You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese Paris-based designer’s Italy furniture display inspired by sea

Lebanese Paris-based designer’s Italy furniture display inspired by sea

Lebanese Paris-based designer’s Italy furniture display inspired by sea
Inside the tranquil surroundings of the 14th-century monastery of Certosa di San Giacomo on the Italian island of Capri, Lebanese Paris-based interior designer Chahan Minassian recently presented a display of furniture. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mnvtz

Updated 13 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Lebanese Paris-based designer’s Italy furniture display inspired by sea

Lebanese Paris-based designer’s Italy furniture display inspired by sea
Updated 13 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

CAPRI: Inside the tranquil surroundings of the 14th-century monastery of Certosa di San Giacomo on the Italian island of Capri, Lebanese Paris-based interior designer Chahan Minassian recently presented a display of furniture.

His showcase was inspired by the shapes, materials, and experience of the Mediterranean which the Certosa, as it is often called, overlooks.

Minassian’s presentation – the first time his Paris-based Chahan Gallery had participated in the art and design fair Nomad Capri – was held in the former Carthusian monastery with its views of the Tyrrhenian Sea, part of the Mediterranean.




Lebanese Paris-based interior designer Chahan Minassian. (Supplied)

Titled “Cruise,” it showcased an arrangement of furniture and artwork colored with hues of turquoise, bronze, blues, and creams, evocative of Capri’s dreamy maritime landscapes.

The pieces on show, which married the realms of art and design through sculptural works, paintings, and furniture, included new works by Marie Khouri and Antoinette Faragallah, as well as a Canal Grande table in Murano glass designed by Minassian, reflective of Venetian styles, alongside Emilio Martinez’s abstract expressionist painting “Mother of Us” from 2014 to 2015.

Born in 1961 to an Armenian family in Lebanon and based in Paris since 1976, Minassian has become known for his sumptuous, artful, and harmonious interior designs which include the Hotel de Crillon in Paris.

He is also an antique dealer and runs Chahan Gallery on Rue de Lille in Paris and is dedicated to his lighting designs and furniture. For the Venice Biennale in 2019 he curated the Abbazia di San Gregorio in partnership with Colnaghi Gallery.

He is currently working on a range of projects that include a palazzo in Venice, townhouses in London, chalets in Kitzbuhel and Gstaad, a city house in Geneva, as well as prestigious apartments in New York, private jets, and various other retail spaces in Paris.

Minassian told Arab News: “I express myself through my interior design. Originally, I was an assembleur, which is what they used to call decorators in the 1930s who would bring to life the soul of the house. The place I design is what inspires me. Either we follow it architecturally or let the place inspire me how to design.”

His presentation in Capri serendipitously juxtaposed the cream-colored objects of Khouri, born in Egypt and raised in Lebanon, that resemble a shell, and the organic and textural totems of California-based Faragallah, represented by Minassian’s gallery, with his own creations.

On the terrace the works, colored in hues of light blue, turquoise, and cream, married the architecture of the monastery with the view of the sea below and its surrounding spurs of rocks shooting up from the water.

He paired the designs of Khouri and Faragallah with 1950s elements, featuring eloquent curved lines and colored with a touch of turquoise.

“I also like to give a new life to objects from the past. Green, teal, and turquoise shine through these works, and couple with their undulating lines to evoke the character of the sea,” he added.
 

Topics: Chahan Minassian Certosa di San Giacomo Capri Chahan Gallery

Beyonce sparkles in pink Georges Hobeika creation 

Beyonce sparkles in pink Georges Hobeika creation 
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

Beyonce sparkles in pink Georges Hobeika creation 

Beyonce sparkles in pink Georges Hobeika creation 
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US superstar Beyonce debuted a new look by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika at the second night of two New Jersey shows of her “Renaissance” world tour. 

The fully embroidered dress — crafted from pink tulle — featured shimmering crystals. The look was completed with tulle gloves and a beaded headpiece made entirely of 3D embroidered flowers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JAD HOBEIKA (@jadhobeika)

It was not the first time Beyonce has worn a Hobeika creation as part of her tour. In June this year, Queen Bee wore a catsuit, embellished with nude-illusion panels, pearls and silver sequins. The 41-year-old singer paired the ensemble with black velvet gloves, thick-heeled pumps and custom Tiffany & Co. jewelry. 

