJJAD

PESHAWAR: The death toll from a suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan has risen to at least 54, officials said on Monday, while at least 90 other people were injured in the attack.

Hundreds of supporters of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl religious party were gathered on Sunday in Bajaur district, near the border with Afghanistan, when the bomb went off.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but police said initial investigations suggested that a regional affiliate of Daesh could have been behind the attack.

“Fifty-four were killed in the suicide blast in Bajaur,” Shaukat Abbas, additional inspector general of the Counter Terrorism Department, told reporters on Monday.

“Approximately 10 to 12 kilograms of explosives were used in the suicide bomb blast. We are working on the identification of the suicide bomber and the identity will be revealed soon after forensics.”

He added: “We have got an idea of the organization and those who operated the attack.”

Muhammad Israr, a spokesperson for Bajaur police, said at least 90 people were injured in the explosion.

The Bajaur district was once a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — before Pakistan’s army drove the militants out of the tribal districts in successive operations that began in the late 2000s.

Pakistan has seen growing violence at the border and a sharp rise in militant attacks by the TTP since a ceasefire with the government broke down in November.

In a tweet, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the attack. He said: “Such crimes cannot be justified in any way.”

Nearly 400 Pakistani migrants were freed in raid on Libyan trafficking warehouse, rights group says

Nearly 400 Pakistani migrants were freed in raid on Libyan trafficking warehouse, rights group says
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Nearly 400 Pakistani migrants were freed in raid on Libyan trafficking warehouse, rights group says

Nearly 400 Pakistani migrants were freed in raid on Libyan trafficking warehouse, rights group says
  • Migrants were planning to travel to Europe by boat but were detained by smugglers who demanded a ransom for their release
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Security authorities in eastern Libya freed at least 385 Pakistani migrants who were held in trafficking warehouses in an overnight raid, a migrant rights group said Monday.
Al-Abreen, a group which helps migrants in Libya, said the Pakistani nationals were released early Monday from smugglers’ warehouses in the Al-Khueir area, roughly 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of the eastern Libyan city of Tobruk. The migrants — among them children — were later transferred to a nearby police headquarters, it said in a post on its official Facebook page.
Esreiwa Salah, an activist with Al-Abreen, told The Associated Press the Pakistani migrants arrived in Libya intending to travel to Europe but were detained by smugglers who demanded a ransom for their release. No further details were given.
Several pictures posted on Al-Abreen’s Facebook page showed dozens of purportedly freed Pakistani migrants sitting outside of a warehouse.
Libya is the dominant transit point for migrants from Africa and the Middle East trying to make it to Europe. The country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. Oil-rich Libya has been ruled for most of the past decade by rival governments in eastern and western Libya, each backed by an array of militias and foreign governments.
Human traffickers have benefited from the decade of instability, smuggling migrants across borders from six nations, including Egypt, Algeria and Sudan. They then pack desperate migrants seeking a better life in Europe into ill-equipped rubber boats and other vessels for risky voyages on the perilous Central Mediterranean Sea route.
A vessel that departed from Libya carrying an estimated 700 migrants, including about 350 Pakistanis, sank of the Greek coast in June. Only 104 people, including 12 Pakistanis, were rescued.
Pakistan is experiencing an economic crisis that is driving thousands of mostly young men to seek work abroad. Many travel to Libya with the hope of eventually reaching European shores.

Tugs tow burning cargo ship to new location on North Sea

Tugs tow burning cargo ship to new location on North Sea
Updated 5 min 30 sec ago
AP

Tugs tow burning cargo ship to new location on North Sea

Tugs tow burning cargo ship to new location on North Sea
Updated 5 min 30 sec ago
AP

THE HAGUE: A cargo ship carrying thousands of cars that has been burning on the North Sea for nearly a week was towed Monday to a new location further from the Dutch coast to wait for salvage crews to decide their next steps, the government said.

