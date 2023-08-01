You are here

Two-day holiday in Iran over ‘unprecedented’ heat
A man pours water on his head from a bottle to cool off during a heat wave in Tehran on July 11, 2023. (AFP)
AFP

Two-day holiday in Iran over ‘unprecedented’ heat
AFP

Iran on Tuesday declared a two-day holiday for government workers and banks nationwide as searing temperatures sweep across the country, state media reported.

The decision came after the meteorological office forecast temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in many cities, and nearly 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in the southwest.

“The Cabinet agreed to the Health Ministry proposal to declare Wednesday and Thursday public holidays all over the country to protect public health,” the official IRNA news agency quoted government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi as saying.

It said the decision was taken because of “unprecedented heat” sweeping the country.

The ministry has also warned of the risks of heatstroke from over exposure to the sun, and urged people to stay indoors between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Health Ministry spokesman Pedram Pakain described the number of heat-related illnesses in recent days as “alarming.”

In June, Iran changed summer working hours for government employees who now start earlier, in order to save electricity in offices when temperatures peak.

The southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan has been among the hardest hit by the heat wave.

Around 1,000 people have received hospital treatment there in recent days because of rising temperatures and dust storms, IRNA said.

The region has long faced severe water shortages, which triggered protests on Monday over an upstream dam in Afghanistan restricting water flow,the Tasnim newsa gency said.

Saeed Al-Batati

  • More than 100 soldiers have been killed and almost 200 others injured by Al-Qaeda attacks since August last year
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Five Yemeni soldiers were killed and four were wounded in clashes with Al-Qaeda militants in the southern province of Abyan, officials and local media said on Tuesday.

Using mortar shells and machine guns, Al-Qaeda militants attacked a location controlled by pro-independence southern Yemen forces in the long, rugged Omaran Valley in Abyan province on Tuesday morning, triggering clashes that left five soldiers dead, according to Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a spokesman for pro-independence southern forces. “The terrorist elements retreated to their hiding places after failing to seize control of the area,” Al-Naqeeb said.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, also known as AQAP, has intensified attacks on the Yemeni security forces that seek to eliminate their hideouts and military locations in rural and mountainous areas of Abyan and Shabwa.

More than 100 soldiers have been killed and almost 200 others injured by Al-Qaeda roadside bombs, IEDs, or attacks since August last year, when the Yemeni military launched an offensive against the terrorist group in Abyan and Shabwa.

Al-Naqeeb said that Al-Qaeda has employed attritional tactics by planting landmines and IEDs, and launching mortar and ground attacks to compel security forces to withdraw from their territory. “Al-Qaeda is desperate to drain our forces after they lost their strongholds,” he added.

On July 25, a roadside bomb planted by Al-Qaeda ripped through a vehicle transporting Yemeni soldiers in the Modea district of Abyan, killing three soldiers, including a battalion commander, and wounding others.

Meanwhile, fighting broke out on Monday between government forces and the Houthis in contested areas on the eastern edges of the besieged city of Taiz, Yemen’s army said.

The clashes occurred days after the Houthis launched attacks against government soldiers defending Taiz, the most recent attempt by the militia to seize control of new territory in the city.

NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Jacques Barsoumian, known as ‘Jacques the King,’ and others involved in online gambling arrested
  • During a raid that targeted an online gambling cafe in a southern town, the security forces found what amounted to 4 billion Lebanese pounds
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese security forces have arrested Jacques Barsoumian, known as “Jacques the King,” and others, in its battle against illegal betting on the internet.

The Court of Cassation’s Public Prosecution Office countenanced the move and investigations are ongoing to prosecute all criminals involved in online gambling who have been able to draw hundreds of young people into their dark world, while also denying the public treasury millions of dollars.

The online betting scandal peaked after a series of events took place in southern Lebanon and in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Children reportedly stole from their parents, sold their mothers’ jewelry, and even died by suicide as a result of getting hooked by betting.

Other incidents included heated disputes that turned into armed clashes.

The only licensed betting venue is at Beirut Horse Racing, while gambling is limited to Casino du Liban, by law, along with a number of licensed venues that impose age restrictions.

However, unlicensed gambling and betting platforms are now accessible to young people on their phones or in cafes in neighborhoods.

This has led to an increase in the number of those addicted to gambling, who believe in the practice as a gateway to easy money.

Security sources say the plague has “thrived across the country’s various regions. The bets have now reached football games and other games, with young men, old men, and even young girls and military personnel taking part in them due to the temptations of fast-earned profits.”

Playing in cafes only requires the purchase of recharge cards, similar to phone recharge cards, and then using them to play. Prepaying is easy.

Most of the cafes operate under the patronage and protection of agents in Lebanon. According to security sources, the number of agents does not exceed five people, who surround themselves with heavy security and are aided by surveillance cameras.

