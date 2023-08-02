AI could halve time reading breast cancer scans, study suggests

PARIS: Artificial intelligence could help almost halve the workload of radiologists when it comes to searching routine scans for signs of breast cancer, a large Swedish study suggested on Wednesday.
The interim results of the trial were hailed as promising, but the authors cautioned that more research was needed before AI can be used to screen for breast cancer on a wider scale.
While increasingly convincing chatbots such as ChatGPT have driven speculation about the future potential applications of AI, one area in which the technology has already shown proficiency is in reading medical scans.
With many countries suffering from a shortage of radiologists, there are hopes that AI could make the time-consuming job of analizing routine scans quicker and more accurate.
This could have a particularly large impact for breast cancer. More than 2.3 million women were diagnosed with the cancer in 2020 alone, according to the World Health Organization, and it caused 685,000 deaths.
Regular screening is vital to identifying early signs of cancer. In Europe, women aged 50 to 69 are advised to get a mammogram every two years, with the resulting scan analyzed by two radiologists.
The study in Sweden involved the scans of 80,000 women who had mammograms at four sites in southwest Sweden between April 2021 and July last year.
Their scans were randomly divided for analysis to either an AI-supported system or two human radiologists, who served as the control group.
The AI algorithm read the scans and predicted the risk of cancer out of 10. Its predictions were then checked by a radiologist.
The AI-supported system spotted 20 percent more cancers, the study said, which worked out to be an additional case for every thousand women screened.
When it came to false positives — when a mammogram is first thought to look suspicious but is later cleared — both the AI-supported system and the two humans spotted the same rate: 1.5 percent.
And the workload for radiologists was reduced by 44 percent for the AI group, because only one person was required to read the scans rather than the normal two.
“The greatest potential of AI right now is that it could allow radiologists to be less burdened by the excessive amount of reading,” said Kristina Lang, a radiologist at Sweden’s Lund University and lead author of the study.
But Lang said the “promising interim safety results” were “not enough on their own to confirm that AI is ready to be implemented in mammography screening,” she said in a statement.
It will take two more years before the trial can say whether using AI leads to a reduction in what are called interval cancers, which are detected between routine screenings, the researchers cautioned.
Stephen Duffy, a professor of cancer screening at Queen Mary University of London who was not involved in the study, pointed out that the AI algorithm may have over-diagnosed certain forms of early breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ.
Nonetheless, he praised the “high-quality study,” saying that reducing the burden on radiologists’ time was “an issue of considerable importance in many breast screening programs.”
Non-sushi dishes include teppanyaki, which is served with your choice of either vegetable rice or vegetable noodles, in addition to a mix of vegetables on the side
Updated 01 August 2023
Haifa Alshammari
Sushiah is fancy and cozy sushi bar and restaurant with two branches in Makkah and one in Jeddah. The Jeddah outlet is located on Sari branch road in Al-Zahra district.
The restaurant has a welcoming atmosphere and can accommodate large groups. Its interiors are inspired by Japanese culture with elements of nature and a contemporary modern aesthetic.
Among the variety of items on the menu, I enjoyed the kani salad as an appetizer. It contains crab, cucumbers, caviar, carrots with flavorful, spicy mayonnaise.
The origin mix is a great option for small groups. It is a collection of three kinds of sushi rolls including dragon, crispy and crazy California. Larger groups can try the family mix for SR230 ($60), which is also very tasty.
If you have an appetite for nigiri sushi, you should try the seared salmon, the crispy eel or the ebi sumo.
Non-sushi dishes include teppanyaki, which is served with your choice of either vegetable rice or vegetable noodles, in addition to a mix of vegetables on the side.
If you are a fan of salmon like me, the grilled salmon is the one for you and it is my favorite. It is served with white rice and grilled vegetables.
The restaurant opens every day from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. including on weekends. You can dine-in or order through delivery apps.
Where We Are Going Today: 7 Balkans Bistro in Jeddah
All ingredients are fresh, and the flavors are bold and well-balanced
Updated 30 July 2023
Afshan Aziz
Unique flavors from the Balkans are on the menu at 7 Balkans Bistro. Located on Prince Sultan Road in Jeddah's Al-Rawdah district, the restaurant offers a delightful concept, the first of its kind in the country.
In a minimalist space and with decor reflecting the Balkan region, the establishment puts the spotlight on perfectly smoked and grilled meats. It is also renowned for its exceptional pastrami meat.
The Balkans is a southeastern European region known for its stunning mountains. This restaurant draws inspiration from the area, offering a menu that immerses you in traditional flavors from the region.
While the menu does include familiar dishes like fried chicken tenders, overloaded fries, and baked beans, the real highlights are the restaurant’s signature dishes. These unique creations are really worth trying.
