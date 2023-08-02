You are here

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Buffon retires

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Buffon retires
Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement on Wednesday at the age of 45. (AFP)
  • “That’s all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together,” Buffon posted in English on social media
  • It was at Parma that he won his only European club trophy — the 1999 UEFA Cup
ROME: Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement on Wednesday at the age of 45.
“That’s all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together,” he posted in English on social media.
Buffon won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus but ended his stellar career back where it all started at Parma.
It was at Parma that he won his only European club trophy — the 1999 UEFA Cup (now the Europa League) — but retires without a Champions League winners medal having lost three times in the final with Juventus.
He also won a Ligue 1 crown with Paris Saint Germain in the 2018/19 season before he returned to Juventus for two more years.
Buffon holds the record for most Serie A matches contested (657) and is the most capped player in Italy’s history with 176 (1997-2018).
That encompassed five World Cups which included the high of winning it in 2006 — beating France on penalties — to bowing out in the first round four years later.

Dose of ‘Double Swaby’ has Jamaica on cusp of Women’s World Cup history against Brazil

Dose of ‘Double Swaby’ has Jamaica on cusp of Women’s World Cup history against Brazil
Updated 02 August 2023
AP

Dose of ‘Double Swaby’ has Jamaica on cusp of Women’s World Cup history against Brazil

Dose of ‘Double Swaby’ has Jamaica on cusp of Women’s World Cup history against Brazil
  • On Wednesday night, Allyson and Chantelle Swaby and the rest of the Reggae Girlz were playing No. 8 Brazil in Melbourne for a chance to make more Jamaican soccer history
  • Jamaica’s defense against Brazil was likely to rely once more on the Swaby sisters, a pair of defenders coach Lorne Donaldson likes to call “Double Swaby.”
Updated 02 August 2023
AP

SYDNEY: Lennox Swaby couldn’t see who put the ball in the net to give Jamaica their first Women’s World Cup win, 1-0 over Panama. After the video board showed the replay, the fans surrounding him in the Perth stadium stands began to cheer and congratulate him.

One of his daughters — and yes, he had two on the field — had scored the goal.

“There’s hardly words to explain,” said Swaby, reached by phone Wednesday morning. “It’s just so real.”

On Wednesday night, Allyson and Chantelle Swaby and the rest of the Reggae Girlz were playing No. 8 Brazil in Melbourne for a chance to make more Jamaican soccer history.

A win would advance 43rd-ranked Jamaica past the group stage for the first time. Jamaica’s defense against Brazil was likely to rely once more on the Swaby sisters, a pair of defenders coach Lorne Donaldson likes to call “Double Swaby.”

Jamaica played No. 5 France to a 0-0 draw in their opener and both teams had four points heading to the last of the Group F games. Wedged between two top 10 teams, Jamaica needed a win or draw against Brazil to reach the knockout round.

“I think they’re gonna surprise the world,” said Lennox Swaby, a Jamaican who married an American and raised his family in Hartford, Connecticut

His daughters, called the “Swaby Babies” while growing up, have been playing side by side on Jamaica’s back line. They also played together on Jamaica’s 2019 Women’s World Cup team, which was the Reggae Girlz’ first time in the tournament.

“They are interchangeable, so I think it’s a fantastic thing for us,” Donaldson said.

Chantelle, 24, said after Jamaica’s opening draw against France in Sydney that she “never really ever thought in a million years” that she’d play alongside her older sister on the World Cup stage.

Against France, the Swaby defense was in full effect. The sisters helped to hold Les Bleues scoreless, despite France’s 14 shots on goal and 12 corner kicks.

“This started off in the backyard,” their father said of their sibling partnership. “They’re always together. I think that also plays a part in the way they’re playing for the country right now.”

When Jamaica captain Khadija Shaw received her second yellow card in the 92nd minute against France, Allyson, 26, took a turn with the captain’s band on her arm, serving in place of Shaw for Jamaica’s following match against Panama.