“@beyonce radiates brilliance as she graces the stage of her Renaissance World Tour concert in Cologne, Germany, adorned in a breathtaking custom-made catsuit by Georges Hobeika,” the designer wrote on Instagram, sharing images of his creation.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JAD HOBEIKA (@jadhobeika)

Earlier this month, Hobeika showcased his new couture collection at Paris Haute Couture Week. Titled “Un Reve” (“A Dream”), the show delivered on dreamlike glamor, with a heavy dose of lilac, deep purple and shots of lime green and soft pink.  

The collection featured the celebrity-loved designer’s usual red-carpet-worthy gowns as feathers, embellishments and high-sheen textiles floated down the runway. 

Actor Fan BingBing walked the runway in a pale turquoise pleated gown. Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair also walked the runway wearing a bridal gown, adorned with matte embroidery that evoked the allure of mist. 

“In Georges Hobeika’s Fall 2023 Couture collection, imagination blossoms in a poetic tapestry of colors and silhouettes,” the label posted on Instagram. The designer took to the runway with his son and collaborator Jad as the show drew to a close.  

With a reputation as “a designer to the stars,” several celebrities have opted to wear Hobeika creations at high-profile events. In April this year, model Chrissy Teigen showed off a gown by Hobeika at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. 

The beaded gown, with its shirt-like bodice and hip-high slit, came from Hobeika’s spring/summer 2022 couture collection.   

That same month, US fashion blogger and designer Aimee Song wore a Hobeika gown to a Tiffany & Co. event in New York City to celebrate the reopening of the city’s flagship store. The ensemble, from his spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection, featured a satin pink top, with a large ribbon around the waist and a sheer skirt with crystals. 

Topics: Beyonce Renaissance World Tour Georges Hobeika

Meet the Saudi social media star and author who’s battling a rare skin condition

Meet the Saudi social media star and author who’s battling a rare skin condition
Updated 31 July 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Meet the Saudi social media star and author who’s battling a rare skin condition

Meet the Saudi social media star and author who’s battling a rare skin condition
  • Abrar Al-Othman told Arab News: “My condition had a significant impact on me throughout many stages of my life, both because of its uncomfortable symptoms and because of how people looked at me and how I viewed society”
Updated 31 July 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Abrar Al-Othman is a young Saudi woman with a challenging and rare skin condition, but it hasn’t deterred her from thinking positively, becoming an author of three books, and inspiring and helping others.

Since birth, Al-Othman has been dealing with the symptoms of Epidermolysis bullosa, a rare condition that causes skin to blister easily in response to a minor injury, or heat, rubbing or scratching. As the condition develops, large blisters can form on the skin. It may last a few years and can cause serious problems.

No one else in her family suffers from the genetic condition, and it has been a great challenge for Al-Othman. She told Arab News: “My condition had a significant impact on me throughout many stages of my life, both because of its uncomfortable symptoms and because of how people looked at me and how I viewed society.”

‘There is One Soul Between Us’ by Al-Othman, published in 2021. (Instagram/abrar_alothman)

Living with EB has caused her to face some harsh times. When she was ten, a bicycle accident resulted in a head injury that caused her to lose her hair permanently. She began wearing wigs at a young age.

Despite this, she has maintained a positive outlook on life and with the support of her family has been able to accept the challenges that come with her condition.

Armed with a contagious smile and optimistic attitude, Al-Othman took to social media as a platform to spread positivity and has written three books. In 2016, she wrote “There is Life in Every Heart,” which is “a variety of thoughts that I wrote years ago and compiled in it.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Since birth, Abrar Al-Othman has been dealing with the symptoms of Epidermolysis bullosa, a rare condition that causes skin to blister easily.

• She is the author of three books including her debut ‘There is Life in Every Heart,’ published in 2016.

• Al-Othman is a social media star with over 81,000 followers on Instagram and 100+ million views on TikTok.

She began sharing her work on Twitter in 2018 and received many encouraging comments from users, but for a while she preferred to remain anonymous.

Al-Othman continued: “After I published my first book, I was advised by someone to write a book about my condition, and I hesitated because I loved living behind the screen with no one knowing what I looked like, but I decided to take this brave step.”

‘EB: My Other Half’ by Abrar Al-Othman, published in 2019. (Instagram/abrar_alothman)

In 2019, Al-Othman wrote her second book, “EB: My Other Half.” In this memoir-style work, she talked about “my story with illness since childhood, how I lived with it, some situations I went through … and among its pages are thoughts related to each stage.”