They include a beef broth soup with mixed vegetables, served with vinegar-garlic sauce and freshly baked bread. Another must-try is the Bulgarian shopska salad, made with tomatoes, cucumber, onion, goat’s cheese, olives, and herbs — a traditional favorite.
Other highlights include ajvar, a homemade roasted bell pepper spread, Balkan burgers, and potato musaka, which is a delectable layered casserole with potatoes, minced beef, vegetables, creamy white sauce, and kashkaval cheese.
You can explore more Balkan cuisine by trying diplomat chicken — tender breast cubes wrapped in homemade bacon and served with ponzu mayo, mixed vegetables, and sour bread.
The Bosnian kebab, accompanied by ajvar and onion salad, is another popular choice.
All ingredients are fresh, and the flavors are bold and well-balanced.
To end your meal on a sweet note, do not miss the tuffaha, a Balkan dessert consisting of tender baked apples filled with sweet syrup, whipped cream, and crushed nuts. It is a true delight for the taste buds.
From their superfood signature acai bowls to their extensive brunch menu, Hustle n’ Flow creates an indulgent, but certainly nutritious, dining experience
Updated 28 July 2023
Nada Alturki
Hailing straight from sunny Marbella, the award-winning Hustle n’ Flow Eatery is one of the latest trendy editions to Riyadh’s culinary scene. Its open interior, complete with aesthetic wall murals and lush green accents, gives off the illusion of walking off the beach to a vacation brunch.
The restaurant’s menu concept aims to “bring healthy back” without compromising on taste. What needs no introduction is the gorgeous food presentation, as the wait staff leave every dish on your table looking like it stepped straight out of a tropical dream.
From their superfood signature acai bowls to their extensive brunch menu, Hustle n’ Flow creates an indulgent, but certainly nutritious, dining experience. They also offer vegetarian and vegan options, too.
One of their best selling dishes, the “French Touch,” is an Instagram-able delicacy if there ever was one: caramelized French toast topped with mixed berry compote and a vegan salted caramel vanilla whip, as well as toasted walnuts and pistachios — and maple syrup, of course. The “Sweet Dreams Are Made of This” is a similar concoction, but pillared with a stack of pancakes.
Their signature and original acai bowl, “Acai You Baby,” is also a great breakfast choice. Diners can opt for the “Cheat Day” bowl for a more decadent option.
Their brunch menu, however, truly takes the cake. Their “Morning Glory” bestseller is a must for those who are craving an eggs benedict with a twist. In lieu of traditional English muffins is a sweet potato rosti, topped with mashed avocados, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and chili flakes.
They also offer an assortment of burgers, wraps, pizzas and sharing plates. Their “Chapo’s Nachos” plate is perfect for larger groups, offering a tray of tortilla chips and heaps of guacamole, jalapenos, gouda, pomegranate, sour cream and pico de gallo. Their tacos also pack an extra punch, with a choice of either chicken or beef.
The restaurant drinks menu bursts with variety. The “Spirulina Lemonade” is one of Hustle n’ Flow Eatery’s bestsellers, along with the “Passion Fruit Sour” and assortment of healthy smoothies.
Dishes are reasonably priced and the restaurant’s kind staff make the experience all the better. They are extremely accommodating with adjustments and substitutions, and tend to crack a few jokes here and there to maintain the light and fun feng shui. The manager tends to also check in on diners.
The restaurant hosts branches in San Pedro, Gibraltar, Marbella, Benahavis, Doha, and most recently, Riyadh.
You can visit the spot at Al-Nafal, or for a cozy night in, opt to get all the same flavors delivered to you via the HungerStation or Jahez apps.
Where We Are Going Today: Early Club restaurant in Jeddah
Updated 27 July 2023
Afshan Aziz
Early Club, in Jeddah’s Al-Rawdah district, is a charming breakfast and brunch restaurant which offers an expansive menu that makes for a delightful meal.
With minimal decorations, the venue’s ambiance did not stand out. However, the impressive food it serves makes up for that.
During my visit, I had the pleasure of trying the restaurant’s signature dish, shakshuka with feta. The Mexican chicken eggs Benedict, with smoked salmon and avocado, accompanied by a rich and creamy hollandaise sauce, was another highlight. Each dish showcased a harmonious blend of flavors that left me craving more.
For those seeking lighter options, or alternatively a hearty stack of pancakes, the breakfast croissant, chicken pesto sandwich, berry granola bowl, blueberry pancakes, and fresh berries with brioche French toast are all excellent choices
If you are a brunch enthusiast, you will not want to miss out on the venue’s juicy, perfectly cooked burger options or its delectable starters, such as tomato bruschetta, spinach yogurt and garlic dip, cheesy chili beef slider, and cheesy bacon bread.
The quality of the ingredients used by Early Club is top notch, and the attention to detail in presentation is truly commendable. Each dish is beautifully plated, with vibrant colors and artistic garnishes, all of which adds an extra touch of elegance to the dining experience.
