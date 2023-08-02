You are here

  • Home
  • Iran’s Revolutionary Guard runs drill as US military presence in region grows

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard runs drill as US military presence in region grows

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard runs drill as US military presence in region grows
Ships, drones and missile units took part in Iran's latest drill. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2qagz

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard runs drill as US military presence in region grows

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard runs drill as US military presence in region grows
  • Iran did not provide a reason for launching the drill
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched a surprise military drill Wednesday on islands in the Arabian Gulf, just as the US military increase its presence in the region over recent ship seizures by Tehran.
The drill focused primarily on Abu Musa Island, though the Guard also landed forces on the Greater Tunb Island as well, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported. Ships, drones and missile units took part in the drill, the report said.
Iran did not provide a reason for launching the drill, though such snap exercises have happened in the past.
“We always try for security and tranquility; it is our way,” the Guard’s chief, Gen. Hossein Salami, said in a televised address during the drill. “Our nation is vigilant, and it gives harsh responses to all threats, complicated seditions and secret scenarios and hostilities,”
However, the drill comes as thousands of Marines and sailors on both the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan and the USS Carter Hall, a landing ship, are on their way to the Arabian Gulf. Already, the US has sent A-10 Thunderbolt II warplanes, F-16 and F-35 fighters, as well as the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, to the region.
The Pentagon has said the deployment is “in response to recent attempts by Iran to threaten the free flow of commerce in the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters.” Some 20 percent of the world’s oil passes through the narrow waterway connecting the Arabian Gulf to the wider world and the US views it as crucial to both its national security and keeping global energy prices stable.
Meanwhile, Iran now enriches uranium closer than ever to weapon-grade levels after the collapse of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Meanwhile, Iran has been trying to signal its displeasure over recent comments about the islands made by Russia, which Tehran has supplied with bomb-carrying drones for their war in Ukraine. Russia earlier this summer in a joint statement with the Gulf Cooperation Council called for “bilateral negotiations or the International Court of Justice” to decide who should control the islands. That prompted an outcry in Iran and Tehran summoned the Russian envoy over the remarks.

Topics: Iran Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Related

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. (AP)
Middle-East
Iraq says in touch with US over paying for Iranian gas
Two-day holiday in Iran over ‘unprecedented’ heat
Middle-East
Two-day holiday in Iran over ‘unprecedented’ heat

Syria fishermen despair at water loss, river pollution

Syria fishermen despair at water loss, river pollution
Updated 53 min 44 sec ago

Syria fishermen despair at water loss, river pollution

Syria fishermen despair at water loss, river pollution
  • The battered country, where half a million died in the conflict, suffers the impacts of climate change
Updated 53 min 44 sec ago

TABQA DAM: Around war-torn Syria’s biggest freshwater dam reservoir, fishermen say their catch is now a fraction of what it used to be as environmental pressures have decimated aquatic life.
Ismail Hilal, 50, sat on the hull of his rowboat — now lodged firmly on the shores of Lake Assad — as gentle waves washed in, talking about the way of life he has lost.
After 37 years as a fisherman, he has retired his nets, declaring defeat as fish stocks have declined, water levels have dropped and pollution has worsened in the Euphrates and the dam reservoir it feeds.
“I have spent my whole life on the water, since childhood,” said Hilal, a father of seven. “But I was forced to stop this year. I couldn’t live on fishing anymore.”
Syria has endured more than a decade of civil war, and the nearby town of Raqqa was the center of the Daesh group’s brutal “caliphate” until their ouster in 2017.
The battered country, where half a million died in the conflict, has also suffered the impacts of climate change, from searing summer heat to prolonged drought.
The flow of the Euphrates — one of the region’s mighty streams, where the world’s earliest civilizations flourished — has been further impacted by upstream dams in Turkiye.
Other fishermen AFP spoke to also blamed the river’s low water levels, lack of rainfall, worsening pollution and overfishing for the sharp decline in fish stocks.
Fishermen now “barely take in five percent” of their catch from former times, Hilal said.
He now works in a restaurant in Tabqa, on the eastern edge of the lake, toiling in front of a flaming hot oven and preparing and grilling fish instead of catching them.
The Euphrates, said to have nourished the biblical Garden of Eden, runs for almost 2,800 kilometers (1,700 miles) through Turkiye, Syria and Iraq, where it empties into the sea.
From the Turkish border, it flows southeast across Syria, irrigating its breadbasket region and filling the reservoirs of three hydroelectric dams that provide drinking water and electricity for millions.
Lake Assad is the biggest reservoir, stretching across 600 square kilometers (230 square miles).
But its water level has dropped by four meters (12 feet) since last year, says Dutch peace-building group PAX, which blames a “downward spiral of drought and water shortages.”
The lack of water and the pollution are “driving further biodiversity loss along the lakes and rivers” in Syria’s north and east, said the group’s Wim Zwijnenburg.
Raqqa province received only 208 mm per month of rainfall last year, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.
An AFP team visiting Lake Assad saw vast plumes of algae — an indicator of pollution, according to experts, that sucks oxygen from the water and kills aquatic life.
When Ali Shebli, 37, a fisherman like his father, pulled in his long green nets, they were empty except for a few bits of the seagrass that now chokes some shallow areas.
“In the past, we could take in 50 kilogrammes of fish” per day, he said. “But now we barely get one or two kilos, and sometimes nothing ... because of the low water level and the pollution.”
Shebli, who struggles to support his wife, three children and his ill father, said the falling fish stocks had made the family’s situation “disastrous.”
The crisis has impacted the wider local economy.
Fish are displayed on blocks of ice at a market in nearby Raqqa, a town under Kurdish control since the IS was ousted by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
But fishmonger Ragheb Ismail, 45, scaling fresh fish on a bench, said what is on offer now is a far cry from the times when there were “tons of fish” for sale.
“Now even the biggest fishmonger has no more than 200 kilogrammes on offer because of the drought, the lack of water and the high temperatures,” he said.
These days, he said with frustration, there are plenty of customers but “not enough fish.”

