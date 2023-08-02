G20 conference in India to hear about Saudi progress in empowerment of women

RIYADH: A Saudi delegation led by Maymouna Al-Khalil, secretary-general of the Family Affairs Council, will share with delegates at the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, this week details of the progress the Kingdom is making in this field, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
In keeping with the theme of the conference, “Women-led Inclusive Development as Cusp of Inter-Generational Transformation,” the Saudi delegates will highlight the work taking place in areas identified as priorities among G20 states, including education, entrepreneurship, partnerships to enhance the leadership of women, and the role of women as change-makers in tackling climate change, along with the digital skills that support these priorities.
Through their participation in the conference, which runs from Wednesday to Friday, the delegates aim to showcase the Kingdom’s stance and leadership in the areas of innovation and technology, along with its commitment to achieving integrative gender equality, the state-run SPA said.
The country wants to ensure there are equal opportunities for men and women to contribute to the digital-transformation process, through a review of national efforts and achievements in the sector and by highlighting empowerment initiatives in the communications and information technology sector, it added.
Al-Khalil said that the international event this week offers an opportunity to review the achievements of the Kingdom in the empowerment of women, within the context of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the Saudi Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda, and to acquaint the international community with the progress that has been made.
The delegation will also highlight the ways in which the Saudi efforts are helping to bridge the gender gap by promoting opportunities that are available to women in the process of digital transformation, locally and internationally, based on the Kingdom’s firm belief in the importance of women’s empowerment in all areas of life, Al-Khalil added.
RIYADH: During the second meeting of the High-Level Group of the Integrated Geospatial Information Framework at the UN in New York on Tuesday, Mohammed Al-Sayel, president of the Saudi General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, provided an update on the programs and workshops that have taken place as part of the framework.
He also talked about the recommendations that emerged from the ninth meeting of the Arab Committee of UN Experts for Geospatial Information Management, which is chaired by the Kingdom through its geospatial authority.
The participants at the meeting also talked about the group’s strategic plans, the progress of its work, and its current goals and priorities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During a panel discussion they considered the main challenges the Arab Committee has come across, and the opportunities it has identified, and how they might be addressed to help enhance communication among member states and implement the group’s strategic goals to serve the national interests of all countries.
Delegates reviewed the work of Arab countries in relation to the High-Level Group and their contributions to its plans. The Saudi delegation highlighted in particular its cooperation with thematic working groups in the academic and private sectors.
MAKKAH: In preparation for washing the Kaaba on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque raised the lower part of the kiswa, in line with the Prophet’s tradition (sunnah).
The General Presidency also held a virtual exhibition to display the tools used to wash the Kaaba, enriching the experience of worshippers who come to pray at the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah.
RIYADH: The Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council held a meeting of its economy, energy, trade and industry committee to discuss ways to enhance joint bilateral cooperation
The third meeting of its kind, which was held virtually, was co-chaired by Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim and Bahraini Minister of Finance and National Economy Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa.
The two sides reviewed the committee’s main initiatives and their implementation mechanisms, as well as ways to strengthen economic cooperation to achieve common interests.
The Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council was established in July 2019, and it supervises all areas of cooperation and joint work between the two kingdoms.
It aims to do this through regular and sustainable institutional work to raise the level of cooperation in the political, economic, security, military, investment, cultural, and development fields.
JEDDAH: Saudi artist Ghadeer Hafez has traveled the world to showcase her work and has established herself as an artistic ambassador of the Kingdom.
She is known for paintings that feature bold compositions and colors with an aesthetic and intellectual appeal. The Jeddah-based artist’s journey has spanned more than 23 years, during which she has been present at the forefront of the Saudi and international art scenes.
Hafez was the first Saudi woman artist to exhibit her work in a range of countries, including the US, Italy, Kosovo, Albania, Macedonia, Turkey, Austria, China and Egypt.
She recently held a personal exhibition in the Egyptian Opera House that was attended by many art pioneers as well as Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Osama Nuqali.
To Hafez, art is a powerful medium of expression. Before she departed to Macedonia to represent Saudi Arabia in an international symposium for artists, she told Arab News: “Art is a message that the artist releases to the world through works of art.”