In terms of beverages, Early Club offers the usual regular coffee options as well as some other, well-balanced choices. The orange juice with a shot of coffee is particularly noteworthy and this unique combination of flavors is sure to impress and garner attention.
The staff at the restaurant are friendly and knowledgeable about the menu. They are more than happy to accommodate special requests and offer helpful suggestions, and their genuine passion for food and hospitality shines through in their interactions.
Early Club opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m., making it the perfect spot to start your day off in the right way, whether you’re in the mood for a classic breakfast dish or something a little more adventurous.
Prosthetics pioneer provides new hope in Saudi Arabia
Boy, 1, becomes 1st beneficiary of firm’s state-of-the-art manufacturing technology
Updated 28 July 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: HealTec, the first Saudi manufacturer of prostheses, was launched earlier this month, marking a major step in modernizing healthcare and transforming lives in the Kingdom.
The innovative facility offers people in need hope and newfound mobility as a symbol of the advancements made in the medical field.
According to a 2020 report by Invest Saudi, there is high potential for opportunities to develop prosthetics and assistive technology devices, and provide prosthetics service in the Kingdom, which is the largest spender on healthcare across the MENA region. The Health and Social Development budget exceeded more than $45.86 billion in 2019. According to the government’s 2022 figures, spending in the health and social development sector amounted to about SR99.5 billion, equivalent to 72 percent of the total money allocated for 2022.
An increasing incidence of sports injuries and road accidents, the rising number of diabetes-related amputations, and the growing prevalence of osteosarcoma around the world are poised to drive prosthetics in the Saudi and global markets. The rising population of elderly people in the Kingdom has also led to increased demand for prosthetic products.
Around 974 prosthetics were produced at 16 different workshops across Saudi Arabia, compared to 3,745 amputations that were conducted in 2018. The report stated that the Kingdom imports 100 percent of its requirements for high-tech prosthetics devices. This would make companies like HealTec a dynamic new entry in the healthcare industry that would boost localization of manufacture.
The opening of the facility represents a turning point in the Kingdom’s dedication to improving the quality of life for its residents, regardless of any physical obstacles they may encounter.
The company aims to use modern technology to push the limits of what was previously thought to be feasible in the area.
Its factory specializes in manufacturing assistive equipment and prosthetic devices using 3-D scanning and printing, and computer numerical control machining.
HealTec is the brainchild of Hashim Al-Zain, the factory’s chief technology officer. He told Arab News that he wanted to “bridge the gap” in the Saudi market of prosthetics and orthotics by leveraging the use of new and advanced technologies.
NUMBER
3.7bn
According to Hashim Al-Zain, the Kingdom’s prosthetics market is worth around SR3.7 billion ($933 million) a year, and he predicts that over the next five years HealTec’s share would be approximately SR85 million.
He said: “You need to work with people who have enough curiosity and great potential in engineering and medicine to solve chronic problems in the field of rehabilitation … that would help bridge the market gap to complement ongoing efforts that would streamline the direction toward achieving Saudi Vision 2030.”
The company’s main objective is to use technology to localize the manufacturing of prosthetics and orthotics. It also helps people with disabilities become more productive members of society.
Al-Zain noted that healthcare practitioners in rehabilitation, prosthetics, and orthotics needed “local manufacturers to help them source local parts that are custom-designed to their patients’ needs.”
He added: “We’re doing it to help contribute toward transforming human limitations into human possibilities. What we want to do is to take localization a step further and make people productive members of society.”
On the manufacturing process, he pointed out that the firm relied on digital manufacturing which included “subtractive (CNC machining) and additive manufacturing (3-D printing), which includes both metallic and plastic parts.”
HealTec has cutting-edge laser and optical scanners, along with coordinate measuring machine probes, a broad category of instruments that use diverse technologies for direct and comparative measurements. The advanced tools enable the factory to seamlessly convert physical objects into digital representations.
We’re doing it (HealTec) to help contribute toward transforming human limitations into human possibilities.
Al-Zain said the Kingdom’s prosthetics market was worth around SR3.7 billion ($933 million) a year, and he predicted that over the next five years the factory’s share would be approximately SR85 million, fulfilling nearly 35 to 40 percent of regional demand, including exports to neighboring countries.
“The factory can also serve as an exporter of standard prosthetic parts to neighboring countries who really need them, especially countries who have been plagued with wars and conflict.
“Saudi Arabia can go beyond its own needs and extend all the way to neighboring countries that need this help,” Al-Zain added.
By adhering to national and international standards, HealTec seeks to produce orthotics and prosthetics of a quality equivalent to those now imported into the Kingdom while also reducing costs and speeding up production processes.
Al-Zain said: “This way, we can effectively compete based on price, delivery speed, and customizability.”