Topics: Syria

Related

Daesh attack on Syria oil convoy kills 7: monitor
Middle-East
Daesh attack on Syria oil convoy kills 7: monitor
After quake, Syria’s northern coast ravaged by wildfires
Middle-East
After quake, Syria’s northern coast ravaged by wildfires

Lebanon awaits answers three years after Beirut mega-explosion

Lebanon awaits answers three years after Beirut mega-explosion
Updated 02 August 2023
AFP

Lebanon awaits answers three years after Beirut mega-explosion

Lebanon awaits answers three years after Beirut mega-explosion
  • Facts of the blast bogged down in legal and political wrangling
Updated 02 August 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: One of history’s biggest non-nuclear explosions rocked Beirut on August 4, 2020, destroying swathes of the Lebanese capital, killing more than 220 people and injuring at least 6,500.
Three years on, the probe into the traumatic disaster caused by a huge pile of poorly-stored fertilizer remains bogged down in legal and political wrangling, to the dismay of victims’ families.
The massive explosion, heard as far away as Cyprus, destroyed much of Beirut port and entire districts of the city in scenes that shook the country and the world.
The blast left a 43-meter (141 foot) deep crater and registered as the equivalent of a magnitude 3.3 earthquake.
The disaster spread fear and chaos, with mountains of broken glass littering roads and bloodied survivors flooding overwhelmed hospitals.
The blast was caused by a fire in a warehouse where a vast stockpile of the industrial chemical ammonium nitrate had been haphazardly stored for years.
The tragedy struck amid a deep economic crisis, almost a year after mass demonstrations erupted against a ruling class deemed inept and corrupt as living conditions worsen.

Here’s a timeline of events following the Beirut blast:
On August 10, 2020, Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigns under a barrage of pressure over the explosion.

In December 2020, the lead investigator examining the blast, Fadi Sawan, charges Diab and three ex-ministers with negligence.
Two of them file a complaint, the probe is suspended, and Sawan is removed from his post by court order.
In July 2021, the new investigating magistrate, Tarek Bitar, moves to interrogate four former ministers but parliament stalls on lifting their immunity.
He is forced to suspend the probe following a series of court challenges.

In October 2021, the powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah and its ally Amal call for demonstrations to demand Bitar’s dismissal.
Seven people are killed in gunbattles during the rally.
At the end of 2021, Bitar resumes his investigation but less than two weeks later is forced to suspend work for a fourth time following more legal challenges.

On August 4, 2022, several grain silos damaged in the explosion collapse in a cloud of dust, a traumatic reminder of the disaster that struck exactly two years before.
Days earlier, other parts of the silos crumbled after a fire broke out when remaining grain stocks fermented and ignited in the summer heat.