She was struck by readers’ comments and their outpouring of love, which led her to reveal her identity online. Having braved public scrutiny, Al-Othman began to appear in TV interviews, and as a result her life changed. She gained more than 81,000 followers on Instagram as well as the interest of prominent TV personalities.

Explaining the concept behind her third book, “There is One Soul Between Us,” which was published in 2021, she said: “(It) explores human emotions from my point of view. After each emotion, there is an empty page and a question concerning that emotion, and the reader is invited to express their perspective.”

I was advised by someone to write a book about my condition, and I hesitated because I loved living behind the screen with no one knowing what I looked like, but I decided to take this brave step.

Abrar Al-Othman, Saudi writer

She participated as an author in the Jeddah Book Fair where she met her readers and was able to connect more deeply with the community through her work. (NOTE: We’ll add the year this occurred when it’s clear, waiting for reporter’s feedback.)

Al-Othman’s journey has been anything but simple; she has had to deal with a lot of hardship, bullying, and has seen the dark and ugly side of society.

She recalled some of the positive experiences she had in school: “My friends at school helped open the water bottle or sharpen my pencil.”

Her friends would also help her do a variety of tasks, from carrying her backpack to helping her walk up the stairs.  

However, there were some really difficult experiences. “But I had really embarrassing moments. While taking a test, the pencil used to cut my skin and I bled on the paper so some of the teachers used to write for me.”

Al-Othman explained that sometimes she was embarrassed to eat at school because it would hurt her throat and so she would only drink water.

Things became more difficult for Al-Othman after secondary school; she became the target of bullies and other students would avoid sitting next to her due to her condition.

Speaking about the isolation this created, she said: “I was bullied to the point that I didn’t go to school for many days and when I was in college, I had no friends.”

Now, after enduring hardships, Al-Othman has become a beacon for others. She refers to herself as the “EB butterfly,” and has established a group for mothers of children with the same disease, to whom she offers a wealth of guidance.

She explained: “Every mother supports the other with advice on how to care for the child and (shares) experiences, whether in hospitals or treatments, and each one in accordance with their personal knowledge of the disease. A dermatologist is also present.”

 

 

Decoder

What is Epidermolysis bullosa?

It is a rare condition that causes the skin to blister easily in response to a minor injury, or heat, rubbing or scratching. It could last for years and can cause serious problems. Young Saudi woman Abrar Al-Othman was unfortunate to suffer from this condition since childhood, but it hasn’t deterred her from thinking positively, becoming an author of three books, and inspiring and helping others.

Topics: Abrar Al-Othman Editor’s Choice

Related

Inspirational Saudi women offer sage advice to recent graduates entering the workforce photos
Saudi Arabia
Inspirational Saudi women offer sage advice to recent graduates entering the workforce
Saudi women forge tech collaborations at G20 young entrepreneurs meeting video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women forge tech collaborations at G20 young entrepreneurs meeting

Probe underway after son of Egyptian actor Hassan Youssef drowns

Probe underway after son of Egyptian actor Hassan Youssef drowns
Updated 30 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Probe underway after son of Egyptian actor Hassan Youssef drowns

Probe underway after son of Egyptian actor Hassan Youssef drowns
  • Parents in shock after Abdullah, 35, dies while holidaying on Egypt’s northern coast
Updated 30 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Sympathy messages have been pouring in to veteran Egyptian actor Hassan Youssef after his 35-year-old son Abdullah drowned while on holiday with friends.

The tragedy took place at a tourist village on Egypt’s northern Mediterranean coast.

Abdullah — who studied aviation in Ukraine and gained a master’s degree in mass communication from Beirut University — had reportedly been taking a night-time swim in the sea when he got into difficulties. Local media reports said official weather warnings of rough sea conditions were in place at the time.

Medics said Abdullah, the youngest son of actors Youssef and Shams Al-Baroudi, had died from drowning asphyxia.

His body was taken to El-Alamein Hospital, in Matrouh, early on Sunday and administrators there later confirmed that he was found to be dead on arrival.

Police attended the hospital, and the Public Prosecution Office has begun investigations into the incident.

Egyptian actress and actors’ union board member Nihal Anbar visited the hospital to offer support to the family and said his parents were distraught.
 