The factory’s diverse range of 3-D printers offer not only plastic-based printing capabilities but also metal printing. Materials that the company uses for the manufacture process include ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), PLA (polylactic acid), titanium, stainless steel, and aluminium. It is also trying to build enough demand to be able to outreach to SABIC and localize the production of plastics that are used in manufacturing orthotics to further reduce manufacturing costs.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The Kingdom is the largest spender on healthcare across the MENA region.
• The rising population of elderly in the Kingdom and diabetes- related amputations has led to increased demand for prosthetic products.
• HealTec’s main objective is to use technology to localize the manufacturing of prosthetics and orthotics.
“We possess a versatile digital manufacturing establishment that facilitates the transformation of any tangible item into a digital format, to enable its local production accurately and on time,” he added.
HealTec also has a lathe and mill, essential for traditional production tasks, and employs engineers and healthcare experts with a focus on local talent who can convert the needs of the industry into precise engineering parameters.
Al-Zain said: “We work with certified prosthesis and orthoses specialists who can help translate medical doctors’ requirements into engineering parameters that are necessary for manufacturing parts accurately. This allows us the freedom to basically manufacture standard and custom parts.”
Because all of the machined or 3-D printed parts at HealTec are based on internally developed, digital designs that meet international standards, production times for individual prosthetic parts are drastically shortened when compared to conventional techniques.
“Using our advanced digital manufacturing equipment, we can produce a part in as little as six minutes, whereas conventional methods may take up to one-and-a-half hours per part, excluding post-processing.
“This drastic reduction in production time means that healthcare providers in clinics and hospitals can quickly serve a larger number of people and address the needs of the community more effectively,” he added.
The need to personally interact with patients for every session can be eliminated by using digital manufacturing, especially advantageous for those living in remote areas.
Patients can be digitally scanned at their local clinic or hospital and the recorded data can then be uploaded to the cloud. In comparison to manual measurement techniques, which tend to depend on the operator’s skills, digital scanning offers more accuracy.
The information is subsequently downloaded to manufacture the prosthetics or orthotics at HealTec on-demand. The streamlined approach enables the firm to respond to patients’ needs promptly and efficiently, ultimately making healthcare more accessible and responsive across the entire Kingdom.
Wisam Nassar and Widd Mirza are the parents of one-year-old Ameer, the first beneficiary of HealTec’s 3-D-printed orthotic cranial helmet.
Nassar said: “Ameer was born prematurely and did not fully develop, so he was in intensive care for a month, and as a result, he fell asleep on one side only, while he was completely anaesthetized, which led to a change in the shape of his head, becoming noticeably flat, and we were very disturbed by this matter.”
His case was medically diagnosed by Dr. Abdulrahman Sabbagh from King Abdulaziz University Hospital. He described it as a severe case of plagiocephaly, a condition where an infant’s soft skull becomes flattened in one area due to repeated pressure on one part of the head, which can make is misshapen rather than spherical.
To treat the toddler, HealTec used one of its optical 3-D scanners which uses light to capture the physical geometry of the distortion of the head. Measurements were then translated into a digital format to design a 3-D-printed cranial helmet, supervised by the doctor.
“Essentially, we’ve converted medical data into mechanical parameters by combining engineering and medicine to create a treatment plan for the patient,” Al-Zain said.
Nassar added: “It was really hard to be connected with a company from outside the Kingdom to treat the case, as that will take ages. Thanks to HealTec, our son followed a treatment plan and now he is a few months away from full recovery.”
Ameer must wear the helmet 23 hours a day. His mother said: “We have noticed significant changes in the shape of Ameer’s head.”
The firm’s collective expertise allows for a holistic approach to patient care, ensuring that each individual receives personalized attention tailored to their unique needs.
Bilal Bin Afif, an additive manufacturing specialist at HealTec, told Arab News: “Over the last five years, additive manufacturing technologies have leaped significantly, helping the medical industry by allowing practitioners to reduce the time needed to fabricate custom products accurately.
“The need for manual and traditional ways of measuring and manufacturing products would be greatly reduced, where digitally manufactured prosthetics or orthotics would fit from the first time instead of a trial-and-error approach.”
More than 70 percent of HealTec’s staff are Saudis with backgrounds in mechanical engineering, machine design, digital transformation, supply chain, and prosthetics and orthotics.
HealTec’s roots trace back to 2012 when DarTec Engineering was established as the first reverse engineering company to localize the manufacturing of mechanical parts for the industrial sector.
DarTec’s services found relevance with prominent companies such as Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Electricity Co., National Water Co., and Saudi Arabian Railway Co.
In December 2020, Nusaned Investment, SABIC’s investment arm, purchased a 30 percent share of DarTec to help grow its outreach, which resulted in the formation of HealTec. Al-Zain said: “You have seen nothing yet.”