The Fremantle Highway arrived earlier than expected at an anchorage 16 km north of the Dutch islands of Schiermonnikoog and Ameland, thanks to favorable currents, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management said.

A salvage team is planning to board the burning vessel “as soon as possible” to carry out an inspection, the ministry added.

The ship carrying 3,783 new vehicles, including 498 electric vehicles, from Germany’s Bremerhaven to Singapore has been burning since Tuesday. 

Firefighters decided not to douse the flames with water for fear of making the nearly 200-meter ship unstable as it floats close to North Sea shipping lanes and a world-renowned migratory bird habitat.

A photo posted online by the Dutch ministry on Monday showed almost no smoke emerging from the ship. 

The ministry said smoke was “minimal” as it was towed.

It remains unclear where the Fremantle Highway will be towed next.

“The final port is not yet known,” the ministry said. 

“It depends in part on the situation on board the cargo ship, the expected weather conditions and an available port with the right facilities.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known. 

One member of the ship’s crew died after it broke out and others were injured. 

The crew was evacuated in the early hours of Wednesday.

Senegal opposition leader Sonko remanded into custody

Senegal opposition leader Sonko remanded into custody
Updated 10 min 9 sec ago
AFP

Senegal opposition leader Sonko remanded into custody

Senegal opposition leader Sonko remanded into custody
Updated 10 min 9 sec ago
AFP

DAKAR: Senegal’s opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was remanded in custody, his lawyers said on Monday, adding that he will spend the night in prison.

He is accused of plotting an insurrection, criminal conspiracy and other offences, charges that he denies.

Senegal earlier announced that mobile data was being restricted due to “hateful and subversive” messages on social media, following calls for protests over the arrest on Friday of Sonko.

The public prosecutor on Saturday announced seven new charges, including calling for insurrection, against Sonko, a presidential candidate and fierce critic of President Macky Sall.

“Due to the dissemination of hateful and subversive messages on social networks ... mobile data internet is being temporarily suspended during certain hours from Monday July 31,” the minister of telecommunications and digital economy said in a statement.

Sonko was interrogated by a judge on Monday. 

There was a strong police presence, including anti-riot vehicles and barriers, around the courthouse in the capital Dakar on Monday morning, an AFP journalist reported.

A heavy security presence could also be seen throughout the city.

Cire Cledor Ly, one of Sonko’s lawyers, said it was impossible for the defense team to speak to or prepare the politician for the hearing.

“It is a scandal,” he told reporters outside the court.

In a separate affair, Sonko was on June 1 sentenced in absentia to two years in prison for morally corrupting a young woman, which makes him ineligible to stand in next year’s election.

His sentencing in that case sparked clashes that left 16 dead according to the government, 24 according to Amnesty International, and 30 according to Sonko’s PASTEF party.

On Saturday, the prosecutor said his arrest a day earlier had “nothing to do” with the moral corruption proceedings.

Sonko announced on Sunday that he was going on hunger strike and asked his supporters to “stand up” and “resist ... oppression.”

He has faced a string of legal woes he claims are aimed at keeping him out of politics.

Niger junta arrests senior politicians after coup

Niger junta arrests senior politicians after coup
Updated 16 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Niger junta arrests senior politicians after coup

Niger junta arrests senior politicians after coup
Updated 16 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

NIAMEY: The military junta that seized power in Niger detained three more senior politicians from the ousted government on Monday, their party said, widening arrests in defiance of international calls to restore democratic rule.

As turmoil from the takeover spread from the streets to the markets, sources said the regional central bank had canceled Niger’s planned 30 billion CFA ($51 million) bond issuance, scheduled for Monday in the West African regional debt market, following sanctions.

The African Union, the UN, the EU and other powers have condemned the junta’s overthrow of elected President Mohamed Bazoum last week — the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa.

The coup has raised fears for the security of the surrounding Sahel region. 

The US, former colonial power France and other Western states have troops in Niger and had been working with the government battling militant forces linked to Daesh and Al-Qaeda.