Topics: Hassan Youssef Egypt

Related

Special Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class
Entertainment
Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class
Austrian Egyptian actress Amira El-Sayed joins HBO’s ‘Spy/Master’ cast 
Lifestyle
Austrian Egyptian actress Amira El-Sayed joins HBO’s ‘Spy/Master’ cast 

First Saudi student wins Yugo BAFTA Award

Amy White, the screenwriter of the project, accepts the award on behalf of Rafif Kalantan. (Supplied)
Amy White, the screenwriter of the project, accepts the award on behalf of Rafif Kalantan. (Supplied)
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

First Saudi student wins Yugo BAFTA Award

Amy White, the screenwriter of the project, accepts the award on behalf of Rafif Kalantan. (Supplied)
  • Kalantan becomes first female director, first non-European to win a BAFTA award in Gamers category
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Rafif Kalantan has become the first student from Saudi Arabia to win a prestigious 2023 Yugo BAFTA Award. 

The Yugo BAFTA Student Awards is an annual event that celebrates the works of storytellers from around the world. This year’s event welcomed 754 submissions from 30 countries. 

Picking up the accolade in the games category for her submission “Eros Xavier’s Love Solutions,” Kalantan has also become the first female director and the first non-European to win a BAFTA award in this category.

The narrative-driven puzzle-like game follows Eros Xavier, a retired cupid who is jaded about love and has decided to launch a private business for hire as a match-breaker. 

Kalantan was one of the students supported by NEOM to attend the world-renowned National Film and Television School, where she developed the game during her two-year master’s program in games design and development. 

“I am honored to have been selected as the winner of such a globally renowned award, especially being the first female director and first non-European to win this category,” Kalantan said. 

She added: “This wonderful achievement also showcases the capabilities of the developers from the Kingdom and the Middle East as a whole, and how the game industry in the region has a lot of potential.

“I am also grateful for the continued support and investment of NEOM, which was an integral part of this achievement. 

“Their continued support for us in the gaming field shows how much NEOM believes in growing local talents and allowing them to thrive!”

Wayne Borg, managing director of media industries, entertainment and culture at NEOM, said: “On behalf of the entire NEOM team, we extend our congratulations to Rafif for the well-deserved honor of receiving this prestigious award from BAFTA. 

“This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to her exceptional talents and marks a momentous beginning for Rafif’s journey, and I’m sure she will achieve great things in the gaming world. 

“We will continue to work closely with the National Film and Television School to nurture and empower more talented individuals as we develop our partnership and offer a unique blend of professional development, mentorship and growth opportunities for emerging talent in the creative industries.”
 

Topics: 2023 Yugo BAFTA Award Rafif Kalantan Eros Xavier

Related

Saudi women who graduated from Polish universities in 2023 pose at the Saudi Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, on June 22, 2023.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi students in Poland navigate new world to return as doctors
Saudi students win 6 medals at Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad
Saudi Arabia
Saudi students win 6 medals at Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad

One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew

One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew

One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew
  • Chocolate thief, who confessed to his crime, asked to ‘have a break’
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A sweet-toothed thief who stole more than $1,000 worth of chocolates has been sentenced to 12 months in prison in Kuwait, according to a report by Al Arabiya.

The Kuwaiti Misdemeanor Court sentenced the citizen, who had a history of offenses, after he stole 23 cartons of Kit Kat, 20 of Cadbury products, and 12 of Kinder, with a total value of $1,232, from one of the branches of Salmiya Co-op Society.

An investigation by the Kuwaiti police followed the offense, which took place in February, while surveillance footage from the location was also obtained.

The suspect confessed to the crime after being confronted with evidence and camera footage.

Topics: Kit Kat Kuwait Kit Kat thief

Latest updates

Lebanese Paris-based designer’s Italy furniture display inspired by sea
Lebanese Paris-based designer’s Italy furniture display inspired by sea
Saudi Arabia to grant Yemen $1.2 bln in economic aid — Saudi source
Saudi Arabia to grant Yemen $1.2 bln in economic aid — Saudi source
Energy transition is more complicated than previously realized: IEF report
Energy transition is more complicated than previously realized: IEF report
Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises 0.8% in Q2: GASTAT
Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises 0.8% in Q2: GASTAT
Shura Council delegation discusses strengthening cooperation with parliament of Uruguay
Shura Council delegation discusses strengthening cooperation with parliament of Uruguay

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.