Pittsburgh jury votes to sentence synagogue killer to death — NY Times

Pittsburgh jury votes to sentence synagogue killer to death — NY Times
Defendant Robert Bowers takes notes during a sentencing hearing that will determine if he gets a life sentence or the death penalty, in Pittsburgh federal court on July 31, 2023. (AP)
Updated 02 August 2023
Reuters

Pittsburgh jury votes to sentence synagogue killer to death — NY Times

Pittsburgh jury votes to sentence synagogue killer to death — NY Times
  • Bowers was convicted of 63 counts, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death
  • Two weeks ago, during the first phase of the sentencing portion of the trial, the jury found Bowers to be eligible for the death penalty
Updated 02 August 2023
Reuters

PENNSYLVANIA, USA: A federal jury on Wednesday sentenced Robert Bowers to death for killing 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the deadliest antisemitic attack in US history, the New York Times reported.
In June, the jury found Bowers, 50, guilty of dozens of federal hate crimes in the trial held at the US District Court in Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania. Bowers was convicted of 63 counts, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.
Two weeks ago, during the first phase of the sentencing portion of the trial, the jury found Bowers to be eligible for the death penalty. Jurors then heard testimony and arguments from both prosecutors and defense attorneys as to whether he deserved to be put to death for the killings.
On June 16, the jury found him guilty on all counts, with defense lawyers offering no dispute that he planned and carried out the attack.
Jurors heard testimony from some of the survivors of the attack and evidence of Bowers’ antisemitism, including multiple posts attacking Jews made on a far-right website in the months leading up to the attack.
In federal capital cases, a unanimous vote by jurors in a separate penalty phase of the trial is required in order to sentence a defendant to death, and the judge cannot reject the jury’s vote. If jurors are unable to reach a unanimous decision, the offender is instead sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.
In the sentencing phase, prosecutors have argued that Bowers had the necessary intent and premeditation to qualify for the death penalty. They presented witnesses and evidence to show he carefully planned the attack and deliberately targeted vulnerable elderly worshipers.
Defense lawyers argued that Bowers suffers from major mental illness, including schizophrenia, and so lacked the necessary level of intent.

World Bank halts disbursements for Niger operations following coup, exodus of expats continue

World Bank halts disbursements for Niger operations following coup, exodus of expats continue
Updated 03 August 2023
AP
Reuters

World Bank halts disbursements for Niger operations following coup, exodus of expats continue

World Bank halts disbursements for Niger operations following coup, exodus of expats continue
  • France, Italy and Spain all have announced evacuations of their citizens and other Europeans in Niamey
  • ECOWAS on Sunday also had announced sanctions against the coup leaders that included halting energy transactions with Niger
Updated 03 August 2023
AP Reuters

NIAMEY, Niger/WASHINGTON: A week after Niger's military seized power from  democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, the World Bank on Wednesday said it had  halted disbursements for all operations in the fragile West African nation until further notice.

Private sector partnerships “will continue with caution,” said the bank in a statement, adding that it will “closely monitor the situation.”

Niger has one of the largest World Bank portfolios in Africa, amounting to $4.5 billion covering the country’s priority sectors, and it has also received $600 million in direct budget support from the bank between 2022 and 2023.

“The World Bank believes that peace, stability, and rule of law are fundamental for creating a world free of poverty on a livable planet. We are alarmed by efforts to overthrow the democratically elected government in Niger,” it said in a statement.
“As a result, the World Bank has paused disbursements for all operations until further notice other than private sector partnerships which will continue with caution.”
The World Bank said it would continue monitoring the situation.
“We are driven by the ambition to improve the quality of life and opportunities for the people of Niger,” it added.
Niger’s regional and international partners are scrambling to respond to a military coup that political analysts say could have grave consequences for democratic progress and the fight against an insurgency by jihadist militants in West Africa.
The Bank’s private sector arm, IFC, has mobilized close to $50 million of investments in Niger in the last three years with projects worth $75 million under consideration for this year.
The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, the World Bank’s political risk arm, has supported one project in Niger’s financial technology sector valued at $2.25 million, and has been developing a pipeline of projects in the renewable energy and telecom sectors.