Selecting Allyson as the interim captain proved to be the right choice for Donaldson. In the 56th minute, midfielder Trudi Cardi sent a corner into the box from the left side, finding Allyson, who finished with a header.

She reacted with a leaping fist pump as she ran toward Jamaica’s bench.

“We all felt it,” said Scott Ferguson, the sisters’ soccer coach at William H. Hall High School in West Hartford. “To see Allyson express it when she is such a focused player, that was just wonderful.”

The Paris-Saint Germain defender earned the first goal of her international and World Cup career to deliver Jamaica’s first-ever Women’s World Cup win.

Allyson first met Ferguson in 2010, when she tried out for the high school girls soccer team. Chantelle followed her older sister’s path, trying out for the team as a freshman when Allyson was a junior.

Ferguson put both Swaby sisters in the starting lineup as high school freshmen. They started out as defenders but shared time as forward to generate offense for the team.

“I still remember the first time that she played a ball,” Ferguson said of Chantelle’s first game. “Crossfield, and it was just this beautiful kind of laser delivered ball right to the feet of someone about 40 yards away.”

The sisters’ journey parted in college. Allyson played at Boston College while Chantelle was at Rutgers. In 2019, their paths converged again, when they each earned a call-up to the Women’s World Cup squad.

“Words can’t explain,” their dad said. “It was exciting to see the list.”

Four years later, the two are making history, side by side.

“It’s been great for the last four years, just having them and just watching them grow as sisters,” Donaldson said.

Al-Ittihad coach wants Saudi nationality for Brazilian star Romarinho

Al-Ittihad coach wants Saudi nationality for Brazilian star Romarinho
Updated 01 August 2023
SALEH FAREED

Al-Ittihad coach wants Saudi nationality for Brazilian star Romarinho

Al-Ittihad coach wants Saudi nationality for Brazilian star Romarinho
  • Nuno Espirito Santo: We are studying the possibility of Romarinho obtaining Saudi nationality, to be a local player
  • Santo’s request was made public during the pre-match press conference in Taif on Tuesday ahead of Al-Ittihad’s match against the Police Sports Club from Iraq tomorrow night
Updated 01 August 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad’s coach Nuno Espirito Santo has urged the authorities to allow his club’s Brazilian striker Romario Ricardo da Silva — commonly known as Romarinho — Saudi citizenship so that he can play international football for the Kingdom after spending five years in the country.

His request was made public during Santo’s pre-match press conference in Taif on Tuesday ahead of Al-Ittihad’s match against the Police Sports Club from Iraq tomorrow night.

He said: “We are studying the possibility of Romarinho obtaining Saudi nationality, to be a local player. He has spent a long time in Saudi Arabia and I hope he will obtain a Saudi passport. We are trying to move forward in this regard, and the matter will also benefit the Saudi national team itself.

“There are teams that follow this approach in Europe, and Qatar as well. We will see first if the regulations allow this matter, and I hope that we will succeed in keeping all foreign players.”

Speaking about tomorrow’s match, Santo added: “It will be a difficult match against a strong and organized defensive opponent.

“The Iraqi team has competent players in the back line, and they are good on the counterattack.

“We have observed the opponent and analyzed them well. We will compete strongly to continue developing as a team.”

Fabinho moved from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad on a three-year deal this week, and Santo said: “Fabinho has become an official player for us, but he will not be able to participate in this tournament.

“He will be with us in training normally to start integrating with the group, to get to know the rhythm of work here, and to get to know his new teammates before the start of the new season. I think we have a great player.”

Regarding the availability of previously injured N’Golo Kante, Santo added: “(He) is currently in a better condition, and we will try to assess his condition in training today, to look at the possibility of him participating in the match.

“We will also meet the medical staff to find out his position regarding the Police meeting specifically, but it is almost certain that he will be available for the quarter-finals.”