In January 2023, 13 months after his probe is suspended, Bitar resumes work and charges Prosecutor General Ghassan Oueidat and seven others with probable intent to murder, arson and other crimes.
Oueidat in turn charges Bitar with insubordination and “usurping power” but the investigator refuses to step down.
Oueidat also orders the release “of all those detained” over the port blast, leaving the investigation stalled and nobody yet held to account.
Victims’ families and rights groups urge the United Nations to create an independent fact-finding mission.

Topics: Beirut blast Lebanon

Related

Residents fearful as clashes rock Palestinian camp in Lebanon
Middle-East
Residents fearful as clashes rock Palestinian camp in Lebanon
Special Illegal betting invades cafes in Lebanon, targeting young people, leading to reported suicides and clashes
Middle-East
Illegal betting invades cafes in Lebanon, targeting young people, leading to reported suicides and clashes

Tunisian president names Ahmed Hachani as prime minister, replacing Bouden

Tunisian president names Ahmed Hachani as prime minister, replacing Bouden
Updated 02 August 2023
Reuters

Tunisian president names Ahmed Hachani as prime minister, replacing Bouden

Tunisian president names Ahmed Hachani as prime minister, replacing Bouden
  • Saied had appointed Bouden as prime minister about two years ago, after he sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and took control of almost all powers in July 2021 and dissolved Parliament in a move the opposition described as a coup
Updated 02 August 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied appointed Ahmed Hachani as new prime minister, replacing Najla Bouden, who ended her duties, the Tunisian presidency said early on Wednesday.
The appointment of Hachani, who served as human resources director at Tunisia’s central bank, comes amid a deepening economic and social crisis in the country.
In recent weeks, the president has repeatedly blamed officials and government, saying they must act to address problems and poor public services, including frequent water and electricity cuts.
“There are great challenges that we must raise ... to preserve our homeland, our state and civil peace,” Saied told Hachani after he took the constitutional oath.
“We will work to achieve the will of our people and the desired justice ... and to achieve national dignity,” Saied added.
Saied had appointed Bouden as prime minister about two years ago, after he sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and took control of almost all powers in July 2021 and dissolved Parliament in a move the opposition described as a coup.
Bouden’s government, however, failed to fix the economic and social crisis, amid fears that Tunisia would be unable to pay its foreign debts due to a severe financial crisis that caused a shortage of many commodities such as bread, farina, sugar, rice and coffee.
While Bouden’s government supported an economic reform program to obtain a $1.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, Saeid rejected any reforms that would include cutting subsidies on food and energy, saying doing so could cause acute social tensions.

 

Topics: Tunisia Tunisian President Kais Saied

Related

Migrants between life and death in Tunisia-Libya desert photos
Middle-East
Migrants between life and death in Tunisia-Libya desert
The Gambia repatriates migrants from Tunisia
Middle-East
The Gambia repatriates migrants from Tunisia

Residents fearful as clashes rock Palestinian camp in Lebanon

Residents fearful as clashes rock Palestinian camp in Lebanon
Updated 02 August 2023
AFP

Residents fearful as clashes rock Palestinian camp in Lebanon

Residents fearful as clashes rock Palestinian camp in Lebanon
  • Ain Al-Helweh is home to more than 54,000 registered refugees. It was created for Palestinians who were driven out during the 1948 war
Updated 02 August 2023
AFP

AIN AL-HELWEH, Lebanon: Fruit and vegetable seller Ismail Akkawi had no choice but to brave days of intermittent but deadly fighting in Lebanon’s biggest Palestinian refugee camp in order to make ends meet.
The produce market at the heart of the restive Ain Al-Helweh camp — in the southern coastal city of Sidon — is usually bustling with vendors, but few have ventured out since clashes broke out in the camp late Saturday.
“I have to leave the house, despite the horrific circumstances for selling vegetables,” said Akkawi, who is in his sixties.
If the violence continues, “who will put food on the table for me and my family?” he asked.
Outbreaks of violence are common in the camp, but 11 people have been killed in the current flare-up — the worst in years, pitting members of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s Fatah movement and Islamist militants.
It is not yet known why the latest clashes broke out.
Ain Al-Helweh is home to more than 54,000 registered refugees. It was created for Palestinians who were driven out or fled during the 1948 war that coincided with Israel’s creation.
Thousands of Palestinians who sought refuge from Syria’s civil war have also joined the camp in recent years.
Palestinian factions said they had agreed on a truce on Sunday but it failed to hold, and fighting continued on Monday and Tuesday with automatic weapons and rockets being used.
Deserted buildings stand riddled with bullet holes on the front lines, while charred cars litter the camp’s southern district of Hittin, which witnessed clashes and shelling.
Bread vendor Mukhtar, 62, said panicked residents were stocking up on supplies.
“People are buying two bags of bread, fearing shortages due to the security situation,” he said, declining to give his surname.
The fighting has prompted the United Nations to suspend its activities in Ain Al-Helweh, while shops and public institutions have also closed in Sidon, the largest city in southern Lebanon.
“Arrangements are under way to establish a serious cease-fire,” senior Fatah official Mounir Makdah told AFP on Tuesday.
Palestinian security forces are working “to remove the gunmen from the streets and form an investigation committee” to identify those responsible for the violence, he added.
“All factions have collectively decided to hold perpetrators of breaches and security incidents to account,” Makdah said.
Tiny Lebanon hosts an estimated 250,000 Palestinian refugees, according to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
Most live in one of Lebanon’s 12 official camps, and face a variety of legal restrictions, including on employment.
By long-standing convention, the Lebanese army does not enter Palestinian refugee camps, leaving the factions themselves to handle security.