Evacuation continues

Amid uncertainties,  foreign nationals continued to depart Niger’s capital Niamey.  on the last of four French military evacuation flights late Wednesday after waiting at the airport for hours, while defense officials of a regional bloc gathered to discuss how to respond to the military coup.

France, Italy and Spain all have announced evacuations of their citizens and other Europeans in the capital, Niamey, following concerns they could become trapped after soldiers detained Bazoum and seized power.
The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has threatened to use force to restore Bazoum to power, but at least three of the group’s 15 member countries have sided with the coup leaders and two of them have warned that they would consider any intervention in Niger an act of war against them.
A two-day meeting of defense chiefs of the bloc opened Wednesday in Nigeria’s capital to confer on next steps. Abdel-Fatau Musah, the ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace and stability, said the meeting in Abuja would deal with how to “negotiate with the officers in the hostage situation that we find ourselves in the Republic of Niger.”
ECOWAS on Sunday also had announced sanctions against the coup leaders that included halting energy transactions with Niger, which gets up to 90 percent of its power from neighboring Nigeria, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.
Power transmission from Nigeria to Niger was cut off as of Tuesday, an official at one of Nigeria’s main electricity companies said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment on the issue. The official did not clarify how much of Niger’s power the cut represented, but any cut would further squeeze citizens in the impoverished country of more than 25 million people.
The US government has yet to announce any decision on evacuation for American forces, diplomats, aid workers and other US citizens in Niger, an important counter-terror base for the United States in the Sahel region. Some Americans, however, have left with the help of the Europeans.
France evacuated 736 people on three flights starting on Tuesday, including 498 French citizens as well as people from Niger and at least 10 other countries, the French Foreign Ministry said. The fourth and final planned flight took off late Wednesday, according to a passenger aboard the plane who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation
An Italian military aircraft landed in Rome on Wednesday with 99 passengers, including 21 Americans and civilians from other countries, the Italian defense ministry said. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the flights took place with the permission of the new government.
Germany, which has encouraged its civilians in Niger to evacuate on French flights, said that it does not currently see any need to evacuate the approximately 100 troops it has in the country, largely connected to the UN mission in neighboring Mali.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said he spoke Tuesday with the German commander at the air base in Niamey who told him the German forces are in close contact with the Nigerien military. “He told me clearly they are not at all worried about their safety at the moment,” Pistorius said.
US officials have stayed engaged in trying to roll back the armed takeover, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling Niger’s president late Tuesday to express “continued unwavering support.”
A US pullout from Niger would risk Washington’s longstanding counter-terror investments in the West African country, including a major air base in Agadez that is key to efforts against armed extremists across the Sahara and Sahel. The United States has roughly 1,000 forces in Niger, and helps train some Nigerien forces.
Leaving Niger would also risk yielding the country to the influence of Russia and its Wagner mercenary group, which already has a significant presence in Mali, the Central African Republic, and Sudan.
Before sunrise Wednesday, hundreds of people lined up outside the terminal at Niamey’s airport hoping to leave, after one of the French flights was canceled the night before. Some slept on the floor, while others watched television or talked on the phone.
A passenger who did not want to be named because of fears for personal safety, said they tried to shield their children from what was happening, telling them “just that they’re going home.” The passenger said they feared reprisal attacks against civilians if Niger’s regional neighbors follow through on threats to intervene militarily.
Niamey has calmed after protests supporting the junta turned violent Sunday, but some say the mood is still tense.
During Tuesday’s evacuation flights at the airport, a passenger who also did not want to be named over fears for personal safety said that Nigerien soldiers raised middle fingers at waiting evacuees as the soldiers sped off after escorting an Italian military convoy to the airport.
On Sunday, ECOWAS said it would use force against the junta if it didn’t release and reinstate the president within a week. The announcement was immediately rejected by neighboring Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, all of which are run by mutinous soldiers who toppled their governments.
Mali and Burkina Faso’s leaders said a military intervention in Niger “would be tantamount to a declaration of war” against them.
At a virtual United Nations meeting on Tuesday night, the UN special envoy for West Africa and the Sahel said that non-military efforts are underway to restore democracy in Niger.
“One week can be more than enough if everybody talks in good faith, if everybody wants to avoid bloodshed,” said Leonardo Santos Simao. But, he added, “different member states are preparing themselves to use force if necessary.”
Others in the diplomatic community said the use of force is a real option.
ECOWAS is resolved to use military force after economic and travel sanctions have failed to roll back other coups, said a Western diplomat in Niamey, who did not want to be identified for security reasons.
The M62 Movement, an activist group that has organized pro-Russia and anti-French protests, called for residents in Niamey to mobilize and block the airport until foreign military forces leave the country.
“Any evacuation of Europeans (should be) conditional on the immediate departure of foreign military forces,” Mahaman Sanoussi, the national coordinator for the group, said in a statement.