During a raid that targeted an online gambling cafe in a southern town, the security forces found what amounted to 4 billion Lebanese pounds. Further investigations revealed that this amount constituted the profits that the cafe made in just one day. It was also found that 90 percent of those in the establishment were aged between 15 and 35.

Retired Brig. Gen. Mounir Akiki, who is the editor-in-chief of the General Security Magazine, told Arab News: “The cyberspace is open and all the world is suffering from this plague.

“What made the betting business thrive in Lebanon is the deteriorating living conditions and the rising unemployment rates.”

Akiki added it was the responsibility of parents to learn about what their youngsters were doing.

He said: “In the past, parents used to turn off the television and the children would be left with no other options. However, today, young people are accessing prohibited websites as they sit next to their parents, without them even being aware.”

He highlighted the importance of guidance “because it is a matter of national security. Authorities are unable to contain this cyberspace as it is everywhere.”

Arab News

  • The EU is ready to collaborate with Jeddah-based 57-member Islamic body on the issue in Europe, said Nabila Massrali, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy.
  • When asked by a reporter if Qur’an burning should be made illegal across EU member states, Massrali said: “That is not for me to say”
Arab News

BRUSSELS: The EU has a “well-established collaboration with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation” and is “open to their suggestions on concrete engagement” over the repeated desecration of the Qur’an, an EU spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The EU has also been in contact with the OIC and is ready to collaborate with the Jeddah-based 57-member Islamic body over the burning of the holy book in Europe, Nabila Massrali, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, told a news conference in Brussels.
Kuwait News Agency cited Massrali as saying: “We have been in contact with OIC’s secretariat and their permanent mission in Brussels to understand their next step on this issue … at this point of time, we have not received any official request for meetings. So, we are waiting for their suggestions on our meeting with them.”
She stressed that “the EU is basically ready to collaborate with the OIC.”
Bombarded with reporters’ questions on the issue, Massrali was asked if Qur’an burning should be made illegal across EU member states. She replied: “That is not for me to say … we don’t believe that everything that is legal is ethical.”
When asked why the EU has not explicitly condemned the repeated Qur’an burning incidents in Sweden and Denmark, Massrali dodged the question, saying: “We have reacted three times … we have formulated the statement as we have, which is extremely clear and extremely strong reaction to the situation and we are totally rejecting the burning of the holy books and the Qur’an.”
On the other hand, she referred to EU High Representative Josep Borrell’s statement on July 26 in which he said: “The desecration of the Qur’an, or of any other book considered holy, is offensive, disrespectful and a clear provocation.”
On Sunday, the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers reached a resolution in Jeddah on the repeated desecrating of copies of the Qur’an.
It called on “all the OIC Overseas Missions (New York, Geneva and Brussels) to take the initiative to address, in the respective international organizations, which are accredited to them, these acts of hatred against Islam and its sacred symbols in the interpretation of the relevant conventions as well as the formulation of new international legal texts to this end.”

Arab News

  • A joint statement issued by both parties highlighted the importance of inclusivity, transparency and respect
Arab News

LONDON: The COP28 presidency and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change officially signed the host country agreement during a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The agreement, signed by the UAE’s Sultan Al-Jaber and UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, outlines the necessary legal basis for this year’s UN climate summit, known as COP28.

The legal basis includes allowing an area for climate activists to assemble.

“In line with UNFCCC guidelines and adherence to international human rights norms and principles, there will be space available for climate activists to assemble peacefully and make their voices heard,” the WAM statement said.

A joint statement issued by Al-Jaber and Stiell highlighted the importance of inclusivity, transparency and respect.

“The COP28 plan of action is centered on four key pillars: fast-tracking the energy transition; fixing climate finance; focusing on people, lives and livelihoods; and underpinning everything with full inclusivity,” Al-Jaber said.

“The COP28 presidency believes inclusivity is a critical enabler to achieving transformative progress across the climate agenda; only by rising above our differences and working together can we raise our shared ambition and deliver progress to keep 1.5°C within reach,” he said.

Stiell reaffirmed the UNFCCC’s dedication to upholding UN values at COP conferences and ensuring the voices of those most impacted by climate change are heard and represented in leadership roles. 

“As custodians of the process, the secretariat is dedicated to supporting the parties implement their climate commitments, including under the Paris Agreement,” he said. 

“To drive climate action and ambition forward, we are firmly committed to ensuring that UN values are upheld at COPs.

“We are also making every effort on our part to ensure that this will be a COP process where the voices of youth, women, local communities, indigenous peoples, and those most impacted by climate change will be heard and reflected within the process,” he said.

Reuters

ANKARA: A Turkish staff member at Sweden’s honorary consulate in the western city of Izmir was shot and seriously injured in front of the consulate building, TRT state broadcaster said on Tuesday.
Izmir’s governor’s office in a statement said a Turkish citizen registered to the eastern province of Agri has been apprehended.
The police are investigating the incident, it added.
The Swedish foreign ministry could not immediately comment on the report.