Sadio Mane signs for Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane signs for Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

Sadio Mane signs for Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane signs for Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich
  • Al-Nassr have also signed this summer Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Brazil full-back Alex Telles and Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

RIYADH: Saudi side Al-Nassr announced the signing of Bayern Munich striker Sadio Mane on Tuesday.
The Senegalese international is the latest high profile player to join the Saudi Pro League and will link up with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.
Both clubs announced the transfer involving the former Liverpool star which German media estimated at around €30 million ($32.9 million) with an annual salary for Mane of €40 million plus €10 million in results-based bonuses.
Mane, 31, joins the club that pulled off the first coup of a raft of signings by Saudi clubs with the capture of Ronaldo.
Mane won the Champions League and Premier League in six seasons with Liverpool and was a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s devastating front three with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.
In 2022, when he won the African Player of the Year, he joined Bayern.
After a strong start to the season it soon become clear that Mane was not clicking in Bavaria.
In a Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen in November, Mane suffered an injury to his fibula and his season was put on hold.
The injury forced him to miss the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year in a crushing blow to Senegal’s chances.
While Mane returned to the Bayern team in 2023, his problems were underlined when he became involved in a physical altercation with teammate Leroy Sane following a Champions League defeat to Manchester City.
Bayern reportedly fined Mane around €350,000 and gave him a one-match suspension for his part in the incident.
He ended the season with an underwhelming 12 goals in 38 games across all competitions.
He has quit Bayern with two years left on his contract.
On the international stage, Mane helped Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2022.
Apart from Ronaldo, Al-Nassr have also signed this summer Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Brazil full-back Alex Telles and Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana.

Mane’s Bayern departure sad but for the best — Tuchel

Mane’s Bayern departure sad but for the best — Tuchel
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

Mane’s Bayern departure sad but for the best — Tuchel

Mane’s Bayern departure sad but for the best — Tuchel
  • Mane rued his departure, saying: “Leaving Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending”
  • “We had a long, big hug and we both agreed that we don’t like what’s happening now, but we think it’s for the best in this situation,” said the Bayern coach
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

SINGAPORE: Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel said Tuesday he was saddened that things didn’t work out for Sadio Mane at the club but feels his departure is for the best.
The Senegal forward, who joined Bayern just 12 months ago, is joining the growing number of players heading to Saudi Arabia.
The 31-year-old is reportedly set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in a deal worth a reported $45 million.
Speaking to Sky Germany, Mane rued his departure, saying: “Leaving Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending.”
Those sentiments were echoed by Tuchel when he spoke in Singapore on the eve of his side’s friendly against Liverpool.
“We had a long, big hug and we both agreed that we don’t like what’s happening now, but we think it’s for the best in this situation,” said the Bayern coach.
“Sometimes things don’t work out as everybody wants it to work out. In person I have always had a very good relationship with him and this will stay.
“I can totally understand that he feels hurt and I also wouldn’t feel happy if things like this happened.
“Obviously it’s something that we didn’t bring into the full potential, which is my job and my responsibility, but in this particular situation, it was the best solution to untie the knot.”
While Mane is leaving Bayern, the German side are being heavily linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, with club representatives reportedly traveling to London to discuss a deal with the Premier League side on Monday.
While Tuchel refused to discuss the future of the England captain, he said the club is clear about the players they hope to bring in during the transfer window.
“I think it’s very important in our position to take clear positions and focus on a few players to strengthen the squad,” he said.
“We want to bring additional players to the squad that we are absolutely convinced of in terms of personality and quality, and to not be distracted in the transfer window by pressure of time or by alternatives.”

Jose Mourinho joins Saudi Mahd Sports Academy

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho. Reuters
Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho. Reuters
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

Jose Mourinho joins Saudi Mahd Sports Academy

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho. Reuters
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Veteran Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho has signed up to join the board of directors of the Saudi Mahd Sports Academy for three years.

Over the past few weeks, Mourinho has rejected offers from Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, staying at the helm of the Italian club Roma.

Established in 2021, Mahd Sports Academy aims to develop young athletes, export knowledge and develop methodologies for young athletes, as well as achieve sporting success regionally and internationally.