No shooter, no injuries reported at US Capitol after 'bad call,' police say

US Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to Russell Senate Office Building.
US Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to Russell Senate Office Building.
Updated 02 August 2023
Reuters

No shooter, no injuries reported at US Capitol after ‘bad call,’ police say

US Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to Russell Senate Office Building.
  • “A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located”: Washington Metropolitan Police Department spokesman
Updated 02 August 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Police found no shooter and no one injured after reports of a possible active shooter in the US Capitol complex on Wednesday after a possible “bad call,” Washington Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Hugh Carew said.
“A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located,” Carew said.
Earlier, US Capitol Police urged people inside Senate office buildings to shelter in place.
The US Senate was in summer recess with most lawmakers not in Washington. However, congressional offices retain a skeleton staff on site. There also typically are dozens of workers staffing Senate cafeterias and coffee shops, security posts and working on building maintenance, as well as tourists in the Capitol.
One Senate staffer said that while the Capitol building itself was not on the highest level of lockdown, police advised all workers there to remain in their offices.
“If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots,” the US Capitol Police said in a post on social media.
Police said they responded to an emergency call.
An advisory from the Capitol Police urged people to move inside their offices and take emergency equipment. It also asked them to silence their electronic equipment and remain quiet.
There was a heavy police presence outside the buildings, with some staffers standing outside and tourists gathered around the perimeters of the Capitol complex.

India's northern Haryana state tense after 5 killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes 

India’s northern Haryana state tense after 5 killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes 
Updated 02 August 2023
AP

India’s northern Haryana state tense after 5 killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes 

India’s northern Haryana state tense after 5 killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes 
  • Indian authorities impose curfew, suspend Internet services in parts of Haryana following communal clashes 
  • Violence began Monday when Hindus and Muslims clashed in Nuh district during a religious procession
Updated 02 August 2023
AP

NUH, India: Indian authorities imposed a curfew, suspended Internet service and deployed thousands of paramilitary forces Tuesday to parts of northern Haryana state after deadly communal clashes spread to Gurugram, a city just outside the capital, New Delhi.

The violence began Monday afternoon when Hindus and Muslims clashed with each other in Haryana’s Nuh district during a religious procession by a Hindu nationalist group, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. Two police officers and two other people were killed.

More than 20 police officers were injured in the violence and dozens of cars were set on fire, a police statement said.

Tensions later spilled over to Gurugram, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) from New Delhi, where mobs torched a mosque and killed a Muslim cleric late Monday night. Police said some attackers have been arrested.

Firefighters douse a fire suspected arson in Manesar on August 2, 2023, following communal clashes in India's Haryana state. (AP)

There were no reports of fresh violence from either place on Tuesday, but authorities said they had ordered schools and colleges to remain shut as a precautionary measure.