Western concern over the coup is also sharpened by Niger’s position as the world’s seventh-biggest producer of uranium, the radioactive metal widely used for nuclear energy and treating cancer.

Junta forces arrested the ousted government’s mines minister, the head of the ruling party, and Oil Minister Mahamane Sani Mahamadou, who is also the son of former President Issoufou Mahamadou, the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism or PNDS-Tarayya said.

The interior minister, transport minister, and a deputy had already been detained, it added.

The arrests confirm the “repressive and dictatorial” nature of the coup leaders, the party said in a statement, calling on citizens to come together to protect democracy.

The arrests were announced a day after Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby arrived in Niger to try to mediate between the coup leaders and the ousted government.

Late on Sunday he posted what appeared to be the first images of Bazoum since the takeover, showing him smiling and apparently unharmed. Deby said he was trying to “to find a peaceful solution,” without going into further detail.

West African regional bloc ECOWAS has imposed sanctions on Niger, including a halt in all financial transactions and a national assets freeze, and said it could authorize force to reinstate Bazoum, who was locked in his palace by members of his guard on Wednesday.

Niger, which is one of the world’s poorest countries and largely depends on external aid and financing, was expected to issue two other bonds in the regional market on Aug. 7 and Aug. 17, on top of the canceled July issuance, according to an issuance calendar of the regional debt management agency.

Later on Sunday, the junta accused France of also planning to launch an operation to free Bazoum.

The French Foreign Ministry did not confirm or deny the accusation but said Paris recognized Bazoum as the only legitimate authority in the West African country and was focused on protecting its own citizens and interests there. 

The junta previously warned against foreign attempts to extract Bazoum, saying it would result in bloodshed and chaos.

The coup in Niger followed military takeovers in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso over the last two years, all of which have come amid a wave of anti-French sentiment. 

Both countries have turned increasingly toward Russia as an ally.

On Sunday, supporters of the junta burned French flags and attacked the French Embassy in Niger’s capital Niamey, drawing tear gas from police.

The coup leaders, who have named Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani, the former presidential guard chief, as head of state, said they overthrew Bazoum due to poor governance and discontent with the way he handled the Islamist threat.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group last week welcomed the coup in Niger, and said his forces were available to restore order.

The Kremlin said on Monday that the situation in Niger was “cause for serious concern” and called for a swift return to constitutional order.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the situation was still in flux, and that there was a possibility the coup could fail.

Greece and Cyprus welcome EU bid to re-engage with Turkiye

Greece and Cyprus welcome EU bid to re-engage with Turkiye
Updated 28 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Greece and Cyprus welcome EU bid to re-engage with Turkiye

Greece and Cyprus welcome EU bid to re-engage with Turkiye
Updated 28 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

NICOSIA: Greece and Cyprus on Monday welcomed moves by Turkiye to boost relations with the EU, but said rapprochement should be gradual and not unconditional. EU foreign ministers said on July 20 they were ready to re-engage with Turkiye, but stopped short of offering Ankara a clear resumption of membership talks.

Turkiye has been a candidate for EU membership for more than two decades, but talks stalled in 2016 over the bloc’s concerns over the rule of law and human rights in the country.

The division of Cyprus between its Greek and Turkish Cypriot populations, a source of friction between Greece and Turkiye, has also been an impediment.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, whose countries are both EU members, said they welcomed a Turkiye-EU re-engagement but that it had to be “gradual,” and, if necessary, “reversible.”

“Those two words should guide us. We can be optimistic, but we are not naive,” Mitsotakis told reporters after meeting Christodoulides in Nicosia, Cyprus’s ethnically split capital.

The two terms have been built into European terminology over Turkiye for some years, reflecting in part the long and convulsed journey of the country in attempting to join the bloc.

Christodoulides said launching a positive agenda with Turkiye also implied “positive moves” on Ankara’s part over Cyprus.

“It’s important that our EU partners are also taking the same view,” Christodoulides said.