Speaking about the message in her own work, she added: “It is about everything related to humanity and the dealings that take place between us as human beings, male or female.”
Art is not for entertainment; it is for discussing minds and promoting society ... always care about what increases the culture of society and improves its behavior.
Ghadeer Hafez, Saudi artist
For this reason, social and humanitarian issues are at the heart of most of Hafez’s paintings. When she paints, she tries to express something to those who see it.
In her paintings, Hafez also derives inspiration from her surroundings to create unique and vibrant works. She said: “The life situations that we meet are the most beautiful, honest inspiration that conveys reality,” adding that she is also inspired by meeting people.
Hafez has represented Saudi Arabia on global art platforms. She said: “By the grace of God, I was invited by government agencies in Europe and America to represent the Kingdom in many art exhibitions, and the last of these participations was in the US in the largest art event that included 195 countries.
“I was nominated to represent the Kingdom in this great event and also in Antalya in a global exhibition on peace. And the municipality of Pristina in the coming month of September.”
In 2008, as part of her initiatives to promote art in Saudi Arabia, Hafez established her own art center, known as Ebda Al-Ghadeer.
Commenting on what she has hoped to achieve through the initiative, she added: “My goal was to produce an educated generation that appreciates art and is aware of its dimensions in a correct, non-random way; to come out to the world with works that elevate human behavior.”
She said: “Every month I feel proud of the artistic output that I have achieved through my students, who now number more than 3,700 women and more than 2,600 children from inside and outside the Kingdom. My students participating in local exhibitions and my giving continues through them.”
For artists, a successful career does not happen overnight, and is usually a gradual process. Reflecting on the breadth of her experience in the art world, Hafez said: “I achieved everything I wanted in my artistic career, thanks to God. My paintings became treasured in museums and my international participation is in every country I visit.
“I leave my artistic mark in art exhibitions inside and outside the Kingdom.”
Hafez added that she teaches art to students not only in Saudi Arabia, but in the rest of the Gulf region, too.
While she is now an accomplished artist, the journey has not been perfectly smooth, she said, adding: “The presence of women in Saudi society and in the artistic community was never easy, and the path of art was never paved.
“It was very difficult to convince people of the importance of art. In the past, the culture of art was not important in Saudi society, and the artistic movement did not activate until many years ago. These were the challenges I faced … to convince those around me of the importance of art in society and how art elevates human behavior.”
On her greatest accomplishments, Hafez said: “I established Ebda Al-Ghadeer in Jeddah. I was the first Saudi woman to be internationally accredited in the field of arts training from the Canadian International Center. In addition, I am an international arbitrator for the arts for more than 28 countries.”
She hopes to see great progress in the Kingdom’s art scene. “There is a state of momentum in the Saudi artistic movement, but I still find that the art scene is not studied and needs to set laws that select artists and works of art,” she said
Hafez, a pioneer of the feminist art movement in Saudi Arabia, concluded with sage words of advice to aspiring artists: “Art is not for entertainment; it is for discussing minds and promoting society. Empty works of art do not present content. Always care about what increases the culture of society and improves its behavior. Art is a double-edged sword. Practice art, but before you practice it, you must study it carefully.”
RIYADH: Saudi ambassadors-designate to a number of countries took an oath of office before King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, the state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.
The newly appointed envoys included ambassador-designate to the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Buraithin, ambassador-designate to New Zealand Muhanna bin Saleh Aba Al-Khail, ambassador-designate to Azerbaijan Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili and ambassador-designate to Austria Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid Tola.
Ambassador-designate to Venezuela Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Sihani, ambassador-designate to Tanzania Yahya bin Ahmed Akish and ambassador-designate to Turkiye Fahad bin Asaad Abualnasr also took the oath.
The diplomats took an oath before the king, saying: “I swear by Allah the Almighty to be loyal to my religion, then to my King and country. I swear not to reveal any of the State’s secrets, to protect its interests and laws at home and abroad, and to perform my duties with sincerity, integrity and fairness.”
King Salman wished them success in their new missions.