On Tuesday, baton-wielding police marched down the streets of Nuh littered which were with stones and charred vehicles in the areas where clashes took place, as fear-stricken residents remained indoors.

“A large mob destroyed property, cars and hand carts. I stayed indoors to protect my family,” said local resident Mahendra, who only gave his first name.

Firefighters douse a fire suspectedly an arson in Manesar on August 2, 2023, following communal clashes in India's Haryana state.

Another local, Akram Qureshi, said many families abandoned the violence-stricken neighborhoods out of fear.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, condemned the violence in Nuh.

“The guilty will not be spared at any cost. Strictest action will be taken against them,” he said.

The state’s home minister, Anil Vij, alleged the violence was “engineered” and said police will investigate the clashes.

Communal violence in India is not new, with periodic clashes breaking out ever since the British partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, but observers say that religious polarization has risen under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government, further deepening fault lines against minorities and heightening tensions.

India's top court hears challenge to abrogation of Kashmir's special status

Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a street in Srinagar. (File/AFP)
Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a street in Srinagar. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 August 2023

India’s top court hears challenge to abrogation of Kashmir’s special status

Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a street in Srinagar. (File/AFP)
  • Indian government scrapped Kashmir’s autonomous status in 2019
  • Petitioners believe it can still be restored by top-most constitutional bench
Updated 02 August 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s top court began on Wednesday hearing a challenge to the 2019 government decision that stripped the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir of its statehood and special autonomous status.

The semi-autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir was granted by India’s constitution until Aug. 5, 2019, when the Indian government unilaterally revoked the relevant provisions and scrapped its flag, legislature, protections on land ownership, and fundamental rights.

The hearings that the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench started on Wednesday are of petitions filed over the past four years to challenge that move.

“We have approached the Supreme Court with this belief that whatever the Indian government has done is unconstitutional, not taking into consultation stakeholders of the people of Jammu and Kashmir (is) violating the constitutional order itself,” said Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, a Kashmiri politician and one of the petitioners.

“We hope that the court will deliver justice and put the constitution in order and whatever constitutional rights have been decimated, abrogated will be restored ... we are expecting that the honorable court would restore the constitution and democracy itself to that part of the world which has been delinked from the democratic spirit of the country.”

Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir is part of the larger Kashmiri territory, which has been the subject of international dispute since the 1947 partition of the Indian subcontinent into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

Both countries claim Kashmir in full, and rule in part.

Indian-controlled Kashmir has for decades witnessed outbreaks of separatist insurgency to resist control from the government in New Delhi.

With the constitutional change, Jammu and Kashmir was split into two federally-governed union territories, in a move that was followed by a total communications blackout, severe restrictions on freedom of movement, and detention of local leaders — some of whom remain in jail.

Administrative measures introduced after the abrogation of the special status and statehood have allowed non-locals to settle and vote in the region, raising fears of attempts to engineer demographic change.

Some of the petitioners who appealed to the Supreme Court, like Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak, a retired officer of the Indian Air Force, believe that the changes can still be voided by the country’s top-most constitutional bench.

“I have full faith in the objectivity, impartiality and sense of justice and fair play of the honorable Supreme Court of India and I do believe that petitioners have a very strong constitutional case,” Kak told Arab News.

“If it is looked at (in a) fair and just manner, we will receive our due in ensuring that the unconstitutional act which was promulgated under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act in August 2019 will be undone.”

But not everyone is optimistic.

For Subhash Chandra Gupta, an advocate in Jammu, it was a “futile exercise” by the apex court that was too late in hearing the petitions.

“The judiciary has its own limitations and it cannot restore what has been bulldozed. There was hope had the Supreme Court taken up the petitions within weeks after the changes were made,” he said.

“Now so much intervention has been made in that region by the government. Restoring the status quo ante would create a new problem.”

