ROSHN gets award recognizing workplace culture for 3rd year in a row 

RIYADH: Saudi real estate developer ROSHN has been awarded a Best Place to Work certification for the third consecutive year, reflecting its commitment to being a regional leader in corporate excellence, according to its CEO David Grover.

The giga-project was given the gong based on anonymous ratings provided by employees, along with an assessment of the company’s people practices.

The Best Place to Work program is a global certification program that recognizes leading workplaces worldwide, and operates in partnership with the US-based Best Companies Group.

During the certification assessment process, 83 percent of workers at the real estate firm, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, recommended the organization.

“This certification is a testament to our focus on people and reflects our commitment to being a regional leader in corporate excellence, driving change within the industry, and enabling Vision 2030 by creating valued jobs,” said Grover.

He added: “We believe that people give their best when empowered to be their best. With this certification, we can both attract and retain the highest quality colleagues and assure customers that they are dealing with the best in our industry as they embrace the new way of living that is our vision for Saudi Arabia.”

Nasreen Al-Dossary, group chief human resources officer at ROSHN, said that they are honored to be recognized by Best Places to Work for the third year in a row, adding that the achievement highlights the firm’s supportive culture.

Hamza Idrissi, program manager for Best Places to Work in Saudi Arabia, said the company is pleased to once again recognize ROSHN as a Best Place to Work, based on “our rigorous assessment process.”

Idrissi added: “Thanks to ROSHN’s leadership for putting in place programs, practices, and systems that empower their employees, and thanks to the employees’ own deep commitment to nurturing a positive.”

ROSHN has a mandate to deliver high-quality living standards to Saudis and support government efforts to increase rates of home ownership.

The first project, SEDRA, located just south of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, is an integrated, walkable community designed to enhance interaction between residents and encourage a healthy lifestyle with a variety of essential facilities such as green spaces, cycle tracks, and hospitals, as well as medical centers, schools, mosques, and retail outlets.