Topics: Palestinian refugee camp Lebanon Ain Al-Helweh camp Islamist militants sidon

Related

Smoke rises during third day of clashes that erupted between members of Fatah group and Islamist factions in Ein El-Hilweh.
Middle-East
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp
Smoke rises during clashes that erupted between members of the Palestinian Fateh group and militants in Ein El-Hilweh camp.
Middle-East
At least 5 dead, 7 wounded in clashes inside crowded Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

Iraq says in touch with US over paying for Iranian gas

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. (AP)
Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. (AP)
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

Iraq says in touch with US over paying for Iranian gas

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. (AP)
  • Work is continuing with the US side concerning unpaid bills, which have fallen to 9.2 billion” euros ($10 billion), Sudani told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, recalling that Baghdad in the last few months paid Iran around $1.9 billion it owed
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s prime minister said on Tuesday Baghdad is in contact with the United States on settling outstanding debts of $10 billion the country owes Iran for gas imports.
Iranian gas is crucial for Iraq’s electricity generation, but US sanctions on Iranian oil and gas impose restrictions on how Baghdad can pay for its imports.
Iraq cannot directly hand over cash to Iran, but payments must be held in a bank account and be used by Tehran to fund imports of food and medicines.
On July 11, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced that Iraq would start paying for Iranian gas with oil, as a way of circumventing the complicated mechanism.
“Work is continuing with the American side concerning unpaid bills, which have fallen to 9.2 billion” euros ($10 billion), Sudani told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, recalling that Baghdad in the last few months paid Iran around $1.9 billion it owed.
He said a delegation from Iraq’s central bank and the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) went to Oman on Tuesday “to agree on a formula for transferring these funds to the Sultanate of Oman, in agreement with the US Treasury.”
On July 24, United States State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said some funds could be transferred via Oman, which has often acted as an intermediary between the West and Iran.
“We thought it was important to get this money out of Iraq, because it is a source of leverage that Iran uses against its neighbor,” Miller told reporters.
Ravaged by decades of conflict and international sanctions, oil-rich Iraq relies on Iranian gas imports for a third of its energy needs. It is also beset by rampant corruption, and suffers from dilapidated infrastructure.
Miller told the July 24 briefing that Oman would still be subject to “the same restrictions as when the money was held in accounts in Iraq, meaning that the money can only be used for non-sanctionable activities such as humanitarian assistance.”
All the transactions also will need to be approved by the US Treasury Department in advance, he added.
 

 

Topics: Iran Iraq oil and gas

Related

UK formally declares Daesh atrocities against Iraq’s Yazidi minority as genocide
Middle-East
UK formally declares Daesh atrocities against Iraq’s Yazidi minority as genocide
Three years of anguish for family of Iran death row German
Middle-East
Three years of anguish for family of Iran death row German

Latest updates

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard runs drill as US military presence in region grows
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard runs drill as US military presence in region grows
Gigi Hadid says sister Bella finished ‘long’ medical treatment
Gigi Hadid says sister Bella finished ‘long’ medical treatment
Indonesia buys 12 drones worth $300 million from Turkiye
Indonesia buys 12 drones worth $300 million from Turkiye
Syria fishermen despair at water loss, river pollution
Syria fishermen despair at water loss, river pollution
Lebanon awaits answers three years after Beirut mega-explosion
Lebanon awaits answers three years after Beirut mega-explosion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.